Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A one-day coffee sale, Halloween decorations, and Anker’s newest robotic vacuum lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I don’t care how great your sound bar is; it’ll never sound a good or as loud as a couple of floorstanding speakers attached to a good receiver. This Klipsch RP-280F doesn’t come cheap, but today’s $347 price tag is an all-time low, and $130 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are precious few battery packs out there with USB-C power delivery, and this 30,000mAh model from Aukey is offers some of the best bang for the buck that we’ve seen.



Advertisement

In addition to the two standard USB output ports, the USB-C port works as both an input and high-speed output port that can charge a 12" MacBook at full speed, or raise your Nintendo Switch’s battery level while playing it at full brightness. It’s pretty huge, but 30,000mAh should be enough juice to get you through even the longest flights. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYK97 at checkout to get it for $53.

Do these TaoTronics noise-canceling Bluetooth over-ears sound as good as, say, Sony’s? I’ve tried both, and no, they don’t, but they’re really not bad! I wore them on a plane recently, and the noise cancelation made a tremendous difference.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, they’re significantly (significantly!) cheaper than name brand options at just $43 with promo code KINJAB21, and should still be able to block out a lot of the background noise around you.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen wireless number pads before, but this is the only one to my knowledge that uses mechanical key switches. And the ultra-clicky blue ones at that! Now you can pretend to be a badass hacker while you loudly pound numbers and formulas into spreadsheets at work. Get it for $14 today with promo code M3G2BQK3.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It doesn’t have smart apps or HDR, but even for a barebones 4K TV, $250 is a terrific price for a 55" set. I probably wouldn’t use it for my main home theater, but it’d be a great secondary TV.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $16 today.



Advertisement

The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

Photo: Amazon

Mounting your TV to the wall is great in theory, but perhaps a little less appealing when you remember that you have to put your cable box, game consoles, and other connected devices somewhere. This wall-mounted shelf though give you a great spot to do just that, and it’s only $16 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’m willing to bet that you’re using a surge protector that’s way too old to still be effective, so grab this 12-outlet Belkin while it’s on sale for $17 after clipping the $5 coupon. It even has coax and telephone protection, if you, uh, have a landline phone.

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support the fastest-possible 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can save $10 on it today with promo code GoWirels.

Advertisement

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can grab two of them for just $13 on Amazon today.



Advertisement

The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. That power is split between the two ports however, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device.

But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’m old enough to remember when a 128 megabyte SD card would cost like $50. Now, you can get 1,000 times the storage, on a physically smaller card, for just $26. Amazing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$420 for a 65" 4K TV? Even for this barebones RCA with no smart apps or HDR support, that’s a blazing hot deal. Plus, everyone who buys it gets free two day shipping, or you could pick it up at your local Walmart to have it ready for this weekend’s football games.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s kicking off October with a scary-good deal on Halloween decorations, today only. Gargoyles, tree spirits, skeletons, and a bunch of other spooky stuff is included, but just remember, the prices will rise along with the moon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know it’s pumpkin spice latte season and all, but if you prefer to make your own coffee at home, Amazon’s offering a great opportunity to save with this one-day Gold Box deal.

Advertisement

Inside, you’ll find offerings from Blue Bottle, Bulletproof, and even high-caffeine Death Wish coffee, plus Nut Pod non-dairy creamers. Whether you prefer whole bean, ground, or pods, the sale has you covered, but don’t sleep on it, as the prices go back up at the end of the day.

Photo: Amazon

A good saucepan is pretty high up the list of things everyone needs in their kitchen, and this tri-ply, 2 qt. model from Cuisinart is on sale for $32 today, within a few bucks of its best price ever. Its aluminum core extends all the way up the side walls, ensuring even heating throughout, and it’s also dishwasher and oven safe.

Graphic: Amazon

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save $50 on their newest model, complete with smartphone and Alexa support.



Advertisement

The RoboVac 30c is the same size as the RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear. The RoboVac 30 has been out for a few months, but the 30c adds Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to start or schedule it with your phone, or even by yelling at your Amazon Echo.

