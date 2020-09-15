Monday's Best Deals: Cuisinart Electric Knife, Corsair RGB Vengeance Pro RAM, Borderlands and XCOM 2 for Switch, FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer, and More

Image : Gabe Carey

A Cuisinart electric knife, Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM, cheap Borderlands and XCOM 2 bundles for Switch, a FoodSaver vacuum sealer, and a Vava 7-in-1 USB-C hub lead Monday’s best deals.

To quote Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski when it was first announced, this latest accessory from Otterbox will let you “scoop out Baby Yoda’s brains and replace them with your Amazon Echo Dot.” Since my baby brain could not personally come up with a better headline if I tried, I’m cribbing his and making it my own. Just so we’re clear. The stand is designed specifically for the Echo Dot 3rd Gen, meaning it won’t work with the older Echo Dot 1st and 2nd Gen smart speakers. Of course, if you buy them together, you’ll save 5% off the list price.



While some of my colleagues would prefer to eat the Baby Yoda (also known as The Child, if you’re a narc), I adore the blatantly focus group-engineered little fella. Ripe for merch like this incredible stand, it’s the perfect ornament to gaze upon longingly every morning when you wake up. And with The Mandalorian striking back in season 2 next month, what better way to gear up Alexa for your next streaming binge? I know I’ll be there, mostly for Baby Yoda, because I am extremely susceptible to lazy marketing, and I wear it proudly.

Graphic : Jordan McMahon

All that glitters may not be gold, but this portable SSD from Samsung totally is; it’s also $30 off at B&H Photo right now. Whether you need it for travel, need to add some extra storage to your computer in a pinch, or just like having a backup of all your important files handy, a portable SSD with plenty of space will solve most of your storage woes without taking up much space on your desk.



SanDisk 256GB microSD Card Illustration : Jordan McMahon

Whether you’ve been filling up your Switch with new games and DLC, or you just need a spare card in case you run out of space for all your photos, it might be time for some fresh storage. This 256GB microSD card from SanDisk usually sells for $100, but today you can get it from Best Buy for just $60. Even if you have a bit of spare disk space right now, it’s nice to have one handy for when you start to run low.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published on 6/7/2020 and updated with new information on 9/14/2020.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the fakes and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $50 on a pair of your own at Amazon, complete with a wireless charging case.

Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Another one of Amazon’s crazy combo deals is on tap with an Echo Show 5 that ships with a Blink Mini indoor security camera for $75. This combo is normally $125, and an Echo Show 5 alone typically sits around $60 and the Blink is usually $35, so this is a rare discount for sure.

The Blink Mini offers a 1080p wide angle feed to monitor your home’s most important areas, with motion detection on board to alert you whenever there’s movement about.

You’ll need a subscription if you want to record those moments and save them to the cloud for later viewing, but you currently get service through December 2020 with every purchase, which is more than enough time to decide whether it’s worth the long-term investment.

Anker Soundcore Life P2 Image : Quentyn Kennemer

I’ve been using a pair of Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 since January, and they’ve been fantastic AirPods alternatives. They were down to $50 back then, but Anker has dropped the price down to its lowest ever mark at $40, no code necessary.

These buds feature CVC 8.0 microphones for noise reduction, 40 hours of total playtime (seven in the buds, the rest in the charger), an IPX7 water rating, and Bluetooth 5.0 AptX for a cleaner wireless connection.

More importantly, these little bundles of plastic acoustical joy deliver powerful sound from the graphene drivers inside. If you’re new to the true wireless game, the Anker Soundcore Life P2 offer a perfect starting point.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones Image : Sheilah Villari

If ever there was a time to disconnect from what’s going on an take some time for yourself this is it. Noise-canceling headphones are heaven sent in a myriad of situations. Traveling, jogging, sleeping, working, any and all the above these are the perfect addition to your life. Today take $100 off of the holy grail of wireless headphones right now. There are three color options of Beats Solo Pros available now at this price.

