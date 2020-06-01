Monday's Best Deals: Assasin's Creed Valhalla, Aukey Power Bank, Axe Bodywash, Roomba Gold Box, and More

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

A 10-pack of Axe body spray, an Aukey 30,000W power bank, a jewelry cleaner, a Roomba gold box, and a refurbished Echo Show & Ring lead Monday's best deals.



Save 70% on 3 Years Image : NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the most widely-acclaimed VPN services out there and has been downloaded en masse by our readers during past deals. The service lets you connect up to six simultaneous devices and access 5,871 servers worldwide, with no logs kept of your actions.



Right now, the best deal is to spring for three years of service and save 70% off of the regular monthly price. You’ll have to spend $126 to do so, but at least then you won’t have to think about it again until 2023!

Sennheiser CX 150BT Wireless Headset Image : Andrew Hayward

Sennheiser has knocked $30 off of the price of its Bluetooth wireless in-ear headset right now. The Sennheiser CX 150BT earbuds are joined by a cord that hangs behind your neck, and the company promises strong noise isolation, comfortable usage, and battery life of up to 10 hours.



If you haven’t already, anyone who has recently taken on running as a hobby will soon realize music is everything, and your headphones are the vessel that brings music to your ears. Designed for sports and exercise including but not limited to running, JBL’s Under Armour headphones and true wireless earbuds are on sale for up to 30% off on Amazon. The two on-ear models come in black/red or just plain black for $160 while the buds are $150.



While I haven’t used the JBL Under Armour Train myself, I have taken the Under Armour FLASH in-ear headphones for a spin. These Bluetooth wireless earbuds leverage UA waterproof technology to keep sweat and rain from getting in the way of your workout. The rubberized flex fit tips, meanwhile, prevent them from falling out of your ears, and the 25-hour battery life (using the aluminum charging case found in the box) is impressive. I only wish the sound quality was any competition for my superior Bose SoundSport Free.

With a 30,000mAh power bank, why would you ever tether yourself to a wall? AUKEY’s model has USB-C and 30W Power Delivery alongside Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 capabilities, and it’s down to $45 at Amazon with exclusive promo code KINJA601. While you’re at it, you can also save 25% on a nylon-braided 6.6-foot USB-C cable with code KINJA603, and if you happen to need a wall charger, this 36W dual-port USB-C plug is just $18 with promo code KINJA602.



If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the fakes and go for some real AirPods. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $20 on a pair of your own at Amazon, complete with a wireless charging case.



Razor RazorX DLX Electric Skateboard Graphic : Jordan McMahon

We all poured one out for Boosted when they shut their doors earlier this year, but if you’re still itching to hop on an electric board, you’ve still got some options. Namely, there’s Razor’s RazorX DLX Electric Skateboard. It can run up to 12 mph, and go for a total of 40 minutes on a single charge. If you were reliant on public transit, but want a safer way to navigate the streets in a socially distant way, an electric board can get you around quicker than walking, and add a bit more fun to the journey.



Up to $80 off Samsung SSDs Graphic : Jordan McMahon

The more time we spend at home, getting work done on our laptops, the more space we’ll take up on our drives. Sure, there’s cloud storage, but it can get costly and you’re handing off all your data to another party. Having everything on a local drive makes sure you keep control over your files, and that they’re within reach whenever you need them. Right now on Amazon, Samsung has a bunch of SSDs on sale for up to $80 off, so if you’re in need of some storage ASAP, or just like to plan ahead, these drives are worth a peek. This 1TB drive, usually $250, is down to $170 right now, and this 500GB drive is down to just $90.



TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 ANC Headphones KINJALE6

TaoTronics is making it super cheap to get an entry-level pair of ANC headphones. The SoundSurge 60 are just $34 when you clip the coupon at Amazon and use promo code KINJALE6.



These feature dual 40mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, improved voice calls with CVC 6.0 microphones, and TaoTronics is advertising 30-hour battery life with quick charging, where just five minutes on the juice gets you a two-hour session.

Microsoft Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen Photo : Sam Rutherford ( Gizmodo )

If you’re able to get past its shortcomings, Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is a sleek, lightweight 2-in-1 that you can easily toss in a bag or carry around the house to get work done. Unfortunately, buying it won’t get you the Surface Pro X Keyboard or Slim Pen, and they’re not exactly cheap. Typically, a bundle of the two costs $270, but today you can get it for $210. So, if you’re looking to alternate between a trackpad and a stylus, or just want to doodle on your Surface between meetings, this might be the deal you’re looking for.



