Monday's Best Deals: Civilization VI, TaoTronics ANC Headphones, Dual Port Car Charger, and More

A Networking Gold Box, iRobot robovac, Aukey mechanical keyboard, and a Netgear Switch lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

WD 8TB External Hard Drive Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you have an overload of data and files, it might be time to invest in an external hard drive. The WD external hard drive has a whole 8,000 terabytes of memory to hold all your videos, photos, and whatever else needs saving so your laptop or traditional desktop can run at tippy top speed again. But the best part? It’s only $130! The data transfer rate is pretty fast at five Gbps, so you won’t have to wait forever for things to move on over to the other side. It’s even compatible with Macs as well as PCs because versatility is key, y’all. Snatch one up before it’s gone.



Networking and Storage Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, there’s a networking and storage sale going on at Amazon. Highlights of this Gold Box include big discounts on wireless routers, mesh networking systems, like the Netgear Orbi and Linksys Velop, and Lexar storage products.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box. These prices will only stick around until the end of the day, or sold out. I’ve included a few of the more note-worthy deals below, but make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options.

TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget ANC Bluetooth headphones but don’t want to pay $300+, checkout these TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones. Usually selling for about $110, if you clip the $10 on-page coupon and use KINJA649 at checkout the price drops to $80. That’s incredible.



I’ve been using these headphones for the past couple of weeks and I’d highly recommend them. Of course, the sound quality and ANC can’t match those of Bose or Sony, these can dampen enough noise to make your music really sing.

Oh, yeah they sound pretty good, too.

They offer a stable Bluetooth 5.0 and charge via USB-C which is nice. In fact, if you plug ‘em in for 5 minutes, you can get 2 hours playback. They’ll typically last you for 30 hours before they need to be recharged completely.

Give ‘em a shot, I doubt you’ll be disappointed.

If your router doesn’t include enough Ethernet ports for your liking, this 8-port gigabit switch from Netgear is a cheap and easy way to solve that. This current $15 price is the best we’ve ever seen. Want lower latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A better-performing Plex server? Ethernet is the only way to go.



Unlike a lot of the switch deals we’ve posted here, this particular unit offers management software to give you some controls to “configure, secure, and monitor your network.”

30% Off T-Fal Cookware Gold Box Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Budding chefs need decent pots and pans to do their thing. Luckily, T-Fal Cookware feels the same way because for today only and while supplies last, you can save up to 30% on select products like a fry pan, wok, and a non-stick 17-piece cooking set. You might not ever get to the level of Anthony Bourdain or Wolfgang Puck, but whatever food you make will be delicious. Why, do you ask? Because it was made out of love.



Refurb iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line robovac, the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum is worth considering. The Roomba 960 is up to five times more powerful than other Roombas and allows you to control its moves from your phone, Alexa, or your Google Assistant. It also continuously maps your home, remembering where it’s been so its 75-minute run time is used efficiently.



And right now, you can get a refurbished Wi-Fi-connected unit at its best-ever price: $320. Even at refurbished, this unit typically sells for about $400. Don’t wait, this price isn’t likely to stick around. So get yours before it disappears.

RAVPower 40W 3A Car Adapter Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Here’s a no-brainer deal: Pick up a RAVPower 40W 3A Car Adapter for $7. Use the promo code ECHOQEDX to get the best price. This is a small price to pay to seriously upgrade your car’s lighter socket’s usability.



This particular model offers two ports, with a max output of 40W, which can charge both yours and your co-pilot’s smartphones en route to wherever the road may take you.

Onson Ionic Flat Iron | $14 | Amazon | Promo code 60LC21LN and clip coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

When it comes to hair products, versatility is the name of the game and the Onson ionic flat iron has that in spades. At only $14 with a combination of a promo code and clipped coupon, you can straighten OR curl your hair with the flick of your wrist (literally). The flat iron heats in about 15 seconds, so you truly don’t have to wait that long to get your hair together, especially when you’re in a rush. It’s even made so you can rotate the flat iron 360 degrees for bouncing, bopping curls. Not to mention it’s small enough to pack in your carry-on! Grab one of these before they’re gone!

