Happy Monday! The KitchenAid pasta roller set, Levi’s and Dockers discounts, cheap Kindle cookbooks, and more lead off today’s best deals.

Photo: Amazon

Samsung’s adorably tiny portable SSDs leave flash drives and external hard drives in the dust, and the 500GB and 1TB models are cheaper than ever today. It’s still a lot more expensive than a portable hard drive, but in addition to the speed and size advantages, it should be more durable as well, due to a lack of moving parts.

Graphic: Corey Foster

The fact is that picture differences in most sub $1K 4K TVs are unnoticeable by most of us unless compared side-by-side with other sets. For just $398, this 60-Inch Hisense 4K Smart UHD TV is a massive value. Sure it only has three HDMI inputs, and only supports HDR10 instead of Dolby Vision, but at this price and size, you’d be hard pressed to find a better value.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any old hard drives or SSDs lying around, this affordable docking station can turn two of them into USB external drives for any computer, and it’s marked down to just $19 in today’s Gold Box.

We post enclosures like this fairly often, but this is pretty unique in that it supports both 2.5” and 3.5” drives, and can even clone one to the other without the use of a computer. Even if you don’t need that feature though, it’ll basically be the coolest looking desktop external hard drive money can buy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but this model from Anker raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.



The little box can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. Plus, it can even pair to two pairs of headphones simultaneously when transmitting, which would allow two people to, say, listen to the same TV over headphones to avoid waking up someone in the next room. It even includes an optical audio cable, which doesn’t normally come cheap. It normally costs $46, but it’s marked down to $33 right now, matching the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yamaha’s YAS-108 is one of our readers’ favorite sound bars, and the most budget-friendly option among our Co-Op finalists. Normally priced at $200, it’s down to $180 on Amazon right now, only the second deal we’ve ever seen (it was $170 a few weeks ago, but only very briefly).



Here’s what our readers had to say about it:

Well priced with virtual surround tech that really works great and surprising bass from a well established name. - Flat4Whore

I love my Yamaha soundbar. I needed something small that wouldn’t hang over the edges of my TV stand (seriously, some of these soundbars are enormous), and Yamaha came very highly recommended. Audiophiles may not like the built-in subwoofer as opposed to a standalone unit, but I don’t want to shake the walls with the bass since those walls are shared. - Duke of Kent

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own external monitors and they can be VESA mounted, there’s really no reason not to. It raises them to an ergonomic height, gives you lots of positioning options, and most importantly, clears up some valuable real estate on your desk. This mount can hold two screens up to 27" each, and it’s just $24 today.

Photo: Amazon

If you have laptops, phones, or Nintendo Switches that can take advantage of fast USB-C Power Delivery charging, these Aukey charger deals are a great excuse to stock up and add more charging points around your house.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re getting a new iPhone, keeping your old one, or even if you’re an Android user, Anker’s big iPhone charging sale has a deal or four that you can take advantage of.

There are too many deals to list here, but we’ve included them all in this post.

Photo: Apple

Update: AT&T has matched this deal. It works basically the exact same way, but you have the option of a 30 or 24 month payment plan.

It’s unusual for Verizon to offer big incentives on the first day of iPhone preorders, but if you know a friend or family member that could join your plan, this is actually a pretty stellar deal.



All you have to do is buy two iPhones (the XS, XS Max, X, 8 Plus, and 8 are eligible, but not the XR), put at least one of them on a new line, and sign up for Verizon’s device payment plan, which divides the price of the phone over 24 monthly installments. Do this, and you’ll receive a $29.16 bill credit each month for two years, or effectively $700 towards a new phone. That’ll effectively get you the 8 Plus or the 8 (at 256GB) for free, or knock a big chunk off one of the newer models.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Walmart’s latest HDTV blowout isn’t a massive TV, but if 50" is all you need, $280 is a great deal for this Sharp 4K set. Unlike a lot of TVs at this price level, it has smart apps built in, and even HDR (though obviously, not Dolby Vision). We posted this a little over a week ago, but if you missed it then, the deal is back in stock.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While any modern microSD card will work in your home security or dash camera, Samsung’s Pro Endurance model is designed specifically for this kind of constant writing and rewriting, and is rated for up to five years of nonstop use. You don’t need that for your Nintendo Switch or a phone, but for certain applications, it’s worth the price premium. Get all three capacities for all-time low prices today. Update: The 64GB is sold out, but the others are still available.