Tile Pro 2-Pack Image : Tile

Losing your things frequently? With a Tile Pro, down to $40 at Amazon, you’ll have a layer of protection and reprieve that’ll save you some panic. Just press the button twice to find your phone, or use the phone to find whatever the Tile is attached to, like your keys, your wallet, or maybe even that leftover lasagna that keeps disappearing from your fridge (but we can’t guarantee your perp won’t be smart enough to take it off before they stuff their face).



Compared to the original, the Tile Pro has better battery life (with user-removable cells) and increased Bluetooth range of 300 feet.

If you can’t wait to guzzle beer and chuck a mean axe at thine foes, pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which Amazon is making a bit cheaper to do with a temporary $10 discount on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



Unfortunately, it’s unclear whether standard pre-orders come with the Way of the Berserker mission Ubisoft originally advertised as Amazon no longer highlights that benefit. You do, however, get Amazon’s pre-purchase price guarantee, so if the price drops more between now and release date (it probably won’t), your final total is automatically adjusted.

Don’t forget that Amazon doesn’t charge until it ships, so don’t hesitate to secure your copy!

Gameboy Leather Lunch Box (Pink) E75HZ37W Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

LOOK AT THIS. THIS IS SO CUTE. IT’S A PINK GAME BOY COLOR LUNCH BOX. And with code E75HZ37W, you can get this SUPER ADORABLE LUNCH BOX for just $8! It’s a bit more than just a cute novelty too, as reviews suggest that it’s actually a good lunch box for keeping your food cool. AND IT’S JUST SO CUTE.



There are a couple caveats, though. First, the code only works for the pink lunchbox. I’m a bit sad I can’t get the iconic purple color lunchbox for $8, but the pink one is plenty cute. Also, these lunch boxes are made with leather, so those that live the complete vegetarian or vegan lifestyle will not be able to grab one.

But if those don’t bother you, you have until June 7th (or until it sells out) to grab one!

Fortnite OMEGA-Xi Gaming Chair Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Gaming chairs tend to get a bad rap. But, it’s important that if you’re sitting in something for a long period time, even to play video games, you need to make sure you have proper posture and not ruining your back when you’re older. Of course, gaming chairs aren’t made equal in this regard either, but this Fortnite chair looks pretty solid.



First and foremost, it’s not in those garish colors that most gaming chairs are made in for god knows what reason. So that’s nice! It also has a footrest, if you’re feeling that too. And honestly, I don’t really know HOW this chair is related to Fortnite, so you don’t really need to be a megafan to buy it.

From there, it’s pretty standard for a ergonomic computer chair—just without the huge price tag. This chair is only $130, but the sale only lasts until Monday!

Up to 50% off Pop Vinyls Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

It is my contention that Funko Pops are tacky. I also have at least three of them displayed in the shelving unit next to my bed. We contain multitudes. Right now you can do the same—at a steep discount in Amazon’s Gold Box sale. Want to show off your love of Star Wars? One 7" tall Luke Skywalker riding a Taun Taun is marked down 25%. Reveal your T W I S T E D side to friends and family with $9 off the 10" Joker vinyl. Remember Game of Thrones? Daenerys is $19, a 38% reduction in price.



Peruse the wider catalog of discounted Funko Pops over on the Amazon sale page. Whether you like it or not, I’m certain you’ll find a character that pulls at your heartstrings. How could Baby Yoda not? He’s a freakin’ Muppet Baby. You’ll never unsee this horrific Goose from Captain Marvel replica. For better or for worse, there’s plenty more where those came from.

TurboGrafx-16 Mini Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

After some obfuscated messaging around COVID-19 delays back in March, the TurboGrafx-16 mini is now up for grabs on Amazon, assuming you have $100 to spend. Complete with 50 full-fledged seminal classics, the retro gaming console follows the NES and SNES Classic as well as the more evergreen Sega Genesis Mini and PlayStation Classic as yet another throwback system that’ll let you relive the good ol’ days in quarantine (or live through them the first time if you’re under a certain age).



Advertisement

Included in the package, you’ll find the console, a single controller, and an assorted mix of big ticket American TurboGrafx-16 and Japanese PC Engine games like Ys: Book I and II, Dracula X (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood) Military Madness, Bonk’s Revenge, and more. Although you won’t find a power adapter in the box unless you shell out for the currently sold-out $120 bundle, you can swap in just about any old USB AC plug in its stead. Alternatively, you can upgrade your existing TurboGrafx-16 using this HDMI accessory.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini was announced last June as the PC Engine Mini in Japan and PC Engine Core Grafx in Europe. The US version has two USB ports and supports a five-way multiplayer adapter. A second controller was available from Hori, but like the power adapter it too is sold out on Amazon. It was originally slated to release over two months ago, on March 19, before its manufacturing and shipping facilities in China were faced with an “unavoidable suspension” due to the widespread outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Big Tony Stark fan? Now you can add the Iron Man Hall of Armor to your LEGO Avengers setup for $12 off of the list price.



It comes with four different Iron Man suits, including a swappable Stark head, plus two enemy Outriders and a big robotic Igor Suit that you can put Tony Stark into. This 524-piece set is 20% off.

McFarlane Toys Cyberpunk 2077 Action Figure Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Wake the fuck up, samurai. Todd McFarlane’s Keanu Reeves (AKA Johnny Silverhhand) figurine is here and it’s already 20% off on Amazon. Pick it up while supplies last, and don’t forget to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077, now discounted to $45 on CDKeys. Revealed at E3 2019, Reeves is making his motion-captured video game debut in the upcoming dystopian sci-fi RPG from The Witcher series developer CD Projekt.



Loosely based on the character of the same name in the tabletop role-playing game Cyberpunk 2020, the Johnny Silverhand character Reeves will be playing belongs to the Rockerboy class, described in the game’s canon as “the street poets, social consciences and rebels of the 2000s.” If this sounds dumb to you, that’s because it is, and you should be excited for that reason. Cyberpunk 2077 will release later this year on September 17.

50% off Malouf Dough Pillows Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

As someone who recently upgraded their bed pillows, let me tell you, it’s a gamechanger. While I didn’t splurge on the Malouf Zoned Dough pillows, I’m now wishing I did. That’s because they’re 50% off at Huckberry, bringing the cheapest option down to $88—not bad for a head cushion that claims to “regulate humidity, temperature, and odors,” thanks to its bamboo charcoal infusion. What’s more, for an extra $12, you can add CBD to the mix.



Malouf Zoned Dough pillows come in King and Queen sizes, fit for beds of any royal stature. Each pillow is perforated, with larger holes concentrated in the center surrounded by smaller holes to bolster your neck. The cover is machine washable, and CBD options are clary sage-scented, for a relaxing smell to accompany their topical cannabidiol. Now, lie down your weary head and sleep ‘til you can’t no more. You deserve it.

RYOBI 18V One+ 1/2" Cordless Impact Wrench Kit Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If you want all the excitement of a Nascar pit crew member with none of the pressure, the 18-Volt One+ impact wrench kit is $109 from RYOBI over at The Home Depot. With up to 3,200 impacts per minute, you’ll be able to replace your tires and assemble heavy equipment in no time at all, completely free of wires. Since this bad boy is powered by a 4.0Ah rechargeable battery, you’ll no longer be tethered to the nearest power outlet.



Better still, everything you need is included in the box—from the wrench itself to the 18V P118 IntelliPort Charger to the high capacity 4.0Ah battery, the pictured tool bag, and a handy operator’s manual. The whole kit is backed by a 3-year warranty, plus if you’ve got any other RYOBI One+ tools lying around like I do, the battery is interchangeable. When one device is ready to charge, latch on the battery from another and never stop wrenching.

Can you scarf down six 10 oz. cans of Planters honey roasted peanuts? For $21, you can buy the whole pack and prove it. Down $10 from their usual price, these sweet and salty legumes will have you licking the bottom of the can. Be careful not to eat ‘em all in one go, however, because that would mean ingesting 9,600 calories in a sitting. But hey, they’re delicious so legally not even the disgraced Baby Nut can stop you. No matter how much Planters tries to make him a thing.



Select Pet Beds Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Amazon has put a few pet-friendly pieces on sale today to make the days a little more fun and comfortable for the fur babies. These Amazon select pet items will change in value as you pick the size you need. Is your pupper a big boy or an itty bitty boy? The sizes run the gamut. Sales run up to 25% off.



There are two different styles of cuddle bolster beds both in different patterns and colors. These are machine washable for easy cleaning and will give either your dog or cat lots of comfort. The faux-Sherpa padded bed is perfect for crates and pens. Speaking of there is also a travel playpen and a tree for your kitty kat.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

30% off Ukoke Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

You’ve probably perfected handwashing so well you’re thinking of going pro. Which is great, but have you been cleaning the rings you wear also? Dirty jewelry can carry bacteria too. Dirt and debris can lead to scratches and even discoloration. A good easy to use jewelry cleaner is just what you need. The Ukoke Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner is 30% off at Amazon and gets anything you have back to sparkling.



