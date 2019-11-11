Monday's Best Deals: Hamilton Beach Accessories, Timbuk2 Bags, HiFiMan Headphones, and More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Happy Veteran’s Day! A Disney sitewide sale, Klean Kanteen straws, grooming Gold Box, and a Dash egg cooker kick off the week’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

Anker PowerPort III Nano 18W USB-C Charger Photo : Amazon

Anker’s new PowerPort III Nano is a well-and-truly tiny 18W charging powerhouse that’s roughly the same size as the 5W brick that Apple still ships with most of its iPhones.



Advertisement

Capable of charging small laptops, your Nintendo Switch, and basically any tablet or phone, it’s marked down to $16, the first discount we’ve seen from its original $20.

Vizio 55" M-Series 4K TV Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

$398 for a 55" 4K TV is a pretty good deal on its face, no matter what TV it is. But this isn’t just any old television; it’s the widely regarded Vizio M Series.



How to Buy a Cheap 4K TV This is the year. As much as we’ve postured about 4K TVs getting almost cheap enough and 4K content Read more

Advertisement

That means it includes 10 local dimming zones for better black levels, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), quantum dot technology (previously only really found in Samsung TVs) for better color, built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support, and excellent smart apps. Today’s price is a the best we’ve ever seen, and a great buy if you want to enjoy Thanksgiving football games and holiday movies in their full glory.

Advertisement

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

I know AirPods Pro just came out, but Apple’s standard AirPods are still great if you don’t need noise canceling, you can also grab a pair from Amazon for $160, complete with a wireless charging case. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets. This is $40 off the price at the Apple Store, and the best deal we’ve seen.



Advertisement

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger with Adapter Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Save time and get a charger that will actually give your smartphone a full charge in 30 minutes. The RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger with Adapter is only $12 when you clip the $8 coupon and use promo code KINJAK58. It has universal charging capabilities for iPhones, Samsung Notes, and even works with Airpod cases.



Advertisement

Apple Watch 2M Cable Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

It’s a lot easier to forget an Apple Watch charging cable when you travel than it is a Lightning cable, and a lot harder to find a replacement on the road as well. Luckily, this 2 meter cable directly from Apple is nearly half off on Amazon right now, with a 1-3 week backorder. The good news is, you should still have it in time for the holidays.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Eufy RoboVac 30C and Eufy Smart Scale Bundle | $189 | Amazon | Use the promo code SMARTEUFY

Why use a traditional vacuum when it is 2019 and you can have a robot do it for you? Life is much to short to waste time vacuuming. Today only, you can get a Eufy RoboVac 30C for $189, plus a free Eufy Smart Scale.

Advertisement

The RoboVac is WiFi upgraded and works with voice-control services like Alexa and Google Assistant. You won’t have to worry about this vacuum getting into places you don’t want, as it comes with boundary strips. The vacuum has an ultra-slim body and can provide 100+ minutes of constant, powerful, and quiet suction.

Advertisement

Here’s what you need to do: add both the Eufy RoboVac 30C and Eufy Smart Scale to your cart and use the promo code SMARTEUFY at checkout.

Advertisement

Hamilton Beach Dinner Tools Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Amazon’s dropping the price on three Hamilton Beach kitchen accessories to make your tedious prep work go by faster. Pick up a $70 stand mixer, $14 electric knife, and $21 automatic can opener with today’s Gold Box.



Advertisement

The prices on the stand mixer and the electric knife beat their lowest price ever ($10 off and $2 off, respectively.) The electric can opener has been cheaper, but that was on Black Friday of last year. But it’s still a solid deal at $7 off its average price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just remember that these discounts only apply today, so pick yourself up an electric knife just in case your turkey comes out *too juicy*.

Klean Kanteen Stainless Steel Straw Set with Safe Silicone Flex Tip Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

I’ve been using stainless steel straws for months at home and at work, and I love them except for the fact that mine don’t have silicone tips (which forced me realize how haphazard my drinking style is.) This 5-piece set from Klean Kanteen does, and is only $7 today.



In addition to the tips, you’ll also get a cleaning brush which is standard for straws like this. This price is the lowest we’ve seen, so pick ‘em up before this deal goes away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

Advertisement

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $459 roundtrip (in a double decker A380!), but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until November 12, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between November or December and May. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later. That’s exactly what I did with a cheap flight from Newark to Athens in a previous Emirates sale, and now I have the entire trip planned out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omelettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $15. The Dash is Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, and carries a truly stellar 4.5 star review average from over 13,000 customers, so get it while it’s on sale for its best price in months.



Advertisement

Friends & Family Savings Event Photo : Disney

Advertisement

Do you have a Disney lover in your life that has already written a 25-item Christmas list, filled with Disney gifts? Don’t spend full price on expensive Disney items, when you can get everything for 25% off during the Friends & Family Savings Event at ShopDisney. Use promo code DISNEYPAL at checkout to save. Orders over $75 include free shipping and this sale ends tonight.



