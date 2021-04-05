Monday's Best Deals: Babbel Language Learning, Car Seat Gap Fillers, Criterion Collection Sale, Amazon Fire Kids, Bloodborne: The Board Game, and More

Look below for what leads Mo nday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term.



In honor of Easter though, it’s not only 68% off right now, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month or 1-year extension, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout for new customers.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

Advertisement

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already. And hey, free bonus time is free bonus time, whether it’s a month or a year.

Babbel Lifetime Subscription Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

With vaccines ramping up and everyone getting in line to receive their jab, travel will absolutely be on everyone’s minds. Wouldn’t you like to brush up on a foreign language before you jet off to Paris, Barcelona, or the famous Red Light District of Amsterdam? Luckily for you, Stack Social is running a major deal right now and guaranteeing 60% off their lifetime subscription to Babbel, bringing the price down to $199.



If you don’t know what Babbel is, it’s a language learning app that breaks down classes into bits and pieces so you can retain Spanish, Portuguese, French, or whatever language you’re interested in on the go! I’ve personally tested it out, and one of the perks of Babbel opposed to their competitor, Duo Lingo, is that you’ll be able to talk with a group of other language students! And everyone knows the best way to retain a language is to speak it semi-regularly. With an original list price of $499, you’re honestly saving on so much in order to learn something that can benefit you for the rest of your life. What are you waiting for?

Beats Solo Pro Image : Beats

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Woot is currently offering them for just $145 in light blue, with other color options ranging between $150 to $160 each. Woot has free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers, too.



Advertisement

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still $60-70 less than we have often seen ‘em in stock in recent months elsewhere. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

Aukey True Wireless Sport Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

As I’ve been testing a myriad of products from Aukey, one thing is certain; each is great quality for the price. Don’t be a fool and miss this deal today. Treat yourself and save 45% on these True Wireless Sport Earbuds with the clipped coupon.

As with most of these secure fit earbuds, they’re built for a fast-paced life. These were made for the gym, hikes, runs, the court, and anything else for those adventurers with an active lifestyle. I’ve found ear-hooks are an acquired taste, but they definitely ensure everything stays where it needs to. And these are obviously waterproof to protect against sweat. Great bass and full sound given their size. Expect around thirty-five hours of playtime with the case, so you’ll get just about seven hours off of a single charge. A great value for a set of earbuds to take on the road with you.

Advertisement

These will ship free for Prime members.

Lifetime VPN Unlimited Service Image : KeepSolid

With a 3/5-star “Good” rating from PCMag, one of the only remaining trustworthy sources for VPN reviews, KeepSolid’s VPN Unlimited might not be the best of its kind, but it is decently well-regarded nonetheless. And right now, it’s also one of the most affordable VPN services you can buy, especially since few brands offer lifetime memberships to begin with. For a limited time only, StackSocial is featuring a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $40—down 80% from its $199 price tag straight from the provider. This option gives you access to the private networking client on five devices of your choosing. Or you can double it for only $20 more (a $299 value!).

Although it only has a small number of servers compared to bigger players in the space like NordVPN—around 400 across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong—its interface is tidy and highly accessible to newcomers. And on the off-chance you have trouble getting it to function as expected, there’s 24-hour/7-day-a-week customer support to give your VPN a jump. Because you’re paying for it, you don’t have to worry about speed bottlenecks either, and the company claims its “military-grade AES 256-bit encryption” and zero log policy keeps your browsing experience nice and secure. It’s also compatible with a wide range of devices, including Windows Vista through 10, macOS 10.11 and later, Android 4.1 and newer, iOS 9.0 and beyond, and even in browsers like Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

Advertisement

So long as you redeem your license within 30 days of purchase, you’ll be all set with a lifelong private internet experience that’s never interrupted by pesky renewal alerts. Just add it to your cart and start surfing.

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon does right by parents with its Fire Kids Edition tablets.



