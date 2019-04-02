Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker charging gear, laundry essentials, and the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.



Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw some better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $280 for 32GB and $355 for 128GB are still terrific prices. If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

If only the best will do when it comes to capturing all of your daring adventures, the tricked out GoPro HERO7 Black is down to $349 today, which is actually cheaper than Black Friday.

Is that a lot of money? Yes. Does this camera have everything but the kitchen sink? Also yes. We’re talking 4K/60 recording, best-in-class stabilization, live streaming, voice control, and a waterproof body that doesn’t require a separate housing.

And lo, Tile decreed you can replace your own batteries now, and there was much rejoicing. If you’ve been waiting on a good deal for the new Tiles with replaceable batteries, we find some good deals buried in the couch cushions.



If you just want to dip your toes in the water, you can get a single Tile Mate for $20, or $5 less than usual. The four-pack for $50 is a considerably better deal though, if you have enough uses for them (drop your suggestions in the comments!). You can also get a four pack that includes two Mates and two Tile Slims for $50, but just note that the Tile Slims don’t have replaceable batteries.

Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $30 discount. We saw it for $90 briefly last month, but if you’re hunting for a good Valentine’s Day gift, this is still a solid deal.



It’s time to ditch your old spinning drive for this fast $18 solid state drive from Kingston. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, no coupons or codes necessary.



Full disclosure, 120GB of storage probably isn’t enough to house a full-fledged operating system and all of your personal files. But if your computer has multiple drive slots or you just want to soup-up your mom’s web browsing machine, this is an awesome investment.

And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap.

Anker’s cornered the market on excellent charging gear at affordable prices, and today only, several of the company’s best products are way cheaper than usual thanks to an Amazon Gold Box deal.



Have any gadgets that take advantage of USB-C Power Delivery charging speeds? There’s a wall charger and a car charger here for you. There’s also a USB-C data hub for your laptop included.

Anker made its name with battery packs, and both a 10,000mAh and 26,800mAh are included in the deal.

As we’ve said, you should own an extra USB car charger just for travel, and a couple of them are on sale here, including one that functions as an in-car Echo Dot, and another that can change colors to perfectly match your car’s ambient LED lighting.

And it wouldn’t be an Anker sale without charging cables. Lightning, USB-C, and MicroUSB are all represented, in addition to a Qi charger that can power any compatible phone.

Just remember that all of these deals expire at the end of the day.

Hipsters, avert your eyes! There’s a really good sale on a 30.5 oz. tub of Folgers Classic Roast Coffee.

Our readers chose Folgers as their favorite cold brew coffee in a recent Co-Op for good reason. As one afficianado put it, “Folgers. Its good. Its cheap, and we’re talking about cold brew. You literally can’t mess it up.” At $6, this tub can make a crazy amount of coffee, and it’s cheaper than anywhere else we’ve seen.

Make Jolie Kerr proud and stock up on laundry essentials with today’s Gold Box. Choose from over a dozen flavors of Tide Pods, Oxi Clean, Seventh Generation, and Woolite products.

Be on the lookout for clip-on coupons on these products to save even more. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day.

If you experienced last week’s polar vortex and were like, “nah, I’ve had enough of this,” it might be time to treat yourself to a trip to Los Cabos.



Apple Vacations is currently offering six-night all inclusive trips starting at just $829 right now, including flights, your hotel, and all of your food and drinks. The deal is valid for travel Feb. 3-10 or Feb. 24-March 3, so it’s a great excuse to escape the tail end of winter.

Just note that the $829 price is based on flights from Chicago, but you can select almost any major U.S. airport as your departure city. In fact, I saw an $810 deal from Raleigh, NC, so your price could be even lower.

Ideally, you get at least a little bit of exercise every day, but...life, responsibilities, Splatoon 2 - there are only so many hours in a day, a lot can get in the way.

But with an under-desk exercise bike, you can do a little low-impact pedaling while you fill out your expense reports. You get to choose from eight different resistance levels, and a screen on the bike will let you know how far you’ve gone, and how many calories you’ve burned each day.

$119 is about $25 less than usual, but that deal is only available today, or until sold out.

