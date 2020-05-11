Monday's Best Deals: Ella Paradis Vibrator Giveaway, Game Pass BOGO, Eufy RoboVacs, 20% Off Ulta Products, and More

A Kyoko 8" chef knife, a Game Pass BOGO deal, Leaf & Clay subscription, an Eufy robovac sale, a sleep sound machine, an Ella Paradis giveaway, Airpods 2, and more headline Monday’s best deals.



Anker Wireless Ergonomic Mouse Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Are you on your computer all day? Do your hands just hurt? Well, this vertical mouse could be the solution to all of your problems. Only $15 with the promo code “AKMUS7852,” you can effortlessly scroll through Google doc after Google doc and click, click away all day long. The mouse is wireless and also enters power-saving mode automatically, so it’ll save you on batteries. Grab this before it’s gone.



RAVPower 26,800mAh Power Bank KINJA412 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you still haven’t secured yourself a battery bank, consider snapping up RAVPower’s 26,800mAh three-port model, now down to $30 when you clip the coupon at Amazon and use exclusive promo code KINJA412. This one has three USB-A ports, all of which are capable of 2.4A charging. It won’t offer the fastest charging speeds for your smartphones and tablets (there’s no Qualcomm Quick Charge), but it’s better than having an $800 paperweight when you can’t find an outlet.



AUKEY 36W USB-C PD Car Charger 5P3SOFIG Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Just because you’re using cruise control in the car doesn’t mean your phone’s battery has to. Grab an Aukey car charger with two USB ports—one is USB-C—and Power Delivery. It’s now just $12 at Amazon with promo code 5P3SOFIG. This charger outputs 36W of total power, supporting up to 18W in each port to charge almost any smartphone and some tablets at their fastest possible speeds.



You know, despite writing for Kinja Deals, and despite our consistent posting of headphone and earbud deals, I haven’t picked up any wireless headsets. Well, maybe this deal will convince me, as grabbing these Anker wireless earbuds for $79 is quite the deal. These noise reducing earbuds will help you focus on your work without being so big and bulky, and these will stay charged for the duration of the work day.



Just use code AKSC3910 at checkout to bring it down to $79—at the moment that’s only a whopping one dollar off, but a dollar saved is a dollar earned, right?

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise-Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Having to work from home can be frustrating for any number of reasons. Among them can be the uncontrollable noise from other family members who are just trying to get through the day. The best thing to do is to find a way to tune out the noise without having to cause too much trouble. Noise cancelling headphones, like Bose’s QuietComfort 35‘s, which are $50 off at B&H Photo today, can be a great help in keeping you focused and helping the outside world fade into the background.



Sure, they might not actually stop the little ones from banging on pots and pans, but they’ll make sure you can hear what’s going on in that definitely important Zoom meeting while it’s happening.

Apple Mac Mini Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Times are tough right now, and that means that buying a new computer might be difficult, even if you really need one. Luckily, you can get a pretty great computer without spending an obnoxious amount of money. Apple’s Mac Mini, which packs a lot of power into a small, more affordable package, is down to $690 today at B&H Photo.



For your money, you’ll get a 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 quad-core processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 128 GB SSD. That isn’t much storage, but you can always add a portable SSD later for some more storage. It’s powerful enough for most casual tasks, so you can get work done without too much stress, and it’ll look great sitting on your desk.

Save $90 off of the new price with this renewed (refurbished) Vizio 5.1 surround sound system, which Amazon guarantees will look and act like new.



If your TV’s built-in speakers just aren’t cutting it, this multi-speaker system ought to offer a significant upgrade. You’ll get a soundbar, a subwoofer, and a pair of wired satellite speakers to deliver an immersive soundscape for your media.

Three Plant Monthly Subscription Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

People love succulents because they are low maintenance, hard to kill, and pretty to look at. They are the dream plant for forgetful people. Succulents were kind of gateway plants with my friends who are now crazy flower mommas and plant daddies. Leaf and Clay want to help get you into greenery guardianship with a subscription of three plants delivered to your home each month.



When you become a Plant Club Member at Leaf and Clay they pick three distinctly different succulents each moth. They stand by each of them being lively and vibrant. For the month of May, they are offering an Anacampseros rufescens, Crassula ‘Money Tree’, and Kalanchoe ‘Chocolate Soldier’. What weird fun names.

They ship on the seventh of every month unless you start your subscription after, then it’s within three days of purchase. You can cancel anytime. And there’s fee shipping for all subscriptions.

