Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A discounted Calphalon knife set, Anker Atmos sound bar, Street Fighter Arcade, and a Bosch Combo Kit lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Didn’t find the right TV for you over Deals Week? This 55" 4K TCL is an absolute steal at $350 from Walmart today, even if it is refurbished and last year’s model. That gets you full-array local dimming, smart apps, and even Dolby Vision HDR support, which is absolutely bonkers in a set this cheap.



This set is refurbished, but it’s also $180 less than buying it new.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Soundcore Infini Pro is the company’s first high-end, Atmos-enabled TV sound bar. And while its Atmos support is middling, we still think it’s a pretty great sound bar for the price.



It’s not the only Atmos sound bar out there like this—LG and Sony have similar offerings—and use various virtualization techniques (with official blessing from Dolby) to virtualize the Atmos experience, at least to an extent. I watched part of The Martian via my Apple TV with Atmos turned on, and it sounded excellent, but not noticeably different or more immersive than the sound bar’s usual faux-surround sound mode (more on that in a bit). So if it’s not the most impressive Atmos sound bar, what is the Infini Pro? It’s a really great-sounding, really easy-to-set-up 2.1 channel sound bar with remarkably good bass for a bar without a separate subwoofer. It’s not going to overwhelm you with sound tuning options (the only thing you can adjust is the bass level), but you can pick from four different EQ options tuned for movies, music, voice, or a type of simulated surround sound that, to my ears, was reminiscent of Yamaha’s DTS:Virtual X sound bar. That is to say, I wouldn’t mistake it for the “real” surround sound from my typical Vizio setup, but it’s awfully convincing without the need to set up satellite speakers, or even a subwoofer.

We haven’t seen it drop from its original $250 price since it came out back in June, but today on Amazon, it’s marked down to $190, with an extra $10 coupon to bring it down to $180.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $65 today, the best price ever with the exception of Prime Day, when it was $60.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any longstanding DIY projects on your to-do list, this discounted Bosch combo kit might be just what you need to finally get around to doing them.



Advertisement

For $144, you get an 18V drill/driver and and 18V impact driver, complete with two batteries, a charger, and a case. Bosch’s tools always tend to punch above their weight, and these two claim to offer the most compact and lightweight designs in their class. Today’s price is the best Amazon’s listed since March, so don’t get screwed by missing it.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Here’s your reminder to pick up some air filters because you’re probably overdue to replace yours. You don’t even have to leave your house (or desk) to get them, just order them online from Home Depot to get up to 40% off select Honeywell Air Filters.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Summer may be on its way out, but there’s no reason you can’t keep enjoying grilled meats. Right now, you can pick up a Chefman smokeless indoor grill for a low $21. This easy-to-clean model offers a removable, large cooking surface and is dishwasher-safe. Amazon and Walmart.



Advertisement

For what it’s worth, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular model and with such a big discount, I doubt it’ll stay in stock for long. So hop to it before this deal fizzles away.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Woot is cutting down the price of a Calphalon 6-Piece Knife Block Set to a low $50. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular set by about $20. This particular set includes: 8" chef’s knife, 6" utility knife, 5" Santoku knife, 3.5" parer, shears and a blonde rubberwood knife block.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a solid, starter knife set, today is the time to buy. But remember, there’s a good chance this deal will sell out before the end of day. So act fast.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Does your dog love to go for a walk right before bedtime? This is great if your pet likes to walk in a well-lit area, but if they don’t, it can be a little dangerous. If you need some light on for your nighttime walk (or their zoomies in the backyard), you can get the Nite Ize Innovations SpotLit Disc-O Dog Collar Display for $2. It clips right onto your pet’s collar to add instant visibility in dark areas.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The family that Converses together, stays together. Now put those close ties on display with Nordstrom Rack’s deals on Converse sneakers for men, women, and kids. There are so many styles up for grabs, you’re sure to find one to suit each individuals’ personality, or dare we say, go for a coordinated matching look? Really, there’s no wrong way to wear this classic shoe.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Adidas has been around for a whopping 70 years, and in celebration of this major milestone, the beloved brand is marking down over 200 items by up to 70%. Race over to their site for big discounts on sneakers, apparel, and gear for men and women. Just keep in mind: This Anniversary Sale will only last through tomorrow, and you won’t want to wait another year (or decade!) to score similar savings.