Just a reminder, Frozen 2 comes out next weekend and if your kid isn’t obsessed currently, they will be soon. Get an Olaf or two now before they sell out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and the company’s Hacks For the Home kit just dropped to $6, easily an all-time low, and the best price we’ve ever seen on Sugru.



Advertisement

The kit includes four packs of Sugru in four different colors, and a booklet full of household project inspirations to get you started.

Advertisement

Ember Temperature Controlled 10 oz. Coffee Mug Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you like to savor your morning (and/or afternoon) coffee for hours on end, the Ember mug is an incredible little device that can keep it at just the right temperature for as long as it’ll take you to drink it.



A heating element built into the base maintains your coffee at your preferred temperature (which you set with an app), and can run for up to an hour at a time off the mug’s built-in battery. But fear not, for its coaster is also a wireless charger, so you can set it on your desk and keep it running all day. And when it comes time to clean it, it’s fully submersible for up to a meter, so you can safely hand wash it without worrying about ruining the mug or electrocuting yourself.

Advertisement

The Ember mug normally sells for $80, but Ember’s currently selling it on Amazon for $70. It’d make a great gift, if you want to cross a coffee lover off your holiday shopping list early.

Advertisement

Flint and Tinder 10 Year Hoodie Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Flint and Tinder makes our readers’ favorite hoodie, and for a limited time, you can save on the brand’s soft, midweight French Terry Hoodie.



Advertisement

It’s a pullover, not a front-zip like the iconic 10-Year Hoodie, but the result is a slightly more formal look that would be appropriate in a variety of situations, as well as a single kangaroo pocket that goes all the way across your stomach, rather than two bisected pockets. Get it for $61 while it’s still warm enough out to enjoy its midweight properties.

Muk Luk Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Woot’s one-day Muk Luk sale will make your morning routine bearable during the winter. With its trademark warm, faux-fur insole, these Muk Luk slippers will keep you comfy like a sock but won’t get filthy from the pet hair and debris from your floor.



You’ve got a dozen of options when it comes to slippers, but there are also scarves, socks, and beanies included in this sale. Basically everything you’ll need to stay warm during the coming months is super affordable.

Advertisement

40% Off Sitewide Photo : Missguided

Advertisement

With the holiday season coming up, there are a variety of reasons to get a new outfit. Holiday parties, December weddings, New Year’s Eve, and more. Do your wardrobe a favor and get 40% off sitewide (excluding sale) at Missguided when you use promo code 40off (that’s a zero and then a lowercase letter O) at checkout.



And, we just wrote about Missguided, because they have matching sweaters for humans and their dogs.

Advertisement

Extra 25% Off Categories Outlet Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Last day.

You can snag an extra 25% off five categories during this REI Outlet sale. These deals are on baselayers, casual shoes, casual jackets, sunglasses, and sleeping bags. If you like to go camping year-round, you can get this KeltyTuck 0 Degree Sleeping Bag for just $55 during this sale.

Advertisement

This REI Outlet sale is now through November 11. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Grooming Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

It’s a good day to save cash on products you’ll need buy anyway. Right now, Amazon’s discounting a ton of grooming products and accessories from companies like Braun, Gillette, Venus and Pantene.



Whether you’re looking to stock up on shampoo and conditioners, or want to add a beard trimmer to your arsenal, today’s Gold Box is worth checking out.

Advertisement

The Braun Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper kit is down to just $30, and is a great stocking stuffer for the uncles and daddies of your life.

Advertisement

Just remember, these discounts will only last until the end of the day, or sold out. So make sure to give the deal page a good look through.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

O’Keefe’s Lip Balm & Body Cream Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

The weather basically did the opposite of going from zero to 100. It feels like we’ve skipped the fall weather and winter is already here. If your skin has been much dryer than usual, you’re not alone. Save your hands and fee from painful dryness and cracking, thanks to this O’Keefe’s Lip Balm & Body Cream Gold Box. You can get lip balm for your chapped lips, hand cream for dry skin, foot cream for cracked heels, and more.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Balance Men’s 515 Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Now, these aren’t a pair of classic white New Balance sneakers, but these shoes will still make you crack a couple of dad jokes. As apart of today’s Daily Deal at Joe’s New Balance Outlet, you can get a pair of Men’s 515 for only $28, plus free shipping.



Buy One, Get One Free Photo : EyeBuyDirect

Advertisement

It never hurts to have an extra pair of glasses, especially if you’re a little clumsy or forgetful. If you want a spare pair, just in case, you can get two for the price of one from EyeBuyDirect. Shop their Buy One, Get One Free and get two classes when you use promo code BOGO at checkout.