The 30c just launched at $300, but our readers can save $50 today with promo code EUFY0050.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Rare is the apartment kitchen that includes enough storage and counter space, but you can add your own with this attractive Whitmor baker’s rack for just $60 from Amazon, which is as cheap as we’ve seen it this year.



Advertisement

That includes stainless steel shelves and hanging hooks, a removable butcher block cutting surface, and a 10 year limited warranty.

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omelettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $15. The Dash is Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, and carries a truly stellar 4.4 star review average from nearly 7,000 customers, so get it while it’s on sale for its best price of the year.

Preorder BedJet 3 | Kickstarter

Update: The campaign is into its final week, so this is your last chance.

Depending on how fussy you are about your sleeping temperature, BedJet is either one of the four horsemen of late capitalism, or a life-changing miracle. We’ve tested their old model, which was effective at cooling and heating a bed with an adjustable stream of air, but had major complaints about the UI.

Advertisement

That seems to have been addressed with the BedJet 3, now up for preorder on Kickstarter, with major discounts available versus MSRP. The air pump itself is much more attractive than the old model, in case it’s visible under your bed, but the major improvement is the remote, which is now more ergonomic, and includes a color screen and backlit buttons. The app is getting a redesign as well, and the new model will even work with Alexa.

At $249 for a single base unit, $458 for two, or $559 for two plus a special dual-zone sheet that lets you maintain a different temperature than your sleeping partner, it’s a major investment. But sleep is important! And if you have trouble getting to sleep when you’re too hot or two cold, it could be a sound investment.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want an Instant Pot pressure cooker in time for Thanksgiving dinner prep (you do), the standard 6 qt. model is down to $80 right now ($20 less than usual), and the family-sized 8 qt. is down to $90, from its usual $140.



Advertisement

In addition to pressure cooking (which is a damn miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. I turned some rock-hard frozen chicken breasts into fork-tender shredded chicken in about 20 minutes last night, including preheating. I didn’t thaw them, I just threw them into the Instant Pot. It’s like cheating.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are a couple different DIY fixes (toothpicks, rubber bands, etc) to remove stripped or damaged screws, but if you don’t have the time or patience to try those out, consider grabbing this $6 Dr. Meter kit. It includes four drill bits that grip into stripped screws, making them easier to remove. Just be sure to enter NAZSYJFS at checkout.

Screenshot: Butcher Box

Free ground beef. Forever. Do I have your attention?



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up with our exclusive link, you’ll also get 10 ounces of uncured bacon in your first box, and two bonus pounds of ground beef in every box you get delivered for the life of your subscription, for no additional charge. That’s enough for eight burgers every time you get a shipment.

Advertisement

Your reader-exclusive bonuses come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Advertisement

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost water gel sunscreen is a pretty good facsimile of Biore’s cult favorite (and personally life changing) Watery Essence sunscreen, with one notable difference: It’s actually sold in the U.S.



Advertisement

You can read more about the water-based sunscreens in my recent review, but spoiler alert: They completely changed my perceptions about what sunscreen can be. Amazon’s currently offering the best price we’ve ever seen on the SPF 50 version ($26 for three bottles), or if you can get by with SPF 30 (I’m jealous), you’ll only have to pay $16. It’s still fairly expensive as sunscreen goes, but once you try it, you’ll never buy anything else.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Do you use deodorant? Body wash? Both?! If so, be sure to take advantage of this Amazon coupon, which saves you $6 on a six-pack of Old Spice. A bunch of scents are available, but the cheapest deodorant right now is Citrus & Clove ($14 after coupon), and the cheapest body wash is the Denali scent ($18 after coupon). Click here to see all of your options.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We wouldn’t usually post a deal to a single pair of sunglasses, but these metal frame, polarized Carreras legitimately sell for $80-$100 elsewhere on the web, but are marked down to $42 at MassDrop today.

Before long, it’ll be too cold to bother schlepping to the gym, but you can keep in shape at home with this cleverly designed PowerBlock dumbbell set. Each dumbbell adjusts from 2.5 to 50 pounds in 2.5 pound increments with just the flick of a selector pin. It’s like a complete weight rack that could almost fit into a shoebox.