Image: Philosophy

It’s my personal philosophy that you should try out Philosophy’s line clean, effective, and honestly, amazing smelling products, and there’s never been a better time to do that than during the brand’s Fall Into Savings event. So use promo code FALL19 to take advantage of 20% off your purchase—or, join the brand’s reward program (it’s free!) for 25% off—and pick up any product that catches your eye, like perhaps the acclaimed Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Face Mask or the fresh floral Amazing Grace fragrance spray. No matter what skincare philosophy you abide by, you can’t go wrong with this deal.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

In case you missed the same deal on May 2nd (better known to non-muggles as the Anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts), the complete 4K Harry Potter box set is back on sale for $100.



Advertisement

Sure, if you’re a Potterhead, you might have some old DVDs and even VHS tapes hanging around, but it is time to toss those out. My copy of Chamber of Secrets is so worn out, poor Dobby starts to cut in and out as soon as he bangs his head with the lamp.

Amazon has the entire Harry Potter Collection available for $100. That is eight feature-length films, plus all of the bonus material, in beautiful 4K Ulta HD + Blu-Ray + Digital. If those words don’t really register for you, it means you can see every beautiful strand of Draco Malfoy’s blonde hair in perfect detail. Don’t look too closely at Harry’s eyes, they’re not actually like his mothers in the movies.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a first world problem, but I hate waiting for my Xbox One controller to turn on and sync to the console just to pause a Netflix video. If that’s driving you crazy as well, this always-on media remote is only $10 today at Best Buy and Walmart, or about $10 less than usual. The best feature? As soon as you pick it up, the buttons light up automatically.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Final Fantasy X|X2 HD Remaster on the Nintendo Switch is down to $35 today. This is one of the rare discounts we’ve seen on this particular title and an all-time low. You’ll get about 100 hours of RPG action with this bundle, and that’s pretty amazing for the price. Plus, those hundred hours are pretty sweet.



No proper man cave is complete without this Arcade1Up Street Fighter Classic 3-in-1 Home Arcade, and at $188 it’s a steal.



Advertisement

Let me be clear: if you have the dough and the space, it’s not the worst way to drop $188. You’ll be able to play Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo.

If you’re thinking about buying a retro console, make it this one. Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal, so this price will only be available until the end of the day or sold out.

Photo: Eric Ravenscraft

So, you want to be a dungeon master? Well let me tell you, friend, it takes guts, it takes creativity, it takes patience. But most of all, it takes a DM screen.



Advertisement

D&D’s Dungeon Master’s Screen Reincarnated is the gold standard for screens. Here’s what our Eric Ravenscraft had to say about it on The Inventory:

As DM, you’ll have a lot of information you want to hide from players until the time is right. Whether it’s sheets with plot information, or just dice rolls that you can’t reveal yet, you’ll need a way to hide that information. The simplest way to do so is with a DM Screen. These large screens give you plenty of private space at the table. The outside has intricate decorations to help set the mood for your players, but inside there are shorthand tables and reference sheets for common calculations you’ll have to do as DM.

It normally costs about $12, but today on Amazon, you can grab it for $9, within a few cents of an all-time low.

Tech

Home

Gonex 100L Foldable Travel Duffle Bag | $21 | Amazon | Use Code QNL43HWJ

Lifestyle

20% Off Your Purchase, or 25% Off For Reward Members | Philosophy | Promo code FALL19

BFULL Waterproof Dry Bag 5L Lightweight Compact Roll Top Water Proof Bag | $5 | Amazon | Use Code N6NSPFJE and Clip Coupon

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes a sound bar now, which...yeah, that makes sense. It’s 35" and features two integrated subwoofers for 2.1 channel audio inside a single box. And naturally, it’ll also work as a gigantic Bluetooth speaker, when it isn’t pumping audio out of your TV.