Timbuk2 Bag Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Holiday travel season is here, and if you want to pick up a new bag, Amazon’s dropping the price on a ton of Timbuk2 packs. Whether you want a new messenger, laptop bag, luggage roller, or a combination, today’s Gold Box has you covered.



There’s a ton of options here, so make sure to browse through the deal page before this sale ends at the end of the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

XTRATUF Deck Boot Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

It is that time of year that you need to start stocking your closet with weather-appropriate clothing and shoes. Rain is going to turn into snow and slush pretty soon. Your regular sneakers just aren’t going to cut it. Get a pair of XTRATUF Deck Boots for $75 ($20 off) at Huckberry.



If the boots can handle the weather in Alaska, they can tough it through any weather. The deck boot is 100% waterproof and with a grippy sole to last through even the worst conditions. The XTRATUF boot has a lightweight Xpresscool lining, which is a with moisture-wicking neoprene to keep your feet cool and dry for all-day comfort.

Advertisement

First Three Months of Audible Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.



Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.

Advertisement

Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.

HyperX Cloud Pro Gaming Headset Bundle Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The HyperX makes one of our reader favorite gaming headsets, and right now, Amazon is dropping the price on their Pro model, plus a carrying case, down to a low $50.



These headphones famously have super soft, memory foam ear cushions which are super comfortable even during long Overwatch sessions. These also have a removable boom mic. This means you can use it just like regular headphones on trips, or replace it if ever your dog is a chewer.

Advertisement

We’ve seen these particular cans drop to this price during Prime Day, but that was without this hardshell case.

Advertisement

LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Expecto Patronum Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Am I still blogging about Harry Potter, after all this time? Always. But seriously, I will always write a Harry Potter deal if I see one! Today’s HP Deal of the Day is the LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Expecto Patronum, which is $16 on Amazon. The 121-piece building kit includes a minifigure of Harry Potter, Sirius Black, two dementors, and Harry’s stag Patronus.



Advertisement

LEGO City Advent Calendar Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

While it’s not as popular as LEGO’s licensed Star Wars and Harry Potter Advent calendars, the LEGO City calendar features a ton of great minifigs and tiny builds that you can add to your freeform LEGO creations. At $20, it’s cheaper than ever before, and a full $10 less than its launch price.



Advertisement

Also on sale for the same is the LEGO Friends Advent Calendar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, today’s $39 deal for a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus is about as cheap as the service ever gets.



Just a heads up, this is for a physical card, so you’ll need to wait for it to ship. But this is a great price, and one that’s unlikely to be bested during the holiday season, at least not by more than a few bucks.

Advertisement

Tech

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Advertisement

Media

Gaming

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deals You May Have Missed

Advertisement

Samsung says it’s time to buy a new TV, it seems. Today, Samsung dropped prices on a slew of its most popular 4K TVs, starting with a line of its lower-end LED TVs. The 50" model starts at a bargain-bin $348, bumping up to $548 for a 55", then leaping forward to 75" for just $748.



The company’s QLED panels are where things get really exciting. The Q60 Series 55" TV starts at $698. From there, Samsung is offering a series of 65" QLED displays with progressively better picture quality, starting with the Q70 Series for $1,198, on up to the Q90 Series for $2,198. Whatever your budget, there’s probably a Samsung TV waiting for you today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Up to 20% Cash Back On Select Products With Amazon Prime Credit Card Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

If you’re an Amazon Prime member and if you pay your credit card bills off every month, then there’s a really good chance you already have an Amazon Prime credit card to get that sweet, sweet 5% cash back on every purchase. For a limited time though, you can boost that 5% to as much as 20% on select products throughout the store, including a bunch of brand name tech.



Advertisement

You can find all of the eligible items on this page, and we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below. If you have a Prime credit card tied to your account, you should also see the offer in small print on the individual product page.

Also note that in many cases, the bonus applies to multiple SKUs within the same product family (i.e. the promotional page lists this 128GB microSD card as being eligible for 15% cash back, but you’ll get the same offer for 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB cards as well as long as they’re shipped and sold by Amazon).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

Advertisement

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Advertisement

Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

Advertisement

$20 Off Comforters Photo : Buffy

Advertisement

It’s time to put away your light blankets and pull out the heavy-duty comforter before it gets too cold. If your comforter has seen better days, you can snag a deal on a Buffy comforter right now. Get a Cloud Comforter or Breeze Comforter for $20 off when you use promo code FLUFFY20 at checkout. The Cloud is Buffy’s crowd-favorite comforter with over 14,000 reviews. The Breeze is a lighter comforter that helps keep you cool all-night-long.



Just know, Buffy offers a “Try Before You Buy” 7-day trial. You will be charged after the trial and you will see your $20 discount then. This promotion is valid until November 28, 2019.

