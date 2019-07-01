Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Twelve South makes some of the most beautifully designed Apple accessories around. And today a few of them are marked down on Amazon.

The prices on the PlugBug Duo, Twelve South BookBook V2 for MacBook, and BackPack are the best we’ve ever seen. While the rest are a few bucks shy off the lowest prices.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

WiFi is awesome, but nothing beats a hardwired Ethernet connection especially when I’m trying to get grind my way out of Platinum. (Overwatch Tank main 4 Life!) If your router doesn’t have enough ports for your liking, you can add a networking switch.



This one from Tenda is just $18 today. It typically sells for about $25 and it rarely goes on sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you ever want to watch TV, and loud movies in particular, without disturbing your neighbors, your kids, or your sleeping partner two feet away from you, you want a pair of RF headphones. Yes, not Bluetooth...RF.

Sennheiser makes some of the most popular and best-reviewed models out there, and their entry level RS 165s are on sale for $144 today on Amazon, the best price since 2016. These don’t support virtual surround sound like the 175s, but they’ll still sound terrific, and once you get them set up, they’ll be perfectly synced up with the video on your TV, with none of the lag you can get with Bluetooth.

Needless to say, if your partner’s video games and explosion-y action movies keep you awake at night, this would be an amazing (if slightly passive aggressive) gift.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With no moving parts, IP55 water and dust resistance, and 550MB/s read speeds, SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSD is one of the fastest and most secure ways to move large amounts of data back and forth. At $180, the 1TB model is certainly an investment, but that’s the best price we’ve ever seen, matching the deal around Black Friday.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Life’s too short to listen to music on stock headphones. Enter: Master & Dynamic MH40 Over-Ear Headphones.

Master & Dynamic makes some of the best-sounding (and best-looking) headphones around and right now, you can pick up this wired, closed-back pair for $187. This is a huge bargain considering they typically sell for about $400.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Lacking any kind of networking, let alone Wi-Fi or AirPrint, this Brother printer is the barest of the barebones. But what it does do is print black and white pages extremely well, and extremely quickly (27 ppm!), with none of the carriage jams or dried out ink cartridges of inkjet printers that have drive us all batty. At $55, it’s one of the cheapest laser printers we’ve ever seen, and could be perfect if you only need to print once in a blue moon.



Note: It doesn’t include a USB cable, so grab this if you don’t already have one.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

As far as affordable, sub-$1,000 gaming laptops are concerned, this 15.6" HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop is a steal. At Walmart, $800 gets you an Intel Core i7 processor, a GTX 1060, 1TB HDD, 16GB Optane memory and 8GB SDRAM.



Of course, I recommend you swap out that HDD for an SSD, to maximize your performance. (Of course, you could just go with this cheaper Dell unit with an SSD but a weaker graphics card for $20 less.)

Skip the “Should AI Have Human Rights?” debate until next year and welcome a Google Home Hub into your home for just $99, and make the sadist and noted domestic terrorist, Kevin McCallister proud.



Whether you’re looking to invest in a smart home, or want to beef up your unpaid, digital workforce, this is a tremendous deal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Pick up two Apple-optimized Mophie Qi chargers for a little over the price of one. These wireless units promise to charge iPhone 50% faster than standard Qi chargers. Better still, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on a this model.



Photo: Amazon

At $23 (with promo code 1549VL86), this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set).



The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as five different devices (four AC outlets, and the USB ports as a group) , all of which you can name, schedule, connect to your favorite voice assistant, and control from anywhere.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know the holidays are over, but holiday candle season never has to end if you don’t want it to. This week, Yankee Candle is blowing out small tumbler candles (35-55 hours of burn time) for just $5 each, including (but not limited to) the ever-popular fall and Christmas scents. Shipping is $6, or free if you spend $100, so stock up.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You should have a smoke and carbon monoxide detector on every level of your house, and in every bedroom, and this First Alert combines both into a single product for just $36, the best price since last summer. Do a mental audit of where all of your detectors are, and take advantage of this deal to fill in any gaps.



Most impressively of all, while it’s not truly a “smart” alarm like a Nest Protect, it does connect wirelessly to other First Alert alarms throughout your home to create a safety web. If one alarm goes off, they’ll all go off, and a voice will tell you where the danger lies.

Photo: Amazon

Your kitchen can never have enough mixing bowls, and this set of four from KitchenAid is a steal at just $9 today. They even have lids, meaning you can use them as leftover containers, or keep various ingredients fresher until you’re ready to cook.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Contigo makes our readers’ favorite travel mug, but the brand also knows its way around a water bottle. This 24-ounce Contigo Cortland features the same spill-proof, leak-proof Autoseal lid as the beloved mug, and today, it’s just $7 in this grayed jade hue. It’s a deal that will have thirsty bargain hunters sipping on savings.



