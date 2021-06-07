Monday's Best Deals: Final Fantasy XV Official Works Limited Edition, Kasa Smart Plugs, Learn to Code Bundle, Razer Kishi Controllers, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Advertisement

One of the newer Apple Watch models will cost you a pretty penny, with the latest Apple Watch Series 6 selling for $399 and the trimmed-down Apple Watch SE starting at $279. But if you don’t mind wielding an older, refurbished model, you can save quite a bit of cash from Woot today.



Woot is offering the Apple Watch Series 3 from $125, the Series 4 from $170, and the Series 5 from $260, with varying configurations available for each. Some cost a bit extra than the base amount listed above, including the larger sizes and versions with LTE support, but they’re all heavily discounted compared to their new, current-gen contemporaries.



They’re refurbished and tested to work, although they’re offered in “scratch & dent” condition, which means they might have some knicks and scrapes. The Apple Watch Series 3—still sold new by Apple, by the way—is a tough recommendation now due to its age and some upgrade complications, while the newer editions with a slightly larger screen are seemingly solid picks at those prices. Amazon Prime subscribers get free shipping through Woot.

Advertisement

SanDisk 1TB Portable USB-C Drive Image : Andrew Hayward

There’s no worse time to lose all your movies and tunes than when there’s not much else to do. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind by giving you a place to back everything up, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C drive is down to $150 today at Amazon, a savings of $100 off the list price, and it’s both portable and rugged with a good-sized chunk of storage to access anywhere.

Advertisement

60% Mechanical Gaming Rainbow Keyboard Image : Sheilah Villari

This mechanical gaming keyboard is pretty. Like, why fight it? It’s pretty and absolutely adds a touch of whimsy to your setup. If I have a need, I will scoop this 60% Mechanical Gaming Rainbow Keyboard up. It’s compact as a 61 key layout which helps make the most of a smaller desk. Clip the coupon and save an extra $5.

You’ll get a long type-c USB cable to connect to whatever system you have. The backlit keys add a little extra magic to their look and can really enhance your whole experience. Those keys are also designed to be heard with a click each time you hit them. They’re also meant to be durable, ensuring a long life as part of your gaming accessories. They can also handle fast typers, so don’t slow down just because this is cute. Being waterproof and dust-proof is great because sometimes accidents happen. But that being said, keycaps are removable, and it’s easy to clean. This has wide compatibility and should vibe with whatever you are running like Windows, Android, Linux, IOS, etc. Just connect to your pc, mac, or laptop and enjoy this adorable keyboard during your next gaming session.

Advertisement

Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle Image : StackSocial

While you’re home waiting for your turn to get a jab, it might be fun for your brain to learn something new. For a short time, you can grab a Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for only $20!! And what do you gain with this bundle, you ask? Well, a bunch of stuff including JavaScript, SwiftUI Apps, a complete C# programming course, Python, Raspberry Pi, HTML, CSS, and 20 other complete courses you’d need to be a professional coder.

I personally don’t know much about coding besides the skills needed to make the most popping MySpace profile of 2008, however, coding is a great skill to have in your pocket, especially in the current (and sucky) job market. Plus, just one of these courses would be about $100 by itself and you’re getting 27 courses with 2,700 lessons for $20, which is like 115% off (well actually it’s 99.5% off, but join me in the drama), so quite honestly you’re getting a huge deal. Invest in your future or something and grab it while it’s hot!

Anyone that owns a Nintendo Switch oughtta be familiar with the “joys” of Joy-Con drift. Unless you own a Switch Lite, there’s a high chance you’ve even experienced the phenomenon yourself. For those tired of putting up with Joy-Con altogether and prefer a more robust solution, the Switch Pro controller is your friend. Resembling the Xbox One controller, albeit with a cool translucent design, the Pro controller features textured grips, a built-in gyroscope, and charges over USB-C.

Advertisement

Perhaps the only thing it lacks are the pressure-sensitive triggers of the DualShock 4 and aforementioned Xbox One controller, which are much more suited to racing games like Burnout Paradise Remastered. Still, if you’re rocking Nintendo’s latest console, the Switch Pro controller is your best bet.

Funko’s annual Pride Pops slather famous pop culture characters in a dazzling rainbow allure, and this year’s selections all fall under the increasingly wide Disney umbrella. They’re shipping later this month, and right now you can pre-order the Pride versions of Deadpool, Mickey Mouse, WALL-E, and Stitch at a discount, for $9 apiece.



The Pride Pop version of Bob’s Burgers fave Tina Belcher is still sitting at full price as of this writing, while the Pride version of the Star Wars Stormtrooper is out of stock—but keep an eye out for it. Funko has made a donation to the It Gets Better Project as part of this year’s Pride initiative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I love Mortal Kombat. I just wish I was any good at it. Guides online are telling me to practice..? No no I just want to be good, not get good. Alas, you will have an easy time kicking my ass as I try to spam uppercut. But now, you’ll have an even easier time doing so with this fighting game controller from Razer which is 40% off on Amazon. This thing has an 8-way d-pad for more precise inputs and features additional face buttons for block and throw. The design accommodates both the standard way to hold a controller as well as the ever infamous “claw” grip. You’re going to be effortlessly executing both combos and my dazed body when you rip my spine out by punching in the fatality button inputs with ease.

Ghostrunner (XSX) (Pre-order) Image : One More Level

Let’s be real. Cyberpunk 2077 released as a pile of hot doo doo. Many fans were really looking forward to this game and weren’t able to get their cyberpunk fill between all the buggy animations, missions flat out breaking, and problematic depictions of marginalized groups. Ghostrunner might be able to fill that void at least aesthetically. The game is getting a visual upgrade in the form of its Xbox Series X release. The game is a first-person platformer with a strong emphasis on mobility which will have you wallrunning and ziplining between slice and dicing enemies in a visually stunning cyberpunk world.

Advertisement

Nyko Charge Arc (PlayStation 5) Image : Joe Tilleli

I keep refreshing Best Buy, Target, Amazon, hoping to grab a PS5, but I’m always too late. We may not have a PS5 yet, but when we do have one, we’re going to want to start playing as soon as possible and as long as possible. This controller charging stand can charge two controllers at once and plugs into any wall outlet or USB port for rapid recharging. Always make sure you have at least one charged controller and never stop gaming.

Resident Evil Village (PC) VillagePeople Screenshot : Capcom

It’s finally time: you can get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget the haters! Get trampled upon, comrades! If you just can’t wait for that moment, you can can buy the PC version of Resident Evil Village for $42 at Eneba by using the code VillagePeople at checkout. Now prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Resident Evil Village (PC) Buy for $42 at Eneba Use the promo code VillagePeople

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want to make sure you’re set through next summer, you can get 12 months of PS Plus and 12 months of PS Now for $44 each. PS Plus is an especially good value for new PlayStation 5 owners right now, as it gives you immediate access to an entire library of PS4 classics via the PS Plus Collection. Even if you’re not planning on playing online anytime soon, having games like Persona 5 and Bloodborne on your new console without having to buy them is a nice touch.

Advertisement

Cloud gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Google Stadia celebrated its one-year anniversary by making Destiny 2 free to play a few months back (though it also just dismantled its original game development team), Amazon threw its hat in the ring with Luna, and Microsoft’s xCloud service is available to play on phones. Whether or not cloud gaming is the future of gaming, it’s certainly becoming more widely available in 2021.

If you’re looking to dip your toe in, you’re going to want a proper controller setup. Razer currently has the best solution out there with the Kishi, a gamepad attachment that essentially turns your phone into a handheld system. You can currently grab a Kishi for $55 at Amazon and try for yourself. This version is compatible with Android devices, and is designed with Microsoft’s cloud gaming service in mind. and features a Type-C port and button layout that mirrors the Xbox controller’s. Meanwhile, the iPhone version is down to $84 right now.

Advertisement

$50 PSN Gift Card DAYSOFPLAYPROMO Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Sometimes, it’s okay to treat yourself. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard year! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $50 PlayStation Store gift card for $43 at Eneba when you use the code DAYSOFPLAYPROMO at checkout. While that won’t buy you a brand new full retail AAA game, $50 can go a very long way. Stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. The choice is yours. As long as you are buying video games, I am happy.

School of Game Design Lifetime Membership Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever been playing a game and gone into armchair developer mode? You know what I mean. It’s that time where you start to rant about what the developers should have done, regardless of whether or not that was possible. If you’re one of those people, perhaps you’d be interested in learning how to make games yourself. You can currently grab a lifetime membership to the School of Game Design for $49 via StackSocial. This would usually cost you close to $6,000, so, uh, this is quite a deal. You’ll get access to an extensive training library that’ll teach you how to make 2D and 3D games that you won’t lose access to. That’s all for less than the price of a full retail AAA game.

Advertisement

$50 Nintendo Gift Card 50STARTOFJUNE Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You can grab a $50 Nintendo gift card for $44 today at Eneba when using the promo code 50STARTOFJUNE. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out over a year ago and it’s still full price. Compare that to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $6 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for revealing this.

G/O Media may get a commission $50 Nintendo Gift Card Buy for $44 at Eneba Use the promo code 50STARTOFJUNE

AUTOOMMO Car Seat Gap Organizers Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

I don’t know about you, but I drop things under my car seats all the time. It can be a real pain sometimes when you just can’t reach your phone or wallet or whatever it is you’ve dropped because your hand just can’t fit quite right into the tiny cramped space.



Avoid that problem in the future with a 2-pack of these AUTOOMMO car seat gap organizers for 14% off! That brings the price down to $24.

As an added bonus, the driver’s side gap filler has 10W wireless charging capability for the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and the Google Pixel, among other phone models. So, you can not only stop losing your phone, but it can safely charge in your nifty little gap filler as you drive on.

Kasa Smart Plug 3-Pack Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You’re busy, you don’t have time to manually go around and power things on and off in your home— I get it. Besides, whatever it is you need to access, it’s just kind of far, right?



Thankfully, we’ve got a Kasa Smart Plug 2-pack deal for you today to control everything using your voice or phone instead. Grab them for 25% off— just $15 to make your home a smidge smarter!

At 16% off, you can snag this 3-pack for just $21. These plugs are compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Echo. What’s more, you can even use them to set up auto schedules for your devices, so you can start brewing coffee while still in bed, for example, or turn off those Christmas lights next holiday season while warm and toasty inside.



Advertisement

Really, the more I think about it, the more impractical it seems to not have one of these smart plugs on every outlet. Too much? Maybe. Anyway, start smartifying your home right away while this deal is still good!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 2/20/21 and was updated with new information on 6/6/21.

Kyoku 8" Damascus Chef Knife KYOKUNUG Image : Kyoku

That $10 box of kitchen knives you picked up from Walmart works well for most things, but if you’re looking for consistent cuts—and, somehow, a safer blade—then you’ll want something a bit more serious. Take a look at Kyoku’s 8" Damascus chef knife, which uses an 8- to 12-degree edge. You know how a hot knife glides so effortlessly through butter? Well, that’s how this cuts, but for EEEEEVERYTHING. Get one for $76 with promo code KYOKUNUG.

By the way, the knife is gorgeous, as opined by Shep McAllister in his review:

Advertisement

At around $100, this isn’t a budget knife by any means, but it’s not an outrageously expensive one either, and it has a lot to offer for that price, both aesthetically and practically.

6-Piece Spirit Linen Cotton Towel Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Towels are so simple and so essential in our lives. And when you have a bad one, oh boy do you know it. But the same can be said when you have a good one. We’ve all taken a plush hotel towel home before, don’t lie. Well, this splendid set is 76% off. This deal is so good it feels like you’re stealing.

The six-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They are 100% cotton and extra soft but still durable to withstand multiple washes. They come in eight different shades, depending on your tastes and decor. These are spa-level quality towels, so I say ‘treat yo self,’ to a little luxury. Choose from the solid or popcorn pattern. They’re available in White, Nirvana, Birch, Raspberry Radiance, Silver Filigree, Lunar Rock, Infinity Blue, or Surf Spray.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Eufy HomeVac S11 Go eufyEase Image : Andrew Hayward

Dyson’s cordless stick-like design has become the premium standard for home vacuums, delivering convenience and versatility in a device that has a very small footprint. We’re seeing other makers match that approach for less cash, and the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go is a key example of a more affordable alternative.

No doubt, the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go has a very familiar design, with suction power (120AW) that’s just above the Dyson V8 line. You’ll get up to 40 minutes of cleaning at the lowest suction setting with the detachable battery, although that number drops considerably at the higher power levels.

