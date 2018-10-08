Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A huge Halloween candy sale, discounted house plants, and really good Lightning cables lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s premium nylon-wrapped Lighnting cables feel ridiculously nice in the hand, are way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and come with a lifetime warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code ANKER532 on any color or either size to save on a two-pack.

The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was recently replaced by the HL2395DW, and the new model is on sale for its best price ever.



Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.

Photo: Amazon

Need more storage space for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch? These 64GB and 128GB cards from Silicon Power are incredibly affordable right now, and among the best deals we’ve ever seen on cards from reliable manufacturers.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Polk Audio’s new Command sound bar looks like a speaker that swallowed an Echo Dot, but look past the built-in Alexa support, and you’ll simply find really good audio quality. It even includes a wireless subwoofer.



Normally $300, it’s marked down to $249 today, so this is a great chance to upgrade your TV’s audio before your big scary movie marathon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While AirPods offer the most seamless headphone experience for iPhone owners, BeatsX are probably a close second, and you can get a pair for $75 from AT&T, in white only. That’s the best price we’ve ever seen by about $20, and half what they cost when they first came out.



From Gizmodo:

“The Beats X are the third product from Beats (and the fourth from all of Apple) to use the new W1 Bluetooth chipset. This Apple-designed chipset should allow for better battery life. It also makes pairing with an Apple device a total snap—as long as your iPhone runs iOS 10.1 or higher. All I had to do to pair was turn the Beats X and bring them near my phone. A ‘Connect’ button instantly popped up and I was off—music ready to be heard wirelessly.”

Photo: Amazon

By pairing a couple of standard USB chargers with a super-powerful 60W USB-C Power Delivery port, Aukey built one of the most practical and future-proof desktop charging hubs you can buy. Get it for $36 today with promo code AUKEY12A.

Graphic: Amazon

Whether you’re just starting your Philips Hue collection, replacing your last few dumb bulbs, or want to graduate to smart accent lights and light strips, there’s a Philips Hue deal available for you today.



Photo: Anker

Most laptops have an SD card slot, but microSD slots are far less common, even as the smaller cards have replaced their larger brethren for the majority of applications. Sure, those microSD cards come with an adapter, but if you’re anything like me, you lost that thing within about 15 seconds. This Anker USB card reader though can read both types of cards, and it’s only $7 today with promo code ANKERC67.



Turns out, having a laptop with only USB-C ports means you need to carry a dongle with you from time to time. Who knew? Luckily, these $35 hubs (with promo code 77L3YR33) from VAVA are designed to perfectly match MacBook, and turn one USB-C port into an ethernet port, an SD card reader, an HDMI output, and three USB 3.0 ports. There’s even pass-through USB-C charging, so you’re not even really using up one of your precious ports.

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 65" 4K TV for $550, a 55" for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at this price.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Halloween candy Gold Box is includes great deals on a ton of different candies, which is perfect if you already bought a bag from the store for Halloween, but need a second one to eat yourself.

The bulk of the Gold Box is filled with chocolate candy of various types, but they also have a five pound bag of Jolly Ranchers for $8.

This candy might sell out quickly, so think like trick-or-treater - grab a handful and run.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like to fill the void in your life with house plants, but don’t have a ton of space, sunlight, or gardening knowledge, succulents are the low-maintenance green things of your dreams. Today only, a bunch of different options from Costa Farms are on sale on Amazon, starting at just $13 for a couple of handsome aloe plants, ranging up to an 18-plant variety pack for a perfectly reasonable $36. Click here to see all of the plants.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Spending $360 on a espresso machine might sound indulgent, but when you add up all the money you spend at coffee shops, buying this Breville Barista Express might save you money over time.



The Barista Express includes a built-in grinder, and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. The $360 price tag is about as cheap as this machine is going get, as long as you don’t mind a refurb. So, if you’ve eyeing an espresso machine for a while, today is a good day to pull the trigger.

Photo: Amazon

I bet you didn’t come here expecting to see a hatchet deal, but here we are. This one from Fiskars has a 4.6 star review average from over 1,700 Amazon customers, and $21 is about $4 less than usual.

Extra bedding and off-season clothes can eat up a lot of room in your closet. Pack it all up in this $13 underbed storage bag (with code G7NHSIFU). The zipper closure makes it easier to close when it’s overflowing than a plastic box lid, and it looks a lot more “grown-up” too.

You don’t need to buy a new car to get a rear-view camera, you just need $69 (with promo code Y3XQSX2Y).

The camera attaches to your license plate mount, and a cord runs to a wireless transmitter that you can keep in your trunk. That transmitter then beams the signal to an included 4.3" display that you can stick on your windshield or dashboard, meaning you won’t have to run a wire across the length of your car.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Graphic: Shep McAllister

Post-it’s Extreme notes can go a lot of places regular Post-its can’t. They’ll stick to rough surfaces like wood and brick, and somehow, they’re even waterproof. We blasted them with a kitchen sink last year, and the paper never shredded, and the ink never ran.



This pack of 12 pads is down to $14 for the first time ever today, so if you ever think you might need some of these, go ahead and stock up.

Photo: Amazon

This discounted memory foam wedge pillow can reduce snoring, and Amazon customers who have had surgeries and shoulder injuries say it helped them sleep without pain. That’s all great, and while Amazon’s product description would never say this, it’s also for fuckin’.