As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Advertisement

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited). The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Right now, Amazon is knocking $40 off the 7" tablet, $50 off the 8” HD tablet, or $60 off the 10" HD tablet, making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in blue, purple, and pink.

Advertisement

Fire HD 8 Tablet Image : Amazon

Look, it’s no iPad—but if you want a solid, cost-effective tablet for basic entertainment needs, there’s no better bargain than Amazon’s Fire tablets. And right now, they’re even cheaper.



Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is a good option. It has a modest 8-inch 1280x800 screen with just enough power to handle apps, games, and media, plus a hearty 12-hour battery. It’s marked down to just $60 right now with special offers (ads) on the lock screen, or $75 without—a savings of $30 with either version.

You can pay an extra $20 to get the Fire HD 8 Plus, which has smoother performance, wireless charging, and faster wired charging.

Advertisement

Westinghouse 34" Curved Backlit LED Gaming Monitor Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I’ve been on the lookout for a curved gaming monitor, and if you are too, Newegg has a great deal today.



Snag a Westinghouse 34" curved LED gaming monitor for $310 today, a 31% discount.

Advertisement

In addition to being large enough that you’re not going to miss a damn thing during your play sessions, it adds some personality to your desk with its RGB accents on the back, and its customizable logo light that displays on your desktop.

This monitor also boasts having “Flicker-Free Technology” and “Eye Care Technology”— so maybe you can skip the Bluelight glasses?

Grab it while it’s good! This deal will only last until Monday.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 3/7/21 and was updated on 4/3/21 with new information.

Advertisement

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Funko Pops Image : Giovanni Colantonio

So, you loved the Snyder Cut. After years of posting about it online, you now get to post about it online a lot more. Your “Release the Snyder Cut” chant has become a “Restore the Snyderverse” rallying cry. But how much of a Zack Snyder fan are you really? Are you enough of a fan to pre-order new Funko Pops based on the film? Are you obsessed enough to get the deluxe Darkseid pop? Are you so twisted that you’ll pre-order black-suit Superman? What about this pop of Wonder Woman just kinda hanging out? All of these and more are available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and will officially release this August. So come on, put your money where your mouth is if you want the Snyderverse back.

Advertisement

Bloodborne: The Board Game Image : Giovanni Colantonio

This is the Dark Souls of board games. No wait, I guess Dark Souls: The Board Game is the Dark Souls of board games. I guess it’s more accurate to say this is the Bloodborne of board games, because it’s Bloodborne: The Board Game. That’s right, the Dark Souls-like Soulslike game from the creators of Dark Souls is now a board game, just like Dark Souls: The Board Game. Similar to Dark Souls: The Board Game, Bloodborne: The Board Game is a one to four player board game based on Bloodborne. Just like Bloodborne, Bloodborne: The Board Game features the Dark Souls of board game gameplay. There are branching quests and a tabletop combat system that draws inspiration from Bloodborne, which draws inspiration from Dark Souls. Bloodborne: The Board Game also Dark Souls, which Bloodborne. It’s worth nothing that Dark Souls, Dark Souls. Also Bloodborne. Dark Souls Bloodborne board game: Bloodborne. Dark. Dark. Bl. Da. D.

Bloodborne: The Board Game is on sale for $80 at Amazon today.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Lets’a go! Super Mario 3D All-Stars is down to $50 at Walmart today, a familiar price for anyone who grew up playing the games included in the collection. Back in 2002, I remember getting $50 from my mom so I could go to the mall and gleefully pick up a copy of Super Mario Sunshine. Then there was 2007's Super Mario Galaxy, one of the first games I bought on my own when I went off to college. At the time $50 seemed like a real investment. Seeing that price tag on these classic games is kind of nostalgic, isn’t it? Okay, I’m reaching. It’s a little bizarre that the collection was $60 to begin with, but the price reduction here is a welcome one. Super Mario 3D All-Stars will literally vanish from shelves starting today, so if you’ve been hoping for a discount, this is your last chance.

