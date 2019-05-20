Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An inflatable kayak, Instant Pot, swimwear Gold Box, Marmot sale, and Cole Haan lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

It’s hard to believe that a 200GB microSD card would now be considered midsized, and even harder to believe that you can get that much storage on a card the size of your pinkie nail for $27, but here we are.



That’s plenty of space for a ton of Nintendo Switch games and 4K action cam footage, and while there are bigger cards out there these days, this offers a tremendous price per gigabyte, and should have enough space for most of you.

Entering your Netflix password with a TV remote is actually considered torture under the Geneva Conventions, but this Logitech wireless keyboard works seamlessly with recent Samsung, LG, and Sony smart TV operating systems, as well as Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android over Bluetooth. You can even switch between your connected devices with the flip of a switch.

Today’s $50 deal is an all-time low.

Unless you really need to print in color, Brother makes some of the only printers worth buying, and their small office-friendly DCPL2550DW is on sale for a consumer-level price today.



Like Brother’s home printers, this model spits out about 36 pages per minute, includes Wi-Fi connectivity, uses inexpensive and long-lasting toner, and just generally works much more reliably than any inkjet printer out there. The biggest advantage of this model over a consumer-level HL-series printer is that it includes a document feeder for the scanner, meaning it can automatically scan 50 pages in a row with no user input. You might use that feature, like, once, but you’ll probably be really glad you have it.

$100 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so list that inkjet printer of yours on Craigslist, and go lock in your order.

It’s officially barbecue season, but if you don’t have the right equipment to host a cookout, you can grab whatever you need from this one-day Amazon Cuisinart sale.



The biggest theme of the sale is portable, tabletop grills, and there are a lot of them, including charcoal and gas options starting at just $19.

I suspect the most popular items though will be the smokers, which are so hot right now. Both a 36" propane and 18" charcoal vertical smoker are included for around $100.

And even if you already have a grill you’re happy with, you may want to grab Cuisinart’s deluxe grilling accessory set for $33, which is about $5 less than usual.

You can head over to Amazon to see all of the deals, but remember that they’re only available today, so don’t let this sale overcook.

Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to buy a mattress, and Leesa isn’t letting us down with 15% off both its standard foam and hybrid spring mattresses, plus two free pillows with every order.



The pillows themselves are somewhat mysterious—they’re automatically added to your card, and are described as “Down Alternative Pillows,” which aren’t listed on Leesa’s pillow page—but hey, they’re free.

The queen Leesa mattress will set you back $845 during this sale (down from $995), and the equivalent hybrid mattress costs $1,440 (down from $1,695). If you need help deciding, there’s a comparison page here, so you can sleep easy with your decisions.

Dyson vacuums dominate our Co-Op for best vacuum, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The second-generation, Dyson Ball Multi Floor is down to $175 if you’re okay with a refurbished model.



Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out.

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers (and with us!), to say the least, and some of the company’s latest models are down to the best prices we’ve seen today on Woot.



The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

It launched last summer $270, but this one-day deal brings it down to just $160, the best price we’ve seen. It’s a Woot deal though, meaning it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Label all the things with this discounted label maker. Is this your brick of cheese or your roommates? Never guess again. It’s basically $10 for peace of mind.



Maybe after you make clear what’s yours, your roommate will stop using your honey. I mean, it’s an $8 bottle of hot honey... they can buy their own. Goddammit, stop touching my honey.

... um, yeah. Labels.

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can stock up today with eight packs from Amazon for just $15, the best price we’ve ever seen.



If you want a little more guidance the Hacks For Your Home kit is also on sale for $11. It only includes four packs, but it also comes with a storage tin and a book full of project ideas.

It is time to jump on the Instant Pot bandwagon! You’re going to want to toss out all of your other kitchen appliances after you try this.

Right now, you can get a black stainless steel 6 Qt. Instant Pot LUX60 for only $50 from Walmart. The Instant Pot is a six-in-one multi-use kitchen appliance that works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer, and warmer.

There’s nothing better than a latte to start the morning and the Barista Express has been on my to-buy list for a long time, and Woot’s selling a refurb unit for $360.