Advertisement

Normally priced at $80 (or $100 last year), it’s marked down to an all-time low $58 right now, when you clip the coupon on the page.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For those who don’t need a gooseneck kettle for pourover coffee, and aren’t willing to spring for the ultimate tea maker, the Cuisinart PerfecTemp is one of the best (and best looking) electric kettles around. It’s down to $51 on Amazon right now, which is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on a non-refurb. Just be sure to grab yours before this deal boils dry.



The Best Tea Gear Tea tastes great, is easier to make well than coffee, and is incredibly good for you. Today we’re… Read more Read

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This is a cheap, good hiking hat. You’ll look goofy, but you’ll be protected. And you don’t care what other people think about the way you dress on a hike right? I mean, unless you’re wearing heels. Then, yeah. Feel bad.



Photo: Amazon

How do you do, fellow kids? If you’ve never had Prime Student before because you were a broke college kid, you’re in luck. Thanks to an offer from Sprint, new Amazon Prime Student customers can get their first six months for free.



Advertisement

In order to sign up for Prime Student, you need an active school email address and will need to enter an expected graduation year. When signing up, you will need to select which plan you’d like after your free six-month trial. You can either select a monthly plan, which is $6.49 a month or pay a lump sum of $59 for an annual plan, which is less than $5 a month.

With Prime Student, you’ll get free two-day shipping on all Prime-eligible orders, Prime movies and TV shows, music streaming, photo storage, and more. Additionally, Prime Student members are able to get Amazon Music Unlimited for $1 a month.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Hey! Holy cow! Do you remember when the Avengers were in space? And Spider-Man got all dusty? Well, you might remember but Spider-Man won’t. (Cue nerd tears.)



Advertisement

In this awesome LEGO set, you can rebuild the Battle on Titan, which, coincidentally, doesn’t have Spider-Man. Instead, you get the The Benatar space ship, Iron Man, Gamora, Star Lord, and Thanos.

If you like South Park, you should absolutely pick up The Fractured But Whole, especially when you can get it for $22 on the Nintendo Switch. This is the lowest we’ve seen this game, and cheaper than if you go the digital route and on Amazon.



20 Super Nintendo games are now on the Nintendo Switch for free with your Nintendo Switch Online membership. And if you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can get a year’s worth of Nintendo Switch Online for free.



Advertisement

Until September 24, Twitch Prime subscribers can get up to a year of Nintendo Switch Online benefits, including online play and access to classic NES games and SNES games. Membership will also give you the ability to purchase the $30 retro SNES controllers.

Screenshot: Kotaku

If you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can sign up for Twitch Prime for free.



Here’s how it works: You can claim the 3-months membership offer now by linking your Twitch and Nintendo accounts, then come back to claim the 9-month individual membership 60 days later, once it unlocks. Just set a calendar appointment! And if you’re already an individual Nintendo Switch online member (no family memberships, sorry), this deal just extends your renewal date for free.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Razer’s latest, and greatest gaming keyboard, the Huntsman Elite is down to its lowest price ever.

Advertisement

This is $30 off its regular price, so pwn all of the noobs with this sick keyboard.

Gizmodo says:



If you’re a gamer though this is a no brainer... This keyboard is really damn nice to type and game on and it will pair well with all the high-end hardware out there intended for gamers.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This reader-favorite Bluetooth earbuds are down to a low $22 right now. These super affordable headphones offer seven-hour battery life, multiple fitting options, and are IPX7 water resistant, which means it’ll survive your rainy day work outs and the occasional splash.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $142 Dell S2419HGF delivers on all three.



Advertisement

This 24-inch LED monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate and fast 1ms response time thanks to its 1080p (1920 x 1080) TN panel.

Sure the bezel is a bit thick for 2019 standards and I’d personally want a couple more inches but if you’re on a budget, this one is hard to pass it up.

If you order 2 or more ThermoPops, you can get each one for $25 each. So it’s a minimum $54 (that’s $4 for shipping) order. If you have a grilling buddy or want to keep track of multiple chunks of meat (I mean, what a pro,) this is a really good price on what is already one of the best deals in grilling.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Got yourself a Switch Lite preordered? A new phone or tablet? A GoPro? Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest you can buy, and the 128GB model has never been cheaper than it is right now. I’ve had this exact card in my Switch for about 18 months now, and it’s been great.