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : Sony

If you didn’t pick it up last year, good news! The Last of Us Part II is down to $30 on Best Buy right now, saving you $30. Be warned: the story is polarizing, but it also swept house during last year’s game awards season. Perhaps you remember the wave of bad discourse that it spawned. People just had a lot to say about this game. Some of that was valid criticism. Other critiques were bad faith arguments from angry nerds. In retrospect, I think we were all just restless from being cooped up inside. If you’re already invested in the story, now’s a good time to grab the next chapter.

Advertisement

Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game Image : Sheilah Villari

Happy Godzilla vs. Kong Day! If you need more monster fighting, how about a board game? I had no idea Funko had moved into this space but looking at the packaging; it’s beautifully designed. The retro vibe comes from the fact that you’re playing through 1960s Tokyo in this Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game. Today save 36% on it and live out all your “strange creature” fantasies.



As a kid, I loved Rodan because I’d watch the then Sci-Fi Channel Saturday mornings when they ran old Godzilla flicks. So obviously, my major gripe with this game is the lack of a pterodactyl-like monster. But you can play as the other famous kaiju: Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, or Megalon. They each come as an awesome miniature to stomp around the board. You’ll be battling your friends to become the ultimate monster ruler by strategizing to gain more energy by destroying select targets on the board. Your kaiju will need to take the others out before the people of Earth deploy game-ending weapons to destroy you all. Recommended for ages ten and up for two to four players. The game takes about forty-five minutes, so it’s not a long campaign but definitely fun enough to get a few sessions in on a killer game night. This definitely makes me interested to see what Funko does in this gaming space in the future.

Prime members get free one-day shipping.

Advertisement

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Sony

Sony has a big spring sale happening on PSN over the next few weeks and that means retailers are scrambling to match its prices. Case in point, you can now grab Ghost of Tsushima for $40. Sucker Punch’s open world samurai game came out last year and it’s one you don’t want to miss. It features a gorgeous world and varied combat for both stealthy and aggressive players. More importantly, it features the best button prompt in history. At one point, you sit in some hot springs and the game prompts you to reflect on your uncle. It’s an incredible moment and you need to see it to believe it, so grab a copy.

Super Mario LEGO Starter Course Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Look, we can stop pretending. It’s just you and me here, and neither of us have to act cool. The Mario LEGO set? Actually kind of lit. The toys allow you to create physical Mario levels with interactive toys. I’m not too proud to admit it’s rad and if you aren’t either, know that it’s on sale for $48 today. The kit comes with 231 pieces, complete with warp pipes, an end level flag, question blocks, and more. Plus, you get a big LEGO of my boy Bowser Jr and a Mario toy that makes a gleeful noise when you stomp on his little head. Get it for your kids, get it for yourself, whatever, there’s no judgement here. Enjoy life, you do you, LEGOs are cool.

Advertisement

AUTOOMMO Car Seat Gap Organizers Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I don’t know about you, but I drop things under my car seats all the time. It can be a real pain sometimes when you just can’t reach your phone or wallet or whatever it is you’ve dropped because your hand just can’t fit quite right into the tiny cramped space.



Avoid that problem in the future with a 2-pack of these AUTOOMMO car seat gap organizers for 15% off! Just make sure to clip the coupon below the price to get that offer.

As an added bonus, the driver’s side gap filler has 10W wireless charging capability for the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and the Google Pixel, among other phone models. So, you can not only stop losing your phone, but it can safely charge in your nifty little gap filler as you drive on.

Advertisement

Omron Body Composition Monitor + Scale with Bluetooth Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I’m not much of a scale person. I’ve always kind of gone more by how I feel to track fitness progress more so than a goal weight. But if I was a regular scale user? You’d best believe I’d get something like today’s deal, the Omron Body Composition Monitor and Scale for just $29— a 68% discount.



This nifty little scale reads not only body weight, but also your body fat percentage, resting metabolism, skeletal muscle percentage, and more with the use of its companion app.

