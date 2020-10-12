Monday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Wayfair Wall Art Sale, iPad Mini, Poo-Pourii, Anker Nebula Projector, Logitech Gaming Headset, and More

Apple’s AirPods Pro and a Wayfair wall art sale lead Monday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Sponsored Deal: Save on Snacks, Drinks, and More | Amazon

If your days are starting to blend together into one blur of familiar sights and monotonous activities, then it’s time to shake things up. Go for a walk or work in some other socially distanced activities outside. Try out a new hobby and see if it clicks. And make sure to reach out to old friends for a video catch-up—they probably need it as much as you do.



Here’s another idea: fill your pantry with some new snacks. It’s easy to load up on affordable snacks on Amazon, where you can snatch up bulk boxes of individually wrapped chips, cookies, and other tummy-filling delights delivered right to your door. Prime members save an additional 20-25% on these items too, for a limited time only. If you’re on the hunt for new tastes or old favorites you haven’t had in a while, here are some tasty snacks to bring home pronto.

Advertisement

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods (but they’re also super cheap at $120 today if your budget is thin) to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality.

They’re a bit expensive and the price has dropped bit by bit over time, leading up to today’s opportunity to save $60 on a pair of your own at Woot, complete with a wireless charging case.

Advertisement

This comes on the heels of yesterday’s exciting offer at Amazon, which had it knocked down to $200. That price is still available as of writing if you prefer to order there.

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/1/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 10/11/2020.

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get with a wireless charging case for $120 at MorningSave, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen from any retailer. You’ll get a standard one-year Apple warranty with your purchase.

Advertisement

They’re portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

Don’t forget that the AirPods Pro are still up for $200 on Amazon, or $190 at Woot (also today only) as of writing.

If you don’t mind your Apple tablets in miniature form, today is an excellent opportunity to try out the latest iPad Mini. Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi model down to $336, a $63 discount and the lowest we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

The 7.9-inch display means it isn’t too far removed from “phone” territory, but this is the perfect size for reading, casual gaming, and light browsing. It’s also now great for note taking and art thanks to the added Apple Pencil support, which is a separate $94 purchase if you so desire. Despite the smaller size, you’re still hitting Apple’s preferred 10-hour battery mark on a full charge. Ships immediately.

Roku Premiere Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you’re still rocking with a dumb TV or your smart TV seems more like it faked its college degree, Rokus come to the rescue. They’re cheap and offer a no-nonsense smart apps platform, giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps with voice access. Take the Roku Premiere, which Amazon has on sale for $27 ($13 off) today.

Advertisement

This box offers 4K HDR streaming and Dolby Atmos passthrough in apps that support it, and comes with a simple remote that makes it easy to access everything in no more than a few taps.

RAVPower 20W USB-C Charger KINJABD2 + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a quick charge, check out the RAVPower 20W USB-C Charger. It’s only $17 with the promo code KINJABD2, and includes a 3ft lighting to USB-C cable to charge your iPhone or tablet ASAP.

Advertisement

If you’ve been thinking of getting a gaming laptop or if you need a new on-the-go device for school or work, Best Buy has a great price on two models of the HP Spectre x360.



These laptops are super sleek models that convert into a tablet with their touch-screen and 360-degree flip and fold design. For your work and school needs with some added gaming perks like the 32GB optane memory, the 13.3-inch model might be a great fit at only $1,500.

If you want more performance and a larger screen, the 15.6-inch model has a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card and is down to $1,700.

As an added bonus, both laptops have positive reviews that mention outdoor use— it’s important to have a screen you can easily view in sunlight if you want to be able to use it while meeting outdoors, which is something many of us might be doing while weather permits during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Vava 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station KJVA1009 Image : Andrew Hayward

Many laptops these days sacrifice extensive ports in the favor of being as thin and light as possible, which has its obvious benefits and drawbacks. That’s great for easy portability, but can sometimes be a drag when you need to plug in a device or if you want to make your laptop the center of a more robust home office setup.



There are all sorts of USB-C hubs available, but Vava’s 12-in-1 Docking Station is one of the most port-packed options we’ve seen at an affordable price. Simply plug it into a USB-C port and you’ll add two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C PD port, SD and microSD card readers, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, DC in port, and two HDMI ports. Those HDMI ports enable dual-monitor 4K/60fps action with compatible laptops, letting you turn your slim notebook into a beast of a home PC.

Advertisement

The Vava 12-in-1 Docking Station usually runs $100, but right now when you clip the Amazon coupon and input the exclusive promo code KJVA1009, you’ll drop it down to just $70. If you need a more robust hub like this, it’s a bargain.

This deal was originally published in October 2020 by Andrew Hayward and was updated on 10/10/2020 by Elizabeth Lanier.

Apple’s new Watch SE is a pretty nifty watch. At $279 for the 40mm edition and $300 for the 44mm edition, you can now get an Apple Watch with the latest guts and most of the features without paying the premium. Today, you can get the 40mm model for $279, and the 44mm model is down from $310 to $300. Those prices only count if you go for the Sport Band, though, so be wary of any customizations beyond that if you’re worried about racking up the costs.



Advertisement

For most of us, it’s still not safe to be going out and about too much. Still, with things like leases, waivers, or any forms you’ve been meaning to fill out, many of us are stuck in our home offices without an easy way to get things to paper. Since venturing into the local library of FedEx isn’t a great option right now, getting yourself a good printer will solve your woes while keeping you safe. Right now, you can get HP’s Neverstop Laserjet Printer for $30 off on Amazon as well as the official HP store.



Advertisement

EarFun Free TWS Earbuds TW100PRD Image : Quentyn Kennemer

The EarFun Free are a pretty good buy at $14 off right now, or $33 after the discount. That’s the price after clipping the 20% Amazon coupon and using code TW100PRD. If you’re looking for affordable buds with good sound, these might be what you seek. I (Quentyn) reviewed these and, for the most part, they’ll offer everything you need in a basic pair of true wireless earbuds.

The built-in mic works perfectly for calls and it’s got the latest Bluetooth tech. It’ll connect easily and work up to forty-nine feet away. The earbuds come with three size options and fit snuggly for running and working out. The charging case will get you two hours of listening time on a ten-minute charge or up to six hours on a full one. And the case, which provides 30 hours total, can be charged via Type C or with a wireless charging pad.

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Headphones Image : Sony

Advertisement

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have an amazing sound quality and are just $178, which is $52 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these though is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub EY7K84M3 Image : Aukey

Advertisement

For $56 (after applying coupon code EY7K84M3 at Amazon), this sleek little USB-C hub by Aukey packs 12 different types of connections:

1 Gigabit Ethernet port

2 HDMI ports

1 VGA port

2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports

2 USB 2.0 ports

1 USB-C data port

1 USB Power Delivery charging port

SD & microSD card slots

I’m pretty sure that’s everything anyone should ever need out of a single USB port. The extra HDMI port is especially nice, allowing you to run a quadruple monitor setup from a laptop if you ever wanted.

Trelab FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker Image : Sheilah Villari

A bunch of my pals with restaurants around town invested in a bunch of rugged Bluetooth speakers for outdoor dining because they’ll need to withstand anything. While you may not own a restaurant or bar you might be an adventurous hiker or traveler. This FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker was built for a life on the go. It’s $33 off right now.

Advertisement

The FX100 was literally built for an arduous lifestyle. Take this bad boy camping, to the beach, poolside, but honestly, it does just as well inside lounging on the sofa. It is designed for all elements so it’s certified shock-proof, dust-proof, and waterproof because accidents happen everywhere. For a Bluetooth speaker, this has pretty comprehensive 360° surround sound, clear tones, and solid bass. Distortion is minimal even at the highest volume. An excellent feature is this speaker has a 7000mAh powerbank built-in. You’ll get up to 35 hours of listening enjoyment off of one charge, it’s easy to pair with whatever device is your main, and you can even take calls through it.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

If you want to play your music hands-free in your car then you’re in luck! For a low, low $20, Prime members can connect to the Alexa app on your phone and jam out through your vehicle’s speakers via auxiliary or Bluetooth. The Echo Auto has eight microphones so it can hear your voice through loud noises throughout the duration of your trip. You’ll also be able to stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other services with the sound of your voice.



Advertisement

Speaking of Amazon Music, you can snatch up a free 6-month subscription with your Echo Auto for the same price—just bear in mind it will auto-renew when the 6 months are up, so you may want to head into your settings and turn that “feature” off if you’re not sure whether you’ll keep it after the trial is over. I would grab this deal before it slips away!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 10/8/2020.

Advertisement

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) Screenshot : Square Enix

Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content, and Amazon has it for just $30 today, the lowest it’s ever been. Here’s everything you’ll get in the package:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearths Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:code (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - a fragmentary passage

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts III

I may be alone in this, but I’d buy it for Chain of Memories alone. That game was dope, and I don’t care who cares.

Logitech G533 Wireless Headset Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

This wireless Logitech headset is nearly down to its lowest price ever. Walmart has it for just $1 more than the previous best at $66. Crashing all the way from a $150 MSRP, the Logitech G533 features 7.1 surround sound with DTS Headphone:X, they work up to 15 meters from the base, and they’ll last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

There’s a ton of padding for comfort in this sleek minimalist design, and with on-ear volume controls and flip-to-mute, there’s not a whole lot getting in your way during intense gaming sessions. WIth the Logitech app, you’ll be able to customize EQ levels and per-channel volume, perfect for amplifying the sounds of those Call of Duty foot soldiers running up behind you.

Aukey 45" Ergonomic T-Shaped RGB Gaming Desk KINJALY1 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If PC gaming is life, you should check out the Aukey 45" RGB gaming desk. Down to $130 when you use promo code KINJALY1, it’s 28% off its original list price. It’s a T-shaped desk with a cup holder, hooks to place headphones, and lights on either side so it can light up at night. Well. What are you waiting for? Grab this bad boy, now. I know you want to!

Advertisement

Sports games aren’t really my thing, but if they’re yours you can get a fantastic deal on two recent installments to iconic franchises this weekend.



Madden NFL 21 is $20 off on Amazon right now, while NBA 2K21 has dropped even further to $35 today. For the most part, the sale seems to apply to physical copies but it is applied across all platforms and you can get the same deal for a PC code for NBA 2K21.

Why not grab them both so you’re set for the next rainy weekend in?

Advertisement

Final Fantasy X|X2 HD Remaster (Switch) Image : Square Enix

Final Fantasy X|X2 HD Remaster on the Nintendo Switch is down to $25 today. This is one of the rare discounts we’ve seen on this particular title and an all-time low. You’ll get about 100 hours of RPG action with this bundle, and that’s pretty amazing for the price. Plus, those hundred hours are pretty sweet.



Advertisement

This story was published by Tercius in October 2019 and was updated on 10/11/2020 by Elizabeth Lanier.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) FORZ7ISHERE Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Microsoft has announced that Forza Motorsport 7 is now on Game Pass. It was one of the few remaining titles under the Xbox Game Studios banner that wasn’t, and probably because this highly popular sim-centric racer was still selling like hot cakes. There’s an active community still populating the circuits with hundreds of powerful custom cars.

And in case you haven’t heard it, Microsoft also bought Zenimax Studios, reportedly for an earth-shattering $7.5 billion in cold, hard cash. With the acquisition, Microsoft gets full control of everything under that banner, including Bethesda, id Software, Arkane, and more. Those studios are responsible for some of the most fun games this generation produced, including Doom, Wolfenstein, Fallout 4 (and 76 now, apparently, but I’ve personally given up), The Evil Within, and Dishonored. And while we haven’t gotten a new single player Elder Scrolls game since the Xbox 360, we know Elder Scrolls 6 is on the way, and Bethesda is working on other exciting new IPs like Starfield.

The other leg of that news is that all the games from these studios, like any first party Microsoft studio, will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass Ultimate was already one of the hottest deals going in gaming before the news, and even without meaty discounts like 3 months for $25 at Eneba (with promo code FORZ7ISHERE), you’ll enjoy all the benefits for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, hundreds of first- and third-party games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.

Advertisement

Nintendo Switch Case (Super Mario Odyssey) Image : RDS Industries

Have you returned to your roots to play some of the most beloved 3D Mario games from the Nintendo 64 onward in Super Mario 3D All-Stars? It’s a collection of three games, including Super Mario 64, which many still consider to be a class above the rest. There’s also Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, both great games in their own right.

