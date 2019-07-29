Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Kiehl’s sale, Echo Dots, Logitech Speakers, and Speks discount lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. And if you haven’t already, make sure to claim your $125 cash for being part of the giant Equifax data breach.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s back at it this morning with 10 great deals on popular Anker charging accessories, but unlike most Anker discounts, these are only available for one day only.



Advertisement

The most tempting deals are probably on the USB-C PD charging gear, including the famous 30W PowerPort Atom PD 1, the 60W PowerPort Atom III, and even the nightstand and desk-friendly PowerStrip Pad with USB-C PD.

Elsewhere in the sale, you’ve got a couple of fast-charging wireless Qi pads to pick from; one for your home, and one for your car. Both support 10W charging for compatible Android phones, and 7.5W charging for iPhones, no additional hardware required.

There’s also a handy USB-C hub for your PC or tablet, which transforms a single USB-C port into three USB 3.0 ports.

And of course, it wouldn’t be an Anker sale without some durable cables, The most exciting one here is the nylon-braided PowerLine+ II USB-C to Lightning cable, which can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes with any of the USB-C chargers in this sale. In short, it’s the best Lightning cable money can buy. But there’s also a standard 10' Lightning cable for couch charging, a USB-C charging cable, and a 2-pack of USB 3.0-to-USB-C cables on sale as well.

If your big summer project is building a new gaming rig, this discounted Fractal Design Meshify gaming case may be a good place to start. This black is beautiful and built like a tank, with room for up to 5 drives, and two pre-installed fans.



This $67 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular unit (down by about $13 from its usual price.)



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tired: Plugging an OTA antenna into your TV, and hanging it in your living room somewhere.



Advertisement

Wired: Plugging an OTA antenna into this Tablo DVR in a closet or attic somewhere, and streaming your shows to all of your devices.

For just $100, you can put this cloud DVR anywhere you want in your home (or at least anywhere that gets good reception), and stream live or recorded content to every major streaming dongle and mobile device. Just note that you’ll have to provide an antenna, and plug in your own hard drive. There’s also a $5 monthly fee if you want to schedule recordings more than a day in advance, and watch when you’re away from home.

If you’re looking to jump into Alexa-powered household, or need a few more to litter your home with, boy, do we have a deal for you. Add two Echo Dots to your cart and you’ll get them both for $50 if you use the code DOT2PACK.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I don’t care what brand your laptop is; the speakers on it are horrible. So if you ever listen to music, podcasts, or game sound effects through them, do yourself a favor and spend $50 on this 2.1 system from Logitech.



Advertisement

The Z533 normally sells for $100, and includes two (very pretty looking) speakers, a subwoofer for added bass, and a control knob that you can attach to your desk for easy adjustments. Just be respectful of your neighbors.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’ve ever wanted a massage chair for your house, today is the day to get one. Thanks to Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day, you can get up to 50% select massage chairs. You can get the Ji Brown Modern Synthetic Massage Chair for $600 off. Remember, today’s a one-day sale and these deals won’t last for long.



Screenshot: Target

I’m willing to bet that you, with some frequency, find yourself having to buy laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, trash bags, bug spray, and other basic, household essentials. So why not take advantage of this limited time Target deal and get some bonus money for your trouble.



Advertisement

Just spend $50 on eligible items (it won’t be hard, trust me), and you’ll get a $15 Target gift card tossed in for free.

Photo: Amazon

This unassuming device from Yamazaki looks like a standard, nice-enough looking toiletside table for holding magazines, scent solutions, small succulents, or whatever else you want to decorate your bedroom with. But the hole at the bottom betrays its true purpose.



This is where you stash all of your toilet paper rolls. Not only does it get them out of the way, but it means that you and your guests will never be caught with your pants down when a roll runs empty. Just reach down, pull out a new one, and the next roll will take its place, standing at the ready until it comes time to perform its sacred duty. Normally $45, it’s down to $38 on Amazon today.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Keep your baby close without tiring out your arms thanks to a discounted baby carrier from Lilliebaby. In today’s Amazon Gold Box, you’ll find several carriers at a range of prices.



Advertisement

Just remember that these prices expire at the end of the day. Be sure to visit the main page to see all of the deals.

Photo: Walmart

If you feel like your living room furniture has seen better days, why not upgrade everything while there is a sale? You can get a Better Homes & Gardens Steele End Table in the walnut finish for only $31 at Walmart. The end table has plenty of room on top for a lamp and decor, as well as a spacious drawer to store things you need close by but don’t want on display.