Grab it while the deal’s still good! Sometimes MorningSave deals go fast, and other times they stick around a bit. If you’ve been seeing our deals for MorningSave, Meh, and SideDeal and like what you see, consider grabbing a $5 monthly membership to get your shipping covered at all of the partner sites.

Advertisement

You’ve been putting it off and off, but you know in your heart it’s time to start growing your own veggies— or at the very least, maybe an herb garden.



Or maybe you want to plant some flowers now that the weather is warming up? I personally am going to start by planting some perilla seeds I just got recently, since I can’t find perilla leaves for at-home Korean barbecue anywhere!

Whatever you want to plant outdoors, do it more comfortably with 40% off of a foldable garden kneeler seat today! This multifunctional little cutie can be yours for just $36 when you add promo code 68SU8SSI at checkout.

Advertisement

This green TomCare seat can be used to sit or converted to a kneeler instead. It even has two pouches you can pop all your gardening tools and seeds and such in. Unfortunately, the other colors are not on sale.

This deal sold fast the last time we had this one up— a lot of people are working on developing green thumbs, apparently, so don’t sleep on this one!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 3/21/21 and was updated with new information on 4/3/21.

Pikachu Twin/Full Comforter With Two Pillow Shams Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Ever since subjecting her to Ford V. Ferrari, no doubt the manliest movie of 2019, I have been begging my wife to let me buy a racecar bed for us to sleep in. And while that will probably never happen for reasons unbeknownst to me, I found this Pikachu twin-/full-sized comforter set on sale this morning while searching for Pikachu comforter sets online. Although we have a queen, I’m hoping we can use it for the guest bed, so that when my family visits, they are greeted by a friendly face before entering a deep slumber, hopefully dreaming of their quest to become a Pokémon master one gym battle at a time.

In the set, you can expect the 72" x 86" comforter, along with a couple of pillow shams to top it off. Whether you’re looking to spice it up in the bedroom, or just add a hint of elegance to your decor, don’t sleep on this comforter set. Sleep under it at a 45% markdown.

Wyze V2 Pet Camera Image : Sheilah Villari

The Wyze V2 Pet Camera can help monitor your fur kids when ever you need to be away from your home. Just being able to keep an eye on things can put your mind at ease. This pet cam is one of the top products from Chewy, and it’s just $26.

Advertisement

It’s not just during the day you can watch. There is a night vision feature that comes through even in low light, and you’ll have a panoramic view no matter where you place it. Two-way audio allows you to scold a wily dog caught in the act or even fluffy siblings bickering. This camera connects directly to your phone for convenience. The setup is simple with WiFi, and you can store images and footage on an SD card. There is a bundle that includes the SDcard for $39. Video is triggered by sound and motion and can also be saved to the cloud for free for fourteen days. If you have to be out of your home but don’t want to disconnect from your responsibilities there, this little cam can help and is extremely affordable in doing so.

Free shipping on orders over $49.

Secura Cool Touch Electric Water Kettle Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re like me, you live on tea even in spring. The kettle is the only way to go for an authentic sipping experience, be it an afternoon brew or morning breakfast. If you’re looking for a new one or are ready to make the jump from zapping water in the microwave, this Secura Cool Touch Electric Water Kettle is for you.

Advertisement

Simplicity is key when it comes to your kettle, and this one is easy to use with one-touch operation. It’ll also stay warm for up to four hours which is really a thing of beauty in these chilly months. But don’t worry; it has an auto shut-off and is wireless for your convenience. This kettle has a 1.8-quart capacity, and it’s not just your tea that’ll benefit coffee, ramen, oatmeal, and whatever your thirsty/hungry heart craves. Cool Touch tech ensures no one gets burned, no matter how hot it gets on the inside. It’s 100% BPA-free and easy to clean. This kettle is durable and comes with a 1-year warranty.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

TaoTronics Air Purifier 24AP008 Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been in the market for a new air purifier, you may want to give this one a try. The TaoTronics Air Purifier is only $91 when you clip the coupon and use promo code 24AP008 at checkout, and is equipped with a true HEPA filter. It can sift out dander, mold, and pollutants for anyone with horrible allergies. Nothing much to say, so go ahead and clear the air with a fresh new purchase for your dusty ass apartment. It’s $24 off the list price right now when you use the code.