Who has time to sweep with all the kids home? Especially when they’re running around the house, tracking in dirt from the outside, spilling cheerios, and frightening the family dog into shedding record amounts of fur. Just let a robot help you out. Eufy RoboVacs are a great alternative to Roomba, and they’re 30% off today. Your picks: The RoboVac 15C Max for $200, and the RoboVac 11S for $160.



KYOKU 8" Daimyo Chef Knife KYOKU2QL Image : KYOKU

That $10 box of kitchen knives you picked up from Walmart work well for most things, but if you’re looking for consistent cuts—and, somehow, a safer blade—you’ll want something a bit more serious. Take a look at KYOKU’s 8" Daimyo chef knife, which uses an 8- to 12-degree edge. You know how a hot knife glides so effortlessly through butter? Well, that’s how this cuts, but for EEEEEVERYTHING. Get one for $77 with promo code KYOKU2QL.



By the way, the knife is gorgeous, as opined by Shep McAllister in his review:

At around $100, this isn’t a budget knife by any means, but it’s not an outrageously expensive one either, and it has a lot to offer for that price, both aesthetically and practically.

43% off Magicteam Sleep Machine Photo : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’ve been having trouble sleeping during these trying times you’re not alone but Magicteam might be able to help. Today their sleep sound machine is on sale for $21.24.



This noise machine has 4o non-looping sounds like rain, bird, waves, bonfire, crickets, and more.I’m a thunderstorm girl myself. It has 32 levels for volume which you may need to play with depending on sound choice and preference. There is an easy to set timer or you can let it run for continuous play. This is perfect for any fussy sleeper be it you, a significant other or even a baby.

This deal runs for only a few hours today or until they are sold out. It also comes with an 18-month warranty from the date of purchase. And Prime members get free shipping.

Sale on all Pet Furniture Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s time to update Fido or Kitty’s lounging space while quarantine redecorating. Why? Because we owe them for being so cool to us over these past few weeks. (We know they love it though.) Wayfair currently has over 2,500 pieces of pet furniture on sale with discounts as much as 80% off.



Mats, cat trees, pens, stairs, and gates are all included in this sale. I’ve got an old pupper so I know the time is coming to get him a set of stairs to get in and out of bed more easily. Whatever you choose we know your pets will love it for a few days before they ultimately return to whatever disregarded box is in your home or the pile of laundry in your room.

Free two-day shipping on all orders over $35.

Up to 70% off Bed and Bath Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I know I’m not the only one who has spent a great deal in and on my bed over these last few weeks. Looking at the same bedding and bathroom decor gives me that me Marie Kando feel of these do not spark joy. Wayfair’s semi-annual sale has started and just in time. Get up to 70% off anything in their bed and bath sale.



This includes everything you can think of in those realms. Plenty of nightstands or dresses, area rugs, and even headboards. If you’ve been indulging in a little retail therapy you might want to check out the cute and stylish options to store new wares not yet ready to be used.

And of course, there are sheets and comforters galore, over 250 pieces to spruce your space. This ultra soft comforter is over 50% off and these checkered sheets are discounted by almost 80%.

Free shipping on orders over $35. This sale ends May 20.

Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Who here is tired of sweeping their own floors? It’s ok, you can admit it. Luckily for you, Morning Save has come through with a dope deal—for $149, you can get an Ecovacs robotic vacuum. It’s 57% off the original list price ($350). It comes with three different cleaning modes, as well as amazing suction to get crumbs, ants and whatever else up off your floor so you can walk barefoot throughout your house in peace. You can also control your vacuum (because the future is HERE) with the touch of your phone when you download the app. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

This week at Target, you can save up to 25% on patio furniture, which is pretty good timing. It’s getting warm, so finally you can spend some time outside... even if it’s by yourself in quarantine. At least it’s outside!



This sale includes all sorts of things, like these fun lights and some heavy-duty planters. You can probably redo your whole backyard area for cheap—a nice little project to keep you busy while you stay at home.

WORKPRO 16-inch Wide Mouth Tool Bag Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Have you been buying up all those sweet tool deals? Good on you! Tools are important! You might realize there’s one problem—you need a place to store all these shiny new tools. Instead of getting a plastic or steel tool box, why not get a tool bag instead? Plastic toolboxes can break easily, steel ones are heavy, but the bag is easy to carry around and waterproof. This WORKPRO bag will definitely hold a lot of your tools, and you can grab it now for a low $20. There’s no better time to organize your tools!