Light blue, dark blue, and red take your pick from and start on your path to true Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). Block out all external noise to help you concentrate or even just take a nap with some soothing tunes. I really like the ‘fast fuel’ feature that gives you up to three hours of playtime off of just ten minutes of charging. With a regular full charge expect at least twenty-two hours of smooth listening or forty if you aren’t using ANC. The transparency option is perfect if you’re on the go to help aid in staying more aware say if you’re in a bigger city with lots to be conscious of. The Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth allow for a longer range of connection and means fewer dropouts with crisper tones. They pair easily with iOS and Android devices plus you’ll get a million cool points and be in the rad celebrity club with your new Beats.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Vava 7-in-1 USB-C Hub KJVA0909 + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, checkout Vava’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub. It’s only $18 with our exclusive code “KJVA0909" and a clipped coupon on the page. It has an HDMI adapter, an ethernet port, three USB-3.0 ports, as well as an SD/TF card reader. Grab it before it’s gone!

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With how sharply RAM prices spiked in the latter part of last decade, I’m always relieved to see a good deal on solid blocks of the volatile memory. Today at Amazon, you can save $25 on two 16GB sticks of Corsair’s Vengeance RGB Pro modules, a pair of DDR4 sticks featuring 3,200MHz clock speeds and a CAS latency mark of 16, which is some of the fastest you’ll find.

But more than speed, these have a white shroud capped by RGB lights, and with iCue, you can customize them with custom colors and lighting profiles with the click of a button. iCue also has game-induced lighting, so everything in your system might turn red when your health is low in supported games. Finally, if you’re going to overclock, you’ll be happy to know that this is one of the most flexible kits to achieve a stable boost.

TaoTronics Bluetooth Magnetic Earbuds MAG54 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

If you have an open office and chatty coworkers or if you need some auditory stimulation during your workout, I have the same solution for both for only $12.



With this Kinja exclusive deal, get a pair of TaoTronics bluetooth magnetic earbuds for 64% off when you use promo code MAG54 at checkout.

This deal is only good until Thursday, so get it while you can!

Once upon a time, I’d chuck a pair of in-box earbuds so fast and hard you’d mistake it for a bola. But the Apple EarPods that ship with iPhone purchases are actually pretty good for a basic stringed pair of earbuds. If you’re on a newer iPhone, you’ll want the version with a Lightning connector, which isn’t quite as cheap, but still boasts its own decent cut down to $17.



Funny story: my sister actually can’t use anything other than AirPods. Her ear shape simply doesn’t conform to anything else we consider “normal” in this universe (the definition of which seems to mutate by the day). If you’re in her boat and you don’t feel like shelling out on AirPods, this is the ticket.

Razer Huntsman Mechanical Keyboard Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Mechanical keyboards are durable, comfortable, accurate, and they tend to have nice, clicky feedback no matter which you get. If you haven’t already tried one, the Razer Huntsman is an excellent entry point at just $90 today. This is the base 10-key model, which has customizable RGB lighting zones (including Razer Chroma integration in supported games) and programmable macro buttons.



Your Cheap Mechanical Keyboard Deserves a Makeover Once you get used to the feel of a mechanical keyboard, it’s hard to go back to cheap membrane… Read more

This one uses Razer’s proprietary optical switches, a light-based system said to have 30% shorter actuation distance compared to typical switches. This theoretically translates to even more precise movement and response time, but good luck perceiving the difference as most mechanical keyboards are already plenty quick. Check it out at Amazon right here.



Maybe your old monitor’s starting to feel a little dated, or your work-issued laptop’s screen is starting to feel pretty cramped. Either way, a bigger monitor can give you a better view of whatever pixels need peepin’, and it’ll save your neck the strain of having to stare downwards all day. You could get lost in the sea of monitors to choose from, but all the specs can be tricky to parse, and you won’t really know if you’ll be happy with it until it’s all set up.



Samsung’s 32-inch curved 1080p monitor doesn’t offer the best resolution, especially at that screen size, but it’s down to $220 at Newegg when you use promo code 9GUPFGR29, saving a grand total of $80. For your money, you’ll still get the benefits of a curved monitor, just without the crispness that a more pricey screen might offer. You won’t care, though, as you’re typing your savings into this month’s budget sheet.

Advertisement

If you’re not familiar with TCL, it’s time to take notice. This manufacturer really stepped its TV game up in recent years. Its panels seem to be sourced from quality vendors, they have all the latest smart features, and most importantly, they’re cheap as all hell. Take this 40-incher, for instance, which comes in at only $189.99. Granted, you’re only getting 1080p resolution for that money, but that’s more than enough pixels for this size. This one sports Android TV for its smart platform, which means you get access to thousands of apps and games at Google Play, plus Google Assistant and Chromecast functionality built-in.



Advertisement

Now, if your cup runneth over, you should also check out this 75" 4K QLED, which is normally $3,000, but Best Buy is knocking $800 off the price. With a mini LED backlight and a quantum dot layer sandwiching the display panel, this TV achieves some of the best color and sharpness you’ll get out of LCD-based tech. Its smart platform is based on Roku with all the video apps you can ask for, and it has smart voice functionality with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant onboard, accessible with the included voice remote.

Nintendo Switch Case (Super Mario Odyssey) Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

In case you haven’t heard, you’ll soon be given the chance to return to your roots and play some of the most beloved 3D Mario games from the Nintendo 64 onward in Super Mario 3D All-Stars. It’s a collection of three games, including Super Mario 64, which many still consider to be a class above the rest. There’s also Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, both great games in their own right.



If you’re planning to grab a copy September 18, you can’t let your Switch go untreated for the occasion. It’s a bonafide marriage between old school and new, as this officially licensed travel case by RDS Industries has Super Mario Odyssey artwork stamped on its front side. It’s normally $20, but with a $9 discount, it’s really hard to pass. There are plenty of compartments inside for games and accessories, and it can double as a kickstand to keep your Switch propped up while you’re gaming.

DC Artists Alley: Batgirl by Chrissie Zullo Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’ve been a fan of Chrissie Zullo’s art for years and she’s produced some of the most beautiful variant covers across all publishers for ages. These figures can be expensive but if you’re a DC fan or a fan of Barbara this will be the perfect addition to your collection. Take 38% off and honor Babs of Burnside.

This six-inch tall is a black and white version of the DC Artists’ Alley collection. It definitely gives her a retro vibe as our heroine is ready to zoom off on her classic scooter to protect us all. Her expression says she can tackle anything thrown as her and definitely has a more optimistic demeanor than her Bat relatives. Chrissie Zullo designed her perfectly and captured all the enthusiasm the college crime fighter has to offer. This vinyl figure is a limited edition and only one thousand were made.

Free shipping on orders over $79.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, you’ll see what it’s like to take an empire from sticks and stones to space tech, and thanks to some great forward-thinking by Firaxis and 2K Games, it’s available on every major gaming platform, including the Nintendo Switch. Amazon is allowing you to buy the full game there for just $15, which is an absolute steal for the endless hours this game will steal from you, especially now that you can leave the house and play.



Civilization VI features dozens of civilizations to play, each headed by a unique leader with their own bonuses, perks, and exclusive buildings and units. You can grab an expansion bundle (which is still quite pricey at $50) to add 18 more historical nations to play, plus tons of new gameplay possibilities through the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions. Add this one to your collection while it’s cheap.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 3/23/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/8/2020.



TurboGrafx-16 Mini Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

After some obfuscated messaging around COVID-19 delays back in March, the TurboGrafx-16 mini is back up for grabs on Amazon, assuming you have $100 to spend. That’s retail price, but with recent stock shortages, you could only find one for double or more on eBay, so we’re calling this a deal. It’s nset to ship in just over a week’s time with a September 19 stock expectation.



Complete with 50 full-fledged seminal classics, the retro gaming console follows the NES and SNES Classic as well as the more evergreen Sega Genesis Mini and PlayStation Classic as yet another throwback system that’ll let you relive the good ol’ days in quarantine (or live through them the first time if you’re under a certain age).

https://kotaku.com/the-turbografx-mini-is-awesome-if-you-love-shooters-1843708560

Included in the package, you’ll find the console, a single controller, and an assorted mix of big ticket American TurboGrafx-16 and Japanese PC Engine games like Ys: Book I and II, Dracula X (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood) Military Madness, Bonk’s Revenge, and more. Although you won’t find a power adapter in the box unless you shell out for the currently sold-out $120 bundle, you can swap in just about any old USB AC plug in its stead. Alternatively, you can upgrade your existing TurboGrafx-16 using this HDMI accessory.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini was announced last year as the PC Engine Mini in Japan and PC Engine Core Grafx in Europe. The US version has two USB ports and supports a five-way multiplayer adapter. A second controller is available to buy directly from Hori, but the power adapter is still sold out on Amazon.

The perfect gift for the Switch Lite-owning Animal Crossing fanatic in your life just might be this blue and green carrying case by PowerA. Tom Nook is the clear standout on this star-studded design featuring all your favorite characters. Complete with a sturdy handle and plenty of room for accessories, the case is down to $20. This is a pre-order listing, but the expected September 30 ship date is right around the corner.

Advertisement

If you’re on Xbox One and you’ve yet to play Control, head on over to Walmart and get your copy: It’s only $20 right now. If you’ve ever played a Remedy game, like Alan Wake or Quantum Break, you know what to expect from Control ... sort of. Inspired by cult classic TV show The X-Files, Control centers around a fictional government agency called the FBC, or Federal Bureau of Control, hence the title.



You play as the Bureau’s new director, Jesse Faden, as she sets out to investigate the bruatlist paranormal HQ known as the Oldest House and along the way telekinesis and learns to levitate, because video games. Control won over 80 awards when it came out last year, and even won Best Art Direction at The Game Awards hosted by Geoff Keighley.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 9/1/2020 and updated with new information on 9/8/2020.



Prime your Devil Breaker for a long night of demon-slaying. Xbox One owners can jump into Devil May Cry 5 with all its DLC included in the Deluxe Edition for just $33 today. That’s the lowest we’ve seen for a physical copy.



Devil May Cry 5 features three playable characters, including Nero, his best friend and ballistics engineer Nico, and V, who looks like a dejected undertaker. Each brandishes their own unique tools and powers to fight the hellbent hordes spilling from a gigantic demonic tree. It’s good fun and one of the best DMC games in the series, so give it a chance, won’t ya?

The Child 7 1/2-Inch Electronic Plush Toy Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Time to rewatch The Mandalorian and prepare your mind, body, and soul for season two. We have an official date and we’ll be headed back into the fray with Din Djarin on October 30. This means it’s perfect timing to pre-order this adorable plush of The Child.



He’ll ship while the second season airs so you’ll have the adorable green babe to snuggle during the series. This electronic plushie version comes with a bone broth bowl and the famous desert toad. As you give this oh so cute chicky nugg enthusiast a hug authentic sounds from the show will play. Now the rumor is The Child will be a little older the next go-round so if you want ‘Baby Yoda’ to be a toddler forever this is for you. Soft, sweet, precious he’ll make the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan, just keep him away from dangerous buttons.

Free shipping on orders over $79.

FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Saving food is probably at the top of your list because it helps reduce waste for the environment and it helps you keep more money in your wallet. Those are two pretty important things if you ask me and if you can achieve those in one item all the better. Right now take $20 off the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer and achieve those aforementioned goals.

This model of the FoodSaver is designed to be more compact to save on counter space if you have a kitchen with limited real estate. In fact, it’s about fifty percent smaller than it’s competitors. But just because it’s smaller doesn’t mean it’s less efficient, this pint-sized saver still has full power. It’s easy to use to keep your leftovers delicious or prepped meals safe and fresh. No sweat in aligning the bags for a tight seal and the control panel keeps it simple for even the least tech-savvy. It’s compatible with 1-quart, 1-pint vacuum seal bags, and obviously its works with Food Saver zipper bags and fresh containers. You get an 8" X 10' Roll and (10) 1- quart vacuum seal bags in the purchase. You’re saving all around with this tasty deal.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Cuisinart Electric Knife Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Before any of us knows it, the holidays will be here. It sounds so far fetched, but wouldn’t you like to be prepared with a Cuisinart electric knife from Morning Save? It’s only $49, and comes with two blades—ridged and straight—along with a wooden butcher board for display purposes. I have one of these, and in the beginning, I felt like my Nana at all holiday functions, carrying it in her purse, but as soon as it sliced through a fried turkey and whole ham like butter, I just went with the flow. What are you waiting for? Easier slicing is a click away.