Photo: Amazon

Even if you don’t do much DIY work around the house, a stud finder is worth keeping in every toolbox, and this one is just $13 today with promo code X34JSZM5 (the ensuing dad jokes, however, are free). It even has separate modes for finding studs, pipes, and live electrical wires.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Are you still storing your spaghetti in the cardboard box it’s sold in? I am, but now I see the error in my ways, thanks to this $20 four-piece set of stainless steel and glass canisters. The airtight jars keep your food fresh for longer and safe from any household pests, not to mention they really class up the inside of your cabinets. Save a few bucks on the set today, since adulthood is, apparently, transferring all your dry foods to designated containers.



Photo: Amazon

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.



Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them), but today’s Gold Box deal lowers the price of 12-packs down to $25, which is about as cheap as we’ve ever seen them.

At $75, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not? Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Krud Kutter is an invaluable tool in your kitchen cleaning arsenal, especially for your largest messes, and $6 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on a bottle. Don’t let Jolie Kerr down by missing this deal.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

My niece Isla is the cutest thing in the world. She’d probably look super adorable in this booster seat. Man, I hope she loves soup dumplings as much as I do.



Oh... right, the thing. So, this model promises to strap in easily and securely to most dining & kitchen chairs and its feeding tray dishwasher-safe. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular booster seat.

Image: Anthropologie

Whenever I walk into an Anthropologie, I realize that my apartment is all wrong because it is not completely filled with all the cool, rustic, yet somehow also glamorous furnishings that the store has to offer. But if there were ever a day to makeover your home — and by extension, your life — it would be today, because Anthropologie is taking 25% off furniture, and select bedding, bath, and decor.

You could do something as big as purchasing a new couch, as medium as gracing your floor with a new rug, or as subtle as replacing your knobs with hipster-cool hardware. But whatever you do, don’t miss this deal; speaking from experience here, I have an Anthropologie duvet cover, and I love it more than some of my blood relatives.

Blackbeard Armada Nonstick Cookware | Kickstarter

I’ve never been a huge fan of nonstick pans—why buy a pan that will wear out in a couple of years when cast iron or stainless steel will last forever?—but they certainly have their uses for certain kinds of foods, and Blackbeard’s pans are some of the best I’ve ever tried.

Image: Kickstarter

Designed with the help of Michelin-starred chefs, Blackbeard pans combine a tri-ply steel-aluminum-steel construction with a totally unique nonstick cooking surface. A a thin mesh of steel dimples and honeycombs prevents metal utensils from directly scratching the nonstick surface, which Blackbeard claims more than doubles the pan’s lifespan.

They sent me a frying pan to try out, and naturally, I went straight to frying eggs. While the metal mesh did seem to grab onto the whites a bit more than you’d expect in a regular nonstick pan, they still flipped with ease, leaving only a few charred bits behind that wiped right off with a paper towel. On the continuum of cooking on a steel pan vs. cooking on a pure nonstick, the surface behaved much more like the latter, while the pan seemed to heat up nearly as quickly and evenly as my beloved All-Clad.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

The company’s first pan was a Kickstarter hit, and is already in backers’ hands. But now, they’re back with the Blackbeard “Armada,” a full line of pans for every type of meal. You can buy one, or buy them all, and you’ll be saving a bunch compared to their expected MSRP once they release this summer.

Only luddites use tape measures anymore. This laser distance measurer takes instant distance readings of up to 196', and includes several built-in area calculation functions, in case you’re a little rusty on your middle school geometry. Get it for just $26 with promo code O3JTOPJ7.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

As the old slogan goes, have a Coca-Cola Glass Collector’s Set from Walmart! While there’s no actual Coke included in this giftable set, there are a few collectable glasses and Coca-Cola-themed coasters, making for a nice Americana-esque piece of nostalgia to display for just $10. There are also pretzels, and no one will ever know why.



Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Here’s a deal that can only be described as super: Today, tons of men’s and women’s apparel is up to 50% off at Superdry. The brand is well-known for their range of high-quality items, but pay special attention to the discounted jackets and coats. Those, plus knowledge of all money you’re saving, will keep you feeling warm and cozy all winter long.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nordstrom Rack is watching over us all with its latest flash event on all things AllSaints. For two days only, fashion saints and sinners alike can enjoy about half-off well-made, neutral-toned apparel — including a plethora of cozy knits for men and women, and ladies’ coats — along with a selection of stylish leather handbags and belts. And while our faith in good Nordstrom Rack deals is everlasting, this particular sale is not, so shop it sooner rather than later or risk the best stuff selling out.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

These Buttons & Pleats Merino socks were made for hiking, but they could just keep your toes warm during the winter. Using the coupon code RRBCBOC9, you can bring the price down on this 3-pack to $8.

