Monday's Best Deals: Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt Maker, Kyoku Butcher Knife, Netgear Orbi, Xbox One S, and More.

Graphic : Tercius

A Cuisinart frozen yogurt maker, a Kyoku butcher knife, a Netgear Orbi, an Xbox One S Digital Edition , and a Lucid mattress topper Gold Box leads Monday’s best deals on the internet.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal!



Advertisement

SanDisk Ultra microSDHC 32GB 2-Pack Graphic : Gabe Carey

In case you haven’t heard, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is here, and yes I bought it. But in case you haven’t, and not for lack of trying but for lack of storage, it’s time to throw in the towel of resistance because Woot if offering two 32GB microSD cards for $11.



Of course, while the Nintendo Switch can’t dual wield memory, you can send the second to a friend or partner via postcard. Or you can swap ‘em out whenever you want to play a game that one card has and the other one doesn’t. There are infinite(?) possibilities.

Advertisement

Now more importantly, let’s start smashing some rocks and harvesting them for iron—32 gigs is enough for 6.4GB of adorable island fur friends, and then some.

Refurbished Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (RBK50) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you take your home WiFi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Woot’s running a great deal on their a refurbished unit. This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $160.



Advertisement

Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls block signal, bro.) This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/WiFi 5 and app-based management.)

Advertisement

Curious about the curve? It’s no longer prohibitively expensive to give your setup a little bend, with Newegg taking this 24" ASUS gaming monitor down to $135 (shipping included), and there are no pesky rebates to deal with. You’re not exactly buying yourself a window into new dimensions with its 1080p resolution, but you do get a 144Hz refresh rate, and while its 4ms response time is less than ideal, it’s fine for all but the most competitive gamers, and AMD Freesync support should keep your games stutter-free.



Aukey USB Condenser Microphone Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Whether you’re looking to start the next big podcast, improve the quality of your Twitch streams, or just want your group Zoom calls to sound better, this deal is a banger. For $25, you can pick up this Aukey USB Condenser Microphone.



It’s plug-and-play, so no need to worry about confusing software or the need to download some weird plug-ins. This microphone comes with everything you need to get yourself started, like a tripod and a windscreen. Make sure to use the promo code HYXSJETK at checkout.

Advertisement

Mpow Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re looking for an AirPods-esque experience for your next earbud purchase but don’t want to pay the Apple Tax, these Mpow Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are down to just $27 today. If you clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code 9C46W5XR, you’ll get one of the cheapest entries into the wireless Bluetooth earbud game.



Thanks to its charging case, you can expect a total of 42 hours of playtime. So if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your early morning, 6-feet away from everyone runs, this is a good thing to invest in.

Advertisement

Bluetooth Record Player with Built in Speakers and 3-Speed Turntable Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

So, you’re a record collector. You have a wonderful set of vinyls from a variety of musical eras and genres. It’s great! But deep down, you know that no matter how many vinyls you have, the Spotify playlist will always be easier to access. Thankfully, Victrola has a turntable to solve all your old-school and new-school audio needs.



This three-speed turntable can play any vinyl you’d like, whenever you’d like. But if you’re feeling like just putting on your Daily Mix instead, this turntable also has bluetooth capabilities and a built-in speaker. You can have it both ways now for just $49, down from $65, so now’s the time to save!

Advertisement

Vizio TV 55 Inch Smart TV + $125 Dell Gift Card Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

If you’ve been wanting a 4K TV set but holding off for a good deal, your wait might be over. Dell has a Visio Smart TV on sale for $340, and those that purchase it get a $125 gift card to the Dell store. Provided you don’t mind shopping at the Dell Store, it’s a pretty good deal!



This Visio 55" Smart TV offers 4K and HDR, 3 HDMI ports, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. So this TV will give you lots of pretty visuals, enough ports to plug all your stuff in, and, uh, a 120 Hz refresh rate! My tech buddies told me refresh rates are important. You can check all the specs at the Dell store page too, in case I left something more important to you out.