Advertisement

Photo : Tim Dennert ( ( ( Unsplash

Advertisement

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

Advertisement

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $459 roundtrip (in a double decker A380!), but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until November 12, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between November or December and May. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later. That’s exactly what I did with a cheap flight from Newark to Athens in a previous Emirates sale, and now I have the entire trip planned out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Working out at home is free and (in theory) easy. If you feel weird not having any equipment in your house, you can start out small with a set of resistance bands. They might be tiny, but they can be very effective when working out different muscle groups. Plus, you can easily pack them in a bag and work out from anywhere using them. You can get Sable Resistance Bands for $5 when you use promo code KINJAHT015 on Amazon. The set includes five bands, varying in resistance from soft (around four pounds) to very hard (about 30 pounds).



Advertisement

Gear Beast Sports Waist Pack Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Looking for a good deal to share with your running buddy? You can get a two-pack of Gear Beast Sports Waist Pack for only $9 from Daily Steals when you use promo code KJGBELT. The sports waist pack comes in six colors and can fit your phone, keys, and a few credit cards.



20% Off Select Styles Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Do you need an excuse to browse this Nike sale? You can score 20% off select Nike styles when you use promo code SINGLES at checkout. This sale is a slam dunk, since there Jordans included in this deal, like the Air Jordan 1 and the Jordan Max Aura. Not a Space Jam or Michael Jordan fan? NBD. There are styles for everyone, and some Stranger Things merch is also included in this sale.



Advertisement

If you have had an expensive face cream or foundation in your shopping cart at Sephora for weeks, time to get your credit card out. Their Holiday Beauty Insider Sale has officially begun. Sephora shoppers can get 10-20% off their entire purchase during this sale. It pays to spend a lot of money at Sephora during the year because the company’s top-tier shoppers get first dibs at the sale.

When: November 1 - November 11

Tier Requirements: Spend $1,000 during the year

Discount: 20% off

Promo Code: HOLIDAYSAVE

When: November 7 - November 11

Tier Requirements: Spend $350 during the year

Discount: 15% off

Promo Code: HOLIDAYSAVE

When: November 7 - November 11

Tier Requirements: None

Discount: 10% off

Promo Code: HOLIDAYSAVE

Sephora Rouge members earn extra benefits, like early access to sales, free shipping, free full-sized products, and free makeovers. Insider members don’t need to hit any spending threshold and it is free to sign up (so sign up now!). There is no limit on how many times you can use your coupon in stores or online during this sale.

Advertisement

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Are you a member of the Iced Coffee Yearround Crew? Welcome, we’re handing out gloves now that the weather is getting cold. If you’ve always wanted a Keurig but didn’t want to give up your beloved iced coffee, you’re in luck. The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker can make hot and iced coffee.



The Keurig is down to $129 in Brushed Slate and Brushed Gold. These two colors have been slowly creeping down in price over the last couple of weeks and are now $40 off. This Keurig has a 75-ounce reservoir, which allows you to make eight cups of coffee before you need to refill it. You can make iced coffee, hot coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. Or it can give you just a plain cup of hot water if you need that for some reason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instant Pot Duo Nova Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

You know Instant Pot, and if you don’t already have one, you’ve probably come very close to buying one on a few occasions. Well we’re here to tell you that today...today is the day you should buy one.



Thanksgiving is coming up soon, and the newest version of the standard model, complete with a fancy new UI, is down to an all-time low $65 on Amazon. You even have a few weeks to practice and learn its magic before you have to use it to prep your Thanksgiving side dishes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Solimo 5mg Melatonin Gummies - 120 Count Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo for just $7 on Amazon today, a new all-time low. Not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free.



If nothing else, you should keep them handy for overnight flights, the night before job interviews, and other particularly challenging sleep situations.



Advertisement

Cricut Explore Air 2 Mint Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a DIY-centric cutting machine that can cut through vinyl, faux leather, cardstock and other materials that you can turn into fun, technically-homemade gifts for your friends and family this holiday season. You can pick it up in a variety of colors, all of which are down to $199 today.



This model is a little bit older than the more recent Cricut Maker, but it’s also much cheaper. You can buy sheets of iron-on vinyl—or better yet, infusible ink sheets—so you can transfer your designs to T-shirts, tote bags, hats, and all sorts of other custom-made gifts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Humble Monthly Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games just unlocked, and it’s another solid trio. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Yakuza Kiwami, Soul Caliber VI (Geralt!!), and My Time At Portia instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

Advertisement

LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

This bus can. probably take you to the Leaky Cauldron... that’s in London! This LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus kit has one of the best inclusions we’ve ever seen. Of the 403 pieces, one happens to be the Shrunken Head that helps direct the Knight Bus around London. This building set is down $8 and would make a great gift for the Harry Potter lover in your life.

