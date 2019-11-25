Monday's Best Deals: Early Black Friday Sales, IZOD Gold Box, Razer Phones, and More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Amazon Warehouse sale, Vera Bradley Black Friday sale, Lulu’s dresses, and a chocolate Gold Box lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Razer RAZER Phone 2 Unlocked Gaming Smartphone Image : Amazon

Gamers, the smartphone deal you’ve been waiting for is here. An unlocked, second-generation Razer Phone is down to $300 on Amazon right now, that’s a discount of about $300.



Gizmodo says “Razer’s second effort is something that’s better for both normies and gamers” thanks to the upgrades made to its speaker, screen, and cameras.

Other noteworthy features of the Razer Phone 2 include RGB lighting, Android 9.0 Pie, IP67 water-resistance, Qi wireless charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, and 5.7-inch 120Hz screen.

If you’re looking for an affordable way to upgrade your phone, this is a terrific deal.

Let’s be clear here, the sound quality and noise-canceling on these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones won’t match those of Sony and Bose. But if you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars for a pair, check these out.



Whether you want to drown out the ambient noise in an airplane, or ignore your co-workers, these active noise cancelling over-ears are about 1/10th of what you’d pay for the bigger brands.

Use the promo code MPOWH5V2 at checkout to drop the price to $35. Full disclosure, we’ve seen them for $5 less previously, but Amazon happened to put up a coupon alongside a promo code.

Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Normally $140-170, you can grab a pair of the Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds, for a low $100. They promise up to 5 hours of use on a single charge with an additional 15 hours thanks to its charging case. They’re also $50 cheaper than AirPods.



Better still, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 20% back on these incredible headphones. That makes it more like $80 if you think about it.

For what it’s worth, this is $10 cheaper than Best Buy’s advertised Black Friday price. So act fast, I’m not sure how long this’ll stay in stock.

Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD is currently marked down to $60, an all-time low.



It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers sequential read speeds up to 550 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 520 MB/s. This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.

Advertisement

Black Friday will be here in days, but a number of Amazon devices are already on sale. Don’t wait until Friday is here and everything is already sold out. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new Kindle, you’re in luck.



Right now, you can get an all-new Kindle with Built-In Front Light for $60 on Amazon. The Kindle Paperwhite in black is marked down to $85, while the Twilight Blue is $110. All Kindle orders come with a $5 eBook credit. Keep that in mind, since Amazon always has Kindle eBook sales on Sundays, with prices between $1 to $5.

Sennheiser GAME ZERO Gaming Headset Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Gamers, the most popular gaming headset among Overwatch League pros, the Sennheiser GAME ZERO Gaming Headset is down to just $100 on Rakuten.



Pro users dafran, Carpe, SoOn and Poko all use this headset, for its big draw: exceptional noise blocking design. This feature helps you tune out distracting noise and lets you focus on the little sound cues that’ll make a big difference in a competitive game.

Additionally it offers stereo sound, extra large leatherette memory foam ear pads, and a noise-cancelling microphone. For some context, this is currently selling for $18 more on Amazon.

Extra 20% Off Select Amazon Warehouse Items Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.



Look out for this.

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

Meowy Favorites Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Okay, so it is probably a stretch to say your cat will be thankful. They’ll certainly be happy if you buy them some treats, food, and a new water dish. But they’ll also probably show their thanks by ignoring you. That’s just the life of a cat parent! Get some pet favorites for up to 30% off during today’s Gold Box.



Just remember, since this is a Gold Box, the prices are for today only and while supplies last. Some items in today’s sale also have an additional 40% off coupon, if you select the Subscribe & Save option. FYI, that 40% only applies to the first order.

Lindt and Ghirardelli Chocolate Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The holidays are inching ever closer, and if you’re expecting a bunch of friends and family who will visit you, Amazon’s got you covered. Today’s Gold Box is discounting a ton of chocolate from Lindt and Ghirardelli that are perfect as stocking stuffers or last-minute gifts for acquaintances and co-workers.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal and the 30% discount will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. There’s a lot to choose from, so make sure to visit the deal page and stock up unless you like being caught empty-handed.

40% Off Artifical Christmas Trees Photo : Target

If you already have your Christmas tree up, I don’t blame you. The cold weather has made me feel extra festive lately. If you don’t have your tree up yet, do you normally handle that after Thanksgiving? Well, toss out your dated artificial tree and snag one for 40% off from Target. Now through Wednesday, Target is having a huge sale on their artificial trees.



