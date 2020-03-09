Monday's Best Deals: Cuisinart Gold Box, Roomba Vacuum, Anker Nebula Apollo, and More

An Anker Nebula Apollo, a Cuisinart Gold Box, a Roomba Vacuum, a Tile Mate, and an Anker USB-C Charger are some of Monday’s Best Deals.

HyperX Cloud Mix Wired + Bluetooth Gaming Headset | $130 | Amazon



For those who remain unsettled in the eons-long debate between wired and wireless audio, HyperX does us a favor and packs both into the same package. You’d usually pay around $200 for the convergence, but Amazon has it down to just $130.

Flexibility is the central theme for this gaming headset. Use it in wired mode while you’re fragging fools in Call of Duty, and then detach the microphone and audio cable when you’re ready to take a conference call using Bluetooth mode for up to 20 hours with your smartphone.

The only shame here is that switching from wired to Bluetooth (or vice versa) can be slow and clunky, and you can’t use both modes simultaneously. Don’t let that keep you from living out your taco girl dreams.



Whether a full projector installation is out of the question or you’re looking to get more creative with your screening locations, the Anker Nebula Apollo turns any space with a big wall into a kickass theater. Through March 15, you can add it to your viewing arsenal for $320, an $80 discount.



With the Nebula Apollo, you can watch movies from any connected USB, HDMI, or wireless device on any surface up to 100 inches, whether that’s a deployable projector screen or the broad side of your house. Onboard touch controls help you control the reel, but you can just as well use the smartphone app, and with its Android-based software, you can even download entertainment apps like Netflix and Hulu directly.

Its 4-hour battery life offers enough juice to power through even the lengthiest of flicks. The only thing your local theater has on you now is the popcorn, but you can stick it to them there, too. Take that, overpriced concessions!

Anker USB-C Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Anker USB-C Charger | $15 | Amazon



If you’re looking for a dependable way to charge all your devices, look no further than the Anker 18W fast charger. It has 18W of power to quickly deliver tons of power to your phones and tablets. Plus, it’s only $15, so this little gadget will always be convenient to have in your pocket. Grab it before it’s gone.





Tile Mate Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Tile Mate | $20 | Amazon



If you’re anything like me, and I hope you’re not, you lose your keys more often than you would like. With Tile, you place the actual tile on whatever device you would prefer not to lose. When it inevitably gets misplaced, you just log into the tile app, and it’ll show you the location in real time. It’s like Find My iPhone, except with any and everything. And since it’s 20% off its original price which brings the cost down to $20, it’s worth a try. Buy one before it’s gone!



Getihu Portable Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Ok look, sometimes you don’t need super-fast charging powers, but something extra compact for when you’re in a jam. This $10 portable charger does just that. Compatible with Apple and Android, it can provide power to your phones and tablets when you need it to. I’d give it a try before the deal is slips away. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page!



iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum | $300 | Woot

The sunflowers are in full bloom and fruits are growing on trees — that means Spring is here! Your house deserves to look just as beautiful on the inside as the plant life that surrounds it, and at $300, iRobot’s Roomba 960 vacuum robot clears the household nanny up for other cleaning duties.

This is a refurbished item, mind you, but Woot has a solid track record for shipping stuff that doesn’t look half-destroyed and works perfectly fine, and you’re saving several hundreds going this route.

Your suction-bearing friend will be a little discombobulated at first, but it’ll automatically learn the ins and outs of your home in time and get better at cleaning as the days pass by. More than scooping up the dirt and fibers you can see, iRobot promises the Roomba 960 can pick up most allergens, so long as they’re not smaller than 10 microns.

With WiFi connectivity, you can talk to your vacuum buddy with Alexa or Google Assistant, but it’s blissful to just let the thing roam around all day until it’s ready to hit the hay on the charging dock.

P.S.: Woot is also letting go of Dyson’s UP13 Ball Animal vacuum go for $170, just in case you prefer the hands-on approach.

Cuisinart Gold Box Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Stock up on all the good cast iron cookware with today’s Cuisinart gold box. For today only, and while supplies last, you can choose between various sizes of frying pans and casserole dishes to cook the meal of your dreams. Usually, Cuisinart cookware goes for about $100, and they’re down to $70, so you’re getting a pretty good deal. I’d grab a pot or two before the deal is gone.