Advertisement

Crucial 500GB Solid-State Drive Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

A solid-state drive can speed up big file transfers or game load times, and they’re much more reliable than the cheaper mechanical ones. They’re pricey, but not if you buy them during sales like this: Amazon is offering a 500GB portable Crucial SSD for $80, representing $40 in savings. It supports USB 3.2 with both USB-C and USB-A ports for ultimate versatility. That also means it gets its power from the USB connection, so it’s truly portable.



The price on this one rarely dips, and this is the lowest we’ve seen to date, so you absolutely should take advantage if you don’t need something that goes inside a mid-tower. It works with pretty much any manner of PC and anything that supports external USB hard drives, including gaming consoles, tablets, and smartphones.

Advertisement

15-Piece Knife Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re suddenly thrown into making home meals, but don’t have the right tools, then look no further than the Esnonmus kitchen knife set. It’s only $34, which is a whopping 50% off of its $60 list price. The knife set includes a chef knife, slicing knife, bread knife, as well as tons of steak knives. They’re made out of high carbon stainless steel, so they’ll be with you with every chop of a carrot or every carving of a chicken. You also get a handy wood block, as well as a knife sharpener! I’d hop on this deal before it’s gone.



Advertisement

Refurb Philips Hue 4-Bulb Starter Kit with Hub Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you can get over the fact that they’re refurbished (and they’re, uh, light bulbs, so it shouldn’t be too difficult), today Woot has a terrific deal on the 4-bulb Philips Hue starter set.



Advertisement

If you’re just starting your collection, $120 for a four-bulb starter kit with a hub is a solid buy. Just remember that this price expires at the end of the day, so don’t let the lights go out on the deal before you pick a set up.

Kyoku 7" Cleaver Knife Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Kyoku isn’t a household name, but our team really took a liking to Kyoku’s line of well-made, and gorgeous knife set. I mean, what’s not to like? It’s super sharp, well-made and it’s incredibly beautiful to look at. Right now, you can expand your collection with this discounted Kyoku 7" Cleaver Knife.



A good cleaver is perfect for chopping through tougher bits, like tendons and bones. So your stew prep will be super breezy. It’s also great for chopping hardier vegetables and crushing a ton of garlic.

Advertisement

Just clip the coupon and use the code KYOKUD4U at checkout to get the best price on this essential kitchen tool.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Make your own yogurt, sorbet, or ice cream with this awesome $45 Cuisinart unit. This 2-quart machine comes in a very classy silver/stainless steel finish so it’d pretty much fit in with any kitchen decor.



This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular model and it comes at a very good time. My freezer can’t possibly make room for all of the ice cream I want, but it’d be cool to make my own—with the added bonus of controlling every ingredient I consume.

Advertisement

The real question is: What ice cream/froyo flavor to try first?

Advertisement

Cuisinart 12pc Kitchen Knife Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re cooking at home more often these days, a sharp set of knives can keep dinner going smoothly. Get consistent chops on the cheap with a set of Cuisinart kitchen knives for $18 at Woot. You’ll get six blades for all the pairing, slicing, serrating, filleting, and chopping action you can handle, all of which include guards to keep you from nicking yourself while not in use. These are stainless steel, dishwasher-safe blades with ceramic coating, so they should perform admirably between regular sharpenings.

Spring Sale SAVE25 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Ah, springtime. The weather is already unbearably hot, the pollen turns all of the cars yellow, and it can suddenly rain at the drop of the hat! Or, if you don’t live in Florida like me, it can actually be a pleasant time of the year. A fresh new season means it’s time to refresh the wardrobe, and Finish Line will help you our with their current sale.



By using code SAVE25, you can save 25% off any online order, as well as get free shipping. This includes items already marked down, so there’s a real potential for savings here!

Advertisement

Take these bike shorts, for example. The MSRP is $25, but they’re on sale for $20. Use SAVE25, and now they’re $15. Prices like that make it way easier to stock up.