Ukoke pledges to give you professional-level cleaning and return your items to pristine. Just fill the tank, place your precious pieces in, maybe add a little hand soap to enhance the results, and that’s it. It’s that easy. The ultrasonic waves that wash over everything are gentle and safe but powerful enough to grind the grime away. Keeping your jewelry clean and undamaged not only makes them beautiful but maintains their value for years to come.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Save 15% on Smoke X Wireless BBQ Alarms Image : ThermoWorks

Advertisement

While you can get away with the set-and-forget style of barbecuing for amateur needs, those who really want to step their grill game up might be interested in a Smoke X alarm, which ThermoWorks has for 15% off. Available in two-channel ($143) and four-channel ($169) configurations across a huge array of colors, this alarm is equipped with wireless RF technology that’ll allow you to keep an eye on temps without having to babysit the grill.



Recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you don’t mind buying refurbished, Amazon is letting go of a two-piece combo featuring a recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro combined with an equally-used Echo Show 5 for one low $179 price. See who’s knocking in a pinch and interact with your visitors without ever having to approach the door, which is just fantastic in these increasingly anarchistic times.



iRobot Roomba 891 Image : iRobot

Advertisement

You might as well get used to having robots in your family for the eventual cybernetic uprising. Today-only, get an iRobot Roomba 891 from Amazon for $300. While not the most exciting Roomba available, you’ll get the reliability of both quality floor-sweeping hardware and a really good logic system that helps it learn every crook and nanny in your home within days. This is a Gold Box, so you’ll have to order today if you want one at this price.



15% off order SWEET15 Photo : Dylan’s Candy Bar

Advertisement

I’m stressed, and I really, really, REALLY want to eat some candy. But... I’m on keto, so alas, I cannot. But, what can do is torture myself by looking at wonderful looking candies. And what YOU can do is actually buy and eat some candy semi-guilt-free with 15% off at Dylan’s Candy Bar.



Where should you start on your sugar-filled adventure? Well, the Best-Sellers list has a bunch of amazing looking products to try out. The tackle boxes really catch my eye, with a nice assortment of candies that come in a box that you probably can actually use for tackle, or other things. With the code SWEET15, you can get one for $22.

There’s so much to choose from, too, so take a look at their full selection. Eat enough candy for me too, okay?

Sharpie Permanent Markers, Chisel Tip (8-count) Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Are you working on a creative project? Perhaps you need to write something on some poster board that will be big and bold and easy to see? Sharpie’s chisel tip markers are your best bet, as the broad tip makes it much easier to make your words visible without too much effort. Right now, an eight pack of the markers is about half off at Amazon for $7, which is less than a dollar a marker! Use these babies to create signs for your events, or events you may be attending. They’re very versatile.



Don’t forget some poster board, though.

Kitchen & Dining Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

This week at Target, stock up on new kitchenware while everything is on sale! Whether the new item you need is a new appliance, a fancy mixer, or just a tea kettle, you can get whatever you might need to start your new cooking project. Or you can just get a Keurig. Either or.



This sale lasts all week, but some items are already selling out, so act fast if there’s something that catches your eye.

KNIPEX Pliers Wrench 3-Piece Set Photo : KNIPEX

Advertisement

$137 for a three piece tool set? Compared to a lot of other options, these might seem pretty expensive. However, these KNIPEX tools are way more versatile than meets the eye. These babies are adjustable, meaning that just these three wrenches can replace an entire bulky wrench set—perfect for those tired of lugging around a ton of tools. These can also be used as pliers, knocking out a whole other set of things to carry around.



Advertisement

While this set normally goes for $247, this wrench set is over $100 off. Grab a set before the price goes back up!

Ninja Professional Blender Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Who doesn’t love a good smoothie? Packed with fresh fruits and vitamins, it’s a healthy drink you can sip on all day, especially when it’s hot and humid. The Ninja Professional Blender is a decent $90, and can hold about 72 oz of liquid. If you’re not into smoothies, the blades can puree and blend any kind of gravies or whatever else you might need to be the best chef, because it’s YOUR kitchen and it is what you make it. I’d hop on this deal before it’s gone.



Red Striped Linen TriBlend Tee Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

This looks like exactly the kind of cozy shirt I want to wear right now, whether out and about or just chilling with the dog on the couch. It’s a classic fit tri-blend shirt with red stripes, and you can save 60% off right now with promo code MD60.



Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Stripe Short Trench Jacket Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

One of the standout pieces of the new Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific line, this vibrant short trench jacket is ideal for spring strolls. Disparately-sized stripes add eye-catching allure to this stretch cotton twill jacket, which is 30% off the list price.