If you’re loving the game, don’t let your Switch go untreated for the occasion. It’s a bonafide marriage between old school and new, as this officially licensed travel case by RDS Industries has Super Mario Odyssey artwork stamped on its front side. It’s normally $18, but with a $6 discount, it’s really hard to pass. There are plenty of compartments inside for games and accessories, and it can double as a kickstand to keep your Switch propped up while you’re gaming.

Advertisement

Image : Nintendo

So, you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch despite the extremely shoddy stock. Great! But now you’ll need some games. The Switch has a great library of excellent games, but many of them are first-party and Nintendo games rarely go on sale. Not so right now, luckily. You can get games like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Super Mario Party for $15 off, bringing the price down to $45.

Advertisement

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) KINJA25 Screenshot : CD Projekt RED

With Cyberpunk 2077 going gold, there are no more delays to fear. If you’re on PC and ready to dive into what’s undoubtedly the biggest game of the generation so far (at least as far as hype and expectations are concerned), you’ll want to head to Eneba and place a pre-order with exclusive code KINJA25. That’ll get you a digital copy redeemable at GOG (activation instructions here) for just $47, one of the lowest pre-order prices we’ve seen yet for Cyberpunk 2077 on any platform.

Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring and was once delayed until September, but it since suffered another delay to November 19, 2020. But no worries: that date won’t change from here on out.

Advertisement

Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition Image : Sheilah Villari

We are mere weeks away from season two of The Mandalorian. This show has produced the cutest thing Star Wars has done in years. Of course, I’m talking about The Child aka Baby Yoda. Spend the next few Fridays until the series drops by adding Monopoly’s Star Wars The Child Edition to your game night for 20% off today.

Instead of your classic Monopoly pieces like the dog or wagon, here we have The Child in a few poses. Choose from him eating the frog, using the force, drinking the broth, or sitting in the Hoverpram. The general rules apply of buying and trading objects and property so nothing is really different. Mandalorian fans will easily spot famous items from the show like the Mythosaur necklace. My only gripe is that “This is the way,” isn’t on the Go space, seems like a design miss. But other than that if you need a new version or an upgrade to a traditional entry of game night this is a good one.

Advertisement

TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier MIST001 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s starting to get a little chilly outside, so protect your nose from those annual nose bleeds, get your hands on a TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier, only $30, which is $20 off the original list price of $50. As for the water capacity, it’s 1.6 gallons, and allows up to 30 hours of use without refilling and is super quiet! Grab it before its gone.

G/O Media may get a commission TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier Buy for $30 from TaoTronics Use the promo code MIST001

Up to 60% off Wall Art Image : Sheilah Villari

The easiest way to give a living space a facelift is with art. Finding a good art piece can focus a room and even change the vibe and energy of it. Art can sometimes be the missing link in tying decor together. For the rest of the day at Wayfair take up to 60% off on over 280 pieces and revamp your home.

Advertisement

You don’t have to be a dog owner to love pooches. This adorable cotton and polyester canvas if a great gift for anyone who is a canine fan. These two doggo besties sharing a stick will put a smile on even the grumpiest of faces. ‘Stick With Me’ ($35) is wrapped around a square wooden stretcher and is ideal for lazy people who just want to put artwork up without having to frame anything. This size is 14 x 14 and is 50% off.

Speaking of being a little lazy, art that is already framed is a total blessing. If you’re an earth momma or plant daddy some elegant flowers might be a superb touch to show off your affinity for greenery. This six-piece collection ($230) might be a supreme solution of what to do with a whole wall by spacing out these retro botanical beauties. The gold frames add a touch of class to the earthy designs that’ll look brilliant in any space, even a bathroom. These measure 22" x 17" are matted and printed on textured linen paper. Oooh la la!