50% off Everything Graphic : Gabe Carey

Looking to reinvigorate your wardrobe in time for spring? Look no further. Nasty Gal, one of the hottest women’s clothing stores to come out of LA, is enjoying a massive 50% off storewide sale as we speak. (And yes, that includes sale items.)



New arrivals featured in the sale include a wool houndstooth jacket for $57, faux leather heeled boots for $38, and a warm $36 floral mini dress that’s perfect for the change of seasons. Shop the sales section and you’ll find a stylish $42 denim boilersuit, a $19 oversized turtleneck sweater, and a wide variety of badass faux leather pieces to show off your goth side.

Everything is 50% off for a limited time, or 40% off if you opt for free shipping, so act fast before the deals pass you by.

With spring right around the corner, it’s probably time you start thinking about adding some new pieces to your wardrobe. Right now, you can pick up one of Jachs’ denim or chambray shirts for just $25. Typically selling for *checks notes* around $55, this is an amazing time to buy.



I, for one, am partial to the bird print chambray shirt and the black denim western shirt. But there are over a dozen styles to choose from. So make sure to check ‘em out.

AUKEY KM-G9 87-Key Mechanical Keyboard Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It’s a fact: Once you try a mechanical keyboard, nothing else feels quite as right ever again. And right now, the barrier for entry is much lower. Pick up an AUKEY mechanical keyboard for a low $21.



This tenkeyless keyboard may not offer dedicated media controls or flashy RGB lighting, but they’re perfect if you want to go for a more minimalist desktop setup. These use Outemu blue switches which promise a “satisfying tactile activation with an audible click” so I’d recommend keeping this one away from open floor plans.

Just make sure to use the promo code GJAPR7EW at checkout to get the best price.

Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $15 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Unfortunately, you’ll still need to pony up for the expansion packs. But that’s totally optional.



Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.

Deals You May Have Missed

RAVPower USB Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I’m not that great at tech stuff, but nothing sucks more than forgetting the power bar to pair with your actual USB cord to go with your phone, tablet, and other devices you may have. That problem is solved with the RAVPower fast charger — it’s compatible with Apple and Android devices and even has two ports for extreme adaptability. Even better, with the promo code and a clipped coupon, it brings the price down to $16, which is a damn steal! So make sure to grab one before it’s gone.

Dell has a sale on Alienware laptops at the moment, and you know what that means: Stop everything you’re doing right now ... It’s gamer time. If you’re probing for a whole new tower, you can knock $420 off the 9th Gen i5 version Alienware Aurora. For $700 off a laptop, the i7-based Alienware M17 is your bet.



While the latter wields an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics chip, the Aurora houses a GTX 1660 graphics card. Both are relatively nice with it, and to sweeten the deal, Dell offers no interest financing if you pay either PC off within 12 months. With Doom Eternal and Cyberpunk 2077 right around the corner, you don’t want to miss these limited time promotions.

Eufy Security Cameras Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

You can’t be home all the time. I mean you CAN, it’s totally possible, but pretty unlikely. Why not invest in a security system that’s super-easy to install and has full HD recording qualities? The Eufy Security System is a whole 28% off with the combination of a promo code and clipped coupon, bringing the price down to $216! It’s totally weatherproof and is compatible with Alexa, so you can get updates on the perimeter of your house in real time. So why not grab one of these before it’s gone?



TaoTronics Humidifier Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Winter, for many reasons, sucks all the way to hell and back, but there are things to make it less bearable. Especially when it comes to dry air — you really don’t have to deal with that kind of negativity for months at a time.



That’s where the TaoTronics humidifier comes in handy, at $70 with a combination of a promo code as well as a clipped coupon, you can deliver a bunch of moisture in your bedroom so you can sleep comfortably. The humidifier has a large capacity and can work up to 45 hours without stopping. It even has a cool mist function for when it gets a bit hot and the last thing you need is hot air making you...hotter. And not in the good way!



