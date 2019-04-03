Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A ski and snow outerwear sale at Backcountry, a Nintendo Switch dock set, and taco holders lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The 512GB model just got its first major discount as well, from $200 down to $130.

Samsung’s 128GB microSD card is one of our picks for the Nintendo Switch, and with U3 write speeds, it’d be ideal for 4K action cams too. If you could use the extra space, it’s down to $21 on Amazon today.



Rakuten’s running another of its popular sitewide sales this week, with 15% off all orders, with a $60 maximum discount with the promo code SAVE15. You can check out their promo page to scan all of the deals, but the beauty of this sale is you can “force” a sale on super new or rarely discounted products, like ASUS ROG monitors, Bose ANC headphones, and Nintendo Switch bundles.

Additionally, there’s 20% off on Sports and Fitness and Toys and Baby products with the codes SPORTS20 and TOYS20 respectively

This deal ends on Wednesday, but there’s a limited supply on super popular items. So act fast.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It won’t have the range of the mesh router systems that are all the rage right now, but this TP-Link Archer A7 should be more than enough for smaller homes and apartments, and it’s just $40 right now after you clip the $10 coupon. It even has a USB port for hard drives and flash drives, allowing you to remotely access files from around the house. If you’re still using the router that you bought a decade ago, this should be a great upgrade.



Photo: Amazon

Yi makes our readers’ favorite budget action cams, and you can capture your next adventure for under $60 with today’s deal on the Yi Lite. Because you never know when you might go viral.



Compared to the original Yi Action Cam, the Yi Lite adds a 2" touchscreen, 4K/15FPS recording, and improved 2+ hour battery life. At $58 on sale, it’s a no-brainer upgrade for the screen alone, which helps you line up your shots, and also makes it much easier to change the camera’s settings.

Photo: Amazon

You can’t just have one or two Qi charging pads. Once your phone supports wireless charging, you suddenly want them everywhere you might set down your phone. Cooking? Using the bathroom? Sitting on the couch? These are valuable charging opportunities, dammit!



This Qi pad from RAVPower supports 10W charging on compatible Android phones (if you provide a Quick Charge wall adapter), or 5W charging on iPhones, and it’s just $10 on Amazon today with promo code KINJAFWK.

Graphic: Amazon

I don’t care how much your TV cost, how many forms of HDR it supports, how many local dimming zones it includes, or even how big it is. A nearly universal truth about modern televisions is that they don’t include enough HDMI ports for all the devices you might want to plug in.

So that leaves you with two options. You could develop an elaborate cord management and labeling system to make it slightly easier to reach behind the TV and manually switch cables, or you could buy this 3-in-1 HDMI splitter for $15 with promo code VM5PI6YF.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a dedicated pair of wireless earbuds for the gym, Amazon’s SoundPEATS Gold Box is a great place to start. Prices start $18 for the neckband-style to $38 for the true wireless version. They’re not as sleek as some other truly wireless headphones on the market like the Bragi Dash, but you can’t really expect much for these bargain accessories.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Photo: Amazon

Just when you thought winter was finally subsiding, this <gestures at world> happens. But with this attractive and quiet space heater, you can keep a room warm and cozy for as long as it takes for spring to finally arrive. It’s already on sale for $73, but promo code KINJA20 brings it down to $53 at checkout (that code will take $20 off all colors).

The Newair Quietheat15S is rated for rooms up to 250 square feet, and operates at under 45 decibels, which is smack in between a library and a quiet suburb, according to this chart.

Photo: Amazon

If excessive noise (or utter silence) makes it difficult for you to doze off, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep.



This LectroFan can pump out 10 white noise sounds and 10 fan sounds, all of which are generated dynamically, without any jarring looping. And this particular model can even run off an AC outlet or USB, so it’d be easy to take on a trip with you. Today’s $37 list price is already well below its usual $50, and a $10 coupon makes it the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For those who don’t need a gooseneck kettle for pourover coffee, and aren’t willing to spring for the ultimate tea maker, the Cuisinart PerfecTemp is one of the best (and best looking) electric kettles around. It’s down to $61 on Amazon right now, the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to grab yours before this deal boils dry.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you ever make tacos at home, do yourself a favor and pick up some of these metal taco holders for just $5 each. If you use them as shown in the picture above, they’ll hold two tacos, but flip them over and <audience gasps> they hold three tacos!

Photo: Amazon

Unless you live in a very large house, Dyson’s V8 cordless vacuum is probably the only vacuum you need. While it lasts for Prime Day, you can get the Absolute model for just $350 from Amazon (also available at Walmart), the best price we’ve seen since Black Frida. The Absolute features the longest battery life in the V8 line, and comes with the most accessories. Trust us, it’s worth the splurge.