Advertisement

Today’s $240 deal is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen, so be sure to get this deal before it’s swoled out.

Image: Zach Custer (REI Outlet)

The Columbia Wilderness Jacket is REI Outlet’s Deal of the Day so you can snag one for just $70. It features their omni-heat technology which helps to retain heat without turning you into a walking sweat lodge. It’s lightweight and 100% polyester, with zipped hand pockets and a zipped front chest pocket, and is available in two colors, carbon and cypress. Men’s version only.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun.

Coalatree Camper 2.0 Jacket

Coalatree makes some of our favorite outdoor apparel, and now you can preorder and save on the company’s new Camper hooded jacket.

Advertisement

The Camper 2.0 is extremely water resistant, and will still keep you warm even if it gets wet. It also includes a bunch of pockets, cable routing for headphones, and the ability to squeeze itself into an internal pocket for use as a travel pillow. Oh yeah, it looks great too.



The jacket will come out early next year with an MSRP of $159, but you can get yours for considerably less by preordering from Kickstarter.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to whack another prestige series off your to-watch list, the complete Sopranos Blu-ray is down to an all-time low $50 on Amazon right now. That comes out to less than $.60 per episode, and you also get digital copies for free. Grab this deal before it gets whacked.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Haven’t read the super popular Ghost in the Shell mangas yet? This collector’s box set includes three large-sized hardcover volumes, plus a collectible lithograph by creator Shirow Masamune for $48, which is within a couple bucks of an all-time low. Don’t let the live action movie ruin the series for you, this is better!

Image: Fox

For a limited time, Amazon’s marking down digital downloads of every Futurama season to just $5 each. The early seasons are only available in standard def, but it makes the switch to HD in season 7, for no additional charge.

Preorder 2nd Breakfast Board Game Table | $500 | Kickstarter

Update: Only three days left to preorder, and the campaign is closing in on a half million dollars raised.

Advertisement

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment (though actually fairly cheap, as gaming tables go)! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield

Eight USB charging ports

Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



When you aren’t playing, the leaves cover up the play surface, transforming the table into a regular looking dining room table without any garish, gaming-centric design details.

Advertisement

I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.

If you need something fun to occupy yourself for most of October while you wait for Red Dead II, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey looks like a great option. If you have Amazon Prime, you can preorder it now to get a $10 Amazon credit added to your account about a month after it ships.

Advertisement

It’s not nearly as lucrative as the old 20% Prime discount, but unlike that promotion, this one is valid on both the physical and digital versions, plus all the special editions.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy [Switch] | $20 | Amazon

Crash Bandicoot? On a Nintendo console? What is going on here? The remastered N. Sane trilogy is just $20 today on Switch. Even if you’ve played the originals, this is a really good remaster.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LEGO’s Star Wars advent calendar only just went on sale for 2018, but Walmart’s already taking $7 off its $40 price tag. As always, it features 24 tiny Star Wars-themed LEGO gifts, including brand new ones for 2018 like a snowman in a Rebellion helmet, a Rose minifig, and tons of miniaturized spaceships and speeders.

Graphic: Humble

This month’s Humble Monthly already featured Overwatch as an early-unlock game, in addition to Dungeons 3 and Hidden Folks, which is pretty damn good lineup. But if you were still on the fence, they just added a $25 Humble Wallet credit when you prepay for a year (which effectively brings the price down to $11 per month).

Advertisement

Subscribe now, and you’ll get instant access to all three games, plus more mystery games when the month unlocks in early October. And of course, every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your desk isn’t adorned with quite enough adorable Funko figures at the moment, you can fix that right now with Walmart’s big sale. A bunch of licensed figures from Stranger Things, Star Wars, Blade Runner, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more of your favorite media are on sale for $5 or less today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $60 is a really good price - we rarely see it drop below $64.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45, and that’s just for starters. Check out the image caption above for all the deals.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming