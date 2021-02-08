Monday's Best Deals: Buffy Cloud Comforters, XPG Spectrix RAM, Pacifica Vegan & Clean Mascara, Moock Jump Starter, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Buffy Cloud comforters lead Monday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: Save 5% on HP Omen PC’s $1,000+ | HP | Coupon Code 5GAMER2021

Save 10% on HP Omen PC’s $1,400+ | HP | Coupon Code 10GAMER2021

If you’re in the market for a new gaming PC, you’ve probably noticed that NVidia’s speedy RTX 3070 and 3090 graphics cards are tough to come by. Even if you do manage to track one down, you’ll probably pay up to double the retail price.



Aside from waiting it out, there aren’t many options if you want to get your hands on an RTX-powered machine, unless you decide to go for a pre-built computer. If you do choose to go that route, HP’s got some deals for you. The company’s OMEN line of desktop PCs, which have optional Nvidia GTX 3070 and 3090 graphics cards, are currently $200 off at HP, and you can get an additional 5 to 10% off using the codes 5GAMER2021 (for builds $1,000 and up, which doesn’t include the GTX cards) or 10GAMER2021 (for builds $1,400+).

Sure, it’s not the spiffy custom build you’d been planning out, but at least you’ll get a crispy view of your favorite games.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $59 off the list price, with the last $10 of that discount coming off at checkout. At $190, it’s the best price we’ve seen in a couple months. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

Fire HD 8 Tablet Image : Amazon

Look, it’s no iPad—but if you want a solid, cost-effective tablet for basic entertainment needs, there’s no better bargain than Amazon’s Fire tablets. And right now, they’re even cheaper.



Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is a good option. It has a modest 8-inch 1280x800 screen with just enough power to handle apps, games, and media, plus a hearty 12-hour battery. It’s marked down to just $65 right now with special offers (ads) on the lock screen, or $80 without—a savings of $25 with either version.

You can pay an extra $20 to get the Fire HD 8 Plus, which has smoother performance, wireless charging, and faster wired charging. Or, if you’re really looking for something cheap, you can get the lower-end Fire 7 tablet for a mere $40 right now.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Image : Ultimate Ears

The best portable bluetooth speakers blend quality sound with portability and long-lasting battery life, giving you everything you need to bump your favorite beats whether you’re during your weekly deep clean or heading out on another adventure. Ultimate Ears makes some excellent speakers, among them the IP67 waterproof Wonderboom 2. This tiny speaker is small enough to toss in your favorite tote, with enough oomph to keep the party going. If you snag a pair, you can link them up and make a stereo speaker setup, too. Typically, it costs about $100, but you can get it for $67 today at Best Buy, saving you $33. Be warned, though, only the Deep Space color is down to $67, but the Bermuda Blue is also on sale for $30 off.

RAVPower Portable Power House KINJApB187 Image : Gabe Carey

For any happy campers going camping anytime soon, the fancy-pants RP-PB187, aka RAVPower Portable Power House, is currently 37% off from Amazon when you enter the promo code KINJApB187 at checkout. With it, you get two 110-volt AC outlets capable of juicing up your laptop, GoPro, car fridge, camping lamp, drone, Nintendo Switch, and more. When using only one, you can harness power up to 300 watts, or a still-impressive 250 watts while taking advantage of both outlets. It also has 60-watt Power Delivery USB-C input and output to fast charge any device that supports it.

But the real killer app is the power station’s versatile rechargeability. Not only can you plug it into a traditional power outlet to ramp it back up to full power, but you can also refill the battery using a car charger or equip it with an 80-watt or higher solar panel such as this foldable model from Jackery. A carry bag is included in the box, for optimal portability.

Vankyo V600 1080p LED Projector Image : Sheilah Villari

Making your own movie nights can be a great way to have a fun and cozy night at home. With so many theaters in limbo, closing, or with major restrictions, at-home movie marathons are on the rise. What better way to enhance that experience than with a projector. Save 44% on Vankyo’s V600 1080p LED Projector right now.

This projector has full HD resolution and is three times better and crisper than 720P projectors. Even an image as large as 300" will be clear, bright, and detailed. Because you want to see every line in Brad Pitt’s furrowed brow when you binge all the Ocean’s films. The V600 guarantees ten years of life in the lamp and says it can withstand even a full night of every episode of Wandavision. There are two HDMI ports to connect to laptops, smartphones, and/or streaming devices. The sound is consistent and strong given this projector’s size, but you connect to an external speaker if you’re looking for something more robust.

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max KINJA2150 Image : Anker , Graphic : Gabe Carey

No one like to *shudders* consume content on a tiny screen. Back in the CRT days, I remember thinking you were rich if you had a TV over 30 inches. Imagine how I’d react now if only I knew 55" would become the norm and that you’d no longer have to be a millionaire to afford a projector that spans anywhere between 75" and 150" at a 4K resolution, whatever that means (I’m not even sure I knew what a pixel was at the time). Through February 7, if you’re looking for a display that’s bigger and better than your current set, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max is on sale for $1,300.



Now I know that sounds like a lot—because it is!—but considering it comes with a Dolby Digital Plus 3D Audio midrange soundbar-level speaker built-in, HDR10, and Android TV 9 smart TV functionality, it’s a pretty good value all things considered. Add to that Hybrid Log Gamma, which promises postprocessing restoration to archaic video formats like DVDs as well as low-res videos and live TV broadcasts, it may as well be the perfect pairing for your upcoming socially distant Super Bowl party this coming Sunday. You might have to cough up a few extra bucks for expedited shipping, or sign up for a Prime membership trial to get your order on time, but for anyone trying to build out their home theater setup already, here’s one place you could start.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Image : Lenovo

Android tablets may not be as robust or exciting as their iPad counterparts, but sometimes decent tablet still pops up. Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 packs a 1920 x 1200 resolution into a 10.3" display, and it’s powered by an eight-core MediaTek Helio P22T Processor and 4GB of RAM. The tablet only has 64GB of storage, though, so be sure you know what you’ll be using it for before hitting that buy button. Speaking of, this tablet’s $30 off right now at Newegg, bringing the price down to $200.



Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Image : Amazon

Tired of scrolling through the news every night? Maybe a Kindle may help you unwind after a long day without having to slog through Tweets and articles that might just bum you out. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite, which is waterproof and has a lit display for night-time reading. Typically, it costs $130, but right now it’s down to $95, so grab it while you can.

If you want something a bit simpler, the base Kindle model is just $65 right now. It has the same-sized screen, albeit less crisp, plus it lacks the Paperwhite’s waterproofing. Still, it’ll get the job done and it’s $25 off right now.

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale Image : Giovanni Colantonio

There’s few things I like more than a good buy two get one free gaming sale. As a physical media faithful, it’s an easy way to restock my shelves. Amazon has a B2G1 running right now, which actually includes books, movies, and more as well. You can mix and match if you’d like, but if you’re here for the games, here’s a few recommendations so you don’t have to dig through six pages. First and foremost, yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is included. Both the console versions (proceed with caution there) or the PC version are eligible for the sale. For Switch owners, I can’t recommend Ori and the Will of the Wisps highly enough. If you’re a Duty Head, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is included as well. As aa slightly more hidden gem, I’d also recommend checking out Void Bastards if you’re into stylized shooters or roguelikes. That’s only a small collection of what’s included, so peak through the full list if you’re interested.

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $30 on PS5, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it yet since its launch in November. The Xbox version is slightly more at $35, and the PS4 version is selling for $40. It’s been a very busy couple of months considering all the hubbub with new consoles and Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

With news that we may not see many significant updates for the galactic dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons, we don’t blame you if you’ve been holding out for a discount. With fun multiplayer but a short campaign, the game is already appropriately priced at $40 out of the lightyear gate, but now it’s half-off at $20 from Walmart on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Like the PC version, Xbox One and PS4 players also get the best immersion possible with HOTAS flight stick support. The entire game is playable from the perspective of an aerial cockpit. PlayStation 4 owners get PSVR support, putting them directly in the pilot’s seat. It’s also playable on the new-gen consoles with performance enhancements. Strap in and take off at your earliest convenience.

For years now, Borderlands 3 has been on my “Maybe I’ll check it out when it’s cheaper” list. I loved the first two games, but I just didn’t have the time for another looter shooter while Destiny 2 was taking over my life. Well, that game is going through another quiet period and Borderlands 3 is now on sale for $10, so I might have to put my money where my mouth is. For the uninitiated, Borderlands 3 is a relatively wacky first-person shooter filled with loot and one-liners. The game has received consistent support since it launched in 2019, so it’s packed with content now. Plus, you’ll get a free next-gen upgrade with both the PS4 and Xbox One version. If you’re looking for a way to pass the time this month, hey, you can’t argue with $10. I’ve bought lunches for more than that.

It’s been a while since the last time we’ve all watched something Star Wars related, hasn’t it? Just kidding, it was literally two months ago. But that’s starting to feel like an eternity in Disney time, as the company keeps churning out space media for us to enjoy. With multiple Disney+ projects on the horizon, it looks like that trend will only continue. While you wait for the next bit of bingeable TV, you might want to check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is on sale for $20. You can grab the PS4 version at Walmart or an Xbox Digital version at Best Buy. The action game is full of all sorts of space stunts that’ll fill that Star Wars sized hole in your heart. Swing around a lightsaber and destroy a bunch of robots. Even if you’re not a fan of the series, it’s a fun adventure that mashes up ideas from franchises like Uncharted and Metroid to create some entertaining action and exploration.

It’s been a quiet year for games so far, and that’s likely to continue considering how many delays have already happened in 2021. But there’s actually a neat little gem coming this week: Little Nightmares II. The first game was a wonderful, creepy puzzle platformer that got a little lost in the 2017 shuffle. With the runway clearer, the sequel looks like it’ll make a bigger impact with its dazzling art direction that makes it look like the second coming of Limbo. If you’re the pre-order type (yes, many of you aren’t, we know), you can currently get the PS4 version for $25 and the Switch version for $34. The game launches this Thursday, so you have plenty of time to catch up on the sequel’s short, but spooky predecessor.

XPG SPECTRIX D50 16GB DDR4 RAM Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Need a bit more multi-tasking power? Or just more RGB for your PC setup? Snag two 8GB sticks of XPG Spectrix RAM for just $95 today over at Newegg, normally priced at $140.



Your PC’s motherboard will need to be compatible with DDR4 for these fancy RAM sticks to work, but as long as that’s good you should be set.

This deal is only good for today! So don’t miss out. You’ll even get a little $10 Newegg digital gift card as an extra incentive for buying, so why not?

Ring Fit Adventure | $70 | Amazon Walmart Screenshot : Nintendo

Do you ever look at your muscles and think “What if these were gigantic?” Do you dream of getting huge? Do you want to crush cans with your pecs? Well, okay, look, Ring Fit Adventure probably isn’t actually going to help with that, or at least not on its own. You’ll probably need a meticulous exercise routine, better diet, blah blah whatever, that sounds hard. But if you’re just looking for a steady and consistent way to stay healthy, Ring Fit is a surprisingly great option. Nintendo’s fitness RPG comes genuinely puts you through the ringer with a variety of exercises, from squats to planks. The game gets the most out of its unique ring-con accessory to make players feel the burn. From first hand experience, I can tell you its no joke. If you’re looking to try it out, Amazon and Walmart have it down to $70, which is $10 off its usual price.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Screenshot : Atlus

You’re probably going to have some gaming downtime this year. At the moment, only two or three big releases a dropping a month as delays thin the early 2021 release schedule. That means it’s a perfect time to catch up on anything from 2020 that you may have missed. Let me tell you, you’re going to want to make sure 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim makes it into your rotation. The hybrid visual novel/tower defense game tells a sprawling sci-fi story about kaiju and high school students in big robots who must fight them. That might sound like your standard anime plot, but the story goes ... places. The less you know about it the better, but if you’re a big sci-fi fan, you’ll probably want to check this one out. You can grab it for $40 at GameStop right now.

Lost Kitties Multipack Image : Sheilah Villari

This would normally be the time of year where I’d be getting ready to head to Toy Fair. A wonderful experience of getting to see every company unveil what they have coming out that year. The best part is discovering new brands and new toys. I’m a sucker for blind boxes and remembering finding out about Lost Kitties a few years ago. This is their multipack and it’s 43% off.

In this giant blind box, you’ll uncover five lost kitties with ten accessories, plus there are stickers and colored clay they are hidden in. The carton is adorably designed with cats from series 1 and 2. With each tier, you find clay you have to break apart and comb through to find the felines and goodies. As with most blind boxes, they want you to get hooked and collect the whole set. But this could be a nice way to keep a kid occupied for a while when you’re on a zoom call. Each cat is cleverly crafted and very cute. This is a great price for a pack like this compared to other boxes in this space.

Here’s a video game elevator pitch for you: a hack and slash action platformer about rice farming. Yes, this is real. Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin was one of 2020's most fascinating releases, combining 2D action and 3D rice farming. Imagine something like Harvest Moon, but with dungeon crawling between each harvest. If that’s got you interested, the Divine Edition is currently on sale for $49, which includes a lot of goodies, You’ll get an art book, a three disc soundtrack, and an omamori charm all housed in a gorgeous custom box. If you’re more just curious than anything and aren’t looking for extras, you can currently grab the standard edition for $36 on PS4 too. Either way, it’s a fascinating little gem that’s both relaxing and action-packed.

Dead Cells Prisoner’s Edition (Switch) Screenshot : Motion Twin

A new year means new opportunities to drop money on crazy gaming collector’s items with no regard for your wallet. I’m usually immune to it, but even I’ve been succumbing recently, buying steelbooks and special editions. This special physical version of Dead Cells is really tempting me to take it to the next level though. The Switch version of the roguelike’s Prisoner’s Edition is down to $98 on Amazon and it’s stacked with extras. It includes a 8.5" statue of the game’s protagonist and a 7" vinyl soundtrack. That game’s got jams, so the latter is especially appealing. A DLC code for the Bad Seed DLC is included too, and the entire thing is housed in a snazzy metal tin. So I need this? No. But do I deserve a damn reward for surviving 2020? I’d argue yes for the purposes of making a crazy purchase.

Razer Kishi Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Cloud gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Google Stadia just celebrated its one-year anniversary by making Destiny 2 free to play (though it also just dismantled its original game development team), Amazon recently threw its hat in the ring with Luna, and Microsoft’s own cloud service is coming to iOS next year. Whether or not cloud gaming is the future of gaming, it’s certainly going to become more available in 2021. If you’re looking to dip your toe in, you’re going to want a proper controller setup. Razer currently has the best solution out there with the Kishi, a gamepad attachment that essentially turns your phone into a handheld system. You can currently grab a Kishi for $71 at Amazon and try for yourself. This version is compatible with Android devices, and is designed with Microsoft’s cloud gaming service in mind. and features a Type-C port and button layout that mirrors the Xbox controller’s.

Spirit Linen 6-Piece Ultra Soft Sheet Set Image : Sheilah Villari

New fresh sheets are divine. Nothing feels as good as getting into bed after a long day and sinking into plush comforting sheets. This six-piece set from Spirit Linen is just that, and they’re 71% off.

This set is available in twin, full, queen, and king. If you have an extra thick mattress or even a more padded protector, these are deep enough to still cover everything. They come in five colors blue, dark grey, light grey, ivory, and white, so good hues to blend with your current decor. Each set will include a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. However, if you’re ordering the twin size, you will only receive two pillowcases. If you are a bit sensitive, don’t worry because these are hypoallergenic and made from high-strength microfiber. These wash easily and are wrinkle-free. This is an affordable and simple way to give your sleep space a little boost in quality and color.

Giant Dragon Plush Pillow Image : Sheilah Villari

Suppose you’ve ever wanted a pretty and/or creepy dragon lady as a pillow today’s your lucky day. Ok, all jokes aside, this is actually based on Haku from Spirited Away. This is kind of a more feminine version. If you were looking for a sixty-inch pillow made of soft stretch plush fabric that’s also a weird dragon, look no firther. This Giant Dragon Plush Pillow is 15% off today only.

I’ve seen pillows like this, and they actually do wonders for side sleepers who often have a lot of pain in the night. Hugging this pillow can help shoulder and neck pain, easing you into a peaceful nig ht’s sleep. This dragon is full of feather microfibers, making it easy to shape. This is great because your it will arrive vacuum packaged. So you’ll need to knead out a very lumpy and wrinkled mythical creature. But don’t worry, they’ll find their shape soon once freed from their plastic prison. And you know,, after looking at this expression for a while,, I’m starting to find quite delightful and cute with its little scales and tail. This is an amusing and awesome surprise gift for a Miyazaki fan. If dragons truly bring luck and good fortu ne let this one protect your living room or bedroom for prosperous 2021.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Vava 1080p 360° Swivel Angle Dash Cam Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I know dashcams are popular for several reasons, but I never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. A few months ago, a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant, it helped him and the police. They were able to see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes of traffic and just didn’t even seen that the light was red and traffic was stopped. This morning you can grab this Vava 1080p 360° Swivel Angle Dash Cam and protect yourself no matter where you travel.

The Vava Dashcam has a wide viewing angle with crisp quality even in high-speed driving. The wide recording angle and LCD screen can capture the whole road with a clear definition. This means you can capture up to five lanes of traffic, and it aids in reducing blind spots. With Sony teaming up in this upgrade, you’ll also get crystal clear footage, especially at night in low-light. That same system also allows for tracking your exact driving route and speed. The built-in battery lets the cam monitor your car 24/7. It’s got a G-senor that automatically locks, saves video upon collision, and can’t be overwritten. And sharing is simple through social media or direct transfer, so getting evidence to authorities or insurance companies won’t be a hassle. It’s small enough not to obstruct your view of the road but powerful enough to get a full scope still. Plus, its magnetic installation takes mere seconds. This deal will run until February 11.

This will ship free for Prime members.

108-Pack: Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re a coffee pod enthusiast, you probably go through one or two a day. I’m definitely a fan of getting a perfectly measured full strength cup of java every time I fire up the maker. Saving money on a good cup of joe is essential if you started making it at home to do just that. Grab this Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods bundle for only $29.

Single-serve pods are quick, convenient, and mean you won’t be overestimating how much you might drink and wasting precious grounds. I’ve had Harry & David products over the years, usually around the holidays when a relative would gift me their famous Moose Munch, so I can say their stuff is great. Choose from seven different packs for full-bodied fresh-brewed flavor for each energized cup you make. Not to get you too excited, but there is a Breakfast Blend, Northwest Blend, Chocolate Cherry Decadence, Dark Roast, Vanilla Crème Brulee, and Caramel Pecan. No matter which you choose, you’ll be saving money and loving every sip.

If you've read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Look, I get it. It’s cold outside, and some mornings you just want to lounge around in bed for as long as possible.



Unfortunately, there’s still work to be done, emails to be answered, and coffee to be drunk so you can avoid a caffeine-withdrawal headache. You don’t have to leave the bed to do any of that though with one of these mobile desks/tables.

The best deal is probably this UUblik mobile desk on wheels for 80% off with promo code Y66RWIAW. You can grab it in blue or white, and the coupon brings it down to only $54.

For just a little bit more, you can get the (as far as I can tell, almost identical) HADST mobile side table in black, white, or blue for $57 with promo code WCUFKCU2.

If you want something that has some shelves, this JACENTHOME mobile workstation is down to $75 when you clip the coupon on its product page. Far cheaper is the similar Cocoarm mobile table for $42, also with a clippable coupon.

I have my eyes on this Youen desk/table that goes all the way over a bed. It just seems so spacious and is even big enough for two people to use it at once! Plus, you can adjust the length of it to fit any size bed.

It can be yours for $112 when you clip the coupon below its price on Amazon.

Another overbed option is this Unicoo workstation, only $90 if you buy it in black. It also comes in oak or white for $99. However, this one seems a bit smaller than the Youen model.

Ready for a comfortable night’s sleep? Sleep like a baby on a Buffy Cloud down alternative comforter for as low as $65— that’s the price of one that will fit a twin or twin XL (dorm-size) bed. For most of us, we’ll need to step up to the full/queen Buffy Cloud down alternative comforter for $80.



I’m excited to say that I made the plunge and finally purchased one of these comforters for myself. I gotta say: “Cloud” is an accurate descriptor. What’s more, I got my full/queen-sized Buffy comforter for just $64 since I’m a Beyond+ member.

The Buffy comforter is made of soft hypoallergenic eucalyptus fibers. And, the fill is sustainably made of recycled materials. It’s so lovely to find an eco-friendly and skin-friendly comforter— but even more lovely to find it for 50% off! Plus, this comforter is made for all seasons, so you can enjoy it now and its lyocell breathable fabric will keep you comfortably cool in the summer as well.

For the fancy people with their fancy massive California king beds, the Buffy Cloud comforter is down to just $100 right now ($80 for Beyond+ members). You really can’t beat that price!

Finally, you can grab a Buffy pillow or two for half off as well to go along with your purchase, just $20 for a standard-size or $30 for a luxurious king-size pillow.

MOOCK 800A Jump Starter FJMYCO3D Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

MOOCK 800A Jump Starter | $40 | Amazon | Promo code FJMYCO3D

UPDATE, 2/7/2021, 12:15 p.m. EST: Sorry folks, it looks like the seller removed the clippable coupon that brought this item down to $30. You can still get it for $40 with coupon code.

With the weather as cold as it is, more people are probably waking up to dead car batteries. That’s an awful way to start your day, so why not plan ahead for the next time you need a jump?

This MOOCK 800A peak current jump starter can be yours for only $40 when you click the 20% off coupon on Amazon (as always, it’s just below the price on the product page) and add promo code FJMYCO3D at checkout.

I always say when it comes to these kind of items that it’s so much better to have something and never need it than to be in need of something you never thought to get. So, I hope you can be a bit more prepared with this Moock deal. Plus, you can even use it to charge other devices, thanks to its quick-charge USB ports.

And I mean, is it just me, or is Moock plain fun to say? Moock, Moock, Moock. Ok, Moock-bye for now— just don’t miss this deal!

If you’ve been curious about getting a bidet attachment for your toilet but didn’t want to splash out a lot of cash for that extra clean, here’s a bargain for you. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 13% off a pair of the popular Bio Bidet models, with the SlimEdge attachment selling for less than $32 and the SlimTwist attachment at just $35.

Both are easy-to-install, non-electric attachments to your current toilet, providing a cleaning blast of water while you’re finishing up. These two models seem largely identical, with the difference of an options dial on the SlimEdge and a more nuanced twist control on the SlimTwist. The discount isn’t huge on either model right now, but Bio Bidet’s devices are already well-priced and have strongly positive customer reviews.

Dyson V7 Origin (Refurbished) Image : Dyson

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $150 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.



A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep. Plus, it comes in a super vibrant blue shade right now with red and purple accents. Grab it while you can!

As someone very sensitive to fragrances and other irritants frequently found in beauty products, I’m always on the lookout for items made as clean as possible. That’s partly why today’s deal on Pacifica mascara is such a great find!



I find that if I pick just any mascara, I’ll inevitably have some of it flake off throughout the day or I’ll have slightly irritated eyelids by the afternoon. That’s why it’s important to pick a formula that’s doesn’t irritate and to also be sure to switch out your mascara often.

These Pacifica mascaras are not only 100% vegan, but are also infused with coconut oil, kelp extract and vitamin B. Pacifica products are formulated without gluten, phthalates, parabens, sulfates, propylene glycol, mineral oil, petroleum, peanut oil, or triclosan.

Snag the Pacifica Aquarian Gaze mascara in Deep, which is indigo, or in Abyss, a black shade. Just be sure to clip the coupon to get the discount price. These formulas are water-resistant.

If you want lengthening and strengthening mascara, the same deal applies—except you can also get this formula in brown. Check them out below!

Your skin deserves some TLC. Give it what it craves with Korean beauty brand Mamonde products, currently up to 30% off right now on Amazon.



This Mamonde Rose Water facial skincare kit seem like a good place to start. Get everything you need for a skincare revamp with Mamonde toner, cleanser, and gel cream for just $19.

Rosewater sprays are popular now for giving your face a quick and hydrating refresh spritz mid-day. You can apply those kinds of benefits in a toner with the organic Mamonde rose water toner. Give it a try with a 250mL bottle for $20. You can bring that same refreshing scent to your cleansing game with Rose Petal Spa oil to foam cleanser for $18.

I’m personally eyeing another popular and highly-rated Mamonde product that’s 30% off right now: These Mamonde micro deep cleansing facial tissues are down to $13, and seem like the perfect solution to keep by the bed when I’m too lazy to get up and wash my face. Of course, this lotus flower extract cleanser option is the much deeper cleaning choice of the two. It’s on sale for just $11 right now.

Up to 85% off Select Sweaters Image : JACHS NY

JACHS NY makes some really beautiful and quality clothing, so when a sale like this happens, you take note. They are having a killer week of amazing deals, and right now, you can grab these awesome sweaters and cardigans for as low as $29. That’s up to 85% off the original price, and you don’t need a code. There are thirty-seven styles and colors to pick from, so you’re sure to find the right one for your taste. I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. But no matter what you choose, you’re getting a great deal to stay warm and cozy for the rest of the winter months.

Self-Love Ritual Pack KINJA10 Image : Ella Paradis

You don’t have to be coupled to enjoy Valentine’s Day. It can be a day to take a little time for yourself. And since it’s on a Sunday, relax and engage in a little personal time, you beautiful creature. Ella Paradis has put together the Self-Love Ritual Pack to help you celebrate, well you. Grab 10% off with our code KINJA10 too. You’ll also get a $10 coupon via email with this purchase.

The headliner in this bundle is Better Love’s brand new Tap Dancer. You can only get this powerful little vibe at Ella Paradise. There are six modes to reconnect with yourself for pure pleasure. And good news, it’s waterproof. You can combine a night in with the Tap Dancer and a nice warm bath with the two bombs that also come in the pack. Light the ‘Sweet Orgasm’ candle that has a delicate floral scent to really set the mood. Top this all off with the jasmine essential oils to heighten your senses. Take this time to concentrate on yourself. It’s still rough out there, so you deserve a day to recharge.

This pack will ship for free.

Had a long week? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with a nifty quiz to help you choose which products will help you chill out the most. If you complete it you’ll get 25% off your order!



If you’re not sure where to start and don’t have two minutes to check out the quiz on the bottom, we recommend checking out Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil. It claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA-certified whole plant organic.



You can get a bottle of the original stuff (which has 25mg CBD per milliliter) for $88, 20% off with our exclusive promo code KINJA20. If you want even more CBD goodness packed into every drop, the extra strength version is available with 50mg per milliliter in a larger bottle for $ after discount.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

Hydaway Hydration Travel Pack Image : Sheilah Villari

Hydaway makes really durable and quality gear for hikers, campers, and travelers. I love the Hydaway cups I have, so I was amazed to see this pack on sale. Just the Sunset color is discounted, but this is a great deal on a must if you’re an adventurer. For a limited time, grab this Hydration Travel Pack for 50% off.

These are collapsible water bottles. Reusable and safe for you and the environment. This one comes with a flip-up lid making it a lot easier to get your sips on the go. Believe it or not, you can fit twenty-five ounces of your chosen liquid in this bottle. Just expand it and fill. When you’re finished, collapse it and store it. It won’t be thicker than an inch. Stash it in the travel case to protect it in-between uses. It’s got a carry clip for the convenience of fastening to a belt loop or backpack. These are great bottles that are lightweight and dishwasher safe. I can’t say enough good things about the two I have. This is what you need for your next hike.

Up to 85% off Outerwear OT29 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Stay warm and chic for the rest of winter with JACHS NY’s huge outerwear sale. Until February 8, save 85% on over twenty-one jackets. Just remember to use the code OT29 at checkout. There are various cuts and colors so something is sure to catch your eye. Vests, puffers, and sherpa lined jackets are all included in this deal so it’s a hard one to pass up. Might as well grab a few and ride the chilly months out in style.



Free shipping for orders over $100.

Up to 25% off New Merch VDAY Image : Sheilah Villari

Our pals at Bellesa have just released ten cute and clever cozy sweatshirts and soft tees. Grab 15% off when you add one to your winter collection, or grab any four crewnecks and save $39. This is one of their tiered deals, so the more you snag, the more you save.



Each sweatshirt is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy size up. They’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose. “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. As mentioned, there are a few styles to pick from, and you’ll save $5 even if you choose just one. Plus, they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

These will all ship for free.

There’s so much to do in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that I can’t imagine many people have hit the bottom of the content barrel yet. The open world game is filled with side-quests, collectibles, and secrets that give it a very long-tail. So fans probably aren’t sitting around wishing for more at this point. But for the extremely committed, the official Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla book is currently on sale. The regular hardcover is $25, but the nifty Deluxe Edition is $50. It comes with a decorative slipcover and a landscape lithograph. This 192-page book is the perfect way to experience the English countryside at your leisure. I mean, sure, you could just get a photography book of real world England, but where’s the fun in that?