Made with 65% merino wool, these socks have “reinforced toes and heels” for hiking and can be thrown in the wash with the rest of your laundry.

If you’re fully bought into the Fitbit ecosystem, the company’s second generation smart scale just got its best discount ever on Amazon, just in time to keep you honest about your New Year’s resolutions.



The Fitbit Aria 2 syncs with the Fitbit app on your phone to give you a better sense of how your activity level affects your weight. And unlike most smart scales that use Bluetooth, and require you to open a specific app on your phone, Fitbit’s solution works directly with your home Wi-Fi network for seamless data syncing.

At $95 (after clipping the 5% coupon), it’s certainly more expensive than other smart scales out there, but if you’ve been a loyal Fitbit user for awhile now, and want to keep everything within the same ecosystem, this ~$35 total discount is the best we’ve seen so far.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need any accessories to do push-ups, that’s sort of the point. But nevertheless! The freely-rotating Perfect Pushup system reduces stress on joints and works out some extra muscle groups, so you’ll get the most out of your workout. At $21, they’re within $1 of the best price ever.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Starting today, take an extra 60% off all clearance items for men, women, and kids using code CLEAROUT. The sale section is currently stacked with winter staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve probably seen an ad for GREATS on Facebook or Instagram, and I’m happy to report that they aren’t a scam. I own a pair of Royales, and it almost feels like an insult to call them sneakers, because they’re as well made and sturdy and unapologetically leather as any dress shoes I’ve ever owned. And yet, they are sneakers. Really, really good sneakers.

Greats doesn’t run big sales very often, but right now, you can take advantage of their Winter Clearance event (men | women), with up to 50% off a pretty wide variety of styles. They only tend to do sales this big twice per year, and while your color and size choices are somewhat limited, but these are as, uh, great as GREATS deals ever get.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There’s no such thing has having too much underwear, undershirts, or cozy sweats. Add to your collection of these vital basics with this deal on Hanes from eBay: Shoppers can take 20% off their Hanes orders of $15 or more. A range of necessities for men and women are available, including less well-known Hanes items like polos, pantyhose, and pajamas, so use code JUSTHANES and stock up now.

Image: Urban Outfitters

We’re mid winter, but Urban Outfitters is already purging it’s cold weather stock via a Winter Clearance Sale. No complaints here, though, considering that means taking up to 70% off already marked down men’s and women’s apparel, not to mention a ton of on-sale items from the home section. So shop this sale now, and save on tons of cozy apparel that you’ll still be able to wear for months, plus decor that you’ll have in your home indefinitely.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you don’t have plans to shave your head in the near future, you should be buying shampoo and conditioner in bulk — if only for the fact that you’ll waste much less shower time trying to squeeze out that last bit of product at the bottom of the bottle. And if you haven’t yet committed to a value-size lifestyle, head over to Ulta, where several 33.8 ounce versions of quality hair care are on sale. Redken, Bed Head, Paul Mitchell, Pureology, and Matrix Biolage are among the high-end brands available at a discount, so buy now and lather, rise, repeat at home like the hair pro you are.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Quit wasting time trying to disguise your dark circles and/or under-eye puffiness with concealer, especially if you don’t even have enough free hours to get a full night’s sleep. Instead, attack the issue itself. Baebody’s Eye Gel has garnered enough Amazon reviews (over 13,600!) to be considered a cult favorite, and now it’s available for just $19 after clipping a $5 coupon. The gel is formulated with peptide complex, Matrixyl 3000, vitamin E, jojoba oil, amino acids, and other effective ingredients that claim to help tackle most under-eye woes. That’s not something to roll your eyes at.

SilverSocks Crew Socks

SilverSocks’ original silver-laced no-shows were a Kickstarter hit a couple of years ago, and now they’re back to crowdfunding a new crew sock version.

Deal alert: For a limited time, SilverSocks is unlocking special backer tiers just for our readers. They’re even cheaper than the Earlybirds tiers!

SilverSocks’ material is interlaced with actual pure silver yarn (rather than silver nano-particles which can wash away, as you’d find in other silver-laced socks), which sterilizes bacteria, and reduces odors. They sent me a pair to try, and after I played tennis in them, and they really did smell fine. Not good, but certainly better than a sweaty sock should smell.