Photo: Amazon

A good saucepan is pretty high up the list of things everyone needs in their kitchen, and this tri-ply, 2 qt. model from Cuisinart is on sale for $29 today, within a few cents of its best price ever. Its aluminum core extends all the way up the side walls, ensuring even heating throughout, and it’s also dishwasher and oven safe.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

It’s a $1 bowl. Serve a salad in it. You can wear it like a hat, too, if that’s your thing. It doesn’t connect via WiFi, it’s a 10" bowl.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Depending on your weird ISP bundle, you might have a landline you’re not using... but surprise! When there’s an emergency, you’ll be glad to own one.



Landlines have the added benefit of storing your precise location data, so 911 operators already have that info, saving you precious time. They’ll also keep working even when mobile networks are congested with calls.

If you haven’t hung up on me yet, there’s a deal on a 2-handset unit from Amazon. If you have one of those bundles and are already paying for landline service, it’s not a bad thing to have. JUST. IN. CASE.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Springtime pros: Warmer weather. Sunshine. March Madness. Flowers. Game of Thrones.



Springtime cons: Fleas and ticks.

Chewy’s here to help with that one little hangup though, taking 20% off Frontline Plus (for indoor pets) and Frontline Gold (for outdoor pets), for a limited time. Frontline kills fleas, ticks, and their larvae with ruthless efficiency for up to a month per dose. Just note that these discounts are in addition to any discounts listed on the product pages, so you won’t see your final price until checkout.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Urban Decay is known for delivering ultra saturated shades with edgy names, and today, you can pick up a palette’s worth and then some for a steal. Nordstrom Rack is offering up a huge range of lipsticks, eyeshadows, primers, powders, and a lot of shadow palettes featuring a rainbow of bold hues and glittery textures, all for under $25. There are even a handful of offerings from their cult-favorite Naked line. Fill your makeup drawers now before this deal decays into nothingness.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Just in time for an influx of winter storms, Backcountry is marking down a selection of items meant specifically for snowy weather. Through today only, take an additional 20% off select ski and snow outerwear for men, women, and kids. There’s a range of heavy jackets, snow pants, and even a few full snow suits up for grabs, all of which will allow you to enjoy this weather, as opposed to hiding out from it inside.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good clay mask for those times when your face feels particularly oily and your pores feel particularly gunk-filled (sorry for the visual). This one from Philosophy will do the trick, and today, it’s $18 — that’s half off — at Sephora. The Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor works in just 5 minutes, which ideal for those who don’t have time for all this skincare crap, plus it’s backed by an Allure Best of Beauty Award. When it comes to this mask, a little goes a long way, and the same could be said for your investment in this product, too.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Here’s a deal that can only be described as super: Right now, select men’s and women’s ski and snow apparel is 50% off at Superdry. The brand is well-known for their range of high-quality items, but the discounted jackets are especially worthwhile. Those, plus knowledge of all money you’re saving, will keep you feeling warm and cozy all winter long.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Patagonia’s standby pullover, the R1, is perfect for spring weather. Its grid of fleece squares is breathable, while still providing just enough insulation for 50-60 degree days. And if you combine it with a zip-up wind breaking shell, and it becomes a versatile layering piece.



Its interior grid is subtly visible on the microfiber face, creating a really unique look that you can dress up around town, or wear just wear out on a run or to walk the dog. Normally priced at $130, REI has several colors and sizes marked down to $90 right now, while supplies last.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF
GIF: Timbuk2

The best buys are one of a kind, but customization understandably costs a fortune. Except for right now, because Timbuk2 is letting you design your own version of the brand’s practical-yet-stylish messenger bags, totes, and/or backpacks for 20% less than usual. Choose from a range of colors and materials to piece together your own personal Frankenstein of a bag, then use promo code CUSTOM to bring your masterpiece to life for a very reasonable price.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Low-carb friends, rejoice! This package with a total of 30 Atkins Protein-Rich Meal Bars is down to just $22 right now. That’s less than a $1 per meal replacing bar. With 13 grams of protein and 14 grams of fiber per bar and only 3 net carbs, this is your keto dreams come true.



SOLE x UBB Jasper Wool Eco Chukka | $95 ($150 Retail) | Kickstarter

United By Blue is the maker of a few of our favorite things; we’re still mesmerized by their bison fiber-filled Sport Jacket, Albright Rain Shell, and Convertible Tote Pack. And now, there’s a new shoe in town from the eco-conscious brand that’s stopped us in our tracks: United By Blue has teamed up with Canadian footwear manufacturer SOLE to bring forth the completely sustainable SOLE x UBB Jasper Wool Eco Chukka, which also happens to look stylish and feel supremely comfortable.

And in case you had doubts, this isn’t some half-assed attempt at sustainability. Pretty much every aspect of this sneaker is designed with the environment in mind. Its sole is made from recycled wine corks, while the upper is insulated with bison hair that would otherwise be keeping some landfill out there warm instead of your foot. In addition, the Jasper Wool Eco Chukka features ethically sourced merino wool, energy-conserving algae foam footbeds (that also clean and restore waterways via their production), and waste-minimizing rice rubber outsoles. Now that’s a lot of nature you’re sinking your feet into.