Rabbit Lily Giveaway & Mystery Discount WOW Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s Monday the best day of the week. Ok, it’s probably one of the worst but on this Monday your pals at Ella Paradis want to brighten it with a contest. In celebration of Masturbation May, they will be awarding 25 special readers with the Rabbit Lily.



This is one of their top products and retails for $79. Ella Paradis is also so running a bit of a cheeky sale at the moment. Enter code WOW at check out and get up to 50% off, although most discounts will be around 20%. But you never know! Free shipping on all products is still available.

You can enter until May 24, you must live in the U.S. and be over the age of 18. The winners will be announced on May 25, to coincide with International Masturbation Day.

20% off one item 842569 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

From now until the end of May, Ulta is offering 20% off any regularly priced item. This is a great way to grab a few extra dollars off a product that doesn’t normally go on sale or a more hot ticket piece you’ve had your eye on. Use code 842569 at check out.



I will personally recommend Ulta’s collaboration with Marvel for the Black Widow movie which still has items left in the line. I am using the eye shadow palette almost daily now. If it’s on-trend with their Avengers collab it won’t be available much longer and not likely to be discounted. Anything Ulta brand is good for this code but many name brands are excluded.

This code works until May 30 and free shipping on orders over $35 still applies.

ConairMAN 3-in-1 Chrome Haircut Kit Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

So, you have the dreaded Quarantine Hair. It’s happening to all of us—my hair has faded to that see-through purple that Nintendo used on its Game Boy Color back in the day. Which is cool right now, but that’s only a step away from platinum blonde, and that’s way less cool. Anyway, if your Quarantine Hair is just something that needs a trim to be looking good again, Daily Steals can help with the ConairMAN Haircut Kit.



I don’t know why Conair had to tack MAN onto the name, but this set includes a clipper for the hair, a personal trimmer for keeping those edges clean, and a trimmer to shove up your nose and into your ears. To be honest, I didn’t think about Quarantine Nose Hair until now, and I wish I remained ignorant of it.

If you use the code KJCNAIR at checkout, you can get this three piece set (which also comes with the appropriate attachments) for $53. Not bad at all!

Gear On Sale Clearance Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Most of us might be under Stay At Home orders, but for many, that doesn’t include a nice hike or bit of camping. Even if you don’t want to go out now, once everything’s over you’ll want to be prepared! Either way, Chrome Industries has some awesome gear on clearance, and if you like the Great Outdoors at all, you’ll want to give this sale a look.



This sale includes things like this easy to pack windbreaker (just $51), and the heavy-duty Vigil Backpack, which is on its final sale for $72. The backpacks in particular are great for all sorts of purposes—they have special pocket fro laptops as well as hiking gear, so they’re perfect for the tech-savvy camper.

For some of these items, when they sell out, they’re gone, so grab what you want before it’s too late!

Select Footwear for $30 GRAND Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Do you or someone you know need a new pair of kicks? Select Adidas shoes are currently only $30, so there’s really no better time to stock up than now! By using GRAND at checkout, you will get any adult Adidas that are part of the promotion, and that’s quite the steal. Better yet, the Toddler’s and Kid’s shoes are only $20! Given that kids grow out of their shoes fast, it’s always good to save money on those.



What are some of the shoes that are a part of this sale? There are the classic Grand Court Shoes, or you can check out the Advantage Shoes instead. There are a few different styles to look at, so make sure to check the promotion page for everything available!

Four Free Deluxe Minis With $45 Purchase Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The fact that Too Faced has their mascara, primer, and dream cream minis in this deal makes it almost too good to pass up. Until May 12 grab four deluxe minis with any purchase over $45.



You can also take advantage of another sale to get to that magic amount. Mix and match either three Rich & Dazzling Lip Glosses or three Juicy Fruits Lip Glosses for $30. This is essentially a half off deal for one of Too Faced’s best products.

Advertisement

Save 60% on hoodies HDY Photo : Jachs NY

Advertisement

Depending on where you live, it’s still a little chilly, and let me just say—I’m jealous of y’all. If you’re finding your chilly spring wardrobe lacking, though, you’re in luck, as JACHS NY is running a 60% off sale on its hoodies.



By using the code HDY at checkout, you can pick up something like this Henley hoodie for $32, or this Varsity hoodie for $48. JACHS NY has a lot of different hoodies available, so make sure to give their selection a look!