Anjou Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser HKY6TL8I Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If you’ve been finding it tough to unwind at home, you might just need a little aromatherapy to help you relax. We’ve got an exclusive deal that will help you with that: almost 50% off of this Anjou Ultrasonic essential oil/aroma diffuser. Just make sure to clip the coupon on Amazon and add promo code HKY6TL8I at checkout.



This diffuser offers multiple time options to keep it continuously running or to have it automatically shut off after one, three, or six hours. Its 300 ml capacity allows it to disperse mist for up to eight hours. With its quiet running volume and the adjustable lighting soft lighting (the ring around the Anjou diffuser adjusts to seven different colors) it seems like a perfect essential diffuser to keep by your bed.

Six Colorful Cuisinart Knives Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you like our kitchen to be more colorful than a bed of spring flowers, these Cuisinart knives are a perfect addition. At MorningSave, you can get six stainless steel knives and their accompanying blade guards for just $29.



Each knife is imprinted with a list of ingredients that it’s best fit for, which means no more shredding a tough loaf of bread because you decided to try and cut it with a steak knife, you silly goose. Here are all the different pieces you can look forward to:

1x 8-in. chef knife with blade guard

1x 8-in. slicing knife with blade guard

1x 8-in. bread knife with blade guard

1x 7-in. santoku knife with blade guard

1x 6.5-in. serrated utility knife with blade guard

1x 3.5-in. paring knife with blade guard

Grab some here.

This deal was originally published in May 2020 and updated with new information on 9/11/2020.



Waterproof Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Massager 50G9O2HY Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

All this time at home has had me adjusting my skincare routine, which means I’m constantly on the lookout for good deals on the top cleansers, toners, serums, and even skincare tools. While I’m intrigued by the various iterations of the Foreo Luna cleansing brushes, I’m less enthused about the price tags on them which range from $50 to $200.



For this reason, I’m a big fan of trying out dupes. This option on Amazon I have not personally tried yet, but it has some pretty good reviews and I have a promo code for you to get 50% off its already substantially-lower-than-the-Foreo-Luna price. You can get this waterproof electric facial cleansing brush massager for $6 in pink, blue, and “red” (in quotes because it looks more like fuchsia to me) when you apply code 50G9O2HY at checkout. Unfortunately, the yellow brush didn’t work with the code for me.

If you want to try the original, I’ve found there are some models as low as $50 on Amazon and there is also a $29 off coupon available for one of the higher-end models today. You can check those out below.

Be sure to pair it with a cleanser appropriate for your personal skin type! I recommend trying out the gentle tea tree and BHA cleanser, COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser which is at a fairly good price right now for $10 a bottle.

25% off N95 Masks | MQDirect | Promo code KINJA25 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 25% off newly designed N95 masks (FDA- and CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA25 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, FDA-approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $38, and a 20-pack for $75! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!



Reusable 2.5PM Face Mask Filters (10-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you have a face mask with filters, you’ll probably need to replace them at some point. At MorningSave, a pack of 10 reusable and replaceable filters costs just $9. These 5-layer filters protect up to 2.5PM (fine particulate matter) with activated carbon, which is supposed to be more effective at abs orbing toxic airborne gases. You can wash and reuse the filters after a couple of wears, too, but don’t go too long without replacing them altogether. Order your pack at MorningSave if you’re running low.

Up to 87% off Everything | JACHS NY Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

If quarantine’s left you antsy, maybe you’ve spent some time cleaning out your closet. If you’ve realized that most of your wardrobe is filled with stuff you’re never gonna actually wear, perhaps it’s time to give some new threads a try. Don’t splurge too much, though, a good sale’s worth waiting for. Right now, you can get up to 87% off at JACHS NY on pieces like this bird print Chambray shirt for $12, these zig-zag chino shorts for $12, or this fleece hooded henley for $35 if you’re getting an early start on your winter attire.



If you’re looking for women’s clothing, JACHS has a pretty sparse selection, with only 25 items, and the discounts aren’t nearly as steep as on men’s clothing, but it’s still worth a look if you want to save $20 on a piece or two.



As a fan of Robert Pattinson’s performances in The Lighthouse and the Safdie brothers’ Good Time and definitely NOT Twilight (ok I watched and enjoyed the first one, sue me), watching the trailer for The Batman over the weekend got me hyped for a brooding heartthrob take on a classic comic book character. And to get you in the right state of mind for yet another superhero movie, Batman Beyond: The Complete Series—Funko Pop included—for $60, down 28% from what it cost last week. While this isn’t the lowest price for the Blu-ray + digital collection, it’s still a pretty compelling offer given the timing.



Advertisement

While you’re at it, peruse some of the best, weirdest comics you can read this summer including a lighthearted romp starring the Dark Knight himself, courtesy of published author Tres Dean, since we’re stuck inside anyway.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 8/24/2020 and updated with new information on 9/10/2020.



2 for $20 Select TV Show Seasons Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With fifteen titles in this awesome deal from Best Buy, you can create quite the combo for a great day of lazy television binging. Grab any two titles for just $20 and get caught up on a favorite series, experience a new one, or relive the best moments from a past one. I’d like to recommend Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing as a combo. Both had no excuse for being as good as they are/were. Season two of Doom Patrol is currently out on DC Universe and HBO Max. Swamp Thing was sadly canceled too soon. But both are well worth a go.



Build a DC combo with these titles or The CW favorites Arrow, Flash, and Supergirl. Titans and Krypton are other good options...wow, this list is very DC heavy. But all the Rick and Morty seasons are available too and well as Big Bang Theory is that’s more your jam. No matter what you pick this is a killer deal for hours of quality entertainment.

This combo will ship for $5.

Advertisement



Anker PowerWave Charging Pad Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore.



The Anker PowerWave Charging Pad has come through at a low price of $12, so you can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge—it can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor.

Eufy Smart Doorbell DOORBELL99 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It seems doorbell cams have sprung up overnight. I feel like I’m seeing more and more in my neighborhood. My theory is honestly just with people staying home more they are ordering more and things go missing. Sometimes when you have a high volume of packages a few wander away. This is also what my neighbor said after she installed her Ring Doorbell. Well, whether you’re worried about missing deliveries or just curious about who’s outside you can save $50 on this Eufy Smart Doorbell. All you need to do is clip the coupon with the promo code DOORBELL99 see the discount appear at checkout.



Eufy has made some great products over the years (looking at you RoboVacs) and this doorbell cam seems to be a favorite among Amazon reviewers. The cams have surprisingly high resolution and give pretty clear video in HDR with little interruption. With Eufy you don’t need an additional security package for monitoring, you control as much or a little as you want to monitor. The two-way audio allows you to interact with whoever approaches your home. I like that they point out very clearly that the AI tech is smart enough to tell the difference between humans and animals. But if there was a whole host of raccoons knocking over trashcans I’d think I’d like to know. You do get to pick your own fun ringtone from eight options but you will already need to have wires for that aspect of the cam to work.



Otherwise, it’s wireless and works with your WiFi. Connect it with you Alexa to ease communication and see who’s there quickly. Now it says that Eufy ensures that it’s secure and your data is kept private but there’s always a chance with any one of these they could be hacked. But that’s a maybe. All I know is I’d personally feel more secure with one on these outside my home instead of inside.

There’s free 1-day shipping for Prime members.

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Maybe your desktop rig is feeling a little slow and you need a more portable way to get your game on, or you just want a computer powerful enough to get through your work day without skimping on the speedy graphics. Either way, a good gaming laptop has a screen that’s nice to look at with plenty of room for work and play. Lenovo’s Legion 5 laptop, which can run up to $1,500 on Amazon, packs 512GB of SSD storage, a 15.6" FHD IPS 1080p display, 16GB of RAM, and an eight-core processor, can meet your needs. Right now, it’s down to $1,000 on Amazon, so grab it while you can.

Advertisement

The Apple Watch Series 3 is the last one I ever owned, so you know it’s coming from experience when I say I regret ever getting rid of it. While the newer, flashier models come with thinner bezels and always-on displays, I never felt like I was sorely missing out on those features. You can still use the Apple Watch Series 3 to track fitness activity, listen to music, and check your heartbeat. Now $30 off on Amazon, bring home the 38mm GPS model today.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 9/8/2020.