And not for nothing, it’s a great looking shoe too. It comes in three colors — black, dark grey, beige — and can be worn with or without socks. The cork sole is a nice complement to the wool upper, which itself is very soft and cozy, almost like sweatpants for your feet. Plus, they feel light as air when you put them on, almost as light as their carbon...footprint.

SOLE x UBB Jasper Wool Eco Chukka is up on Kickstarter as of today, so now’s your chance to invest in this new shoe innovation and by extension, the future of our planet. Early funders will get a pair of the chukkas, which will ultimately retail for $150, for as low as $95.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you procrastinate doing your expense reports. This Cubii Pro Under Desk Elliptical has the added benefit of being able to connect to your smartphone’s fitness apps to keep track of your daily burn.

This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular unit. However since it’s a Gold Box, this deal ends tonight.

Photo: Eric Ravenscraft

The Nintendo Switch’s best asset is its portability, but unfortunately, the same cannot be said for its TV dock. If you don’t want to unplug a bunch of cables just to move it from one TV to another, you can pick up a spare for $65 right now, $25 below MSRP. Honestly, that’s still probably more than it should cost, but that’s the best deal you’ll find on the best Switch accessory you can buy.



GIF: Tercius Bufete

When the weather outside is frightful—there’s nothing better than playing board games with a group of friends and family.



Bloodborne: The Card Game promises to be a dark, fun team-based romp, and you can add it to your collection for just $21 on Amazon.

Set in the world of the video game that shares its name, 3 to 5 players work as a team to survive the throngs of monsters and villains sent their way. And unlike Settlers of Catan or Monopoly, you’ll likely walk away without any bruised egos or real-life blood feuds.

Screenshot: Amazon

Update: Now available on Pokémon Sword as well!

Nope, you didn’t dream it, there really is a full-fledged set of Pokémon games coming to the Switch later this year, and Amazon’s taking $6 off preorders of Pokémon Shield (though strangely now Sword). It’s marked down by $5, and a $1 coupon will knock it down to $54.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If your router doesn’t include enough ethernet ports for your liking, this 5-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that. $15 is a match for the best price we’ve seen over the last year.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

By now, you should know the drill. Our readers love Dyson vacuums but they’re expensive. They go on sale pretty regularly and that’s when you should buy them. Today’s one of those days. Pick up a Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for just $150 right now.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Label all the things with this discounted label maker. Is this your brick of cheese or your roommates? Never guess again. It’s basically $15 for peace of mind.



Maybe after you make clear what’s yours, your roommate will stop using your honey. I mean, it’s a $10 bottle of hot honey... they can buy their own. Goddammit, stop touching my honey.

... um, yeah. Labels.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I don’t know the first thing about parenting but if you don’t get your kid this, you’re a bad parent. I mean, look at it! It’s the Batmobile! Your kid would be the talk of the playground.

Recommended for ages 2 and older, this battery-powered model can go 2.5 mph and it’s super cheap right now, too. It’s about $20 less than what’s currently on Amazon, so if you skip this deal. you’re a real... Joker.

While today’s deals aren’t nearly as good as Black Friday, if you’re in the market for a cheap, serviceable tablet, that’s exactly how we’d describe the Amazon Fire 7. Is it as nice or as powerful as an iPad Pro? Of course not. But they’re nice-looking internet-connected screens that you can hold in your hand or set on the counter while you cook, which is all most of us need a tablet to be.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this RoboVac 11c Pet model is sure to please the pet owners out there. Down to just $200, this unit uses two side brushes and a wide rolling brush to pick up fur, dirt and dust.



While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Xiaomi’s Mi Box S is one of the best deals in streaming boxes, and right now you can get one for cheaper than usual with a bonus VUDU credit. For $50, it works like any other Android TV-powered device, is Chromecast-enabled, and outputs 4K HDR at 60fps. Plus you get the added benefit of buying a digital copy of something... maybe Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while dick around on Slack. Comparable devices often sell for about $100 on Amazon, so this $70 Stamina Compact Strider is a steal.



The best part? No helmet necessary.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re concerned about allergens such as pollen, mold, or dander, this discounted Coway Air Purifier offers a lot of benefits for not very much money. This HEPA unit is effective at removing contamination from small to medium sized rooms, and right now you can get it for $180, or about $20 less than average.

And if you’re like me and your room is constantly dusty because you live in an old apartment, this air purifier could help with that too.

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

Netgear’s Arlo Pro 2 home security cameras are among the few that can run completely on battery power, and the newer Pro 2 models add additional touches that the original Arlo cameras liacked, like 1080p recording, rechargeable batteries (rather than watch batteries), improved motion detection, two-way intercom, and a base station with 100 decibel alarm. So if you’re ready to start monitoring your home like a paranoid person, Amazon will sell you the two camera starter kit for $339 today, down from the usual $360-$440.