Bright Friday Sale Photo : Vera Bradley

You don’t have to wait until Friday to score some of the best deals at your favorite stores. Right now, Vera Bradley has 30% full-priced purchases and an extra 50% off sale items. If you had your eye on Vera’s new winter theme, Beary Merry, you can get all the cute polar bears prints you want for 30% off.



Sable Travel Pillow Photo : Amazon

Do you have a vacation booked during the holiday season? Of course! Who isn’t traveling at this time of year? Whether you’re just visiting your family or going on a vacation that will make all of your Instagram followers jealous, you need a travel pillow. Don’t buy a $30 one at the airport. Snag this Sable Travel Pillow while it is only $10 on Amazon when you use promo code KINJAJI3.



GoPenguin Luggage with Spinner Wheels Photo : Amazon

Has your carry-on luggage seen better days? Most likely. They only last so long when you’re forced to drag them through security checkpoints over and over again. If you’re on the market for a new suitcase for your next trip, you’re in luck. A GoPenguin Luggage with Spinner Wheels is only $97 when you use promo code DE3K9GO4. That’s 25% off!



Some reviewers have even suggested that this suitcase is better than an Away. To compare pricing, an Away carry-on bag of the same size is $245. The GoPenguin bag has a built-in TSA-approved lock, 360 spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, and a lightweight shell composed of German-made 100% Makrolon Polycarbonate.

Advertisement

The promo code is applicable for all of the colors for the 22" luggage spinner and is valid now through November 30.



Kyoku isn’t a household name, but our team really liked the Daimyo steel chef’s knife, and found it to be incredibly beautiful to look at, too. They were also a hit with our readers, and if you want to expand your collection, or upgrade your current knife set, you can pick up four non-serrated steak knives for a low $100. Usually selling for $28 more, this set will make short work of whatever you throw at it, even super dry turkey.



IZOD Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s discounting IZOD shirts, chino shorts and pants, and polos to help you freshen up your wardrobe. Prices start at just $9, for big boys, itty bitty boys, Mississippi boys, and inner city boys.



Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. So if your work gear has more than a few holes or slightly-noticeable pizza stains, don’t wait. Make a girl go crazy, ow.

25% Off Sitewide Photo : Lulus

Thanksgiving might be days away, but we’ve been thinking about Christmas for weeks now. If you need a fancy dress (or jumpsuit) to wear to your holiday party, you’re in luck. To celebrate Black Friday, Lulus has already launched its big sale. Right now, you can get 25% Off Sitewide when you use promo code FRIDAY25. That’s 25% off full-price items and sale items as well, which means some sale items will actually be up to 90% off the original total.



Backcountry’s blowing out a ton of The North Face outdoor essentials. Trek over for deals on of jackets, hiking boots, gloves, hats, and a whole lot more, all for up to 25% off. These discounts will last until Cyber Monday, but the best stuff could sell out early, so get up and go.

Four Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Graphic : Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for $1, for a limited time as part of the company’s lead-up to Black Friday.



This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, four months to stream Christmas songs on repeat for free? Yes please.

First Three Months of Audible Screenshot : Amazon

Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.



Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.

Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.

LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Nintendo Switch Photo : Amazon

If you don’t know that Black Friday is days away, you’re lucky. It is madness in the Deals World. Try not to lose an arm fighting someone in stores for a discounted Nintendo Switch. If you already own one, you can get a good deal on the LEGO Harry Potter Collection before Black Friday. The game is marked down by $10 right now Amazon. The collection includes two games on one cartridge, Years 1-4 and Years 5-7. Good luck battling Voldemort!



This. Is. Big. Leading up to Black Friday, Walmart and Best Buy are already discounting a ton of consoles, so you won’t have to wait a week to get your games going. Here are all their available offers:



PlayStation

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation PS4 Console Bundle | $200 | Walmart and Best Buy

PS4 1TB Pro Console | $300 | Walmart

PlayStation VR 5 Game Bundle | $200 | Walmart

Xbox

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition | $150 | Walmart

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 | $350 | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold

Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Console Bundle | $350 | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold

Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle | $200 | Walmart

Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Bundle | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold

Of course, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon are dropping the price on a ton of their Xbox One and DualShock controllers (in various colors) down to just $39. These discounts, by the way, are available until Cyber Monday. But why wait until then when you can play games during the big shopping holiday. (Sorry Switch owners, we’ll have to wait a little longer...)

Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $45. If you own a PS4, or plan to buy one on Black Friday, this is a no-brainer. This subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For November, you’ll get a chance to play Nioh and Outlast 2.



Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

You get a bundle! You get a bundle! EVERYONE GETS A BUNDLE! - Literally, what went down in a pitch meeting at Amazon HQ this week. Okay, not literally, but maybe. We’re one week out from Black Friday and Amazon is preparing by bundling virtually everything.



There’s an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle with TP-Link Smart Plug for $35, a Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 for $139, a 3-Pack Echo Dot Bundle for $65. There are a few bundles that include Tiles. You can get a Tile Pro 4-Pack + Echo Dot for $100, a Tile Essentials 4-Pack + Echo Dot for $70, and a Tile Sticker 4-Pack + Echo Dot for $60.

You can also add the Fire TV Blaster Bundle to your cart (itis preorder only, right now), which includes a Fire TV Stick 4K, an Echo Dot, and a Fire TV Blaster. The Blaster works with the Fire TV Stick and the Echo Dot to make everything hands-free.

Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays on your next vacation. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



You can get a regular bottle of Biore UV Watery Essence for $8 or an extra-large bottle (1.7x the normal size) for $12. The larger bottler is at the cheapest price we’ve ever seen it ($2 less than the usual sale price). The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Under Armour Men’s Short Sleeve T-Shirt KJUATS Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

You can always use a good undershirt or work out shirt. Snag this Under Armour Men’s Short Sleeve T-Shirt while it is $14 fro, Daily Steals when you use promo code KJUATS. It is available in sizes small to XXL, in 13 different colors.

Early Access Black Friday Sale KINJABF

If you’re trying to get ready for the impending cold weather, you’ll want to shop the Early Access Black Friday Sale at Jachs. When you use promo code KINJABF, you can save on a wide variety of favorite styles at Jachs.



Ultra Soft Sueded Cotton Tees are as cheap as $10, while a Puffer Jacket is $110 off, and Men’s Chinos are marked down to $31 during this flash sale. You can save on everything sitewide now through midnight on Monday, November 25th.

Nintendo Super Mario Advent Calendar Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

It’s back!



Of all of the Advent calendars we’ve opened so far, our favorite is finally on sale. It isn’t the biggest deal, but money off is money off. Right now, you can save $11 on the Amazon Exclusive Nintendo Super Mario Advent Calendar. If you enjoy spoilers as much we do, you can check out our Spoilin’ Santa edition of this calendar to see who is inside.

AUKEY Gaming Mouse Pad (35.4×15.75×0.15in) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

This massive AUKEY Gaming Mouse Pad is down to just $12 right now. This soft cloth, spill resistant unit measures in at 35.4"×15.75"×0.15" and can easily accommodate your keyboard as well. Just make sure to use the promo code RMXNF56W at checkout to get the best price.



Look, the only thing I want to be doing one week from now is napping on and off all day on the couch. I plan to take a few breaks in between naps to eat whatever my sister is cooking for Thanksgiving dinner. If you’re just like me, you know that having a good blanket is essential for your Couch Nap. Right now, you can get the Sable Throw Blanket, 60" x 80 for $13 when you clip the $1 coupon on Amazon and use promo code KINJAHT033.



Cricut Easy Press 2 Photo : Amazon

Design and make your shirts with ease thanks to this heavily discounted Cricut Easy Press 2. Whether you’re looking to add some intricate design to your cosplay, or just want to DIY your entire wardrobe, this 6" x 7" heat press is a tremendous value and perfect for smaller designs. Right now it’s also down to its lowest price ever. Usually selling for around $100, this $69 model would make an awesome gift for the crafty person in your life.



Fitbit Versa 2 Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you like to get the latest model of everything, now is your chance to get the new Fitbit Versa 2. Just before Black Friday, this has been marked down by $50 on Amazon. This Fitbit has Amazon Alexa built-in, as a quick way to get the news, weather, set alarms, timers, and more.



