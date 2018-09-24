Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s excellent AirPods didn’t get an update at the last iPhone event, which means it’s probably safe to buy a pair, especially when you can get them on sale. Use promo code SAVE15 to get a set from Rakuten for just $128, the best price we’ve ever seen. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Continuing a recent run of Gold Box deals, Amazon’s running a one-day sale and select Anker Soundcore audio gear, today only.

On the headphone front, you can choose from the lightweight and exercise friendly Soundcore Spirit earbuds, or the comfy, over-ear Soundcore Vortexes, which run for 20 hours on a charge. Or hey, you could buy both.

The new Soundcore Flare Bluetooth speaker is also included in the sale for $45. It features 360 degree audio, IP67 water resistance, and even a beat-driven ring of LED lights along the bottom, making it a party in a can.

Photo: Amazon

Once you get your first Qi-charging phone, you quickly come to realize that you can never own enough charging pads. This one from Aukey doesn’t have higher-wattage charging speeds like some others we’ve seen, but it looks perfectly nice, and it’s only $9 with promo code AUKEYL86, which is about as cheap as we ever see these things.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Logitech K400 is a wireless keyboard and a trackpad, making it perfect for controlling your home theater PC, game console, or smart TV from the couch. $17 is the best deal we’ve ever seen, so click on over to Walmart before it sells out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It doesn’t support 4K or HDR, but for a basic home theater streaming dongle, it’s tough to beat the Amazon Fire TV stick at $30, especially considering that it comes with a voice remote.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$420 for a 65" 4K TV? Even for this barebones RCA with no smart apps or HDR support, that’s a blazing hot deal. Plus, everyone who buys it gets free two day shipping, or you could pick it up at your local Walmart to have it ready for this weekend’s football games.

Photo: Amazon

Whether you’re getting a brand new Apple Watch today, or just want to accessorize your old one, this Milanese loop band is a great deal at $7, with promo code NPXMFVM6. That should work on any color and size, so you can match your watch’s color, or create a nice contrast.

Photo: Amazon

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $12 from Aukey today with promo code AUKEYA64, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: We posted this 55" TV at $300 a few weeks ago, and it promptly sold out. It’s back in stock today at $320, but the 49" is also on sale for $250.

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 55" 4K TV for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at this price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The back of your home theater cabinet doesn’t have to look like a rat king of tangled wires. These velcro sleeves can keep everything tidy, and is reversible, so the outside can be either black or white. Get 118" of the stuff for just $10.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

Power Practical’s latest Luminoodle is a terrific light strip attached to an amazing button, and it’s ideal for illuminating dark closets, or installing under shelves and cabinets.



It’s an affordable product to begin with, but right now, you can save 15% with promo code 43YMZIXT. That’ll work on the daylight or warm white versions, and on the single pack or the three-pack, which is basically a three-for-the-price-of-two deal.

If installing a smart lock has been on your to-do list for awhile, the brand new third generation August Smart Lock Pro is $30 off today. This lock allows you to, obviously, control lock or unlock your door via your smartphone or Alexa. But when it really comes in handy is when you want to let in a pet sitter or overnight guest. Just send a temporary key to their phone, and you’ll get a notification when they enter.

Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $15 on Amazon.



This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a couple years ago, and I loved the thing (though admittedly, I have since upgraded to the OXO alternative). All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

$15 is the best price we’ve ever seen on this, so wake yourself up and get over to Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The original Dash Egg Cooker was one of the fastest items to ever join our bestseller pantheon, and now, you can score the Deluxe model for just $26, the best price we’ve seen in months. This is the same Dash our readers know and love, but now it can cook a full dozen eggs at once, rather than just six.

Photo: Amazon

If you own an oil diffuser, you know a set of eight oils for $9 is an absolute steal. It’s marketed as a gift set, but we won’t tell anyone if you keep it for yourself.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This was available earlier in the week for $85 ($15 off), but now it’s down to $80.

While we usually see bigger discounts on major sales holidays, if you want an Instant Pot pressure cooker in time for Thanksgiving dinner prep, this $20 discount on Amazon is a solid deal.

In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

Photo: Walmart

If you could use more storage space around the house, these Muscle Rack steel shelves would be ideal for a garage, a utility room, or even an industrial-chic kitchen. Two different sizes (large/small) are on sale at Walmart right now for $60 and $36, respectively, so you can mix and match.

Screenshot: Butcher Box

Free ground beef. Forever. Do I have your attention?



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up with our exclusive link, you’ll also get 10 ounces of uncured bacon in your first box, and two bonus pounds of ground beef in every box you get delivered for the life of your subscription, for no additional charge. That’s enough for eight burgers every time you get a shipment.

Your reader-exclusive bonuses come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Photo: Corey Foster

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save on their new slim model.



The RoboVac 11s actually features stronger suction than the original RoboVac 11 (1300Pa vs. 1000, and the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and yet is nearly 1/4" thinner. That doesn’t seem like much, but it can be the difference between the vacuum scooting comfortably under the couch or getting itself stuck.

The 11s usually sells for $230, but for a limited time, you can snag one for $180 by clipping the $50 coupon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

My parents bought a wood pellet grill (a Traeger, to be precise) a couple years ago, and holy crap it’s cool. You pour wood pellets (there a ton of different kinds) into the container on the left side of the grill, select the temperature you want with a digital dial, and the grill feeds the pellets into a heating element at whatever speed is necessary to maintain that exact temperature. The result is smokey deliciousness with the ease of using an oven.