The Art of DOOM: Eternal Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I know DOOM is all about tearing some demons limb from limb, but books are delicate things! If you want to enjoy The Art of DOOM: Eternal, which is 20% off on Amazon, you’ll need to be a little more careful. Turn the pages to see some cool concept art for the characters of Bethesda’s latest. Use a bookmark to keep track of your favorite pages. You know, gently. Who knows how long this sale will last, so if you’re a DOOM fan, make sure to grab a copy before someone inexplicably rips them all apart.



Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Shame that Fast & Furious 9 (or F9, to properly confuse everyone) got delayed a year, but do you know what that means? It’s time to catch up on the high-octane, high-speed, vroomy vroom series. Yes, those are all official car words, and yes, I love Fast & Furious. Thankfully for all the family-oriented gearheads, the Fast & Furious 8-Movie Blu-Ray Collection is just $50. That’s $6.25 a movie!



This, of course, includes all the mainline movies, from the original The Fast and The Furious to The Fate of the Furious, which certainly sounds like a title that would end the series. But it didn’t end, obviously. Fast & Furious is forever.

What this collection doesn’t include the latest spin-off (?) movie Hobbs & Shaw, but you can pick that one up for $15. I mean, it have Dwayne Johnson AND Idris Elba. What else can you ask for?

Advertisement

Titan Bloodborne Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

The lore of From Software’s games are supposed to be complex, in-depth, and a joy to uncover, Bloodborne included. The problem is, THE GAMES ARE SO HARD. How am I supposed to delve into the environmental story-telling if the Cleric Beast killed me AGAIN!? How am I supposed to survive anything beyond the Cleric Beast if it took 55 tries to beat it!? Thankfully there’s somewhat a solution to my conundrum... the Bloodborne comics, and ComiXology currently has them on sale!



Advertisement

You can get the series’ 12 issues for $1 a piece, making it a cool $12 for some fun and dark weekend reading. The first two volumes are also on sale for $7 a piece, but given that would be $14 for an incomplete collection (Volume 3 isn’t part of this sale), it’s better to buy the issues separately.

This deal last until the 26th, but make sure to grab these before you forget and get to reading!

Have you watched the John Wick trilogy this month? No? Then what are you doing with yourself? If you want to enjoy the adventures of the world’s most intense animal lover, you can buy all three movies for cheap—under $10 a piece on Amazon Video. John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 are $7 a piece, while the newest movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, is $8. All together, that’s only $22!



Now, the third movie is available on HBO if you have that subscription, but HBO is lacking the first two movies for whatever reason. Additionally, while the first John Wick goes on sale fairly often, the second chapter does not. Why not save the headache of trying to find the right subscriptions and deals and just grab them all on Amazon now?

All-New Kindle Image : Amazon

Advertisement

A Kindle reader is still a good buy in 2020, and the latest model front-lit model is nearly 30% off. You can get one for just $65 following the discount, Note that this price only applies if you opt for special offers, which are unobtrusive ads that appear periodically on the standby screen. (You can always pay to remove them later.)



It packs everything you love about Kindle Paperwhite at a reduced cost, including amazing battery life and a backlit 6" display (pixel density of 167 ppi) to simulate real ink on real pages. It has half the starting storage at 4GB, but that’s still a lot of books. It also supports Audible’s audiobooks and has waterproof construction. All buyers get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, too, so you’ll have plenty to read even if you don’t plan to buy a ton of books right away.

Six Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

It’s back! You can once again get an extra three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when you buy three months, this time at Best Buy. You can opt for either physical or digital delivery of your expanded pool of time on a subscription that grants you free and discounted games, access to an ever-growing list of Game Pass games, online play, and more. Both are $45, so figure out your delivery preference and go for it.



Haven’t played DOOM Eternal yet? Then what the HELL are you waiting for? It’s up at Amazon for $40, and that goes for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. (Sadly, the Nintendo Switch version is left out of this deal.)



So get ready to kill a HELL of a lotta demons, shooting, ripping and tearing your way through a dystopian apocalypse. Or you could just stare out your window. Same effect, really.

This story was originally published by Gabe Cary and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/11/2020.

PlayStation Classic Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Also known as “Lil’ baby PlayStation,” the PlayStation Classic is basically Sony’s take on the tiny NES and Super NES that Nintendo released a couple years back, packing 20 original PSone games into a pint-sized, plug-and-play console.



It’s pretty no-frills in execution, but legendary games such as Final Fantasy VII, Metal Gear Solid, and Tekken 3 onboard, you can get a lot of fun out of it—especially now that it’s more than $40 off the list price.

Advertisement

At this point the lore of the Assassin’s Creed franchise is so convoluted that it necessitated a reboot in the form of Assassin’s Creed Origins in 2017. While I didn’t play more than an hour or two of that one, I did play the latest Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and let me tell you, the experience is worth paying full price. Still, if you’re an Xbox One owner and you haven’t already, pick up the Deluxe Edition for $20 and save yourself more than a few bucks later on as we approach the unspecified release date of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.



The RPG-ified post-Syndicate Assassin’s Creed series breathes new life into what was becoming an increasingly stale, rinse/repeat formula. Now I love experimenting with different weapon types—beyond the Hidden Blade—and discovering what works for me vs. what doesn’t in the combat. My only regret is that I didn’t play as Kassandra, who I’m told is the canonical protagonist of the two playable characters. That said, I made plenty of queer love as Alexios, thanks to the inclusion of gender-neutral romance options.

Wicked Audio Hum 900 Wireless Headphones Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you’re tryna git wicked smaht listening to NPaaaaaahhh, Wicked Aaudio’s Hum 900 wireless headphones are just $29 ovah at SideDeal. This is a scorcha of a deal, so grab ‘em while they’re hauut and don’t miss aaut.

Anker Powercore 10000 Charger KINJA1263 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re in the market for a decent portable charger that’ll keep all your gadgets juiced up while you’re on the go, look no further than the Anker Powercore 10000. It’s only $15 with the promo code “KINJA1263.” It’ll help you out if you’re on a hike, out for a long bike ride, or other activities where you find yourself lacking a proper outlet. I would grab this deal before it’s gone.



Dark Horse Comic 50% Off Sale Graphic : Comixology

Advertisement

Hey there, are you itching for something new to read? Dark Horse books and comics are up to 50% off at Comixology until June 1st! You can choose from Stranger Things, Hellboy, The Witcher, and even American Gods. All on a discount! You can fill your mornings and afternoons with adventure. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

20% off Sitewide MAY20 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This week the Bundesliga announced they will resume play, without fans in the stands of course. Perhaps England is following suit with asking players to return to the country. In the U.S. the MLS was given the green light to head back to training. In celebration of at least, soccer returning Ebbets released a new line of American soccer tees. Get 20% off these with code MAY20.



Ebbetts specializes in throwback gear across baseball, football, soccer, and hockey focusing on America’s history through these sports. There are some absolutely gorgeous throwback recreations. I would take any from the vintage hockey sweater collection.

This code will work sitewide and only excludes items in the NFL section. Flat rate shipping is $5.95 and is free if you spend over $125.

24% off May’s Box WILD16 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I find beauty subscription boxes are hit or miss with what you pay and what you get. But with GlossyBox you get 5 to 6 products whose value usually equates to $100. This month they are offering two specially curated boxes for just $16 with code WILD16.



There is also an option for $10 off a 3-month subscription with code WILD10. You already save a bit when you choose to pay more upfront but here your total savings are 24%. It’s a great gift option but I totally understand wanting to see what a box is like before you commit. And $16 is a lot more palatable upfront.

I can tell you there is an eyeshadow palette from Steve Laurant and the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm in May’s box. It’s being called the “Wild Box” and is coming in tiger or zebra print packaging.

This deal runs until May 17.

Hyperkin Duke Wired Xbox One Controller Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

It still boggles my mind that people revere the monstrosity that is the original Xbox controller. I mean, the Controller S was alright—they actually put the white and black buttons where they belong, and it wasn’t a literal brick. But if you’re an Xbox purist who swear by six face buttons, grab Hyperkin’s Duke for $66, an officially licensed wired Xbox One controller in see-through green that’ll set off all your nostalgia dopamine.



It even has the white and black buttons on the front, but don’t fret if you can’t gel with that: We still have bumpers to go along with the triggers.

We were supposed to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 right around this time, but like the good studio it is, CD Projekt Red delayed the game until September 17 to polish up. There are far too many games to play to still be upset about that, but if you’ve been jonesing for Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps this pre-order deal will make you feel a bit better. CDKeys is offloading PC pre-orders for $45 a pop, which is the lowest we’ve seen so far.

