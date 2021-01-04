Monday's Best Deals: Buffy Cloud Comforter, Amazon Halo Device, Infrared Thermometer, Lightweight Gaming Mouse, French Mascara, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Promoted Deal: Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart

Walmart+, the popular retail chain’s recently launched membership, includes a few benefits that make signing up more than worthwhile.



Among these is free delivery from your Walmart store*. Delivery is usually available same-day and within an hour window. That means you can run out of coffee after breakfast and get some delivered to your door before you’re hit by the afternoon slump.

A Walmart+ membership is $13 a month or $98 a year, which works out to just $2 a week*. Try it out free for 15 days, no strings attached, and gain access to every Walmart+ membership benefit without committing to a full month or year. Sign up at www.walmart.com/plus or download the Walmart app.

*$35 minimum. Restrictions apply.

**Annual plan only. Calculated based on 52 weeks.

If you want to play your music hands-free in your car then you’re in luck! For a low, low $20, Prime members can connect to the Alexa app on your phones and jam out through your vehicle’s speakers via auxiliary or Bluetooth. The Echo Auto has eight microphones so it can hear your voice through loud noises throughout the duration of your trip. You’ll also be able to stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other services with the sound of your voice.

Speaking of Amazon Music, you can snatch up a free 6-month subscription with your Echo Auto for the same price—just bear in mind it will auto-renew when the 6 months are up, so you may want to head into your settings and turn that “feature” off if you’re not sure whether you’ll keep it after the trial is over. I would grab this deal before it slips away!

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 3 months, a blessing from the Nordic gods, through January 5.



Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 10/29/2020 and updated with new information on 12/30/2020.

Aukey 20,000mAh Power Bank Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve been reviewing Aukey products the last few weeks and I’m consistently blown away with their quality. They not only do what they say, they look good while doing it. All sleek and compact. The 20,000mAh Power Bank is one of them. Like many of us, I do so much on my phone and I’m not always near an outlet when I do so. This power bank has saved my butt a time or two and it’s currently $36 off at Amazon when you clip the coupon.

This is a universal charger with three USB-A slots and is powered up via USB-C or micro-USB port. This is the larger size of the two they offer and chargers faster than others I’ve had. Expect to get about seven full charges for your phones and just about ten for an iPad/tablet. It’s slim so it’ll easily fit in a pocket or purse. It’s also easy to see how much juice you have left with the LED indicator. As with all Aukey items it’s built with safeguards so no overheating or overcharging. And you’ll get a user manual and a twenty-four-month warranty.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

With only 2 days left in 2020 *hysterical applause*, you may be thinking about spending your Christmas money on something practical. Whether you’re working from home or enduring Zoom classes in college or high school, it might finally be time to upgrade that ol’ clunker of a laptop, or since you’re stuck at home anyway maybe you’re considering a desktop PC where you’d get more raw power for less. But then you’d need a monitor and some accessories, of course. Luckily you can buy all of these things and more in HP’s Red Tag sale, offering its last major discounts of the year.



As I mentioned yesterday, the best-reviewed (according to Laptop Mag) HP Envy x360 is marked down 29% using the promo code WINTRSAV5. While this code only applies to select PCs $599 and up, that includes a great deal of the items featured in the sale. The base Spectre x360, the company’s flagship convertible Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford recommended when it first came out in late 2019, is just over $800 using the same coupon at checkout. Normally, that laptop would set you back a whole $1,150. For a midrange PC, the Pavilion Desktop ain’t too shabby either, boasting an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, RX Vega 11 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of hard drive storage paired with a 256GB SSD (the latter is mostly reserved for the operating system I’m guessing). As for monitors, you can supersize your screen real estate to a full 27 inches with a 2560 x 1440 IPS panel for only $240—$90 off the list price—when you buy the HP 27mq. Combine it with a PC and you’ll save an extra 10%.

There’s plenty to go around, and although HP runs sales like this often featuring many of the same products, it’s worth highlighting some of the standouts given that these offers end January 5. Before you know it, you’ll be back at work or spring classes without the gear to get you through it. For a more comprehensive guide to the best deals from HP’s Red Tag event, our own Andrew Hayward curated a complete roundup here.