This Pit Boss model gives you a massive 700 square inches of cooking space, and $337 with free two day shipping is an absolute steal. Just remember to invite me over the first time you use it to smoke a brisket.

ThermoWorks ThermoPop | $20 | ThermoWorks | Must buy two or more

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a very rare deal on it today when you buy two or more. Just add at least two to your cart, and you’ll get them for $20 each, down from its usual $34. These make tremendous gifts, so stock up now, and stuff them in some stockings in a few months.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for fall weather than an extra 20% off Under Armour’s already affordable sale sectiont? Pick up workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code GEARUP20 at checkout to stack on the savings. $5 standard shipping, or free shipping on orders over $60.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need a new purse to schlep around all the stuff you’ve bought from Kinja Deals? Nordstrom Rack is running a purse satchel clearance event full of brands like Marc Jacobs and Ted Baker London that even I, a purse idiot, know to be good. As always, you can use the dropdown menu on top to filter by designer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know it’s officially fall now, but as far as I’m concerned, every season can be cooler season. Two great options from Coleman are ridiculously cheap at Walmart right now, drinks not included.

Photo: Amazon

Nothing will connect you to the water quite like fishing from a kayak. Lifetime’s Tamarack Angler is designed specifically for this purpose, and Walmart has the tan one marked down to $230 right now, or about $80 less than Amazon. You won’t have to tell any fish tales about how great a deal you got.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Waterpik is an easier (and they would argue more effective) way to “floss” between your teeth, and Amazon is once again offering the popular Aquarius model for $50, after clipping the $10 coupon. Your teeth will thank you, and so will your wallet.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Consider, if you will, the headlamp. I’m willing to bet that you’re picturing an elastic strap with a big lump on the front containing the light and the battery. That is, after all, how most of them are designed. But BioLite has a different idea.

The makers of that incredible camp stove that charges your phone are back with the HeadLamp, a blindingly bright wearable light that puts the battery behind your head, and uses modern LEDs to create a lamp up front that’s thin, comfortable, and extremely bright.

The light itself toggles between modes with the press of a button on the top of the assembly (the button is a little hard to find and press by touch, my one real complaint about the HeadLamp), and you get the option of a wide or focused beam in multiple intensities, a strobe light, and a red lamp for when you don’t want to wake up a tent mate, or mess up your eyes before a stargazing session. And despite the light enclosure’s thin design, you can also swivel the lamp downward at multiple angles to fit your needs.

The battery on the back is connected to the light by a thin cable, most of which runs inside HeadLamp’s extremely comfortable headband. This is a modern, USB-rechargeable gadget—no bulky AAs to be found—and can run for a whopping 40 hours at minimum brightness, or 3.5 at full blast. And trust me, at 330 lumens, it’s bright.

There are no smartphone-connected features, RGB LEDs, or, like, Alexa support here, which is probably a good thing. While HeadLamp takes cues from modern electronics, it’s still just a head lamp at the end of the day, albeit a very nice and thoughtfully designed one. I wore one around at the Outpost trade show earlier this month, and everyone who saw it was jealous.

You can preorder it starting today on Kickstarter for $49, ($13 off MSRP, apparently), and backers will also receive an exclusive light-diffusing carrying case that turns the HeadLamp into a hanging lantern for your tent. BioLite is promising delivery in time for the holidays, and they have a good track record.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Try not to freak out, but this post is about a $103 board game. That sounds like a lot of money. It is a lot of money. But Gloomhaven is Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! The thing is though, even when retailers have it in stock, it usually costs $140+, and eBay resellers will charge you even more, so this is a major discount we’re talking about here.



It’s listed as “temporarily out of stock,” but you can still order it at this price, and Amazon will ship it to you when they have more. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.

The game includes permanent stickers that transform the board as you play, but you can grab this removable, vinyl sticker pack instead for just $9, which is within a few cents of an all-time low.

While you have your wallet open, this is the kind of game that deserves a dedicated board game table.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Here it is: the best kids’ Halloween costume. This inflatable Mario riding Yoshi outfit features a battery-powered fan to keep Yoshi inflated while you’re out trick or treating. The only downside is that he won’t grab the candy with his tongue if you punch him in the back of the head. $28 is within a few dollars of an all-time low.



Note: It doesn’t include the Mario hat, mustache, gloves, or a red shirt, but you can get most of that here.

An old school (i.e. green) Link costume and master sword are also on sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve bought a Pro Controller to go with your Switch (and you should!), this dock can charge your gamepad and a set of Joy-Con at the same time. Get it for just $10 today, an all-time low.

Screenshot: Humble

This month’s Humble Monthly already featured Overwatch as the early-unlock game, which is pretty damn good, but if you’re still on the fence, they just added Dungeons 3 and Hidden Folks as well. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to all three games, plus more mystery games when the month unlocks in early October. And of course, every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

If you somehow don’t own Overwatch yet, the Legendary edition is back down to $30 on PS4 and Xbox One, matching an all-time low.

The Legendary package includes 10 extra skins for the game, plus bonus Overwatch-themed content for Blizzard’s other games as well. But don’t worry about all of that; the underlying game is a must-own even without any extras.

PC gamers, your best bet is to sign up for Humble Monthly, which will get you Overwatch for just $12.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45, and that’s just for starters. Check out the image caption above for all the deals.

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment (though actually fairly cheap, as gaming tables go)! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield

Eight USB charging ports

Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



When you aren’t playing, the leaves cover up the play surface, transforming the table into a regular looking dining room table without any garish, gaming-centric design details.

I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.