A little eerie a little calming, this wrapped canvas piece of misty woods is one of Wayfair’s top sellers in the wall art section. Misty Road ($29) measures 18" x 27", is easy to hang, and is more mysterious than anything Thomas Kinkade has ever painted. If beautiful and haunting is your jam this giclee printed piece is for you. This will look perfect over any mantle or sofa and you don’t even need to live in a spooky mansion.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Multi-Surface Steam Mop Image : Sheilah Villari

It’s been an unusual year. Your home is probably full of people on top of each other like never before if you’ve been sheltering with your family. With limited openings, a home can become quite messy with multiple loved ones, kids, and pets all cooped up together. Destress about those dirty floors with this True & Tidy Multi-Surface Steam Mop that’s 71% off today.

It’s ready to use in mere seconds and will run for a full fifteen minutes for each cleaning session. The triangle head has a 360 degrees swivels to swipe all those spots that are hard to get to. With temperatures over 200 degrees, the steam will naturally clean, cut grim, and sanitize stains all without harmful or harsh chemicals. The handle has a soft grip so it’s easy for anyone to use without overexertion. This steam mop is of course ideal for wood, laminate, vinyl, grouted tile, and marble. There’s is also a carpet glider so fibers can be returned to flawless. Assembly is a cinch and you’ll be saving $75 on an item you can safely use all over your home.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Audew Upgraded Car Jump Starter 20000mAh Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I think I feel most like an adult when I spend my money on things I really don’t want, but instead on items a responsible human needs to own.



One such purchase is a car jump starter— for sure, this is the kind of thing you would rather have and never have to use than the opposite situation. Thankfully, you can get an Audew upgraded car jump starter for 30% off when you clip the coupon on Amazon’s website. That brings this slick, LCD screened device down to $68.

Advertisement

As an added bonus, this 2000mAh capacity device can also recharge your smaller devices and has three different flashlight modes to help you find your way in the dark.

Better safe than sorry and better 30% off than 0% off— get it at this price while you can!

Boncare Infrared Thermometer | $17 | Amazon | Use Code 584QOUMU Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s no way being shot in the face with an infrared thermometer will ever be comfortable. I went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art a few weeks ago and immediately when you walk in they take your temperate like this. In fact, there have been several establishments I’ve been in that are doing this. If you’re looking for a way to find out if someone is running a fever without touching them this is for you. Save $23 on this Infrared Thermometer from Boncare for the next days. All you have to do is use this code 584QOUMU at checkout.

Advertisement

This forehead and ear thermometer is great for all ages and sizes so it’ll work for the whole family. Works within seconds for an accurate reading with minimal fuss which is great for squirmy babies or children. And because it’s all external its much more hygienic and allows for few germs to be spread. You can even save readings in case you are keeping track to make sure no one is getting sick or that someone is recovering. There is actually a fever warning system that will sound if the person in the question is running a little warm but the LCD screening is pretty easy to read as well. It comes with a one-year warranty but just remember to grab two AAA Batteries.

This deal runs until October 12. Prime members enjoy free one-day shipping.

Bat Decorations Sale Image : Sheilah Villari

Whether you’re a vampire lover or a fan of the winged rats, October is these creatures’ time to rise an greet the world once again. Halloween decor is filthy with skeletons, witches, and black cats but I say the bat does that real heavy lifting. There are over 800 batty decoration on sale at Wayfair but I picked out three that really stand out.

Advertisement

I really love these batty lampshade drapes ($34). Just place them over any lamp you already have to enhance the level of spookiness. The bat design is also super subtle so this is exactly the kind of thing you could leave up all year if you wanted. The gauge lace is actually pretty classy and easy to clean in the washer.

I’m a sucker for a cute and clever accent pillow and honestly, I’ll probably be buying this Bat Lumbar Pillow ($39) to go with my Halloween bedspread. This polyester blend is just the right touch of cute and creepy. Again, if you wanted you could totally let the eerie cheer ride all year long and leave it out. Spot treat it if you have a supernatural oopsies.