Advertisement

A smart lock is one of the handiest connected home devices you can add to your place. If you’ve ever closed the door behind you and immediately realized that your keys are missing, a smart lock can save you the hassle of calling a locksmith or tracking down a backup key from a friend or family member. Just pull out your phone, press the button, and it’ll open for you.



August’s Wi-Fi Smart Lock is one of the most popular options today, and its current 4th-generation model is marked down 22% to $196 at Amazon.

I’ve used an earlier August model and found it easy to install and handy for checking whether I locked the door once I’m away from home. And yes, the one time I walked out the door without my keys, the August Smart Lock saved me from a whole lot of time and stress. Better safe than sorry. This one’s a lot slimmer, too, and can automatically unlock when you get home. Handy!

Advertisement

Kyoku Damascus Steak Knives (Set of 4) KYOKUT23 Image : Andrew Hayward

No kitchen is complete without a killer set of steak knives, and you can’t do much better than Kyoku’s Daimyo series Damascus knives. Made of high carbon steel, these “ruthlessly sharp” (and sharp-looking) blades are guaranteed for life and have a slightly curved edge to slice through a hearty steak with ease.

Right now, you can add a set of four Kyoku Damascus steak knives to your arsenal for $118, a savings of $52 off the list price. Just clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KYOKUT23 at checkout to secure the savings.

Advertisement

300 Doggie Poop Bags Image : Sheilah Villari

Everybody poops, including your pups. Whether you have a house full of canines or even just one, you need doggie doo bags. It shows you respect your neighbors and community when you curb your pooch. Right now, grab all the bags you need for cheap. This bundle of 300 poop bags is just $20; that’s just a few cents a bag. The bags have sweet little pooches on them and non-scented. They are durable and leak-proof, which is just as important. You get twenty rolls and a reusable dispenser that you can attach easily to their leash. This is a great deal for something you know you will use, probably a lot quicker than you think. They are also certified 100% biodegradable and actually made from high-quality plant-based materials. This is a lightning deal for the next three hours.

Prime members enjoy free shipping.

JACHS NY Sweater Cleanup Sale CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

I know, I know: It’s getting warmer every day now. We’re getting further into spring, and maybe now you’re putting your colder weather clothes away. Well, unless you’re up north like me— I’m not putting my warm stuff away until Minnesota has experienced its yearly April snowstorm. Not this year! I’ve finally learned.



So you must be thinking, “Why on earth would I buy a sweater right now?” Well, these JACHS NY sweaters come in such classic hues and styles, they’re pretty timeless. That means you can have some fresh looks ready to go for next fall and winter if you think ahead— and if you’re interested in snagging some for up to 90% off.

Whether your preferred type of sweater is wool, cotton, ribbed, or even cardigans, JACHS has got you covered. You can check out all the styles on sale for their clearout right here— just be sure to add code ‘CLEANUP’ at checkout to get an additional 15% off these already slashed prices.

Not sure where to start? Sit back, relax, and think of me as your temporary internet girlfriend for the rest of this post, and I’ll tell you what to wear, bb.

First up, you just can’t go wrong with a timeless ribbed crewneck sweater— especially in this perfect shade of grey. Plus, it’s only $25 with the discount code.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Charcoal Marled Ribbed Crewneck Sweater $25 at JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

You want a bit of flair? Too bad, we’re going for CLASSIC, ok? You want to make sure these styles are still looking good when it’s cold again, right? Well, if you must have something other than a plain sweater, here’s a nice stripey crewneck for $25.

