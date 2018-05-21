Save big on Coleman camping gear, a portable projector, a trash can that isn’t garbage, and a whole lot more.
BEST TECH DEAls
Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.
At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.
Today only, the Capsule is marked down to $248 on Amazon as part of a Gold Box deal, which is about $100 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since it was up for preorder on Indiegogo.
eBay’s running another big sale, this time taking 15% off hundreds of items with promo code PMEMDAY10. This deal isn’t sitewide, but you can browse through eligible items here, and sort through the deluge by category or by seller. Just note that there’s a $50 minimum purchase requirement, and that the most you can save with the coupon is $50.
If you’re a bit overwhelmed, I’d start by checking out the Anker, eBags, Cuisinart, and Worx outlets, all of which offer a ton of selection and great prices, even before you factor in the promo code. Dyson is also included, and is perhaps the brand with the best eBay presence of all. The 15% off plus the company’s refurb discounts mean you can get a great vacuum like the Dyson V7 Animal for as little as $200.
Anker’s reader-favorite PowerCore battery packs run the gamut from tiny tubes that fit into your pocket to massive blocks of energy that can power your devices for days at a time. This is definitely the latter.
The PowerCore+ 26800 is one of a handful of battery packs on the market with USB-C Power Delivery up to 27W. That means it can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, a Nintendo Switch at full power while you’re playing Zelda on a plane, or an iPad Pro significantly faster than the charger it came with (if you have a USB-C to Lightning cable).
At $80 (with promo code ANKERPD3), this is a bit more expensive than some other options we’ve seen, but there’s good reason for that. Unlike most competitors, this battery includes a 27W USB-C wall charger, which can recharge the entire battery in under five hours, compared to over 11 hours with a standard 2A USB charger. When you’re trying to juice up before a flight, every minute counts. You can also use the wall charger as a spare MacBook or Switch charger as well.
At only 5W, this isn’t Anker’s fastest wireless charger around, but it’s reliable, comes with a great warranty, and will be perfectly suited to overnight QI charging. Get it for $13 today with promo code ANKER258.
Here’s a USB charger without compromises. It’s small and includes folding prongs, making it ideal for travel. And yet, it squeezes in four ports, including one with Quick Charge 3.0. That means you can fast-charge your phone, while also juicing up your tablet, Bluetooth headphones, and smart watch while you’re on the road. $22 is $6 less than usual.
The great crypto-driven GPU shortage continues apace, but MassDrop has a few hundred 8GB GTX 1080 cards in stock for a (relatively) reasonable $580 right now. That’s the best price I could find on the web for that card, so grab yours before the Bitcoin people do.
If you own external monitors and they can be VESA mounted, there’s really no reason not to. It raises them to an ergonomic height, gives you lots of positioning options, and most importantly, clears up some valuable real estate on your desk. This mount can hold two screens up to 32" each, and it’s just $25 today with promo code PKJKYKHF.
Anker’s recently broke out all of their audio products into a new SoundCore band, and they marked the launch by releasing their first ever over-ear headphones.
The Soundcore by Anker Vortex features 40mm drivers, a 20 hour battery, and the ability to plug in an AUX cable and use them in wired mode if you forgot to charge them. They also fold up for easy transport in your bag, and of course, come with Anker’s hassle-free 18 month warranty.
For a limited time, you can save $20 off the launch price of $70, no code required.
DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.
For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.
VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.
Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:
- One month for $6 | Usually $7
- One year for $35 | Usually $40
- Three years for $90 | Not offered to the general public at all
These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.
BEST HOME DEALS
Just in time for beach season, Amazon’s running a one-day sale on a couple of umbrellas and beach chairs from Ostrich and California Umbrella. The umbrellas include three-way tilting, so you can throw shade at the perfect angle, while the Deluxe beach chair includes five chair positions and three foot rest positions.
Simplehuman makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, and one of their most popular kitchen models has a rare $20 discount today.
This has been my personal kitchen trash can for several years now, and I love the thing more than anyone should be allowed to love a garbage receptacle. It looks great, the pedal mechanism is rock solid, is does a good job of containing, odor, and the inner lining makes it easy to remove a bag and add a new one.
Today and tomorrow only, Food52 is running one of its only sitewide sales of the year, taking 15% off any $125+ order with promo code WARMINGUP.
There’s a lot to sort through here, but we recommend starting your search with Zwilling’s Carrara Pans, which we love. The three-pan combo pack comes out to about $118 with the promo code, which is a steal for these rarely-discounted skillets.
Have any other recommendations? Drop them in the comments below.
We’ve all had to throw away leftovers or cuts of meat and cheese that spent a little too much time in the fridge or freezer, but vacuum sealing your foods can keep them safe from freezer burn pretty much indefinitely, and dramatically extend their shelf life everywhere else.
It sounds like an expensive proposition, but today, Amazon’s selling this well-reviewed FoodSaver FM2435 starter kit for $84. Unlike lower end FoodSavers, the 2435 includes a retractable vacuum sealing hose, allowing it to vacuum seal specially designed zipper bags, in addition to the usual heat-seal bags.
Of course you can use this to store meats in the freezer for a long time, but it can also keep cheese from molding, lettuce from wilting, or cookies from going stale, just to name a few examples. Think about how much food you throw away, and you’ll get a sense of just how quickly this purchase could pay for itself.
You all know this, but replacing your air filters is one of the cheapest ways to improve the air quality in your home. They can remove funky smells and allergens and, especially important this time of year, make your AC unit more efficient. Home Depot is selling a whole bunch of 4-packs of Arm & Hammer air filters for just $20 today. So go ahead and stock up.
As far as snacks go, raw almonds are about as healthy as they come, and you can get 48 ounces of them from Amazon’s Happy Belly brand for an all-time low $18 today, if you’re a Prime member.
This tiny tire inflator has been a hit with our readers, and now you can get one for just $12 with promo code EAYMKB3Z. Just toss it in your glove box, or even in your spare tire well, and you’ll never again be forced to scrounge together quarters to use the air pump at a gas station.
$60 is a terrific price for a hammock with an included steel stand. But a built-in cupholder? Come on. Who can resist that? Just be sure to use promo code DOUBLEHAMMOCK5.
If you’ve never deep-cleaned a carpet, get ready for an eyeopening experience when you see just how much crap a person can track into a home. At $80, this discounted BISSELL PowerLifter is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean.
If you have trouble unwinding and turning off your brain at the end of the day, you’re gonna want to check out a weighted blanket. We’ve seen a lot of deals on 15 pound blankets lately, but today, ANJEE has not just a 15lb blanket, but a 20 pounder on sale as well. The 15lb is $110, but you can upgrade to five more pounds of relaxation for $128. Just make sure you pay attention to the right promo code.
What Casper did for mattresses, Burrow has done for couches. The online sofa store lets you pick your your couch’s size, its fabric, its leg color, and even the height of its arms, add a chaise sectional or ottoman if you want, and get it shipped to your front door for free. If you don’t like it, you even get 30 days to return it.
Shane tried out Burrow’s offerings over on Gear, and came away impressed. And as someone who went couch shopping about a year ago, I really wish I’d known about it, as traditional furniture shopping is only one or two circles of hell away from car haggling.
So if you want to upgrade that couch you bought off Craigslist in college and get yourself something nice, our exclusive promo code KD100 will take $100 off any $1,000+ Burrow order, which is the best deal you’ll find on the web.
If you have any trips on the horizon, you can save $40 off your next 2+ night, $400+ hotel stay through Expedia with promo code KINJADEALS40.
The asterisk here is that most major hotel chains (except Hyatts, notably) are excluded. But most cities have at least a couple of Hyatt properties, or you could use this as an excuse to try a cool boutique hotel that you might have otherwise missed. There are no blackout dates, but you will have to prepay for the room (you can cancel for a full refund), and you’ll have to complete your trip prior to the end of September. Safe travels!
BEST LIFESTYLE DEALS
The true summer months are fast approaching. If you have a camping trip planned and need to replace some gear that’s maybe past its expiration date, this Coleman Gold Box is for you. Tents, sleeping bags, coolers, air mattresses and more are discounted, with everything coming in under $100 (even this 8-person tent).
Just because you’re dressing up doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun with your socks. For a limited time, choose any of the Barons Sock Club styles on this page, and you should see a 20% coupon on the product page that brings them down to about $10. Personally, I’m into the Blue Wave pattern.
If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off all sale styles with the code EXTRA40 for their Memorial Day Sale. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.
You don’t need waterfront property to enjoy a kayak. You don’t need a roof rack. Hell, you don’t even need a lot of space in your home to store one. This inflatable two-seater from Intex only weighs about 30 pounds deflated, so you can throw it in your trunk, and blow it up once you get to the water.
$59 is the best price ever, and it even includes two oars and an air pump. But this deal is only available today, or until sold out.
Timbuk2 is best known for its excellent messenger bags, but they also make some of our readers’ favorite rolling suitcases. Luckily, both are included in this limited time Amazon sale.
The REI Anniversary Sale, the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 30% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. Plus, take 50% off select backpacks, jackets, and clothing. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.
If you’re an REI Member, you’ll get 20% off any full-price item, and 20% off any REI Outlet item with the code ANNIV18.
If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 50% off items from brands like Patagonia, Marmot, Black Diamond, and Mammut. Plus, grab 30% off one full-price Arc’teryx item as well.
Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!
BEST MEDIA DEALS
No Blu-ray collection is complete without at least a few of Hayao Miyazaki films, and a handful of Studio Ghibli’s best are available for just $13 each today.
All four films are 2017 re-releases from GKIDS, which took over Studio Ghibli’s U.S. distribution rights from Disney, but the content and English dubs should be the same as the Disney discs.
BEST GAMING DEALS
$13 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYXXL at checkout to save a few bucks.
Humble’s new PC gaming bundle is all about multiplayer games, and it has a true headliner in the form of Rocket League, a game that will lead to a serious decline in your work and erosion in the relationships you hold most dear.
You’ll have to pay $14 to get Rocket League, but Humble Monthly subscribers will also get a $2 wallet credit with their purchase. Several other games are also available at lower price tiers, if you already have Rocket League.
The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access game is Destiny 2.. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.
So if you sign up now, you’ll get Destiny 2 immediately, plus a bunch of other games when the month unlocks in early June, all for $12.