Sega Genesis Mini Image : Sega

Advertisement

Feeling nostalgic? You can feed that 16-bit void in your heart with a Sega Genesis Mini, a reincarnation of the classic console that helped save the gaming industry. For $50, it comes with 42 games, including crowd favorites like Sonic, Mega Man, Ecco the Dolphin, Earthworm Jim, Virtua Fighter, Shinobi III, Street Fighter 2, Toe Jam & Earl, Altered Beast, Gunstar Heroes ... need I go on?



This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on the Genesis Mini to date, but if you missed out on previous deals, this $30 savings is still plenty appealing.

This post was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/18/2020 and updated with new information on 9/7/2020.



Funko Pop! Moment - Mandalorian and Child Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Admit it, you love the Baby Yoda. Because the Baby Yoda was focused grouped so meticulously it’s hard to deny The Child’s appeal, even if you want to eat him. And with The Mandalorian season 2 confirmed for October 30, it’s convenient Amazon has put this Funko Pop recreation of the show’s main protagonists on offer at a 24% discount, bringing the subtotal down to $24 before checkout. While the listing page suggests the ornament came out earlier this week, our price history tracker dates it back to early June.



Either way, it’s more realistically down from $30 rather than the original $32 list price, since that’s the highest we’ve ever seen it. Still, a $5 discount is better than nothing, and there’s no telling when it might bounce back up. At smaller discounts, you can find more Baby Yoda Funko Pop variants, including an adorable Force-wielding one, the super cute Baby Yoda eating a frog (oopie), and the original Baby Yoda Funko Pop that still remains our readers’ favorite product of the year so far, at a decent 18% off. All cheaper than the Mandalorian and Child Moment but without the dramatic freeze-frame suspense. For more cheap Funko Pops from your favorite stories, take a peek at our top deals.

Advertisement

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

After a years-long wait, The Last of Us Part II finally launched earlier this year. It garnered a mixed critical reception mostly due to its content, but all in all, this is a game that every PlayStation 4 owner has to have on the radar, especially if you’re already invested in the story. Amazon has it for $10 off, which is the best post-launch discount we’ve seen to date.



In Part II, Ellie is on a revenge tour getting herself into all sorts of dangerous shenanigans she probably doesn’t belong in. The story is gripping and polarizing, so whether you come to hate it or love it, you’ll appreciate the ride.

Advertisement

Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum | $200 | Newegg Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Fluffy myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $200.



This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 9/8/2020.



Nesco Digital Pro Food Dehydrator and Jerky Maker Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m sure we’ve become a bit more conscious of our eating habits over the months of shelter in place. Maybe you got a bit snacktastic and want to try something new. I’m very much a fan of dehydrated fruits especially as a munchies option on the go. If you’ve been interested in trying your hand at dehydrated foods Nesco’s Gardenmaster Digital Pro is what you’ve been dreaming of and it’s 29% off.



Dehydrated foods are great because they are all-natural and in their raw form. All the vitamins and minerals are left intact just making your food a bit more portable. The Gardenmaster makes it easy to dehydrate a number of foods. The Converga-Flow drying system allows for a faster process without tampering with any of the flavors. There are four drying trays that will get even drying with no mixing of flavors. It’s easy to use and the temperature adjusts without a fuss. And you if you get stuck it comes with a fifty-two-page instruction and recipe book. If you’re on the more carnivorous side of dining try out making your own delicious homemade jerky. Your palate will be pleased.

This item will ship for free.

Men’s Short Sleeve Tech Shirts Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

I don’t need to tell you the importance of keeping your cool in the business world or in daily life. But I can tell you that having the right attire can help with that.



JACHS NY has a fantastic sale on its moisture-wicking tech shirts right now, so you can stock up on the perfect business casual shirts to keep sweat from marring your cool as a cucumber aesthetic right now. There is a good selection of short sleeve tech shirts for $19 and a few long sleeve options for $25.

Jezebel x Bijoux Indiscrets Vibrator Graphic : Kinja

Advertisement

It’s finally happened and it couldn’t be with a cooler company. Our sister site Jezebel has teamed up Bijoux Indiscrets to bring you two tantalizing vibrators to fulfill all your needs.



