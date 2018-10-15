Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Halloween costumes, LEGO’s incredible Apollo kit, and refurbished Sonos speakers lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock. This won’t last long!

While it doesn’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 is still a terrific sounding speaker that can sync up with other Sonos products for multi-room audio. Normally $149, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.



Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock. Every other time Sonos has offered this deal, it’s sold out quickly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With no moving parts, IP55 water and dust resistance, and 550MB/s read speeds, SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSD is one of the fastest and most secure ways to move large amounts of data back and forth. At $200, the 1TB model is certainly an investment, but that’s the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The USB-C port on your computer can accomplish a lot, if you’ll let it. These discounted Sabrent docking stations turn a single USB-C connection into multiple other types of ports, including 4K monitor outputs.

Prices start at $50 for a cube that can output a single 4K HDMI display (plus ethernet and several USB-A ports), or you can opt for a model with a lot more outputs. Just note that one is Mac compatible, and one only works with Windows.

No matter which model you choose, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Photo: Amazon

Wondering if all those USB chargers you’ve collected actually put out as much power as they claim? This $7 dongle sits between your charger and a phone or tablet, and displays easy-to-read voltage and amperage figures so you can see how much power is really flowing through. Just be sure to use promo code HI5QMGI9 at checkout to save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.

Update: We got a new promo code, if you were having trouble yesterday. Use code KINJA87D at checkout to save.

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code KINJA87D.

I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $40 is a steal, is what I’m saying.

Photo: Amazon

Sound bars are usually associated with home theaters, but this miniature, USB-powered one will be right at home on your desk, underneath your computer monitor. It’s only $28 today after clipping the $2 coupon, which is a no brainer if you ever listen to audio through your computer’s terrible built-in speakers.

Photo: Amazon

USB-C Power Delivery chargers are finally starting to become more ubiquitous and affordable, and this $40, 21,000mAh model from iClever is one of the best deals we’ve seen to date.



That gets you two regular USB ports (one of which has Quick Charge 3.0), a microUSB input, and a USB-C port that works as both an input and an output. The USB-C port also supports Power Delivery up to 30W, which is enough to charge a MacBook or a Nintendo Switch in portable mode, meaning you can play Zelda nonstop on even the longest flights. Just use promo code PDCHARGER40 at checkout to get the deal.

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $10 today with promo code NZMJUEAM, which is the best price we’ve ever seen on one of these.

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. $30 is the best price we’ve ever seen, no code required.

Photo: Amazon

Once you have a wirelessly-charging phone, you know that you can never have enough charging pads lying around your house. This one’s only $8 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen from a pad from a major manufacturer, and a 5% coupon will save you a little extra.

Anker’s premium nylon-wrapped Lighnting cables feel ridiculously nice in the hand, are way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and come with a lifetime warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code KINJA555 on any color or either size to save.

Don’t need the fancy nylon exterior or lifetime warranty? This standard Anker cable is also down to $5 with promo code KINJA722.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this highly-rated set of four from AmazonBasics is only $16 today, or about $4-$6 less than usual. I have a set of these, and absolutely love them.



Photo: Amazon

Anova’s older sous-vide cookers go on sale with some regularity, but until today, we hadn’t seen a deal on the company’s newer, significantly smaller Nano circulator.

At 750W, it’s nearly as powerful as the old models, and still includes Bluetooth (but sadly not Wi-Fi), but it’ll take up a lot less space in your kitchen cabinets.In fact, this one can fit inside most drawers. Get it for $79 on Amazon right now, down from the usual $99.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As far as trail snacks go, Clif Bars are some of the tastiest and most filling out there, and you can save 15% on your favorite flavor today on Amazon. Just note that you’ll have to use Subscribe & Save to take advantage of the coupon (you can cancel after your first shipment), and that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Pro tip: go for the ones with nut butter filling.

You’ve heard of Automatic’s smart driving assistant, but if $130 is too rich for your blood, this OBD2 dongle costs over 90% less (with code P6QZFB2Z), connects to any iPhone or Android device over Wi-Fi, and can fulfill many of the same functions using various third party apps.

The most obvious use case here is understanding and clearing check engine codes, but these things give you access to pretty much all of the sensor data in your vehicle, at a much more granular level than you’d get from all of the symbols in your instrument cluster.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re missing a bunch of drill bits, or the ones you do have are starting to strip, you can pick up 34 new ones from Bosch today for just $7, complete with a rugged storage case. Just note that it’s an add-on item, so you’ll need to buy it as part of a larger order.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your car doesn’t have Bluetooth built in, it’s easy to add wireless streaming and hands-free calls with a pair of deals from Anker this week.