G/O Media may get a commission Olive Merino Wool Jaspe Stripe Crewneck $25 at JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

Lastly, I’m just a huge fan of the fisherman cardigan look. I feel like this is just the perfect way to add class to any outfit. And this one is a steal at only $30 after adding code CLEANUP.

G/O Media may get a commission Navy Merino Wool Fisherman Cardigan $30 at JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

Advertisement

Don’t miss out on this sale! Check out all the sweaters on sale at JACHS NY.

2-Pack Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Image : Sheilah Villari

We just covered the benefits and tastiness of numerous Apple Cider Vinegar gummies. The benefits of ACV have been discussed for years, and as more information emerges, it becomes less an object of folklore medicine. While there is no definitive clinical evidence, millions swear by it. This pack from Goli Apple Cider gives you two bottles for just $34. This is a great deal for 120 organic gummies that can help boost metabolism and increase your energy levels. And taste much better than ingesting the source directly.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Full Bloom Bundle SPRING Image : Ella Paradis

Spending a little more time at home isn’t the worst thing. We’re almost there; just hang in. In the meantime, our pals at Ella Paradis want to help you jump into a new season with some perfect goodies to unwind. The Full Bloom Bundle is that and can be all yours for just $60 with the code SPRING.

This is quite the deal, and the centerpiece of this curated self-love surprise is one of Better Love’s best toys. I know I’ve mentioned the Rabbit Lily as a fave, so obviously, I’m excited to see it included. It’s the perfect classic vibe and never lets me down. And since your still keeping it close to home, how about a tropical scented candle for rest and relaxation. Go full measure will a self-care day and hop into a warm, soothing bath because you’re getting two bath bombs. Finish it all off by easing your mind with some calming aromatherapy. There are two essential oils of jasmine and ylang-ylang to put the cherry on top of a stress-free day. You earned a day as beautiful as you are.

This bundle will ship for free.

G/O Media may get a commission Full Bloom Bundle Buy for $60 at Ella Paradis Use the promo code SPRING

Advertisement





The Art of Super Mario Odyssey Image : Amazon

I can’t believe it. Mario has died. After 35 years, the famous Italian no longer exists. How is this possible? How can the universe be so cruel? We knew this day was coming. Nintendo gave us fair warning that our time with the plumber was limited when it unveiled its Mario 35 celebrations. Nintendo made it clear that games like Mario 3D All-Stars would disappear from the eShop that day. We took that time for granted and now Mario is fucking dead. If you’d like to eulogize him, you can grab The Art of Super Mario Odyssey for $20. This 368 page art book features tons of art from one of Mario’s last outings. He looks so happy in it. Feel like shit. Just want him back.

Up to 50% off Select Criterion C ollections Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The Criterion Collection is the gold standard for film snobs and movie lovers the world over. But for a good reason. These boxes and bundles are beautifully designed and provide supplementary material to dig deeper into your favorite pieces of cinema. Amazon is having a huge sale on the majority of the collection.

There are so many classics and fan favorites you’re sure to find one of yours or discover a new one. This is the perfect opportunity to finally see that movie you’ve always been told you need to see, like Hidden Fortress that inspired A New Hope.

I was in a pretty in-depth film criticism program in college, so of course, I gush over these sales, and one of my all-time favorites is included in it. Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless kicked off the French New Wave movement and is a must to impress your cinematic pals. It’s gorgeous in so many ways, and I’ve read the accompanying book multiple times over the years.

Advertisement

Anytime I can bring up Metropolitian, I do. I have no idea why but this movie has stayed with me since I first saw it nineteen years old, but it has. If wit and anxiety could be personified, it’d be this Whit Stillman film. This is one of the indie greats of the 90s.

Several titles are also “get 3 for the price of 2,” but you really have to dig around as there isn’t a designated section for those within the Criterion tab. But beloved slacker comedy Dazed and Confused is included in that deal.

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Advertisement

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.