An extra layer of down never hurt anyone in winter. Pump up your puffer collection today with these deals on Uniqlo’s famous Ultra Light Down. Men’s and women’s jackets are down to $60 (though the red, teal, and camel colors for guys, and blue, pink, and olive colors for ladies are on sale for $40). Meanwhile, men’s vests are on sale for as low as $20, while women’s vests are down to $30 in select colors.



As the name suggests, this isn’t the kind of material that keeps you warm by weighing you down; these styles are thin enough to be worn as either an inner or outer layer, and snuggly to the point where you’ll know you have it on, but not heavy enough to be a nuisance. In fact, it’s one of our favorite affordable down jackets out there. Pretty much all the jackets and vests are $10 off, so go to town on this down deal before it’s done.



Ever wonder where your college’s health clinic got those fishbowls full of condoms from? Turns out, probably Amazon. Get your own bowl of 144 assorted Durexes for just $23 today after clipping the 32% coupon. Even if you don’t want to keep a bowl of prophylactics out on display in your home, you could just dump them into a drawer, because this is a great per-condom price.



The weather’s gone from unbelievably cold to unseasonably warm for most of the country, so there’s never been a better time to shop this Sperry sale for men and women at Nordstrom Rack. Sperry makes plenty of winter-y boots and styles for spring so you’ll be prepared no matter what this wacky weather comes up with next.

At the intersection of “cute” and “comfortable,” you will find Clarks. And right now, the footwear brand is taking up to 60% off clearance items for men, women, and kids. Treat your feet to new boots, loafers, slip-ons, and more from this shoo-in of a sale before it’s over.

If you’ve somehow managed to survive this long without an Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette in your makeup arsenal, first of all, congratulations, that’s quite a feat. Second, what have you been waiting for?! Could it be, perhaps, a great deal on the original cult favorite? If so, you’re in luck; Ulta is currently offering up the Naked palette that started it all for just $27 — that’s half off its regular price. Now please stop depriving yourself of essential neutral shades and buy yourself a Naked palette right now, thank you very much.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last.



It’s rare to see an affordable gaming headset to be also be wireless, but this Corsair HS70 is just that. At $60, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular model.

And while it lacks the RGB lighting, it sounds good, is 7.1 surround ready, features easy setup, and pretty darn comfortable. On the downside, it’s not compatible with the Xbox One.

Dungeons & Dragons is, dare I say it, cool now? Or at the very least, trendy. If you’re curious to try it out for yourself, but don’t know how to get started, this starter set is down to $10 on Amazon, a new all-time low.



io9 reviewed this book several years ago, and gave it a great recommendation. It comes with five ready-to-play characters, six dice, and adventure book, a rulebook, and a character sheet, so you can stop worrying, and start having fun.

The PlayStation Classic is missing a lot of critical games, but it seems like it’s going to be relatively straightforward to add some yourself. And even if you don’t bother hacking it, there’s still plenty worthwhile pre-loaded games to keep you entertained, even if there’s no Crash Bandicoot or Tomb Raider or Tony Hawk.



$100 is a lot to ask, but Amazon just discounted the PlayStation Classic to $52, which is a lot more palatable.

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

So you’ve got some big-ass computer monitors at work now, like an omnipotent hacker or a coked-out stockbroker from the movies. Congrats! But the effect isn’t truly complete until you mount those monitors to arms that let you move, articulate, and even rotate them in any direction, depending on the situation. These 4.4 star rated models from North Bayou (one monitor | two monitors) are both down to great low prices today.



In honor of the big game, Amazon’s discounting a few different Echo devices today.



The most interesting deal is certainly the new 10" Echo Show. Not only is it $50 off, it also includes a free Philips Hue white light bulb. The Echo itself acts as the Hue hub, so you won’t need any extra accessories. Just be warned, you’ll find yourself buying a lot more bulbs.

If that’s not quite what you’re looking for, the Echo speaker and Echo Spot are both $30 off as well.

Smart plugs are basically the gateway drug to everything smart home, and even if you don’t use one full time, it’s never a bad idea to have one handy for things like holiday lights, or controlling lamps while you’re away from home to make it seem like someone’s home.



Amazon makes its own plug that only covers up one outlet, and it’s only $15 today, down from the usual $25.