Photo: Amazon

Don’t freak out because summer is more than halfway done. Instead, shop all of the summer sales that are taking place before the fall is here. If you’ve been looking for a new patio umbrella, but haven’t found a good deal yet, you’re in luck. You can snag a Le Papillon Hanging Patio Umbrella for a mere $50 when you clip $10 coupon and use promo code 7W879W6B on Amazon. The only warning before you buy is this umbrella does need to be weighed down, or nailed to the deck.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Don’t run out of contact solution again. If your kids keep stealing your solution to make slime, we’ve got a deal for you. When you choose Subscribe & Save, you can get a two-pack of Biotrue Contact Lens Solution (10 oz.) for only $10 when you clip the $5 coupon.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you just stack your pans on top of each other in your cabinet and call it a day? That is if you even bother taking the pan off of your stove. It is time to get your life in order and reorganize your kitchen situation. You can get a SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan Organizer for only $15 on Amazon.

Image: Nordstrom Rack

When it comes to the sneaker-and-activewear space—let’s be honest—nothing really compares to Nike. And right now at Nordstrom Rack, you’ll find a whole lot of newly marked down Nike styles for men, women and, kids. Like, we’re talking over 1,500 marked-clothes, shoes, and accessories. But this sale will only last through August 10, so if you’re in need of new sneakers and/or workout gear, well, you know just what to do: it.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Ah, slides: The most convenient of all footwear. And in case you hadn’t heard, they’re actually trendy this summer. Now, you can get in on this fashion statement for lazy people with 50% off a selection of slides from Adidas. The Adilette style is certainly a classic, or pick up a pair of equally respectable Cloudfoam or Comfort versions. Just use promo code SLIDES50 to slide into this discount at checkout.



Image: Stila Cosmetics

It’s National Lipstick Day, and Stila Cosmetics is putting on a promotion that won’t force you to kiss all your money goodbye for the sake of good makeup. For today only, you can swipe on a trio Beauty Boss Lip Glosses for just $30—a great deal considering just one usually costs $15. Choose whichever shades you like, and the offer will be automatically added to your cart at checkout. It’s a deal that’s <chef’s kiss> simply gorgeous.



Image: Kiehl’s

Cult-favorite Kiehl’s products rarely go on sale, but for today only, you can take 20% off your entire order from the skincare brand with promo code LIFERIDE, thanks to their Liferide 10 Year Celebration Sale. Not to mention, orders over $120 will receive a free 10-piece gift. Need help deciding what to get? We love their Magic Elixer Scalp Treatment, Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, Age Defender Eye Repair, and Original Musk Eau De Toilette, just to name a few of our favorites.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spritz is an awesome recipe book for anyone that likes Italian apertivo coctails, and wants to learn all about them:



From Milan to Los Angeles, Venice to New York, the spritz—Italy’s bitter and bubbly aperitivo cocktail—has become synonymous with a leisurely, convivial golden hour. But the spritz is more than just an early evening cocktail—it’s a style of drinking. In Spritz, Talia Baiocchi and Leslie Pariseau trace the drink’s origins to ancient Rome, uncover its unlikely history and culture, explore the evolution of aperitivo throughout Northern Italy, and document the spritz’s revival around the world. From regional classics to modern variations, Spritz includes dozens of recipes from some of America’s most lauded bartenders, a guide to building a spritz bar, and a collection of food recipes for classic Italian snacks to pair alongside.

It also has a very pretty cover that’ll look great on your bar cart, for what it’s worth. Get the hardcover for under $11 today, within a few cents of an all-time low. Salud!

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Harry Potter lovers know that the story didn’t just end after Deathly Hallows. If you only own the original seven books, it is time to add to your collection. You can pick up Hogwarts Library for $18 at Walmart. The discounted collection includes three additional stories written for the Harry Potter universe. You can read stories that Harry, Ron, and Hermione all had to read during their Hogwarts days, like The Tales of Beedle the Bard, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Quidditch Through the Ages.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Choose your own adventure with this huge Amazon Board game sale. There are literally dozens of games included discounted, today only. Super fun games like Between Two Castles of Mad King Ludwig and Eldritch Horror.



Here’s a list of our resident board game lover Corey’s favorites from the sale today.

If you have any suggestions, be sure to drop them in the comments. Just remember that these prices expire at the end of the day. Be sure to visit the main page to see all of the deals.

$37 Eldritch Horror 30 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Screenshot: Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man features all the web-slinging fun you could want in an open world Spider-Man game, and it’s down to $20 today on Amazon, an all-time low. And yes, it has the Sam Raimi suit now.



Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls | $12 | Speks | Promo code BALLOUT

It doesn’t matter how old you are, magnets are stupid fun. Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls make a terrific desk toy and right now, you can get them for 50% off for the first time ever. Each package comes with a thousand little balls that you can smush and form them into whatever geometric or asymmetrical thing you want. Use promo code BALLOUT to attract this discount to your shopping cart.