Advertisement

It usually sells for $250, but right now Amazon is offering 36% off the HomeVac S11 Go in both black and white, landing at just $160 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code eufyEase at checkout. Customers give it a strong 4.3-star rating, and it comes with multiple attachments as well as a two-year warranty for the vacuum.

Easine H55 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Image : Sheilah Villari

Ready for a headache-free cleaning solution? Still in Spring sprucing mod? Well, Easine’s H55 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is here to help. Today at MorningSave, take $101 off and get an efficient and thorough dust-free home.

Advertisement

This five-pound cordless vacuum has two different roller brushes to tackle any surface or carpet length. The dust filer is 99% effective in trapping dirt, dust, dander, and anything in between. You’ll get about forty minutes of a single charge, so plenty of time to scurry around hardwood, tile, and carpet. It being so light combined with ease to maneuver makes it a lot easier on stairs and all the other hard-to-reach places. A built-in LED light lets you see better in dark areas to ensure a thorough cleaning. The detachable battery means you can swap and keep going for a day of deep cleaning. The dust bin is twice the capacity of most on the market. This you’re emptying less and sprucing up more without interruption.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker Image : Sheilah Villari

Do you start your day off with a hot cup of joe but live alone? Do you love having coffee ready at will but hate wasting good java? Well the this Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve is here to solve those dilemmas. Save 25% on this right now.

Advertisement

This sleek and almost retro-looking coffee maker allows you to prepare your favorite toasty beverage quickly. If you get stuck on coffee brands, we’ve got a few recommendations. It’s compatible with different K-Cup pods, so you get to pick the size and even the strength you need with this machine. And I’m sure you’ve seen that it’s not just coffee that the pods can handle; there are some awesome options for tea and hot chocolate if that’s more your speed. You’ll be able to get up to six servings with any of those before you need to refill the water. There’s auto shut-off to aid those who are a bit forgetful, and it’s easy to use. It even comes in this fetching Patriot Blue color, which just makes me think of Captain American. And if it vibes with Steve Rogers, it’s got to be good.

This item will ship for free.

Double Wall Insulated Glass Mugs Image : Sheilah Villari

If you read my piece on great indie coffee companies to support, you might have upgraded your java maker. Well, now it’s time to revamp those coffee cups. You can grab these two double-wall thermal mugs that are visually pleasing and keep your joe at the perfect temperature for just $17 today.

Advertisement

The type of glass these are made from use incredibly durable elements and keep warm beverages heated longer. And there’s no need to worry able a hot handle; they designed that right out of these. It’s actually not too hot to handle. The glass is gorgeous, making these an excellent housewarming gift or present for an espresso aficionado. They are dishwasher safe, and if you prefer the microwave to the kettle, no worries, they’re safe there too.

Free two-day shipping for all Prime members.

Conair TrueGlow Sonic Facial Brush + UV LED Sterilizer Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Exfoliate your skin with peace of mind with this Conair TrueGlow Sonic Facial Brush, yours today for just $24 over at Meh! I love to use a facial brush, but I feel way better about using them when a sterilizer is included, as is the case with this one.



Advertisement

Changing out brush heads on this Conair tool is done in a snap, and it looks quite sleek with its glowing UV LED sanitizer under the stand!

Grab it while the deal is good to exfoliate away dry skin and get a dewey fresh face for summer.

You may have seen some of the deals before we’ve posted at Meh and partner sites including MorningSave, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. If you like what you see, snag a $5 monthly membership to get your shipping covered at all the sites!

TaoTronics Massage Gun KJNBS003 Image : TaoTronics

Advertisement

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $60 with a coupon clip and promo code KJNBS003, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $40 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 6,200+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

Vivaspa Kneading and Heating Massager Image : Sheilah Villari

Working at home has been a literal pain in the neck some days, and with my local massager place still closed, I’ve resorted to heating pads and stretching. This Vivaspa neck and shoulder massager might be the answer if you aren’t quite ready to return to your usual spot. Today take 74% off this kneading and heating wonder.