For lighter uses, Samsung’s excellent U3 cards are still marked down to all-time low prices as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You could live your whole life cooking boxed Barilla pasta, and never once realize how fun and rewarding it can be to make your own. This Kitchenaid pasta roller and cutter set attaches to the accessory port on any KitchenAid mixer, and lets you create your own noodles with multiple shapes in just minutes. $102 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so I’d call this deal <kisses fingers like an Italian chef> delizioso.



You’ll probably want a drying rack to go with it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If the reader-favorite Breville Smart Oven line is a little out of your price range, Panasonic’s Flash Xpress toaster oven took second place in our reader poll, and it’s down to $98 today, which is within $1 of the best price we’ve seen this year.



While cheap toaster ovens will toast bread (usually poorly), a fancy one like this can act as a full-featured (and faster-heating) oven for anything that’ll fit inside.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $13 today with promo code VIVAFF22.



The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If the main reason you want smart bulbs is to turn your lights on automatically at night, and off during the day, you can skip the Wi-Fi enabled bulbs and just get these Philips LEDs instead. Equipped with a built-in light sensor, they’ll turn themselves on and off automatically based on the light around them. The three pack is down to $18 right now, an all-time low.

If you ever shop at Target, you should have a Target REDCard. It comes in both credit and debit forms, and both save you 5% on almost everything Target sells. But if you want a little added incentive to sign up, if you get the card between now and 9/22, Target will send you a $30 off $100 coupon in the mail. It has a few restrictions, but with everything Target sells, you should have no trouble using it.

The best part of the REDCard: You don’t have to carry it. You can link it to the Target app on your phone, and use that at checkout at any Target store.

Graphic: Amazon

This LED light strip doesn’t include smartphone control, a music-pulsing microphone, or RGB lights. What it does have is a $5 price tag, so go ahead and add some accent lights around your house.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 3,500 running watts (4,000 surge), this Sportsman generator could damn near power your entire house, or the most high-tech tailgate party in the entire parking lot, and it can be yours for $270 today from Walmart, which is about as cheap as you’ll ever see a generator this powerful.



Onboard, you get four 120V outlets, plus an RV outlet if you want to power your camper. Plus, it can run off both propane and gasoline, so you’ve got some flexibility.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

KitchenAid mixers are an essential part of every kitchen. If your kitchen is still lacking one, pick up this KitchenAid 5-quart Artisan stand mixer for $210 today from Walmart. That’s one of the best deals we’ve seen on a non-refurb, and a great addition to your kitchen as Thanksgiving dinner draws ever-closer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are our all-time top sellers, so there’s a good chance you already have one in your car. My advice though? Get one for your luggage; you’ll be really glad to have it next time you rent a car, and they also work as kickstands for your phone on an airplane tray table. This one’s only $5 today with promo code AUKEYDP5.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Levi’s and Dockers are associated with jeans and khakis, respectively, and you’ll indeed find plenty of those in today’s Amazon Gold Box. But dig a little deeper, and you’ll also find deals on wallets, belts, shirts, and more. There are dozens of styles on sale for men and women, all with Prime shipping available, but just note that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I can’t say I’ve used Urban Decay’s Naked Ultimate Basics Palette, but I’m told it’s an essential component to many a makeup collection. Nordstrom Rack has it marked down to just $25 right now, and I know enough to know that’s a really good deal.

Image: Zach Custer (J. Crew Factory)

Even without a sale, J. Crew Factory is typically a bargain, but when you get 40% off site-wide and up to 75% off clearance items using code QUICK, you’ve got legitimate steals on your hands. With the site-wide sale you can score new arrivals like flannels, sweaters, and denim while the clearance offers up shorts, dresses, tees, and more. Both offers valid through 9.18.18.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Socks! They’re not exciting, but you could always use more of them. Luckily, some really good ones are on sale right now.

On the men’s side (not that most socks can’t be unisex), these Gold Toe athletic socks are some of our readers’ favorites, and this six pack works out to only $2 per pair.

If you prefer lower cut socks, this 10-pack from Enerwear is just $14, or about $4 less than usual.

Women, frankly, have the more exciting deals today. The same Enerwear sale includes four pairs of premium merino wool socks for $15, or a half dozen soft modal dress socks for $11.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



Naipo has long made popular physical massage products, so an electrical alternative seems like a natural progression.