If you have an AUX jack, you can grab this tiny Bluetooth receiver for just $11 with promo code B2EVERDL. It includes a built-in mic for calls, and a button to answer them or hang them up.

If your car’s so old that it lacks even an AUX input, this Bluetooth FM transmitter is the way to go. It takes your Bluetooth audio, and rebroadcasts it to the FM radio station of your choice. Sound quality takes a bit of a hit, but it’s a truly wireless solution, and it doubles as a dual-port car charger as well. Get it for $13 with code ROAVFFF2. It also has an AUX output, if you simply prefer this design to the other model.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Massholes can take the comments to defend Dunkin’ all they want, but Krispy Kreme makes the best chain donuts around, and that’s especially true when they’re still warm off the line. If you’re in agreement, you can grab a $50 digital gift card for $40 on Amazon right now with promo code DONUT10.

Photo: Amazon

An essential part of any suburban parent’s road trip kit, this Coleman rooftop cargo carrier is waterproof, large enough for a couple of big suitcases, and can even attach to your car without a roof rack. And at $60 with promo code KINJACOLE, it costs less than a tank of gas for your Chrysler Pacifica or Honda Pilot or whatever.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you can never remember to turn off your lamp at night, or just want to make your home appear occupied while you’re away on vacation, this programmable digital timer outlet from Etekcity makes it easy. Get it for just $11 on Amazon today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart plugs are the atomic unit of smart home gear, allowing you to control a power outlet with your phone, Alexa, Google Assistant, and even IFTTT. Today on Amazon, you can get two space-saving plugs for just $19 after you clip the 10% coupon, so you can start automating all the things.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

High Sierra makes some really solid bags, and a bunch of them are on sale on Amazon today. Backpacks, luggage, and duffel bags are all included, and in the grand tradition of Amazon lifestyle goods, the pricing varies dramatically by color. That said, I checked most of the default options just by clicking on the products, and they were all priced way lower than usual.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Update: TRTL has added a new, cheaper award tier. “The Roamer” includes the pillow and a water-resistant carrying bag for £35.

TRTL took a stale concept, the travel pillow, and completely reinvented it with the original TRTL, a unique neck wrap with interior ribs on one side to support the weight of your head. Thousands of our readers bought the thing, and now, the company’s back with a new and improved version.



The TRTL Pillow Plus is clearly a sibling of the original TRTL, just a stronger, smarter, better looking, and more successful sibling. Everything about it has been improved - the fabric is softer and more breathable, additional padding makes the structured ribs more comfortable, and dual velcro clasps make it less likely to slip off while you’re asleep.

But the biggest change is a brand new, and completely unique, adjustable height mechanism. Seriously, I’ve never seen anything even close to this in a travel pillow. Just twist the knobs on the side to increase or decrease the height of the ribs to find your ideal fit. That makes it great for sharing with a partner of a different height, or you can adjust on the fly if you want to switch between tilting your head to the side or letting it fall forward. I’m completely comfortable calling it the best travel pillow I’ve ever used, and it’s not particularly close.

The TRTL Pillow Plus just launched on Kickstarter, with early bird pricing available, as well as bundles with extra TRTL-branded travel accessories. The first batch should ship out before the end of the year, but most of you are probably looking at early 2019.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 25% off any order (maximum $75 discount) with promo code JUSTDYSON, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $169 after the discount is applied. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $250 brand new. Just don’t forget the code!

If you’ve had your eye on the absurd-but-somehow-worth-it Dyson hair dryer, $220 (after discount) is the best price we’ve ever seen.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still haven’t settled on a Halloween costume, this one-day Amazon sale has several options available, mostly for under $30. It’s not the widest selection we’ve ever seen, so if you can’t find what you’re looking for, check out our guide for where else you can find a good costume.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This $15 portable Thermacell mosquito repeller might allow you enjoy the outdoors again.



Place this down next to you when you’re outside, or throw in your hiking backpack and this cordless, odor-free device claims to ward off flying insects (most notably, mosquitoes) as far as 15 feet away for up to 12 hours.

After those 12 hours, you can replace the repellent mats and repellant-dispersing butane cartridge.

Most reviewers say it works pretty well, especially on days with little-to-no wind. $15 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed; I just wish it had come at the beginning of summer, rather than the beginning of fall.