Work From Home Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Okay, yeah, it might seem a little silly to be considering camping at a time like this, but think about it—being in the great outdoors, all by yourself, with no one around... sounds safer than braving the nearby supermarket, honestly. So if you’ve decided you want to leave the house and hit the camping ground for a while, you’re in luck because Backcountry is running a sale on camping gear and clothing for your next adventure. A large selection of items are 25% off, so now is a great time to stock up on what you need for when the weather’s warm enough to go out.



My pick, as a person that definitely doesn’t camp often enough to have a truly informed opinion, is this Marmot Tungsten 3 person tent, which has great reviews on Backcountry’s site and looks really spacious. The tent being 25% off brings it under $200 (to a nice $195) too.

Advertisement

If there’s an item you want that’s full-price, you’re not out of luck, either! You can use the code 20FULLPRICE at check out in order to knock 20% off. It’s not quite the 25% discount Backcountry is having with other items, but with big-ticket purchases that’s still a great deal.

Advertisement

Bloodshot Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

The Bloodshot movie just came out, but you might be stuck inside and not able to go to the theaters to see it. Instead, why not do the next best thing (or the flat-out better thing, depending on who you talk to) and read some of the Bloodshot comics? Comixology is currently running a sale on their Bloodshot collection!



Advertisement

The sale, which runs until March 30, lets you pick up Bloodshot bundles, graphic novel collections, or individual issues. The bundles are by far the best deal, so if you’re new to the Bloodshot universe, here’s your chance to catch up for cheap.

One Punch Man Season 1 (Blu-Ray) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

ONE PUUUUUUUUUUUNCH! If you want to add One-Punch Man to your physical media collection, now’s the time to do it. Although you can still watch Saitama nonchalantly exploit his over-the-top strength on services like Netflix, Amazon is letting you own the first season permanently on Blu-Ray for $16. It’s usually punching above $40, so this is a sure steal. This is anime at its veritable finest, so if you haven’t already checked it out, why are you still here?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xbox One S Digital Edition Console | $140 | eBay



The Xbox One S Digital Edition Console is down to $140 on eBay. This is an incredible deal on this particular console, considering it usually sells for $50-$100 more. It comes 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale.

Advertisement

Of course, the big downside to this particular system is it’s digital only. This restricts your flexibility when it comes to buying games. But for some people, all-digital is the way to go. I, for one, don’t want to have empty plastic cases taking up space in my apartment.

For what it’s worth, this particular console is selling for $36 more on Amazon.

Doom Eternal (PS4) | $50 | Amazon Walmart

Doom Eternal (Xbox One) | $50 | Amazon Walmart

Doom Eternal (PC) | $50 | Amazon Walmart

Advertisement

That’s right. The next big shooter of the year is out in two days and it’s already discounted on Amazon and at Walmart to a mere $50. If you were undecided before, take a gander at this hot-as-HELL discount.



Now you don’t have to think twice about whether you should splash out on Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Doom Eternal ... because you can get both! Decapitate demons and vibe out fishing by the lake. Rack up headshots and pay off loans. All of these fun video game activities are now possible—at least on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Advertisement

(Sadly, the Nintendo Switch version is left out of this deal.)

So get ready to kill a whole lotta demons, shooting, ripping and tearing your way through a dystopian apocalypse. Or you could just stare out your window. Same effect, really.

Advertisement

HyperX Chargeplay Quad Joy-Con Dock Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’ve stocked up on a lot of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons for some big family fun, a charging dock is almost mandatory. HyperX’s Chargeplay Quad offers you such a solution from a tried and true brand for 50% off the list price, bringing your final total down to $15. As the name implies, you can throw four Joy-Cons onto the thing. Combine that with the two that’ll charge when connected directly to your Switch, and your Mario Party sessions should never be derailed by the dreaded low battery warning.



Advertisement

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Animal Crossing: New Horizons may be out, but forget building up a cozy village. With Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, you can erect entire kingdoms, and thanks to some great forward-thinking by Firaxis and 2K Games, it’s available on every major gaming platform, including the Nintendo Switch. Amazon is allowing you to buy the full game on that platform for just $15, which is an absolute steal for the potential amount of hours this game will steal from you, especially now that you can leave the house and play.