Faberware 15-Piece Knife Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Are you in need of sharper knives? Well, Faberware has come through with its 15-piece set that’s down to a low $30. It includes steak knives as well as all the basics you’d need to really get your kitchen cooking. The knives themselves are made of high-carbon stainless steel, and have an ergonomic design so they’ll be comfy in your hand while chopping veggies or even discombobulating a chicken. The choice is yours, but the deal doesn’t last forever, so hop on it before it is gone.



OUTXE 5-Liter Waterproof Bag Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Nowhere safe to keep your items while you’re on the water? OUTXE’s Kayak bag could be the perfect solution. There’s no reason not to get one with its price tag taking a deep dive down to $5, which is yours after using promo code 2PIQ43TE at Amazon.



The 5-liter bag doesn’t offer a ton of room, but it has just enough for a handful of portable electronics, a water bottle, and a safety kit, which is really all you should carry when you’re expecting to get wet. Besides the straps, buckles, and zippers, this bag is 100% TPU and offers the highest level of protection with an advertised IPX7 water resistance rating, and barring some Day After Tomorrow situation, should withstand the usual range of temperatures in any climate.

The adjustable shoulder strap goes across your body like a messenger bag, which means onlookers will probably mistake it for a fanny pack, but that’s the price to pay for added peace of mind.

Extra 25% off Arc’teryx Patagonia Clearance Items Graphic : Gabe Carey

Extra 25% off Arc’teryx and Patagonia Clearance Items | REI

Spring is coming, which can only mean one thing: It’s time to swoop in andstart saving on winter coats for next year. And REI has just the solution, offering an extra 25% when you add any Arc’teryx or Patagonia clearance item to your cart.



Seeing as Patagonia end-of-season clearance items are already up to 80% off at the moment (you can get the men’s signature polyester fleece quarter-zip pullover for $56 or the women’s option for $52 at checkout), the value is quite strong to say the least.

Arc’teryx items were discounted by up to 50% without this added markdown as well, but they were also much higher to begin with. You won’t find a heavy winter coat for under $200, but the Proton LT women’s insulated hoodie is down to $134 and the men’s Dallen fleece hoodie is $88 with the coupon applied.

So you don’t have to pay full price next winter, stock up on warm clothes ahead of time, while the going is cheap.

Death Note: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Death Note: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) | $15 | Walmart

If you haven’t watched Death Note yet, drop everything and take care of that RIGHT NOW. If you’ve already seen it, well, you should probably do the same regardless. One of the best anime ever, Walmart is selling the complete Death Note series on Blu-Ray for $15.

Granted, Death Note is a bit on the shorter side with just 37 episodes, but those are 37 mind-twisting, mood-altering masterpieces with no filler in sight. For the uninitiated, it’s about this super smart guy who happens upon a notebook with the power to make anyone do anything, so long as you know their names. The main character — Light Yagami — uses it to fight crime, but you’ll question your own morals when his once-noble cause begins teetering nefarious lines and drawing interest from an equally-learned adversary.

You could check out the Netflix movie when you’re finished, but you may want to vomit by the end of it. You’ve been warned, and I’m not liable.

Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection (Blu-Ray) | $25 | Amazon

Love dinosaurs? Love watching people revive dinosaurs and then get eaten by them? Then do we have the deal for you! The Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection is 55% off, so you can get the whole collection for just $25. If you’re looking to check out some dinosaurs in 4K for half off, though, you’re unfortunately out of luck, as the 5-Movie 4K collection is $63.

If you’re okay with Blu-Ray, then you get five movies to watch and wonder why humans keep reviving dangerous apex predators. It’ll be a fun night of watching humanity’s hubris for the whole family!

PS4 Pro Photo : Kirk Hamilton ( ( Kotaku

PS4 Pro | $300 | Woot

The Last of Us Part II is a mere two and a half months away now, and given that impressions of the first game ranged from “overrated” to “Citizen Kane of video games,” even garnering many comparisons to Cormac McCarthy’s The Road, you need to either catch up or replay it in 4K if you haven’t already.