Advertisement

This massage packs a punch with eight nodes for shiatsu level kneading and heating. But it’s not just the neck area it can help with; the back, waist, hips, legs, and feet are all able to get relief too. Three speeds are depending on your level of aches and pains. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort as you adjust the handles. This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment at the spa.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Naipo Shiatsu Massager K3W4C37Y Image : Andrew Hayward

There’s so much to be stressed out about nowadays, so why not decompress with a Naipo body massager? Only $30 (down from $50) when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code K3W4C37Y at checkout, you can take advantage of some heated, deep kneaded massaging for your neck, back, shoulders, feet, and legs.

Advertisement

The heat relaxes your muscles, while the actual massage nodes get all the knots out of your body so you can feel somewhat at ease again. Many, many people have gotten satisfaction out of this massager, as evidenced by a 4.4-star rating from 25,000+ reviews.

Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Novashine’s Ultrasonic Toothbrush is ready to be the hero your teeth need. This comprehensive set is 24% and worth every penny.



The Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush produces 36,800 ultrasonic vibrations per minute that effectively scrubs away the buildup of plaque and stains on the surface of your teeth. It comes with five cleaning modes for a more personalized brushing experience. The head of the brush itself is made with Dupont bristles, making it gentle on your enamel and gums. It will run up to two hours off of on charge. With a compact and wireless charging port, this toothbrush offers the most convenient tooth brushing experience. Pick from black or white and receive a one-year warranty with it.



Advertisement

This will ship for $3.





Whether you enjoyed the film or not, it’s a lot more inarguable how damn good the soundtrack is in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. The Seven Evil Exes Edition features every song from the movie as well as several unreleased tracks. For vinyl collector’s, this might be worth it alone for the Brie Larson version of Black Sheep which may or may not have made it on my Spotify Wrapped two years in a row.

Advertisement

The Secret World of Arrietty - Limited Edition Steelbook Image : Joe Tilleli

HBO Max has opened the doors for many more North Americans to fall in love Studio Ghibli. Though, there is still a place in our hearts for physical media. If you’re one to collect physical media, you may know the worldwide beloved films of the Studio Ghibli library have slowly but surely been releasing as beautiful sleek steelbooks . Latest to the bunch is The Secret World of Arrietty. by Academy Award-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi. The steelbook is available for pre-order for a discounted price of $22.

Advertisement

Final Fantasy XV Official Works Limited Edition Image : Joe Tilleli

Hey do you like concept art? Of course you do. It’s practically the best thing to unlock in any game. But now you can check out all of Final Fantasy XV’s art in book form! Over $75 off on Amazon.

World of Warcraft: New Flavors of Azeroth: The Official Cookbook Image : Joe Tilleli

Video game cookbooks are such an interesting concept. Especially when food and cooking are either such a small or just completely absent aspect of the game which the recipes are supposed to be from. I never fully got into World of Warcraft, but I imagine cooking is actually present at least in this series so it makes a bit more sense to release an official cookbook. I didn’t have a good enough computer during its supposed golden years. Though, what I do have now is my own kitchen in my apartment. Time to get what I imagine is the exact World of Warcraft experience by whipping up some Gnomeregan Gnuggets and Arden Apple Pie.

Advertisement

The Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition Graphic : Joe Tilleli

So since the release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, several times a week I have gone to the Steam page, hovered over purchase, only to close out of the store. I adored this trilogy, imperfections and all. Though I have not touched the series since Mass Effect 3's final Citadel DLC released in 2013. I would love to go back and play through this masterpiece, but I just know deep down that if I buy it, I’ll end up playing partway through the first game before getting bored and moving onto something else. It’s not that I won’t think the first game holds up. I just can’t remember the last time I’ve seen a long game through to the end. The sweet spot for my attention span lately has been games I can finish in about ten hours. So if you’re like me, the best way to relive the Mass Effect trilogy will be getting this book for $31 and looking at all this cool art.



TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $45 at Amazon. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $129 on Amazon right now. That’s a $30 savings off the list price.

Advertisement

Want a case you can toss onto a wireless charging pad for an effortless power boost? The same AirPods with a wireless charging case are $160 right now, or $39 off the list price.

In either case, they’re incredibly portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

And if you don’t mind paying a bit more, upgrade to the fancier AirPods Pro with active noise canceling, silicone tips, and a wireless charging case for $197 ($52 off).