This particular model includes a built-in grinder, and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. This price, while super low compared to all of the sales we’ve seen previously, is still pretty steep. But, if you spend a ton on your morning espresso at Starbucks, this could very well be a cost-saving purchase.

If you want to get serious about oral hygiene, the Sonicare 3 is down to just $40 right now.



It’s one of the nicest and the most travel-friendly brushes from Philips’ line. Offering three intensity settings, so you can adjust mid-brush for lighter cleaning on more sensitive areas like your gums, and use faster brush strokes on your teeth to brush away plaque. It also comes with a travel case.

This $40 price is about $20 cheaper than average, and currently $27 off what it’s selling for on Amazon.

Summer is right around the corner. While we’re excited about warm weather, we’re not ready to be eaten alive by mosquitos for three months straight. They aren’t the only bugs that crawl out of their hell holes to feast upon our blood during the summer.



If you’re constantly finding bug bites all over your body after spending five minutes outside, grab a bottle of 3M Ultrathon Insect Repellant Lotion while it is on sale for a few bucks off. It not only repels mosquitos but also ticks, biting flies, chiggers, gnats, fleas, and deer flies.

Victorinox’s Fibrox chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry.



It’s also been if not my primary chef’s knife, at least one in my heavy rotation for about seven years. It’s not as pretty as some more expensive knives, and its plastic handle it utilitarian (but comfortable!), but its blade is sharp and made from high quality steel, as you’d expect from Victorinox. Amazon has the extra long 10" version for $29 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.



The changing of the seasons is a great time to buy new clothes, and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up to go outside outside for less. Right now, they’re is taking an extra 25% off sitewide during the company’s Memorial Day Sale. Just use promo code SALE25, then start planning your summer outdoor excursions while you wait for the gear to arrive.



Need somewhere to get started? The Marmot Precip and Minimalist were both among our readers’ favorite rain coats.

Cole Haan makes some seriously great shoes for any occasion, and if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, they’re taking an extra 40% off their sale section with the code EXTRA40. We expect that this will be their last big sale of the year.



Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s), Stitchlite oxfords, or even the new All Day Trainers, which were added to the sale section recently.



Summer heat is on the horizon, so chances are you’ll find yourself trying to cool down in some sort of body of water soon. And unless you’re planning to exclusively skinny dip this season (please don’t), you’ll need a swimsuit. Luckily, Amazon has marked down tons of styles for men, women, and kids, so you can look appropriate and, dare I say, cool when you hit the beach, pool, lake, backyard, whatever. This deals will only last one day, though, so be sure to shop before the undertow pulls these prices out to sea.



No matter how worth it they are, spending a fortune on designer denim never feels great. But today, you can take home a pair of nice Joe’s Jeans for much less than usual, thanks to a Nordstrom Rack flash event. Both men’s and women’s styles of jeans and other apparel are more than half off their regular prices. It’s a sale you’ll want to slip into ASAP.

Urban Outfitters does way more than just outfit you; the cool-kid superstore also hooks up your home and beauty routine with trendy stuff that’s sure to please any millennial. For a limited time, go all out on UO, since they’re taking an extra 30% off their entire sale section. That means a whole heap of extra discounted men’s and women’s clothes, accessories, home decor, and other miscellaneous items are down to highly reasonable prices, so shop now.

If you’re big into camping, you’ll want to pitch a tent at Backcountry’s sale on camping gear, happening today only. Outdoor adventurers can save an additional 20% on tons of gear, including sleeping bags, packs, tents, and apparel. Many of the items included in the promotion are specifically for cold weather, which means the camping fun doesn’t need to end come fall. So stock up now, and start setting your sights on that campsite.

You don’t need waterfront property to enjoy a kayak. You don’t need a roof rack. Hell, you don’t even need a lot of space in your home to store one. This inflatable two-seater from Intex only weighs about 30 pounds deflated, so you can throw it in your trunk, and blow it up once you get to the water.



$65 is the best price of the year, and it even includes two oars and an air pump. We aren’t sure how long this deal is going to last though, so pick it up before it capsizes.

BioLite Memorial Day Deals | BioLite

BioLite, the company behind the wood burning camp stove that recharges your phone with fire, just kicked off its Memorial Day Sale, with something for every tech-loving outdoor enthusiast (no, they’re not mutually exclusive interests!).