Photo: Kickstarter

From a comfort perspective, they’re thin and breathable, but with a reinforced heel for added comfort. They also look great in their neutral grey tones, but with just a little bit of sheen from the silver. They’re really great socks, and you should definitely consider them whether your feet stink or not.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Don’t use cold weather as an excuse to skip your workout (at least, not this soon after you made your New Years resolution); instead, pile on apparel from the semi-annual event at Under Armour’s online outlet. Prices on a slew of gear for men and women — everything from shirts and pants, to shoes and bags — have plummeted, just like the temperature outside and, eventually, that number on the scale. So, shop now before this deal runs out.

Image: Ugg

Ugg fans know that deals on this comfy, cozy footwear are rare, but today, the Ugg Closet has opened up to reveal up to 50% off styles for men, women, and kids — including our favorite Neumel and Harkley boots for guys. Slip your feet into something from this sale quickly; the closet doors close for who knows how long in a week.

Photo: Sunday Scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% for the always-stressful holiday season with promo code kinja15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TWhether you saw the movie or not, you should read The Girl With All the Gifts. I know the market for thrillers with “Girl” in the title is oversaturated, but this one came out in 2014, and this is what io9's Charlie Jane Anders had to say:



Some books feature powerful characterization and heart-stopping emotional journeys. Others have great world-building in the service of a thundering great adventure. Still others have clever scientific ideas. But it’s rare to find a book like M.R. Carey’s The Girl With All The Gifts, which aces all of the above.

Download it to your Kindle or Kindle app for just $3. Seriously, go do it right now.

Image: Amazon

Book worms, magazine leafers-through, and audiobook listers: Ever wondered exactly how much you can read in a year? Well, there’s never been a better time to find out. Right now, Kindle Unlimited is 20% off for six months (or $48), 33% off for a year (or $80), and 40% off for two years (or $144). That means all the books, audiobooks, and current mags your eyes can absorb on the device of your choosing that runs the Kindle app. It’s a page-turner of a deal if we ever saw one, so sign up now to find your own happily ever after before The End.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Traveling is nice and all, but you know what’s better? Seeing spectacular sights from around the world in the comfort of your own home. For just $25, expand your worldview with The Planet Earth Collection, which includes both the original Planet Earth and Planet Earth II, and forget about expensive plane tickets and jet lag.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Thanks to his recent buff, Bastion is a lot more viable as a counter to the obnoxious GOATS comp. Paired with Symmetra, Mercy and Orisa, he’s a serious contender for this patch’s most improved character. Oh, and his Lego counterpart is currently the cheapest we’ve ever seen.

My brother actually mains Bastion, which is both hilarious and disappointing. And I’m sure he’s not the only one. If you or someone you know mains our favorite Omnic turret, this $40 deal is not one to sleep on.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Kingston’s HyperX Cloud II is one of your favorite gaming headsets, and you can add it to your arsenal for $80 today. That’s a solid $20 off the regular price, and while it was down to $70 at various points around the holidays, this is about as cheap as we ever see it any other time of year.



It’ll will work on PC, Xbox One, PS4, or even Switch, and features full 7.1 surround sound (on PC and Mac only), which means you can hear people sneaking up on you while you hide in a bathtub in PUBG.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

While the better-known Star Wars: Armada brings Star Wars’ space battles to your tabletop, Star Wars: Legion does the same with the series’ planetside infantry skirmishes. This core set includes all of the (unpainted) miniatures you need to get started with a small two player experience, but you can add more expansions and more core sets to create an epic campaign.



It got a little cheaper than today’s $56 during the holiday shopping season, but otherwise, this is the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The PlayStation Classic doesn’t have Suikoden II, which means it’s a skip for me. But people who know better than me say it’s relatively straightforward to add some yourself. And even if you don’t bother hacking it, there’s still plenty worthwhile pre-loaded games to keep you entertained.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I realize that you’re not used to paying $115 for a board game, but you should make an exception for Gloomhaven. It’s Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! It was also a finalist in our recent board game Co-Op on The Inventory. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.



The thing is though, even when retailers have it in stock, it usually costs $140+, and eBay resellers will charge you even more, so this is a major discount we’re talking about here.

The game includes permanent stickers that transform the board as you play, but you can grab this removable, vinyl sticker pack instead, if you want to replay.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re in the market for a solid mid-range gaming headset on a budget, the Logitech G430 is down to $30 today, the best price we’ve ever seen.



The G430 works with PS4s and PCs, and its 7.1 surround sound makes a big difference in games like Fortnite and PUBG, because they let you hear which direction people are coming from while you hide in a bathtub.