It’s Saturday. Zero fucks given. You need to buy groceries, but you can’t find your keys. Oh well, guess you’re not leaving the apartment this weekend. But wait, what if you had a device that could find your keys for you? Good news: Tile is running a sale right now that nets you a Google Nest Mini for free when you buy a four-tracker pack from its website starting at $70.



That would mean, not only being able to ring your keys and track their location from your phone, but having the convenience of asking Google for help, too. Since Tile supports Google Assistant voice commands, including “Ring my keys,” “Ring my bag,” and “Ring my passport,” you’ll have less of a reason not to get out of bed when you run into the same problem next weekend.

Until then, you can snag a Tile Essentials 4 pack for $70, a Combo 4 pack for $75, or a Pro 4 pack for $100—all of which include a 2nd-gen Google Nest Mini for you to keep in your house.

50% off Office-Ready Styles Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you’re anything like me, you’d prefer to strut into work donning a fresh pair of Yeezys and a beat up Champion sweatshirt. But sometimes employee comfort doesn’t totally align with workplace dress code enforcements. That’s why J. Crew is trimming 50% off its office-ready styles this weekend including blazers, suit pants, khakis, ties, belts, and more.



What’s more, the factory is chopping up to 50% off everything else. So even if you’re comfy with your current professional wardrobe, you can keep it casual with a new pair of yoga pants or a fun pair of polka dot high-rise chinos. For an extra dose of savings, you can snag an additional 40% off clearance items. That cute floral top you’ve been eyeing? It’s $21 with the promo code LEVELUP.

25% off CBD Products Sitewide Photo : Gabe Carey

Do you like kicking back after work and blowing a fat vape cloud to spite all the haters who ever doubted you? Or maybe you want to explore the health benefits of legal cannabis like alleviating muscle pain and anxiety.



Whatever the case, you’ll love Hemp Bombs, a site that sells not only e-liquid CBD concentrations and flavors, but gummies, syrups, and oil for pets as well. And it doesn’t have to hurt your pocket either. Using the coupon code KINJADEALS25, you can get 25% off everything on the site right now.

The best news? I won’t even ask you for a hit.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ( PS4 Xbox One

Were you one of the many who were disappointed by the latest Star Wars movie? Or just really into the franchise right now because of the Baby Yoda hype? Maybe you couldn’t get into Galaxy’s Edge but still wanted to play with a lightsaber.



Whatever your pleasure, get in the spirit by snagging a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. You can get it for $20 off at Amazon for PS4 and Xbox One. Or, for $5 more for PC.

Columbia Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re searching for a great deal on a decent winter jacket, look no further than the Columbia jacket sale. From now until March 1st you can get a whopping 60% off select Bugaboo jackets with the code BUGABOO60. No, I don’t know why Columbia named a coat after the legendary Destiny’s Child song, but at least when you wear it, the song can be a constant melody in your head, reminding you not to date folks who always wanna check up on you when they’re bored. Did I go too far? Grab this deal before it’s gone, y’all!



Lodge 8-Inch Cast Iron Skillet Graphic : Gabe Carey

Lodge is well known for its affordable, yet still high quality cookware which includes dutch ovens, baking dishes, griddles, and pans. Above all else, though, it has a reputation for cast iron skillets. Chief among them is this small 8-inch skillet, ideal for cooking at home and on the road. Currently half price on Amazon, this deal is too satiating to pass up.



With this pre-seasoned pan, you can bake, fry, sear, sauté, or braise your next delicious meal. Whether you’re cooking over the stovetop in your kitchen, on the grill in your backyard, or over a fire while camping, this hand-washable skillet has been fine-tuned by the South Pittsburg, Tennessee-based company for the optimal eating experience.

Great, now I want southern-style biscuits and gravy.