Civilization VI features dozens of civilizations to play, each headed by a unique leader with their own bonuses, perks, and exclusive buildings and units. You can grab an expansion bundle (which is still quite pricey at $50) to add 18 more historical nations to play, plus tons of new gameplay possibilities through the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions. Add this one to your collection while it’s cheap.

Advertisement

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

GAMING

Razer DeathAdder Elite Wired Gaming Mouse | $23 | Best Buy

Death Stranding | $30 | Amazon

Xbox One S Digital Edition Console | $140 | eBay

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Boltune Noise-Cancelling Headphones KINJAONY Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Every now and then, a previously unheard-of brand will appear out of nowhere with a pair of headphones that stun. Among them, Boltune’s surprisingly good (hybrid) active noise-cancelling headphones claim to reduce noise by 96%, and reviewers seem to agree.



In conjunction with our exclusive promo code, KINJAONY, clip the coupon on the site for $50 off, bringing the total cost down to a modest $41. If you’ve been on the fence about buying a pair of noise-cancelling headphones in the hopes of saving cash amid economic uncertainty, why not do both?

Advertisement

Driven by a pair of 45mm speakers, these headphones don’t only block noise out, they don’t sound half bad either. Plus, they’re cozy as hell—I mean, look at those leatherette earpads. Combined with an aluminum alloy material cupping the speakers themselves, they’re durable and comfortable.

Advertisement

Wireless Qi Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Plugging devices in the wall is so 2019. We’re totally past that. Check out this $11 wireless charging pad! It’s totally compatible with Android as well as Apple products and has three different charging modes depending on which devices you have! Not to mention you can also charge the wireless Airpods case as well! I’d jump on this deal before it’s gone!

Advertisement

Lifewit Clothes Storage Bag YBSUXH5A Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

It’s time to put away the winter clothes! Do so easily with Lifewit’s clothes storage bags. If you use code YBSUXH5A at checkout, a bag is only $15 a piece, so it’s easy to grab a few to throw some clothes you won’t use for a while in. The window on the front can also help to figure out what exactly you packed away, which is a life-saver when you accidentally put away that one shirt.



Advertisement

Buy More Save More Sale Graphic : Thermoworks

Advertisement

Look, I’m not a bad cook. I’m not good either... but I’m not bad. It’s just, somehow my food seems to always end up undercooked, and as much as I lie to myself that it’s “just the way I like it”, that just doesn’t cut it when it comes to undercooked meat. Thankfully, Thermoworks is having a sale on their meat thermometers and other items, so I can stop playing Russian Roulette with the chicken breast I cooked.



Advertisement

This sale is a little special—the more you buy, the higher your discount is. So if you’re hopelessly bad at figuring out when food is done like me, you might just want the Classic Thermapen, which is $71 with the 10% off discount. If you’re looking for something more fancy, though, you can grab the Signals 4-Channel BBQ Alarm Thermometer at the full 20% discount, which brings it down to $183. The Signals thermometer even has a smartphone app, so you’ll know precisely when your food is properly barbecued. Needless to say, it’s one of the fanciest.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Waiting to invest in cast iron cookware? Stop. The humble ac nd inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of the best investments you can make. And right now, Walmart is dropping the price on a Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet down to just $15. Better still, you can pick up a $5 gift card with your purchase.



If you’ve got some time on your hands while you’re stuck indoors, why not cook up a bunch of tasty meals with this super affordable tool. Act fast, this promotion is unlikely to stay in stock for long.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Up to 30% Off Sunbeam Heating Pads Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

That crook in your neck isn’t going to heal itself. Well... it will, but if you want to relieve yourself of some discomfort in the process, a heating pad does wonders. Sunbeam has several models on sale, including a steep discount on the 14x122" Renue neck and shoulder model for $25, its lowest ever. The 25x25" Renue XL is down to $36. For more versatility, go with the XL King, an all-purpose 12x24" pad for $18. Each model has moisture-blocking sponges, too, so you can get your soothing oil treatments going at the same time.