Because diamonds are a girl’s best friend now this vibrating one is too. As side from being just beautiful, I’m a sucker so pretty looking vibes, this sparkly sexy aid will make you feel like a millionaire. Nicknamed the Twenty One, this external vibrator is for your lady bean. This Diamond ($60) is the ideal shape to double-click you into boss babe paradise with its seven patterns and three vibration intensities. Eight out of ten clit havers need it stimulates for orgasms and what pretty way to do that. Gorgeously packaged, it arrives with a satin pouch, USB charger, and user manual.

We are going to stay local with the next vibe too. The Better Than Your Ex Vibrator ($17) is the perfect travel toy. It can be used by you or your partner. I actually was gifted this for my bday and can vouch. This bullet ring fits snuggly on the finger to give an extra boost to the zig-zags. This is your new cheat code. There are ten vibe settings and the silicone is very soft. It comes with batteries so no worries. But if you need more the LR44 type is pretty easy to find. You know what else is easy to find now, your clit. Everyone is a winner here.



For good measure, because I also got this in my birthday goodie box I’m a fan of the Sexting Balm ($12). This clitoral balm warms you up for rubbing it out. It’s tingling, titillating, and just notches everything up. Safe with toys and hands. Plus you save 20% when you buy it with the Better Than vibe.



Free shipping on orders over $80.



Spicin’ Up the Bedroom Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Why not try something new with bae in quarantine? There’s honestly nothing better to do than...get off when you get off, if you know what I’m saying. Ella Paradis can definitely help with that. For a low $44, you can get your hands (and private parts) on a Better Love Fiji couples vibrator, a masturbation sleeve, lube, lace cuffs, and a pack of sex cards with different positions you can...tie yourself up in. What are you waiting for? Mutual orgasms are just a flick of the bean away.

Image : Viz Media

Advertisement

It’s no secret I’m a big fan of Akira Toriyama’s work. Not only have I read the entirety of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, but I’ve also delved into some deep cuts like Sand Land, Cowa!, and Dr. Slump. In fact, my affinity for Dragon Quest, particularly Sentinels of the Starry Skies is largely due to the character designs, handcrafted by Toriyama himself. And while I’ve been enjoying the Dragon Ball Super anime with my fiancée as of late, I can’t help but wish I was enjoying it in manga form, so I could skip past all the fluff and get to what’s really important: the jokes, drama, and basic plot points, no extensive fight sequences required.



Whereas Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z started as manga series (both are part of the same series called Dragon Ball in Japan), Dragon Ball Super was adapted into the format AFTER the anime. Both feature contributions from Toriyama, but only the manga was written and drawn by him. A few of the issues are marked down on Amazon including the first volume, which you can order for $8 or get instant access for $6 on Kindle and ComiXology. Volumes 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 are also on sale for various prices, albeit all below retail. Peruse the whole selection and pick out the ones you haven’t read or start from the beginning.

Going to the movies is honestly something I missed so badly. I went at least once a week and often by myself. It was an excuse to just tune out for an hour or two and I didn’t even care what it was. I’m bummed I missed Queen & Slim in the theater but now I can watch it in the comfort of my own home with my dog for just $10.



There are twelve titles to choose from in this Gold Box deal from Amazon and they’re all pretty good. Well, some are very good and others are ok. I was lucky enough to see about half of these in the theater before everything shut down. But the price on these DVDs is great so I’d say grab two or three and take a whole self-care day of lazy movie watching. I guarantee your snacks are better and even if you grab three it’s is still cheaper than actually making it a night out at the movies.

Advertisement

I’m recommending Emma for the literary nerds, completely charming and gorgeous to look at. It’s a beautiful entry into the Jane Austen catalog of adoptive works. 1917 is a breathtaking film. Brilliantly shot and the acting and action are perfection. This is a sure-fire win with history/war buffs. I was pleasantly surprised at the interesting take on this version of The Invisible Man. It leans very much into the sci-fi origins of its predecessors but keeps it fresh and modern. I don’t know if I’d watch this one alone if you’re not super fond of thrillers, but overall it’s a great movie.

Prefer the Blu-rays? Amazon’s got those too, albeit for a slightly pricier $12 apiece. Prime members enjoy free shipping on each title.