Photo: Amazon

This is the best time of year to go camping, so grab this four person pop-up tent from Coleman and get out there. It’s just $43, so you’ll have plenty of money left over for whiskey your other essential camping supplies.

Image: Zach Custer (Tilly’s)

Tilly’s has another big sale, this time taking 50% off clearance items. Shop their men’s and women’s sales featuring denim, sweatshirts, jackets, hats, and shoes from favorites like Adidas, Nike, Vans, and Converse. Plus, our readers can use code KINJAFREESHIP for free shopping on orders of any size.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

PUMA’s back at it again with another friends & family sale, this time taking 40% off all full-priced items, and an extra 25% off sale items, with promo code BESTFRIEND. Obviously, shoes are a go-to here, but you’ll find workout and casual clothes for all seasons in here too, so stock up!

Image: Zach Custer (Wal-Mart)

Grab some CAP cast-iron kettlebells and perform quick and efficient workouts from home. 10lb bells are just $8, but you can get them as heavy as 80lbs, if you want to become the largest in charge.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The coupon is gone, but $17 is an excellent price for this.

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost water gel sunscreen is a pretty good facsimile of Biore’s cult favorite (and personally life changing) Watery Essence sunscreen, with one notable difference: It’s actually sold in the U.S.



You can read more about the water-based sunscreens in my recent review, but spoiler alert: They completely changed my perceptions about what sunscreen can be. Amazon’s currently offering three bottles of the SPF 30 for about $16 (with subscribe & save, or $17 without), which is over $10 less than usual, and only about $5 more than they usually charge for a single bottle. In addition, there’s a 30% coupon you can clip, bringing it down to about $11. For three bottles! This is madness! I feel certain that this deal will not last long.

Just be warned: Once you try it, you’ll never buy anything else.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sorting through the deluge of (mostly mediocre) online recipes can be a slog, so it’s worth taking a look at this Kindle cookbook sale. All 140+ included books are marked down to $5 or less, including books from celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay, and practical options like Instant Pot cookbooks. A few of our picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Hero’s Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild—Creating a Champion looks like it’ll be the ultimate holiday gift this year for the Zelda fan with everything, and preorders just got marked down to $60, from the usual $100. And if you order now and it gets any cheaper prior to release, you’ll automatically be charged the lowest listed price.

This deluxe slipcase edition features the royal blue worn by the Hylian Champion and includes the Creating a Champion art book with an exclusive cover, a map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of the Champions’ photo Link hangs in his Hateno home, and a beautiful glass replica of a spirit orb.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any kids on your holiday shopping list (or if you just like playing with Play-Doh, we don’t judge here), Amazon’s running a big sale today on Play-Doh, including licensed sets from My Little Pony, Frozen, and more. I imagine the top seller will be the 36 color pack for $16, but head over here to see all of the options.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Logitech’s G602 is more than enough gaming mouse for most people—we’re talking 250 hour battery life, 11 programmable buttons, and per-user programmable DPI settings—and it can be yours for $30 today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a little late for back to school season (hey-ooo), but you can save about $10 on the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express LEGO set today, complete with Platform 9 3/4, plus Harry, Ron, Hermione, Remus Lupin, Trolley Witch, and Dementor minifigures. Plus Scabbers; we can’t forget about Scabbers. It usually retails for $80, but you can keep a little bit of extra cash in your Gringotts vault, because it’s down to $69.

Preorder 2nd Breakfast Board Game Table | $500 | Kickstarter

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment (though actually fairly cheap, as gaming tables go)! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield

Eight USB charging ports

Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



When you aren’t playing, the leaves cover up the play surface, transforming the table into a regular looking dining room table without any garish, gaming-centric design details.

I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.

I don’t know what Overwatch! is but I guess everyone with a PC loves it and can’t stop playing it. And now subscribers to Humble’s October bundle, which unlocks on Friday, October 5 at 1 p.m. EST, can get it for $12 along with the other yet-to-be-named games. That’s $8 cheaper than buying on its own.

As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Outside of major sales events like Black Friday, Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $40 very often, so if you think you might want one, now’s the time to place your order. These are the newest models with built-in Bluetooth, so they’ll also work with your PC without an adapter. Available in black or white.