And the best way to do that is on the PS4 Pro, which just so happens to be at its lowest price since Black Friday on Woot: $300. Early trailers for The Last of Us Part II sparked controversy for its violent torture sequences.

From that, you can surmise there will be Discourse™ to accompany its release.

So don’t miss out—get mad like the rest of us!—and pick up a PS4 Pro to experience one of the most important games of last decade in native 4K or at 1080p 60fps. You won’t see graphics like that on a regular ol’ PS4.

Deals You May Have Missed

Pyrex Easy Grab Glass Pie Plate (9.5-Inch, 2-Pack) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Before you know it, Pi Day will be here soon. Make sure you’re ready by picking up a two-pack of Pyrex Easy Grab Glass Pie Plates for a low $8. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on these particular 9.5-inch pie plates in over a year. Each is made with Pyrex glass which is microwave, dishwasher, preheated oven, and freezer safe. So you’re getting good stuff, for sure.



Order yours quickly before some cartoon character steals your pie plate from Amazon’s metaphorical windowsill.

Donut USB Mug Warmer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re like me and like hot tea and coffee even as the temperatures start to get warm, I’d like to suggest this cute USB donut mug warmer. It’s only $5, so it’s super-cheap, and the warmer can maintain the heat of your earl grey or premium dark roast. There’s nothing more to say here—grab one before they’re gone!

Sistema Bento Box Food Container Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Picky eaters and meal planners rejoice because I have found a deal for you. For only $7, you can get your hands on a cute little bento box for all of your breakfast, lunch, and dinner needs. Equipped with easy-locking clips and lids for food freshness, as well as two removable trays to really get the most of your meals. Imagine all the yummy food you can store in this baby! I would grab one of these before it’s gone.

Amazon is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones.



While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $278, which is $72 less than usual, and as cheap as we’ve seen them outside of eBay.

Sony Continues to Drink Bose's Milkshake If you listen to what Sony says, you could assume that the third generation of the Sony 1000X… Read more

And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Effortless Pullover Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Spring is nearly here and if you want to add some new pieces in anticipation of the new season, JACHS has an awesome deal for you. Right now you can pick up a sweet new pullover for just $13—that’s nuts.



Whether you want a new hooded, flannel or fleece pullover, this sale has you covered. To see the $13 price, make sure to use the promo code PLV at checkout.

AUKEY 36W USB-C Wall Charger with PD 3.0 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Save big on a of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plug with the on-page coupon. Doing so will drop the price of this AUKEY 36W Power Delivery Charger down to just $19. This unit offers two USB-C ports to charge two devices at once. With 36W, it won’t be enough to power larger devices like MacBooks quickly. But for smaller gadgets, like a couple of smartphones, this’ll be terrific.



Avenger Bottle Openers Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you want the universe in the palm of your hand, you should check out the these Avenger bottle openers. They have the power to...open up all your bottles, but as heroically as possible. Or, in Thanos’ case, as evil as possible. The choice is truly up to you. And for $13, it’s definitely worth having around the house as a sort of functional conversation piece. Grab one before it’s gone.



Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Food Storage Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Real adults have real food storage containers to fit all their leftovers in. Luckily, these Rubbermaid leak-proof containers will do you a solid. The pack of two are only $19, and made of hard plastic that you can microwave and throw in the dishwasher without worrying about them getting destroyed. Not only that, put the plastic is stain and odor-resistant, so yes, you can store your spaghetti sauce without having the eternal red stain for months and months. Make sure to grab a set before they’re gone!



While spring is out here teasing us with bright sunlit skies and mid-50 degree weekends (hey, that’s t-shirt weather here in New York), it’s time to start thinking about your next vacation. And so long as you book by March 15 and travel by May 24, Hotels.com is sweetening its (up to) 40% discount with an extra 15% using the promo code TRIP15.



So that international trip you’ve been putting off because the lodging is too expensive? Yeah, it’s time to book it. Get out of town and escape to somewhere free of haunting thoughts about tomorrow’s board meeting or your college exams, or whatever is eating at your brain right now. Everyone deserves a break now and then, so why not you?