Where my vamp lovers at? This one is for you. The Nihan Table Lamp ($106) is made from resin and has just the right amount of camp and macabre. The detail is pretty spectacular so you can really see the vampire slumping in his coffin, waiting for dusk so he can really party. The lampshade is black fabric with bat silhouettes to add to the chilling scene it’s setting. And it actually comes with a 40-watt bulb. How nice.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

First Bag Free AtlasCoffeeDay20 Gif : Atlas Coffee

National Coffee Day was last week, so why not find a new brew to enjoy to celebrate? We even have a great deal for you right now to get your first bag of Atlas Coffee for free. That link should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. If not, use code AtlasCoffeeDay20 at checkout. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you can grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every two or four weeks depending on what schedule you set up. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have them surprise you with each delivery.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Subscribe and Get Your First Bag Free Promo Code AtlasCoffeeDay20

Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray Sale Image : Sheilah Villari

Everybody poops as we’ve been told, so no one should ever feel bad... but alleviating some of the aftermath is not only pleasant for you, but super thoughtful if you cohabitate. Poo-Pourri has been on the market for a few years and is an extremely charming solution to a common life issue. Today only take 25% off a small selection of the Toilet Spray.

There are four 2 ounce bottles on sale currently for just $7. I got a sample box when they first emerged and I can say this stuff actually works. The floral scents are obviously more traditional and among the company’s best-sellers. So if you’re looking to make your powder room garden-fresh the honey or peony ones would be ideal. I have to say Stars & Spritz is pretty intriguing as a scent combo with sea salt and eucalyptus too. Just spray the bowl before you get down to business and never worry again. We actually have one of these upstairs in case either of the dogs have an accident and I can tell you it 100% masks the doggie doo in no time. Poo-Pourri doesn’t discriminate against excrement and works for everyone.

Advertisement

M-Edge Cargo Backpack With Powerbank Image : Sheilah Villari

Whether you’re headed back to school or not a solid backpack that’s comfortable and protective for your laptop is a necessity. And in these new times, places to charge your phone while you’re out have become limited with store and restaurant restrictions. So having a good charger with you is essential too. Grab one for just $19 today.

Advertisement

The M-Edge Cargo Backpack has a removable 6000mAh powerbank that can save your devices for up to forty hours for a smartphone and ten for a tablet. This sturdy nylon backpack will keep a laptop up to seventeen inches safe and sound. It’s perfectly padded in all the right places to protect from drops and bumps. Plus it’s designed to sit upright so no worries about it slumping over to mitigate any potential damage. The padded straps make even heavy days comfortable no matter how long you have to haul. Lots of pockets and compartments for all the extra belongings you need like keys, wallets, glasses, and of course your face mask or an extra one or two. These backpacks usually run around $69 so this is an awesome deal if you’ve been trying to pick a budget and quality option.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Premium Flannel Shirts Image : Jachs NY

Jachs NY is offering 60% off of its premium flannel shirts in a sale made for the fall. I don’t know about you, but my fall wardrobe is about 50% flannel shirts, so I am always on the lookout for a great deal.



Advertisement

You can get one of Jachs’s premium flannels for $39 with code F39. If you want to stock up a bit (a wise choice) you can get three shirts for $100 and free shipping with code 3FL.

They have some great color options— I’m personally a fan of the classic red and black buffalo plaid. Check them out below!

Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Missha is one of those great Korean beauty brands that I personally stock up on whenever I can find my favorite items from them at a great price. It’s kind of hard though, because its most popular products are such essentials that they don’t seem to go on sale much.



Their BB cream in particular is my absolute favorite. It is the perfect consistency and gives natural coverage without making me feel like I have makeup caked on my face. It often hovers around $12 on Amazon but is as low as $8 right now—64% off its retail price. Not only does it make your skin look its best, it also has SPF 42, ensuring you’re protected from the sun’s damaging rays— I really can’t recommend it enough.

Missha’s Time Revolution ampoule is one of its most popular products and is also available a bit cheaper right now at $18. This serum has 10 probiotics in it to help strengthen skin and prevent signs of aging.

I haven’t personally tried Missha’s BB Boomer primer, but it’s on sale for 17% off right now so I will likely be remedying that soon.

If you haven’t had a chance to try out Missha, now’s the perfect time! These products are at their lowest prices for the past 30 days.

Advertisement

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer Image : Best Buy

Bake your heart out with a KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer. It’s $20 off its original list price, bringing it to $80. It had seven speeds and can easily mix that cookie and cake batter and comes with a cute charger that’ll allow you to make up to 200 cookies on a full battery. What are you waiting for? Get to cooking!



