Graphic: Shep McAllister

Audio Technica’s venerable ATH-M40x headphones (along with their larger M50x sibling) are our readers’ favorite wired headphones, and you can try on a pair for $79 right now, about $20 less than usual. It might be a little bit of a stretch to buy wired headphones in 2019, but between the M40x’s build quality, comfort, flat tuning response, and widely lauded sound quality, they’d make for great office headphones, where Bluetooth isn’t as big a deal.



Graphic: Amazon

Amazon is littered with inexpensive, poorly Photoshopped aluminum phone and tablet stands, but if you’ve somehow not bought one for your desk after all these years, $6 is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.



Photo: Amazon

While I’m sure the sound quality and noise cancellation abilities of these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones don’t live up to the likes of Sony’s WH1000XM3s line or Bose’s QC35s, they annihilate the competition on price at just $39 (with promo code MPOW284A1).



These aren’t the only ~$40 noise canceling headphones we’ve seen around these parts, but this new 2019 model includes two noise canceling microphones for more accurate cancelation, a luxury at this price point.

If you’re on a budget, and want to drown out airplane noise or your annoying coworkers, they could be worth trying out. Just be sure to use promo code MPOW284A1 at checkout to get the deal.

Photo: Amazon

If you didn’t think to grab an Echo Dot on Prime Day, you’ve got another chance to save today with a deal that’s nearly as good. Get the Dot by itself for just $25, or pair it with a TP-Link Smart Plug for just $5 more.



I finally got one of these on Prime Day, and compared to my old 2nd Gen Echo Dot, its sound quality is significantly better (though still not amazing, granted), and it looks way nicer too.

Photo: Amazon

The Apple Pencil is one of the best styli out there for artists, but if you just want to jot down notes on your iPad, the Logitech Crayon is more than good enough, at a lower price.



Normally $70, Amazon’s got it marked down to an all-time low $50 today. Just note that it’s only compatible with the latest iPad (currently on sale for $250), the new iPad Air, and the new iPad Mini; it won’t work with any iPad Pro or older iPad models.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s answer to RAVPower’s slim, behind-the-sofa USB-C charger is here, and it’s on sale for $26 on Amazon this week, down from the usual $35. It’s not as powerful as the RAVPower version (30W vs. 45W), but it’s a fair bit cheaper than the $40 RAVPower charges.



It might seem like a little thing, but putting the USB-C port on the bottom, rather than the front, makes it much easier to hide this charger behind furniture without risking breaking your USB-C cable.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Whether you want to keep your critical electronics running in the event of a power outage, or just don’t want them to get fried, today’s APC Amazon Gold Box has a deal for you.



Inside, you’ll find great prices on UPS battery backups and surge protectors of all shapes and sizes. If you need to keep your desktop computer running during a power failure, there’s a 600VA UPS with your name on it.

As far as surge protectors go, you’ll find both an 6-outlet model with rotating connections and a wall unit with 4 rotating outlets and two USB charging ports. Needless to say, most people could make good use of both.

Like all Gold Box deals though, these prices are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early, so lock in your orders before the lights go out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At $86 (after clipping the $20 coupon and using code ROAVRR44), Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 1000A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 4L for diesel. If you don’t buy one of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find three high speed USB charging ports (one of which is a USB-C input and output), plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe, and even a DC output (cable not included) for powering 12V car accessories. Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.

Photo: Amazon

Rubbermaid’s 12 quart food storage container is quite a bit larger than your typical kitchen container, but it’s great for storing things you want to keep a lot of like rice, or large items like fruits.



But what it’s perhaps most commonly used for is as a sous-vide cooking container. It can withstand temperatures up to 212 degrees, so it’s built for high water temperatures, and its large capacity means you’ll have room for plenty of steaks, veggies, or uh, Thanksgiving turkeys. You can even buy a third party hinged lid with a hole for your sous-vide circulator that will help retain heat.

Today’s price is within $1 of an all-time low, so spend your savings on food to cook (or store) in there.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart plugs are the atomic unit of smart home gear, and now you can grab TP-Link’s top-selling Kasa Smart Plug Lite (formerly called the Smart Plug Mini) for just $13, an all-time low.



These plugs won’t block the adjacent outlet, and work with your smartphone, Alexa, and Google Assistant anywhere you have an internet connection. Even if you only pull it out once per year to control holiday lights or something, it’s worth grabbing at this price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing sexy or exciting about this combo smoke and carbon monoxide detector from First Alert. It doesn’t have voice instructions, it doesn’t integrate with your smart home, and it doesn’t look as cool as a Nest Protect. But with over 2,000 reviews, it’s one of the top selling detectors for a reason, and if you don’t have enough in your home, this is the best price of the year.



I’m mostly posting it because I bought two of them for like $6 more each last week, and I’m a little salty about it.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

In the pantheon of tasty treats, Snyder’s Honey Mustard and Onion Pieces must be near the top. And right now, you can get it and three other flavors in 36 individual packs for a low $8 after you clip the coupon.



If my math is right, each bag will cost you less than a $0.25 which is a tremendous value. And if you’re a parent, it’s never too early to stock up on snacks, amirite?

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can save big on this ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Steak Knife Set. The set includes 8 steak knives and a wooden box to store them in. Normally selling for $80, this current price is a bargain and $10 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It may not feel like it, but the cold weather is fast approaching. Be ready when it arrives by stocking up on gear from The North Face for men, women, and kids. Loads of jackets, gloves, hats, and more are up for grabs for much less than usual at Nordstrom Rack. Come late fall, you’ll be glad you shopped this mid-summer blowout sale.



Image: Stila Cosmetics

One eyeshadow is good, but many eyeshadows are better—that’s where palettes come in. And right now, nine palettes from Stila Cosmetics are a steal at 30% off. Save big on pretty neutral-toned and ultra-saturated shadows, in addition to eyeshadow and illuminator duos and trios and an all-in-one color correcting set. This sale will only last for one day though, so pick out your perfect palette match before these prices are gone.



Photo: Amazon

If you don’t have time to go to the gym every day, you can still get in some light cardio at the office with this under-desk elliptical machine. The Cubii Jr. is listed at $185 on Amazon today, the best price ever on a non-refurb, and unlike similar products we’ve posted in the past, this one tracks calories burned, time, stride, and distance. Plus, this lower profile machine is built so you won’t bump your knees on your desk while you pedal.



This sale will only last until the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t let this deal run away from you.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you work out regularly, or uh, at all, you deserve a medal. Or just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is taking 40% off sitewide for their Back to School Sale with promo code SCHOOL. Chances are, you’ll make good use of these deeply discounted purchases for the entire school year (and many workouts) to come.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

At the intersection of “cute” and “comfortable,” you will find Clarks. And right now, the footwear brand is kicking off a new season with an extra 30% off select sale items with promo code SALE30. Treat your feet to new sandals, loafers, slip-ons, and more from this shoo-in of a deal before it’s out for the summer.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

That Amazon gift card offer on Prime Day just wasn’t enticing enough for you, was it? If you’ve never bought an Amazon gift card on Amazon’s website before, you’re in luck. Yes, those of us who’ve picked up Amazon gift cards at the grocery store weren’t being dumb. Right now, when you buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, you’ll get a $15 credit to your Amazon account. It does not need to be one $50 gift card, you can get five $10 gift cards, 10 $5 gift cards, two $25 gift cards... you get the point. The gift cards just need to add up to $50 and need to be purchased in the same order.



In order to get your credit, you’ll need to use the promo code 19GIFTCARD or you can hit “apply code to your account” on the terms page for this promotion. The $15 credit will be applied to your account two to three days after the gift card or e-gift is sent. You can choose to set up an e-gift card delivery for a later date, it just needs to be sent by December 22, 2019.

Right now, you can pick up The Banner Saga Bonus Edition Trilogy for just $20 on the Nintendo Switch. Normally priced at $30, it’s marked down to $10. PS4 or Xbox One owners can pick up the same trilogy for $6 more, which is still a great deal imo.



Screenshot: Amazon

If you like Monument Valley, and you like Nintendo, you should grab Captain Toad Treasure Tracker for the Switch. Unlike most first party Nintendo games, this one’s only priced at $40 MSRP, which is a steal on its own, but it’s down to just $30 today at Walmart and Amazon.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re tired of Catan, and want to try a new board game that’ll let you relive the greed, and horribleness of Transatlantic trade, here’s your chance. Right now, you can add Splendor to your board game collection for a low $19.

$19 Splendor 554 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Gear up for back-to-school with this discounted HP Omen gaming laptop. Use the coupon codes B2SSTACK5 and BTSSTACK10 to bring this OMEN Laptop 17t to a low $1080. Here you’ll get 16GB of RAM, a 17" 144Hz screen, and an Intel i7 processor.



If you’re looking for a solid gaming laptop, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular model. Get yours before this discount goes away.

Photo: Amazon

Razer’s popular BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 keyboard is one of the few high-end gaming keyboards out there without a number pad, and it’s cheaper than ever today on Amazon.



This keyboard has every accoutrement a gamer could possibly want, including 16.8 million color customizable backlighting, fully programmable keys, 10 key rollover, a magnetic wrist rest, and a two year warranty. You even get to choose from three different types of key switches, though you should obviously get the obnoxious, clicky ones. The BlackWidow line has long been a reader favorite, and this model is the cream of the crop, especially if you prefer a keyboard with a smaller footprint.

Today’s $90 price (valid on all three versions) is up to $40 less than usual, and an all-time low.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Add two smart plugs to your smart home for a low $25. These plugs can work without a hub, and with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana for voice control. Better still, you can also schedule the plug to automatically switch on and off, which can be pretty eco-friendly.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Save $50 on this Zinus 12-Inch memory foam mattress. With four layers of foam, this queen-sized, bed-in-a-box promises a better night’s sleep. This $230 price is one of the the lowest we’ve seen on year on this particular unit.



Just a heads up, this mattress will take 48 to 72 hours, to expand. So if you have a small apartment, it might be a little tricky since it won’t be ready on day one.

Screenshot: Amazon

Screenshot: Twitch

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’re entitled to become a Twitch Prime member at no extra cost. And if you’re a Twitch Prime member, you can add the legendary Jim Brown to your Madden 20 Ultimate Team for free.



Even if you don’t have the game yet, or aren’t sure if you’re going to buy it, you can still add Jim Brown to your EA account now, and he’ll be available to your team if and when you do get the game.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" Sceptre 4K TV is a steal for just $380, one of the best prices we’ve seen for a TV of this size. It doesn’t have smart apps or HDR, but what it does have is four HDMI ports, which is more than you get in a lot of high end TV sets.



Photo: Amazon

The trick to crispy pizza crusts is a hot oven. Like, 700 or 800 degrees; hotter than any conventional oven in your kitchen could ever reach. Failing that, a good pizza steel can get you most of the way there at less insane temperatures.



This highly rated model from Fox Run is made from carbon steel, and includes holes along the bottom to encourage air circulation. It basically always sells for $15.45, but today on Amazon, it’s down under $14.

Luggage gets all the attention, but if you ask me, the most important piece of travel gear you can own is a good toiletry kit. This one from Zero Grid is made from water-resistant ripstop nylon (which is just as important for keeping liquids in as it is keeping them out), and carries a 4.4 star review average. Get it for an all-time low $10 today with promo code 4XZWF9VL.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running the best deal ever on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today after you clip the $10 coupon and add promo code VAVALPE4.



You can check out my full impressions here, but the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

Qi stands > Qi pads in almost every situation. This is not an opinion, and it’s not a debate. Anker’s highly rated PowerWave Qi stand is one of the most popular ones out there, and it’s down to $13 today after you clip the 10% coupon and add promo code AKA252401 at checkout. That’s good for the best price ever.

Just note that while this stand does support 10W charging for compatible Android phones, it doesn’t support 7.5W charging for iPhones; they’ll be limited to 5W.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AirPower is officially dead, but this charging pad from Seneo looks like something that could have come out of Cupertino.



On one side of the sleek pad, you get a Qi charging pad capable of 7.5W iPhone charging, the fastest Apple supports (if you pair it with a Quick Charge wall adapter, not included). On the other, you’ll find a sleek passthrough slot and dock for your Apple Watch charger that props it up in nightstand mode.

Just use promo code FXP8HBAU at checkout to get it for $20, which would be a great price for a 7.5W Qi pad, even without the Apple Watch stand.

Photo: Bizzy

If you like cold brew coffee, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Bizzy, Amazon’s #1 seller of cold brew beans, concentrates, and ready-to-drink coffee. They sent me some to try out recently, and it was incredibly smooth and tasty. In fact, I readily admit that I enjoyed it more than my typical Amazon Fresh DIY cold brew.



Now, they’re giving our readers 15% off anything on their Amazon storefront (fulfilled by Amazon) with promo code BZYGIZMO. I just bought two bottles of Bizzy concentrate for just $16 with the code and a 5% Subscribe & Save discount, which works out to just $.50 per cup if you follow Bizzy’s suggested ratios. That’s about the same cost as my cheapo DIY solution, and it’s tastier while not requiring me to wash any dishes afterwards. Everybody wins!

If you prefer to have a little more control over your coffee, the code will also work on Bizzy beans (both whole and coarse ground) in a variety of roasts.