Note: Skip these if you have kids. I dunno what else to say here.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do we need to give you a reason to want a Nerf fun tactical vest? Of course not, it is awesome and you can totally destroy everyone in a Nerf gun fight with this. The Kids Tactical Vest Kit for Nerf Guns N-Strike comes with a Tactical Vest, a Dart Pouch, a Tactical Mask, Reload Clips, Protective Glasses, and Wrist Band, and 30 x refill darts.



Tech

Home

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Two-Pack | $50 | Amazon | Use the code DOT2PACK.

Lifestyle

Le Papillon 10-ft Offset Hanging Patio Umbrella Aluminum Outdoor Cantilever Umbrella Crank Lift | $50 | Amazon | Use Code 7W879W6B

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nite Ize’s 6" long, reusable, bendable gear tie can wrangle a lot of cables on your desk, and at $7, it hasn’t been cheaper in a while. to get a two-pack. Even if that’s overkill for your cords, this thing is big and durable enough to hold together garden hoses, pieces of lumber, and more.



Photo: Crane & Canopy

Summer is winding down and it is time to get your fall bedding ready. You won’t need to sleep with a sheet much longer. If you want a new quilt, comforter, or sheet set, you need to check out Crane & Canopy’s Friends and Family Sale. You can save 15% off of your orders of $200 or more when you use the promo code SWEET. You don’t just have to update your bedroom, you can also shop Crane & Canopy’s bath collection, as well as decor.



Photo: Andrew Liszewski (( (Gizmodo)

Dyson’s V10 might have killed the company’s corded vacuums forever, but it’s the V11 that perfected the design.



Advertisement

Featuring a similarly powerful motor to the V10 (though Dyson claims it has some small improvements), the big updates to the V11 are about quality of life. Unlike the V10, it’ll automatically adjust its power based on the type of surface you’re vacuuming to help preserve battery life, the first such Dyson cordless to do so. It also features another first; a built-in screen tells you how much longer that battery’s supposed to last.

Those might sound like minor improvements, but if you’re ready to go truly cordless with your vacuuming, they make a huge difference. Today on Amazon, both the Torque Drive and Animal models are on sale for $100 off, though it looks like the Torque has limited stock. The more expensive Torque Drive model includes a soft dusting head attachment and a screen that displays your remaining minutes and seconds of battery life, while the Animal model will only show you a more vague battery life glyph.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



Advertisement

They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SLEEPCOOL at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Photo: Butcher Box

Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up before July 29, you’ll also get three pounds of organic chicken wings in every box for the life of your subscription, for no additional charge. Who doesn’t want a wing night every month forever?



Advertisement

Better yet, all of those wings will come from free-range chickens that are USDA Certified Organic, were never given antibiotics or added hormones.

The three-pound wing bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choice of proteins.

Photo: Sunglass Warehouse

Time to throw on a pair of shades and head out into the summer sun. If you’ve been using sunglasses you got for free in college, it is time to buy yourself a new pair. You can get 60% off clearance and 30% off everything else at Sunglass Warehouse during their Semi-Annual Sale. To get this extra discount, you can by using the promo code CLEAR30.

Photo: J. Crew Factory

Who doesn’t love a good flash sale? Right now, you can get 40% Off Everything, Plus an Additional 25% Off your order at J. Crew Factory when you use the promo code BRUSHUP. Restock your work wardrobe at a fraction of the cost!



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Zappos sales don’t come around too often, but right now, this one-stop shoe shop is marking down over 85,000 items—I swear, that’s not a typo!—with their 20th Birthday Sale.



Advertisement

The best way to sort through a sale of this size is to filter by brand, and as you’ve probably guessed by now, select styles from a slew of your favorites—including Adidas, Nike, Cole Haan, Frye, Puma, Sam Edelman, and more—are among the great deals available. And don’t forget, while Zappos is shoe central, they do also have great deals on apparel, including Columbia outerwear, joggers, socks, and more.

Be sure to use promo code BDAY20 to score even more savings on select items. You’d better start sifting through this sale now, so you can snag everything you need to start fall off on the right foot.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Things are only impossible until they are not, and for the longest time, getting the complete Star Trek: TNG Blu-ray for under $100 seemed all but impossible. Today on Amazon though, it’s marked down to $81, and if you’re a Trekker, you know that resistance to this deal is futile.



Wolfenstein: Youngblood seems like it’s going to take Wolfenstein to new levels of absurdity, and Amazon currently has the Deluxe Edition marked down to $33 for every available platform, or only $3 more than the standard edition.



Advertisement

In addition to some skins and weapons, the main selling point of the deluxe edition is the Buddy Pass, which lets you play the entire game in Co-Op mode online with a friend, even if they don’t own the game themselves. So find a buddy, and get ready to kick some Nazi ass.