Photo: Amazon

The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a stunningly good option for just $17. That’s not an all-time low, but it is the best price we’ve seen since last year’s holiday season.



Aside from a single switch that toggles between 2.5 and 1.85 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage and ability to amplify low water pressure are incredible. Its four valves use Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself. And why wouldn’t you at this price?

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( ( Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want a Halloween costume that will grab attention and make you an Instagram hit, while requiring next to no effort? These emoji masks are the answer. They even light up or flash with the power of a 9V battery. Normally $45 around the web, you can pick your favorite emoji (where is smirk?!) for $40, today only on Amazon.



💸💸💸

Image: Zach Custer ((Cole Haan)

Cole Haan is definitely a brand that can make you think twice on account of the price. So when a sale like their Autumn Savings takes place, it’s the perfect time to act. There’s hundreds of men’s and women’s shoes marked down, from oxfords and sneakers to loafers and heels (there’s some accessories in there too), you’ll even find a 2.ZERØGRAND in there. You can save up to 70% on some incredibly well-made shoes that will last for years.

Graphic: Merrell

Merrell is best known for quality hiking footwear, and you can get a piece of that for less. Right now, they’re running a Private Sale with a bunch styles of footwear for men and women, just in time for the perfect fall hiking weather. Some items are an extra 40% off as well with promo code MERREELLFIRST40, but if that doesn’t work, try SAVE20SALE for 20% off.



Some styles have a couple colors to choose from as well, and you’ll also find some outerwear thrown in for good measure.

Photo: Amazon

Quick thought experiment: A bird has pooped on you outside a restaurant, and a kind bystander has offered you a paper napkin to clean yourself off. Do you use the napkin and go about your day, or do you go inside and wash off with running water in the bathroom?



That’s the elevator pitch for bidets, and it’s a persuasive one. Of course you should clean your undercarriage with water, it’s pure savagery that most of us don’t. And installing one is a lot easier and cheaper than you might think. Today on Amazon, you can score deals on a pair of bidets from Kohler, including an electric one with a built-in water heater, which really comes in handy in the winter when the pipes run cold.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but when it’s warm out, it can certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations. Try out a three-pack of the ultra-soft bamboo version for $25, or two pairs made from athletic fast-dry material for $22.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not technically a Clear the Rack sale, but it might as well be. Nordstrom Rack just added a ton of new sale styles to their clearance section for Columbus Day weekend, with basically all of your favorite brands represented. Nearly 20,000 items are available right now, but that’s sure to shrink as the good stuff sells out, so get in there!



Just pick your gender on the sidebar, then use all the dropdowns and other organization tools to sort through the deluge.

Photo: Kickstarter

What if your clothes could do more during the winter than just keeping body hit in. What if they actually generated heat of their own? That’s the promise of Flare, a new smart shirt from Blanc.



Flare is a stretchy, long sleeved shirt/pullover with three integrated carbon fiber heating pads - one on your belly, and two on your back. A zippered pocket features a USB port to power them; just plug in a USB power bank (one is included), and hold down the power button on the bottom of the shirt to fire it up.

About those heating pads. You can definitely tell that there’s something sewn into the fabric, but they’re remarkably thin and flexible. Wearing Flare is like wearing a shirt, not like wearing a tech product. You can even throw it in the washing machine like the rest of your clothes, as long as you take out the power bank first. You are encouraged to air dry it, however.

Unfortunately, Flare won’t be out until the end of the winter, but you still stand to save by preordering it on Kickstarter.

Photo: Amazon

Did you know that out of the box, Nerf guns are...nerfed? A few simple modifications can drastically improve both of Nerf’s two main propulsion systems, and this book details them all, as well as walking you through some awesome paint jobs for your favorite blasters.



The book comes out in a couple of weeks, and you can preorder it today for an all-time low $13, plus preorder price guarantee if it gets any cheaper. With any luck, you’ll earn a lifetime ban from your office Nerf wars.

Screenshot: Kotaku

It didn’t make the best first impression, but two years later, No Man’s Sky is really good now! If you still haven’t grabbed a copy, it’s just $30 on Xbox One right now, the best price we’ve seen on the recently-released Xbox version.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Indiegogo

Clear some room on your desk, because LIMBO is about to be the most impressive desk toy in your entire office.

Limbo looks and feels like a regular spinning top, but a hidden USB-rechargeable motor on the inside uses a small weight and centrifugal force to keep it running for hours at a time. It doesn’t require a special base (though it comes with one for display purposes), and it doesn’t cheat with magnetic levitation. It’s just physics. Start it running when you get to work, go to lunch when it finally topples, and set it spinning again when you get back.

Limbo will retail for $99-$249 (depending on the material) when it comes out early next year, but if you preorder on Indiegogo, you can save a ton.

Screenshot: Amazon

The Escapists 2 is an ideal game for the Switch, and getting it for $12 will make you feel like you should get sent to the clink for robbery. You can even play cooperatively with a friend with just a pair of Joy-Con.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like board games like Settlers of Catan and Agricola, you’ll definitely want to give Carcassonne a try. Today’s price is within about a dollar of the lowest Amazon has ever listed, and a great investment for your next game night.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble Monthly just began a new, and next month’s slate of early access games is one of the best yet. Sign up now to get instant access to Hollow Knight, Hitman Season 1, and 7 Days to Die. It’s just $12 a month to sign up (or less if you pay for multiple months in advance), and every game you download is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