The CampStove 2 is there, as is the SolarHome 620, which adds some lights and USB chargers to any off-grid shed or cabin, and the HeadLamp 330, which is our favorite product of its kind. But the most exciting deal is the first ever discount on the FirePit. This Kickstarter sensation uses thermoelectric fans to promote big, beautiful flames that you’ll be able to fully enjoy thanks to the transparent mesh sidewalls. It also doubles a hibachi grill, so safe to say the next neighborhood barbecue is going to be in your backyard.

Today's Best Media Deals

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to buy this 6-movie Mission: Impossible box set for an all-time low $30 on Amazon. This deal will self destruct.



Seriously, these movies are better than anything starring Tom Cruise have any right to be, and now you can enjoy all six on Blu-ray and digital for just $5 per film.

https://www.amazon.com/Mission-Impossible-6-Movie-Collection-Blu-ray/dp/B07FDVCMMT

2D Mario > 3D Mario don’t @ me.



New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has enough levels to keep you jumping and stomping until Mario Maker 2 comes out, and it’s down to $45 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve seen on this particular Switch game.

I know it looks dorky, but if you’re ever in a situation where pickpocketing is a serious concern, there’s no better way to store your valuables than a concealed money belt. This one from Zero Grid is made from ripstop nylon, and has enough space for phones, credit cards, and even passports. Plus, you’ll get a bunch of bonus RFID-blocking sleeves to combat more modern forms of theft.



This deal is actually two deals: Clip the $1 coupon, then use promo code 2IBOOO3P at checkout to bring the total price down to $15. That’s a...steal.

If you don’t care to have LED lighting built into your bidet, or just don’t want to wait to make the long overdue switch from wiping poop off your butt with dry paper (sorry to be crass but that’s what we all do, it’s insane!!), Bio Bidet’s already-released Slim Edge bidet is on sale for just $26 today, with Prime shipping.



Like the upcoming Glow, it includes two nozzles (the other’s for feminine cleaning), brass fittings, and a slim, easy-to-install design. Trust us, your tush will thank you.

Today only, you can get 50% off styling products from Living Proof during Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event. If you need a product to calm your hair down during the humid summer weather, Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment is the way to go. You can check out all of the Living Proof styling products on sale on Ulta’s website.

Bathing suit season is right around the corner, so grab a pair of trunks and dive into this deal. Right now, you can get men’s swimsuits starting at $12 from Target. If you want to rep your Cali spirit, these trunks are $20.



Get rid of your winter skin with this deal on Aquaphor Healing Ointment. If your hands are dry or cracked, you can get 25% off a 14 oz. jar of Aquaphor Healing Ointment when you clip the coupon on Amazon.



’Tis the season for weekends away, so prep for your next trip with sale on Vera Bradley, everyone’s favorite paisley purveyor. Right now, a selection of cute duffles, backpacks, weekenders, and travel accessories is 25% off. So bag in a new bag in the brand’s signature print, or go for something more solid; either way, you’ll be getting a great deal.

The Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag would normally cost you $85, but today you can grab it for just $53. It’s perfect for the weekend, touting a separate shoe compartment, top handles, and removable padded shoulder strap, plus a waterproof two-way zipper. It also doubles as a great gym bag, which is one thing your roller bag will never do for you.



Right now, Amazon is offering Super Mario Maker 2 and a 12-Month Switch Online Bundle for just $70. The game is currently on pre-order for $60 in most stores and the subscription retails for $20. Add that up, and it’s basically a $10 discount on a game and service you’d probably want to own anyway.



Amazon’s Goodthreads brand is chock full of great looking men’s clothing at affordable prices, and over 100 styles are even cheaper than usual today on Amazon.



I own the short sleeve chambray (albeit in a different color), and it’s great, especially for $26. We’ve seen a few sales on Goodthreads shirts lately, but this sale also includes a lot of pants, ranging from sharp looking chinos to comfy canvas shorts.

For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon. Also note that many styles are eligible for Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe program, which sends you a box with up to eight styles, and you only pay for what you want to keep. Why are they not all included in Prime Wardrobe, given that it’s an Amazon brand? Good question, but you can fly to the moon to ask Bezos yourself.