Graphic: Puma

It’s time to reset your wardrobe for the changing weather, and PUMA’s is having a massive Private Sale with up to 75% off nearly 800 items, full of athleisure and sneakers. Let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Last day!

It’s that awkward time of year where the weather ping pongs between pleasant and Hoth, but you’ll be prepared to go outside no matter the conditions with this rare REI clearance sale. From now until October 15, you’ll get an extra 25% off anything in the site’s sale section, no code needed.



There’s a lot to sort through here, but options include reader-favorite Smartwool and Darn Tough socks, Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer coats, and even the recently crowned best raincoat, the Arctery’x Beta, just for starters. Drop your suggestions in the comments below!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have an Akira fan on your holiday shopping list, you won’t find a better gift than this stunning 35th anniversary hardcover comic box set. The 2,500+ pages are the most faithful recreations of the originals that you can buy:



The Akira 35th Anniversary set is the definitive way to read Akira, reproducing the art at better quality than any previous version. It also retains the original right-to-left reading format and Katsuhiro Otomo’s original hand-drawn sound effects for the first time and features a newly-revised translation to get as close as possible to the originally-intended reading experience.

Amazon’s $121 price is really good, but there are currently some third party sellers offering it for as low as $113 as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve ever played a Fallout game, and thought the food looked really good, you should both seek professional help, and also preorder this Fallout Vault Dweller’s cookbook, on sale for an all-time low $22, with preorder price guarantee if it gets any cheaper.



Obviously, the Fallout-centric ingredients are substituted for things you could find at the supermarket; brahmin ribs become short ribs, for example. I’m not sure what they use for radroach meat though.

The Hike, the latest novel from Deadspin’s own Drew Magary, is one of the best, and weirdest, books I’ve read in years, and you can download the Kindle version for $2 today. The ending...it’s so good!



The last time we saw it on sale (over a year and a half ago!) I bothered Drew on Slack to see if he had anything to add:

Yes my formal statement is that people should buy it now or regret it for the rest of their lives.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’ve already played the sprawling, 20 pound Gloomhaven board game, or you still haven’t found it in stock for a reasonable price, its more approachable prequel is on sale for $38 today, the best price we’ve seen so far.



Founders of Gloomhaven isn’t quite the beast that Gloomhaven proper is, but it’s still a deep game. From Amazon:

Founders of Gloomhaven is a competitive tile-placement, action-selection, city-building game in which each player controls a fantastical race working to build the city of Gloomhaven and gain influence over its residents. This is a standalone game set in the same universe as Gloomhaven. The events, however, take place hundreds of years before Gloomhaven and depict the original construction of the city.

In Founders of Gloomhaven, players use action cards to place resource buildings on the map of the city, use these resources to create more advanced resources, then deliver them to proposed building sites to earn prestige. An individual player, however, cannot do everything on their own because they can import only a small number of resource types, depending on their race. To create more advanced resources, they have to work with other players.

The game also features an auction mechanism in which players vote periodically to determine which new building proposals come out and where they are placed on the board. Players can also add the influence they’ve gathered to increase the strength of their vote.

Persona 5 [PS4] | $30 | Amazon

Like RPGs? Own a PS4? Buy Persona 5 for $30, an all-time low. Check out Kotaku’s video overview above for an idea of what to expect. Spoiler alert: It’s pretty.

LEGO’s 1969 piece Saturn V Apollo kit is usually out of stock at major retailers, but Amazon actually has it on sale for $105 right now, or $15 off its MSRP right now. That’s a great price for a kit that size, let alone such a coveted one. The set lets you build and simulate an entire Apollo mission, from launch, to orbit, to moon landing, to splashdown, and the included minifigs have as much personality as Neil Armstrong.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Why stop at a LEGO Harry Potter minifig when you can build a much larger (and goofier looking) model of him? And Hedwig too! This 180 piece set got hit with a price shrinking spell, and is only $12 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to game on the go, this Walmart deal is a whole lot of laptop for your money. $790 gets you a 17" screen, a GTX 1050 graphics card with 4GB of VRAM, 8GB of RAM, a Core i5 processor, and a 1TB hard drive supercharged with a 16GB SSD.



Want a more compact rig? You can get the same specs in a 15" body for $60 less.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station in just a few weeks, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble Monthly just began a new, and next month’s slate of early access games is one of the best yet. Sign up now to get instant access to Hollow Knight, Hitman Season 1, and 7 Days to Die. It’s just $12 a month to sign up (or less if you pay for multiple months in advance), and every game you download is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