Advertisement

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones Photo : Andrew Liszewski/Gizmodo

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun. Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $350, but they’re down to $278 today on Amazon. I’ve been testing them for the past couple weeks, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.



In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

This deal was originally published on 12/9/2020 and updated with new information on 12/29/2020.

Vava 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station KINJA1228 Image : Andrew Hayward

Many laptops these days sacrifice extensive ports in the favor of being as thin and light as possible, which has its obvious benefits and drawbacks. That’s great for easy portability, but can sometimes be a drag when you need to plug in a device or if you want to make your laptop the center of a more robust home office setup.

There are all sorts of USB-C hubs available, but Vava’s 12-in-1 Docking Station is one of the most port-packed options we’ve seen at an affordable price. Simply plug it into a USB-C port and you’ll add two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C PD port, SD and microSD card readers, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, DC in port, and two HDMI ports. Those HDMI ports enable dual-monitor 4K/60fps action with compatible laptops, letting you turn your slim notebook into a beast of a home PC.

The Vava 12-in-1 Docking Station usually runs $100, but right now when you clip the Amazon coupon and input the exclusive promo code KINJA1228, you’ll drop it down to just $66. If you need a more robust hub like this, it’s a bargain.

Razer Hello Kitty Sanrio Backlit Mechanical Keyboard Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If any of ya’ll were wondering what to get me for a late Christmas gift, I will gladly take this bubblegum pink and blue Razer Hello Kitty backlit mechanical keyboard. Ok, so you probably weren’t wondering that— but seriously, how cute is this thing?



It can be yours for just $170, a price that is only good over at Newegg until Jan. 7. Go ahead and treat yourself!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) Screenshot : Bandai Namco

It’s impossible to describe how long 2020 felt. Games like The Last of Us Part II, which came out in the summer, feel years old at this point. But if you really want to feel the full spectrum of this past year, here’s a reminder that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot came out in 2020. Reach back into the recesses of your mind and think back to last January when the action RPG was one of 2020's first big games. Those were simpler times. Days when Goku was the center of attention. I miss it. If you want to restart the year fresh, you can grab a PlayStation 4 copy of the game for $20 at Amazon. Everyone say “thank you Goku” in the comments to show your respect.

Nintendo Switch Slim Travel Cases Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Let’s get something out of the way pretty quick: you’re probably not traveling soon. We really have to stay the course with lockdowns and there’s no real reason to go anywhere with the holidays behind us anyway. That said, you will be able to travel again some day, perhaps even this year. When that glorious day comes, you’ll want to be prepared, so you’ll need a carrying case for your Switch. GameStop has select slim travel cases for the Switch for $9. Each one has a different Nintendo mascot on it, like Mario or Donkey Kong, so pick your favorite and toss your Switch right in there. There’s even a Bowser one. Hell, grab a few and use a different one for each vacation you take when this is done. I for one am going to go hog-wild with portable gaming accessories the second I can get back on a train. I’m going to be a god damn mobile entertainment center.

Advertisement

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Socks Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever thought “I wish I had cool Crash Bandicoot socks?” Well wish no more: GameStop is selling a slick pair for $19. They feature the Bandicoot himself with a black and grey pattern. These are perfect for anyone who wants to wear their 90's nostalgia loud and proud.



Oh right, I’m also supposed to mention that this bundle comes with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for Xbox One. It’s a sharp remaster of the PS1's classic, Mario Kart-esque racing game that’s a genuine blast from the past. It’s an extremely fun little racing game and all, but I just didn’t want to take the attention off of the real star of this deal: the socks. Like I have a lot of video games, and a lot of Crash Bandicoot video games especially. But I don’t have any Crash Bandicoot socks. So to me, that’s the real value here.

Advertisement

The Outer Worlds and The Outer Wilds may have come out one year ago, but their nearly identical names are still easy to mix up to this day. I’m not above mixing them up in casual conversation 12 months later. Here’s a quick reminder in case you’ve forgotten which is which. The Outer Worlds? Space faring RPG by Obsidian in the style of Fallout. The Out Wilds? Indie Ground Hog day where a man plays a banjo in space. Got it? Okay, well now that we have that straightened out, The Outer Worlds on Xbox One is $20 at Amazon today. The Switch version is also discounted for $30 at the moment. It’s a standout RPG anchored by strong writing and characters, plus a must-play for fans of Fallout.

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Are you ready to dance? You can get a physical copy of Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer for $30 and I can groove to that news. The spin-off turns Zelda into an action rhythm game where you move and attack on beat. Most importantly, it boasts an absolutely phenomenal soundtrack filled with killer Zelda remixes that will get your head moving. The physical edition comes with all of the game’s DLC to date, which includes extra modes and characters like Skull Kid. It’s a perfect little package for both Zelda fans and those who love the original Crypt of the Necrodancer.

Persona 4 Golden (PC Code) XMASGM6 Image : Sega

Advertisement

So you’ve played Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5, and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight. Now all you have left to do is wait for Persona 5 Strikers next year, right? But what if I told you there were four more Persona games? Yes, as it turns out, Persona 5 is the fifth in a series. An incredible discovery, right? If you want to explore this brave new world, Persona 4 Golden is currently on sale on Newegg. You can get a PC code for the game for $13 when you use the code XMASGM6. Persona 4 Golden is an RPG about a group of kids trying to solve a local string of murders that seem to revolve around a world hidden within their TV sets. It’s as wild as you’ve probably come to expect from the series, so give it a whirl if you need more Persona in your life.

Snorlax Switch Lite Case Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This case is specifically for the Switch Lite and is made from two-layer PU leather. They are durable and brilliantly printed and vibrant in his teal color. Snorlax’s face is slightly raised with his usual sweet slumbering expression. The lining on the inside is soft to keep your device safe and sound. It’s got five slots for game cards that will keep them dust-free. It easily closes with two magnetic snaps and stays closed. This case isn’t bulky and can be tossed in your purse or backpack. Or heck just use this as your purse, which I have done. Look Snorlax maybe lazy but this cute carrying case is the accessory you need to be the most stylish of all the trainers. No Poké Balls required.

Advertisement

We saw Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $30 at Amazon. The game is quite literally brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

Advertisement

Ready for a comfortable night’s sleep? Sleep like a baby on a Buffy Cloud down alternative comforter for as low as $65— that’s the price of one that will fit a twin or twin XL (dorm-size) bed. For most of us, we’ll need to step up to the full/queen Buffy Cloud down alternative comforter for $80.



I’ve had my eye on one of these for a while. The Buffy comforter is made of soft hypoallergenic eucalyptus fibers. And, the fill is sustainably made of recycled materials. It’s so lovely to find an eco-friendly and skin-friendly comforter— but even more lovely to find it for 50% off! Plus, this comforter is made for all seasons, so you can enjoy it now and its lyocell breathable fabric will keep you comfortably cool in the summer as well.

Advertisement

For the fancy people with their fancy massive California king beds, the Buffy Cloud comforter is down to just $100 right now. You really can’t beat that price!

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-qt Air Fryer Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I don’t know where you’re reading this from, but here in Minnesota, we’ve already got plenty of snow deterring outdoor activities for a while. That includes outdoor grilling, of course, which is why this Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 for just $200 at Best Buy seems like a perfect solution for winter doldrums.



The Foodi isn’t just an indoor grill, it is also a 4-quart air fryer and can also bake, dehydrate, and roast your favorite dishes.

Grab it while it’s at this great price and get cooking!

Get that unsightly Gladware mess under control with this kitchen deal of the day: YouCopia food storage lid organizers are just $13 or $16 right now at Amazon.



These StoraLid organizers can hold both square and round lids, and has adjustable slots so you can customize it to fit the needs of your inventory of lids you need to organize. It’s $13 for a small or medium option, and $16 for the large.

Advertisement

Why not celebrate the new year with sparkling clean cabinets? Grab one for your home now!

Advertisement

Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

Normally this would be the time of year where I’d buy new towels for my cousin who stays with me when she visits from England or for my old roommate who crashes on the sofa on her way up to Boston. But alas, no towels are purchased for them this year. No holiday guests in 2020. However, this Macy’s sale is so good I’m just going to toss out the old and welcome the new. The Martha Stewart Collection of Quick Dry Towels are just $6 and the hand towels are $5. So you can have a set for only $11.

They come in 10 colors so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor and add a touch of class. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and guaranteed to be cozy after a nice hot shower. This is because one side reverses to a solid terry cloth material. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

Free shipping on orders over $25. This sale ends on Sunday.

Save up to 60% on Echo Devices Image : Gabe Carey

It’s 2021 my dudes, and Bezos is back to line his pockets with another year of deals on Amazon’s own devices. For a limited time, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 60% off the sticker prices. That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:



“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’ Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

As for the $30 Echo Dot 4th Gen in particular, you can save $50 off the original list price when you buy two at once. Especially if you’re planning to set up a smart home system around the whole house, with a smart speaker in every room, it’s worth entering the promo code DOT2PACK at checkout since you were going to buy them anyway.

Anker PowerDrive 2 Alloy ANKERD27 Image : Gabe Carey

Everyone who drives should have some kind of charging device in their car at all times. In case of an emergency, you never want to be without your phone if and when you break down. Although I doubt we’ll be doing much traveling anytime soon, the Anker PowerDrive 2 Alloy will get you to and from work, school, or the grocery store while powering up two devices at once. Altogether, the PowerDrive 2 drives 24 watts of horsepower and is small enough to fit in your pocket at 2 inches long and 0.98 inches thick. Its plain black finish means it won’t stick out like a sore thumb in your vehicle either.

Get the charger, a “welcome guide,” and an 18-month manufacturer’s warranty from Anker for 8 and half bucks when you clip the 8% savings coupon on the page and enter the promo code ANKERD27 at checkout. It doesn’t have all the fancy trimmings of, say, the RAVPower 48-watt charger, which boasts Power Delivery USB-C fast charging for a slightly higher price, or even Anker’s own 36-watt PowerDrive 3 Duo, but it gets the job done nevertheless. If all you need’s a no-frills accessory to juice up your phone on the go, the PowerDrive 2 Alloy is a worthy contender at an unbeatable price.

40% off Posters Image : Society6

Society6 is a great place to discover new artists and find pieces and decor from some amazing independent creators. They’ve been having incredible sales in the last few weeks. And honestly, it’s ugly out there still so why not thrive at home with some beautiful art. Take 40% off any print in the entire store starting today. This is me just realizing now all the art in my bedroom is from Society6. And actually even my tapestry and bedspread too. Guess I’m a fan.

I purchased that La Tinta poster during quarantine to brighten my space up. If you’re an anime fan her art is perfection. The detail and designs are breathtaking. Lots of gorgeous nerdy pieces in her store.

I also bought this Rainbow Cheetah poster by Megan Galante. I’m a sucker for anything that looks like it could be in a Wes Anderson movie. And with the colors, it blended super well with my very pink decor. There’s a definite whimsy to all of Megan’s pieces so if you want to make your home into one the Tenenbaums would live in this is the artist for you.

Advertisement

Standard shipping is $5 for one poster. This sale is expected to run until January 3.

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker (2-Pack) Image : Andrew Hayward

Smart speakers keep getting better year after year, and the recent Google Nest Audio smart speaker provides surprisingly great audio quality at a modest price. According to our pals at Gizmodo, it’s the “best-sounding smart speaker you can get for $100.”



Got space for more than one? Right now, BuyDig is offering a bundle pack of two of the charcoal-colored speakers for $180, a savings of $20 over buying them separately. You can pair them together for synchronized stereo sound in the same room, or spread them throughout your home so that you’re never far from your music, podcasts, and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Making your environment as inviting as possible for a restful night has probably been a goal and/or challenge for a ton of people this year. With so many stressful things going on it can be hard to get the sleep our bodies and minds need. If there is one thing we can ensure is that a good pillow will help. Tommy Hilfiger’s Hypoallergenic Pillow is 50% off and can give you that snoozy peace. Use the code JOY at checkout. This sale will run until Sunday.

This soft/medium density pillow has the clean lines we’ve come to expect from the preppy American brand. Made with SupraLoft polyester fiberfill this pillow is both plush and firm. It works excellent for both side and back sleepers. There’s a 200-thread count cotton cover on each one and can be washed in the machine if needed. Sweet dreams moonbeams.

Advertisement

What is time anyway? It feels like it’s been March for eight months now, but apparently, it’s almost 2021? Can someone please tell me where all that time went? In an attempt to keep everything straight, I’m about to do something desperate; get a calendar. I know what you’re thinking. “A calendar in 2021? Just look at your phone!” How often do you open your phone and go “oh look, it is Wednesday, December 30 and that is different than yesterday,” huh? I need a big picture of Luigi on my wall staring me dead in the eyes and inviting me to peer deep into the minutia each week. I want to manually flip through different Zelda scenes every month to remind me that we have indeed entered a new month. Luckily, Amazon currently has a pair of Nintendo 2021 wall calendars 50% off so I can fulfill this need. Existential crisis averted, folks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for $60 off the list price at either Newegg right now.

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. Unlike many other smart locks, however, the Eufy Smart Lock Touch keeps all its information on local storage. In fact, there’s absolutely no Wi-Fi connectivity or remote control whatsoever. There is Bluetooth, however. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2021, I’m hoping to look at more cats. I recently got one of my own and I enjoy looking at her, because she is cute. But one cat is simply not enough. My joy would be far greater if I could see a new cat every single day. Luckily, that’s entirely possible thanks to this handy Cat-A-Day 2021 calendar, which is on sale for $8 at Amazon. Here are all the benefits of picking this up.

1. You can remember what day it is. 2. You get to see a cat every day.

I don’t really think I need to elaborate any further here.

Extreme Mallard Decoys 3 Pack Image : Walmart

Hear me out on this one: Walmart is currently selling a three-pack of realistic duck decoys for $32 and honestly why not? Generally, these are used by hunters as a way to lure creatures in, so if that’s your jam then this is a solid deal at about $10 a duck. But why can’t we all just get some realistic ducks in our lives? I mean, these are perfect replicas of some of nature’s most majestic creatures. Behold the beauty of these two drakes and one hen. Watch as they peacefully float upon the water’s surface. Place them in your pool and sit beside them like a modern-day Tony Soprano. Talk to your therapist about their significance. It’s ducks all the way down in 2021, folks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maybe I’ve been playing Animal Crossing too long but the Waverly Blue bedding set is really speaking to me. The beautiful blue hue blends wonderfully with the adorable leaf pattern. It’s whimsical and sophisticated. This duvet cover is a 300-thread-count and made of 100% premium long-staple cotton. The full size is $134 in this sale and you can grab standard shams for only $31. The cover comes in both the classic Crane & Canopy style and Nova style. There is a zipper enclosure towards the middle on the Nova style making it a bit easier to wash on laundry day. One thing is for sure, both are comfortable, cozy, and gorgeous.

Advertisement

Shipping for this will be $20 and this sale runs through January 3.

Free Shipping Sitewide KINJAFREESHIPPING Gif : Atlas Coffee Club

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers free shipping on all its offerings using the exclusive promo code KINJAFREESHIPPING. Exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at no extra cost for shipping. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

Amazon Halo Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

The Amazon Halo is on sale for 25% off right now, a price that applies to all three color options: Black Onyx, Blush Rose Gold, and Winter Silver. That brings it down to just $75.



The Halo measures body fat percentage, your activity, sleep, and even your tone of voice to track things like “energy and positivity” according to the Halo’s product description.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vigorun Infrared Thermometer KTL63QKV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

It’s a new year, but the Rona is still around and we need to be on guard. Make sure your household’s temperatures are in check with 50% off this Vigorun infrared thermometer.



Normally $20, bring it down to just $10 when you add promo code KTL63QKV at checkout.

Advertisement

I’m not sure what else to tell you— it’s a thermometer, but it’s no-touch. It’s cheap right now. Win-win-win, right? Grab it while the code still works!

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, fashion and function is the ideal combo. But so is comfort and style. If you’re a gent still in need of a hearty winter boot these Richmond Ridge Chukka ones from Timberland are 28% off with the code JOY.

The waterproof boots are versatile with enhanced traction (it’s actually called TimberGrip) to take you from the mountains to the city with ease. The seam-sealed construction helps keep warmth in and moisture out. They’re made of leather from a silver-rated tannery and the lining is ReBOTL fabric. They lace up and come in three colors. The classic wheat nubuck shade is selling out fast as is the black. But plenty of the medium brown hue is left.

Advertisement

These will ship for free and this deal ends on Sunday.

OCA Low Top Pantone Canvas Image : Cariuma

Advertisement

They all run under $100. The low tops come in the shades of this new year: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. These are sharp shoes and you’ll turn heads for sure and take a step towards more eco-conscious shopping. I have a pair of Cariuma sneakers and love them. The color is striking and I always get compliments when I wear them out. They are a bit heavier but once you get used to them you’ll be just as stylish.

Advertisement

Tarte Fall Feels Eye & Cheek Palette Image : Sheilah Villari

This is one of my favorite palettes I’ve ever owned. Its hues are ideal for the chilly season and even the names conjure images of all the wonders this time of year has to offer. This eight pan palette from Tarte will make you a bonfire queen in no time and this is the lowest price out there for it. Take $6 off now to create a laidback look with vibrant hues.

These are rosy and cozy colors that are highly pigmented, mix beautifully, and absolutely complement each other. Slightly scented with chocolate it comes in a pink flannel case. This is the palette your collection was missing on frosty days. There’s a good variety of mattes, metallics, and there’s even a nude rose blush. Each of these glides on creamy and with ease. Apple Picking and Homecoming are my favorite shades to match with sweater weather.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A ball has dropped. Confetti exploded. Liquids were guzzled. Welcome to a New Year and what better what to celebrate than with a buttload of new toys from Adam & Eve. Yes, I wanted that phrasing. Not only can you take 50% off any toy you find today you’ll also get one of six goodies for free. You can pick from the company’s number one stroker, a couples kit, and even vibrating panties. Just use the code BONUS50 at check out.

I’ve heard you gents and I promise to make sure you boys have your plugs and strokers highlighted more this year. That being said this is a brand new toy for Adam & Even. The Sweetie Rechargeable Plug is bringing thrills to the backyard. There are seven vibe modes, it’s soft silicone, and lasts up to sixty minutes on one charge. It’s five and a half inches long and is sure to be a best-seller very soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since one entry is never enough here’s the new Deelite Double O Heaven. Think of it as a 2-in-1 designed to be as close to the real thing as possible with interior ticklers. Mimicking suction adds something extra and options are always nice right? It’s almost eight inches long, made of soft TPE on the inside, and solid ABS plastic on the outside. It’s still surprisingly discreet and easy to clean.

Advertisement

Standard $8 shipping on all orders.

Bra Bearies CBD KINJA25 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Folks, let me tell you, Sunday Scaries CBD makes a difference, and I’m not just saying that because we get a cut of the sales. I’ve been taking everything from oil droppers, gummies, and “Unicorn Jerky” for months now as a substitute for the, uhh, other substances I started to depend on during lockdown, and it’s made a huge difference. Gummies, of course, are the most fun way to enjoy a healthy dose of CBD—especially when they’re strawberry flavored and infused with vitamin C for an extra boost of immunity. For a limited time you can see what I mean for 25% less than you’d normally pay off the shelf using our exclusive promo code KINJA25, bringing your grand total to just $23 when you subscribe to recurring shipments, or $35 for a single bottle.

They don’t call ‘em Bra Berries for no reason either. For every purchase made, Sunday Scaries donates a portion of the proceeds to The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit organization devoted to breast cancer research fundraising and raising awareness for the disease. Chill out while supporting a good cause and take advantage of this deal sooner rather than later, as this deal only lasts a limited time.



Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve been a fan of Clinique’s products for years. My mom is still very much a loyal customer so I often get sent their lipstick when she would visit the makeup counter at Macy’s. Passion Pop is my go-to color and this set brings 5 other shades from that collection together in one very affordable set. The 5 piece Kisses Gift Set is only $15. This sale will run until January 11.

Just one of these is normally $20 so this is quite the sale for a lipstick enthusiast. Keep them all or share them with friends. I can tell you these are absolutely moisturizing and leave your lips very soft. They glide right on and have a really nice velvet finish. The color is very saturated so you can go as bold as you want. The shades in this set are all from the Pop line and include Nude, Plum, Poppy, Cherry, and Papaya.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sabrina: Season of the Witch Prequel Novel Image : Sheilah Villari

The final chapter of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is now on Netflix. If like me you just aren’t ready to fully let the princess of the Underworld go there are some fun supplementary pieces of media out there. Outside of the comics (which are brilliant) there is a trilogy of prequel novels to get your Greendale fix. Season of the Witch is the first in the series and it’s 15% off right now.

This series takes place just before the show starts so it’s a fun lead-in if you were planning a rewatch before binging season four. Here we have our young witch studying magic and all the wonder that will come with her powers. The gang’s all here too: Susie, Roz, Harvey, Hilda, and Zelda. And of course my favorite cousin Ambrose. Sabrina wrestles with the idea that she only has a limited time of normal teen bliss before the big day of becoming a full-fledged witch. Being a Sabrina series you know spells backfire, mysterious spirits interfere, temptations swarm, and intentions go awry. Are you ready to walk down the path of night?

Advertisement

It will ship for free for Prime members if you prefer a physical copy. And the download is instant if you want the digital version.

Advertisement

The last time I wrote about Cyberpunk 2077's official guide, we were pre-launch. December 10 still seemed like a dream that could disappear at any moment. In retrospect, perhaps it should have. But questions about whether or not CD Projekt Red should have taken more time on the game aside, Cyberpunk 2077 is actually out after eight years of waiting and it’s as huge as promised. If you’re like me and are finding yourself getting lost in the experience, the official Cyberpunk 2077 guide is currently on sale. You can order a hardcover copy for $25 or a paperback one for $17. This 496 page guide will help guide you through Night City, making it a solid companion for the game. If guides aren’t your thing, it still seems like a neat collector’s item for anyone looking to go all-in on the open world game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did you spend the holiday social distancing and binging Netflix? I know I’m not the only one. Shonda Rhimes’ latest show Bridgerton dropped on Christmas and it’s already a hit. If you didn’t know it was a nine-part book series by Julia Quinn she’s been adapting and oh boy, did it get the Shondaland treatment. If like me you’re now curious what the source material was like the paperback is 25% off and the Kindle version is 11% off.



Not surprising these are now #1 sellers at Amazon. If Jane Austen and Gossip Girl are your jams I think Bridgerton is for you. The social politics of Regency-era England mix with very relevant tabloid columns of ‘celebrity’ nonsense in this series. We follow a Duke and the debutant of the season faking a relationship to help keep each others families at bay for a quick high profile marriage. And that’s just one storyline. Let’s see if all the other delicious plots translated in Shonda’s version are done justice. Again what’s great is that if you’re hooked, you’ve got eight other books to satiate your proper desires. This might be the perfect romantic series to carry you through the winter months.

Advertisement

The paperback will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For diehard fans of the Legend of Zelda series, there’s not always a lot of ways to enjoy the franchise outside of gaming. While there are tons of games to play, there’s not a lot of Zelda media to take in otherwise. There’s some lore books and a bad cartoon for the desperate among us, but that’s about it. If you’re looking to scratch that Zelda itch in a new way, you can grab this collection of Zelda manga for $78 on Amazon. The five volume set comes in a literal treasure chest, so even if the books themselves aren’t your thing it’s still quite a statement piece. Plus, it comes with a poster, and who doesn’t love a good poster?

Advertisement