Advertisement

Despite resembling the chemical waste in Springfield’s nuclear chemical plant, C4 Sport—in my experience at least—works wonders. NSF-certified and designed to motivate higher rep counts, therefore helping you build lean muscle, the pre-workout mix is normally found at nutrition stores like GNC for around $25, but for a limited time, you can shave 20% off the already marked down $18 price tag simply by clipping a coupon on Amazon. With that discount applied, the Blue Raspberry flavor (the best if you ask me) comes down to $14 apiece. Fruit Punch, on the other hand, is a little pricier at $16, but it also has the worst aftertaste of the two, so why bother?



All three feature copious amounts of caffeine, in case that was a concern, to keep you stimulated throughout your workout, making the most of your limited time to work out given increasingly hectic work schedules. Take it before your workout and bolster your strength, thanks to creatine, an excellent and drug-free way to recover your aching body after particularly exhausting physical exertion. Make like Goku and take fewer breaks between sessions, work out longer and faster, and maintain focus on a budget with your pick of sugar-free pre-workout solution, all soluble in 6-8 fluid ounces of water.

You do have to tick “subscribe and save” on the Amazon listing to take advantage of this exceptional deal, so I’d only recommend signing off if you’re comfortable with a recurring order being placed in your name; however, you can cancel at any time, so it’s relatively non-committal, and you’ll eventually have to restock anyway.

Advertisement

Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint HELLOCLEAN Image : Sheilah Villari

Ilia Beauty is one of my favorite clean brands and I got to review a bunch of their products when I was at a sustainability site. Today they launch their Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint line. If this is your first time at Ilia use the code HELLOCLEAN to get 15% off your entire order and see what all the fuss is about.



In eight shades this liquid eye tint dries quick and is easy to blend out. This means you can choose how intense a vibe you want with minimal adjustments. Each color is highly pigmented and has a metallic shimmer. Glides on and then sets as a powder so creasing is minimal which can be a problem with others like this. Made with horse chestnut flower and magnolia bark extract whatever look you land on it won’t budge. Now add some Midnight Express Liquid Eyeliner and you’re good to go.

Advertisement

Standard shipping is free on all orders over $50. Otherwise, shipping is $5.

If Spotify or Apple Music hasn’t won you over, it’s time to give Amazon Music Unlimited a try. Amazon is offering 4 months of access to its increasingly impressive music service for just $1, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. This deal is only available for Prime Members.



That’s a cheaper starting price than most competitors, though, and you may like what you find after signing up. Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in April 2020 and updated with new information on 10/7/2020.

Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection Image : Andrew Hayward

Batman day was a week ago, but the Dark Knight still delivers deals the rest of the year. Case in point: right now, you can snag a Blu-ray bundle of 18 animated Batman feature-length films for just $50.



Amazingly, the Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection isn’t comprehensive, which means there are even more Batman cartoon flicks out there. But here you’ll get picks like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman Ninja, and the two-part The Dark Knight Returns. And best of all, the 19-disc set is marked down from the $90 list price right now, making it less than $3 per film.

Advertisement



TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Acer 1080p USB-C Portable Monitor Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you need a second screen on the road, you don’t want to be lugging an entire monitor around, but when they’re portable like this 15" Acer, that’s a non-issue. Now $130 ($50 off), you’re getting a 1080p IPS display with a respectable 7ms response time. There’s just one catch: this one is USB-C only, so you’ll need a modern smartphone, laptop, or tablet that uses USB-C for video out, particularly one that supports DisplayPort Alt mode. Check your hardware to ensure it’ll work before ordering.

Amcrest 1080p Webcam LPP9CJX7 Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

While you won’t often hear Amcrest’s name against industry stalwarts like Logitech and Microsoft, this brand of webcams has a longstanding history on Amazon of delivering solid picture quality and functionality at an approachable price. Its 1080p webcam is down to $34 with promo code LPP9CJX7. It has a built-in microphone with noise reduction technology, and there’s an integrated privacy guard to help your paranoia. You’ll also get the ultimate mounting flexibility with a monitor clamp that doubles as its own stand, as well as a 1/4th thread screw for attaching to tripods.