Photo: Amazon

There is nothing better than getting home after a long day and turning yourself into a human burrito in your favorite blanket. Well, now, you can literally become a burrito (that probably shouldn’t be eaten). You can get the CASOFU Burrito Blanket for $19 when you clip 15% off coupon. The 60" blanket is $19, while the 71" blanket is $22.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The only thing better than wandering through the boho fantasy land that is Anthropologie IRL, is getting sucked into one of their sales online. Right now, everything in the sale section at Anthro, from unique apparel and accessories to creatively designed homewares, is an extra 20% off. To top it off, there’s nothing you need to do to take advantage of this deal; just add to cart, and the discount will be automatically applied. Oh, and by the way, there are currently over 2,300 items under Anthropologie’s sale section. Happy browsing!



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s a T3 hair dryer blowout at Sephora today. Right now, you can save big on two high-quality dryers: the T3 Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer, down to $179, and the T3 Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor, on sale for $229. And while that’s still a pretty hefty amount to spend on a styling tool, blow out aficionados will find that these T3s are worth it.



Advertisement

Both are powered by T3 Digital IonAir technology, which basically means less time drying and less heat damage, resulting in a frizz-free, super shiny style. The Cura model features three heat settings and dual speed settings, along with a lock-in cool shot button, while the Cura Luxe five heat settings, plus an Auto Pause Sensor that stops airflow automatically when the handle is released. So, in summary, it’s a deal on a pair of hot dryers you shouldn’t blow off.

If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And for a limited time, you can get $35 off your first order, plus a free bonus pair of shoes and socks.



Advertisement

When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.

You can cancel whenever you want, and for a limited time, you can get your first box for just $25, plus a bonus pair or shoes, and a bonus pair of socks. Shoes, socks, and more clothes for $25! Just use promo code DeeMenloTB at checkout to get the offer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hori’s D-Pad Switch controller isn’t without its compromises—notably, it only works in handheld mode—but for some games, there’s simply no substitute for a good D-pad.



Advertisement

It’s been priced at $25 for the most part since it came out last year, but today, Amazon’s marked both the Zelda and Mario-themed controllers down to $20 and $15, respectively.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

One of the most anticipated ports heading to the Nintendo Switch is Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch and right now, you can save $8 if you pre-order. With Studio Ghibli art style, this JRPG truly is special.



Advertisement

For what it’s worth, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier called the game “whimsical, charming, beautiful, fascinating, smart, pleasant, challenging, slow-paced, grand, surreal, and aggressively colorful.” (Read the rest of the review here.)

Ni no Kuni: The Kotaku Review It would be easy, while reviewing Ni no Kuni, to sit at my desk and fling adjectives on the page… Read more Read

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Hello, it’s me, the resident Funko expert for Kinja Deals and The Inventory. You may remember last week we told you that the Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar is $40 on preorder? If Marvel isn’t your thing, that’s okay, what about Harry Potter? Surely everyone loves magic. If you’re a muggle that’s into gaming, we’ve got Fornite for you.



Advertisement

Right now, you can preorder the Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar for $39, and the Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar and Fornite Advent Calendar for $40. The Harry Potter and Marvel calendars are expected to ship on or around September 13 and Fornite will release around October 1. Get ‘em now before they jack up the prices for the holidays.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you never got around to reading the playscript for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now is your chance. You can finally learn about what goes on in Harry Potter’s life those 19+ years later. Snag a paperback copy of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Parts One and Two for $5 on Amazon.



Photo: Jachs

Look, we don’t want to admit that summer is over any more than you do, but it is time to face the fact that fall is almost here. You can console yourself by saving money on a good deal. Right now, you can snag a bunch of Transitional Closeout Henleys from Jachs for only $17 each. These soft henleys are nice to wear when the temperature starts to dip and also work great for layering when it gets even cooler out.



Photo: Huckberry

Summer camp season is over, but that just means that you can buy Taylor Stitch’s popular Camp Shorts on sale, and enjoy them next year. Combining the cotton of everyday around-town shorts with the ripstop fabric of technical shorts, they’re built to take a little bit of a beating outdoors, while still looking good enough to wear to a bar after a long hike.