You can use it to even control your smart home devices. Like the older Fitbit Versa, the 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep patterns, steps, calories burned, hourly activity, and more. You can get alerts for all of your phone calls, text messages, and calendar activity on the Fitbit Versa 2.

The new Fitbit has fun new colors, like Bordeaux/Copper Rose, Navy & Pink/Copper Rose, Petal/Copper Rose, and of course, the standard Black/Carbon, as well as Stone/Mist Grey.

This is also marked down at Kohl’s and on Fitbit’s direct website.

Black Out Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Baby, you need to try some new things, and you’re likely to find something you’ll like during Huckberry’s awesome Black Out sale. Look, I may be biased (living in New York and all) but matte black everything for life. And whether you’re looking for an electric kettle, hiking books, a new camp shirt, henleys, or a new bag, Huckberry probably has something for you (or your sophisticated friend.)



I, for one, think the $14 Turkish Towel is a bonafide steal. I’d also like to point out that the incredibly cool Evergoods CTB 40 is selling for $100 less than usual during this sale. Sure the bag is still pricey, but if you’re on the market for an everyday carry, that’s both functional and stylish, it’s a solid option.

Of course, there’s a lot to browse through here. So visit the sale page to see all of your options. From my experience, the best stuff always sells out early. So make sure this sale is the only thing on your mind.

You don’t need to be some fancy Wall Street professional in order to afford a custom-tailored suit. Thanks to Indochino’s Black Friday Exclusive Sale, you can get your very own suit for only $249.



When it comes to picking out a suit, it can be tough finding something that is affordable, high-quality, and actually looks nice. Plus, the same suit that looks good on your best friend won’t necessarily look good on you, because you two probably have different body types. That’s why customizing your own suit through Indochino is an ideal opportunity.

Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more

The Black Friday Exclusive Sale has suits for $249, which is $150 off the retail price. That includes all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping. You can choose from traditional navy and gray options, as well as brighter blues, plaid, burgundy, and more.

When picking the customizations for your suit, you can select things like canvas type, shoulder type, lapels, vents, lining, buttons, and more. You can add a vest, if you like, for an additional cost of $59.

You can follow how customizations work on Indochino’s How It Works page and the Alterations page.

Follow our step-by-step video guides to set up your measurement profile. We walk you through every detail, so you can have the confidence to get it done right. It takes less than 10 minutes and can be done from the comfort of your home. You don’t need a tailor, only a good friend (mom, girlfriend, sister, buddy). Once your order is placed, our team goes through all your measurements to ensure that everything looks good.

If you live near a local Indochino showroom, you can bring your receipt once you receive your custom suit to get any alterations you may need. If you do not live near a showroom, you can bring the suit to a local tailor and Indochino will reimburse you up to $75.

Gear Up and Get Out Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

REI famously skips Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean you’ll need to settle for retail prices for your post-Thanksgiving Day like. Starting today, REI’s Gear Up and Get Out sale can save adventurers up to 30% off a ton of gear.



The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, Smartwool, Arc’teryx, Columbia, Oboz, Nalgene, and a whole lot more.

Better still, REI Co-Op members can save 20% on one-full priced item, or an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with the code GEARUP2019.

This sale runs until the 25th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Pick up SanDisk’s 512GB microSD card and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.



Let’s be clear here, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $110 (the lowest price ever, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?

For what it’s worth, this particular storage option usually sells for about $40-50 more.

Razer DeathAdder Elite Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Consistently in the running for best gaming mice, the Razer Deathadder Elite Gaming mouse is marked down to its lowest price on Amazon. There’s a lot to like about this sleek, comfortable mouse including gaming-level optical sensor and enough RGB lighting to make Rudolph blush.



The DeathAdder Elite offers up a 16,000 DPI sensor and mechanical switches to make sure you have an advantage over your opponents.

Want to try one out, or buy it for the gamer in your life this holiday season? It’s just $30 right now, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And don’t worry about buyer’s remorse. This IS the Black Friday price.

Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this RoboVac 11s is down to just $160. The 11S is super quiet, slim, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease. This current price is a few bucks off the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular model. Just make sure to clip code on page and use promo code EUFYROBOVAC to get the discounted price.



These Are the Three Best Robotic Vacuums We received a ton of nominations this week for the best robotic vacuum, but now it’s time for one… Read more

While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself. And today is a great time to buy, just in case you don’t want to participate in the Black Friday madness.