Top Recommended Sunscreens Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you put on a high SPF before you hit the beach, excellent! You’re doing a great job. But what If I told you the majority of your exposure to the sun it’s actually just being out an about every day. It’s really important to keep your skin protected all the time not just in the summer. Here is Dermstore’s three top recommended sunscreens for a variety of skin types.



If you have oily skin or are prone to breakouts the idea of putting something heavy on your skin can be a scary one. EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 ($36) is oil-free, lightweight, and beloved by Dermstore customers. It’s a midlevel SPF with moisturizing hyaluronic acid to keep your skin from getting fussy. Another good day to day brand for normal skin is SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 ($34). This one is also mid-level strength and tinted. Some reviewers said they didn’t even have to wear foundation with it. It’s also water-resistant for up to forty minutes so it works with the beach nicely. And for those with dry skin, IMAGE Skincare’s Prevention Daily Hydrating Moisturizer SPF 30 ($44) is number one. It’s got zinc oxide and a blend of ingredients to ensure your skin doesn’t dry out while putting moisture in and giving you great everyday protection.

Remember the FDA recommends reapplying sunscreen every two hours. That I did not know.

Free shipping on all orders.

10-Pack AXE Shower Gel / Body Wash Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Some of you have had some pretty busy and eventful weekends, and some of you just mud-butted your way through countless Minecraft Dungeons sessions. Don’t fret: SideDeal is here to save you with a 10-pack of Axe body wash for just $29. Each bottle gives you 8.45 ounces of lathered heaven.



This variety pack can include the following scents:

Peace

Apollo

Dark Temptation

Black

Reload

Kilo

Deep Space

Sport Blast

Phoenix

Night

Excite

Harmony

Each box will include no more than two of the same scents, so grab some and see if you can’t find yourself a new aphrodisiac.

Up to 70% Hudson Jeans Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s time to give you denim collection a refresh. For the next two days, Nordstrom Rack is giving you up to 70% off the Hudson Jeans collection. In both the men’s and women’s sections there’s a variety of items deeply discounted and a handful of them are beyond 70% off their original price.



Shorts, skirts, jackets, and tees. There’s an array of colors and patterns too. It’s not all dark or light wash. This cute black and white leopard print skirt is marked down to $53. Grey jeans are just as classic as blue and there’s a great pair 59% off in the men’s section with all sizes still available. Don’t worry ladies, shorts at all length are in here to meet your summer needs from shortie to capri.

Free shipping on orders over $100 and the sale ends June 3.

All Pants DAD27

All Shorts DAD27 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Haggar believes dads should treat themselves, and this week, the clothing company will have daily deals for dads to give themselves a wardrobe refresh. For today only, you can use code DAD27 at checkout to get shorts for $18, and pants for $28. There’s only one catch—the pants don’t include suit pants, but the pants that do count look great enough for business casual anyway. Maybe don’t wear the shorts in the office, though.



This sale will only last until the end of the day, and then Haggar will offer something new for dads. So act fast!

Stretch Twill Chino Shorts SCH Photo : JACHS NY

Advertisement

It’s hot. This is no shocker, this is what happens in the Northern hemisphere from late May through early September. Well, if you live in an area that experiences all four seasons—I mean, I don’t. Kinda sucks. Regardless of where you live, though, it’s time to stock up on some shorts, and JACHS NY has just the deal for you with these twill chino shorts.



Advertisement

Gym shorts are for the gym and only the gym, so dress up a bit with these really cheap chinos instead. JACHS NY has a bunch of different colors, so you can definitely mix and match to make some nice outfits. If you use code SCH at checkout, you can get these pairs starting at $29 a piece (some are up to $36). Grab some of these before they sell out!

Show Your Pride Bundle Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Next month is Pride Month! And, well, people that identify under the LGBTQIA+ label (except some of that As, hey what’s up y’all love you) deserve some extra self-love in June. Ella Paradis is starting the Pride Party early with the Show Your Pride Bundle, which is sure to please a lot of people.



This lovely set, which is only $40, includes the Better Love Queen of Hearts couples vibrator, which I think is best described on Ella Paradis’ website:

Has your bedroom routine with your partner become a little too routine? Spice things up with this Queen of Hearts remote controlled couples’ vibe featuring 10 vibrations modes in a 100% waterproof design. The remote makes this a convenient hands-free toy, or have your partner control it while you become their victim. Whatever the case, you’ll be screaming “off with their heads” once you’re done with the Queen of Hearts.

Off with their heads, indeed. The bundle also comes with some sexy tarot cards (are there portents of sexual cataclysms within?) and a satin bag to store your new toy in. These items usually go for $100, so if you want a new toy to spice up the bedroom there’s no better time than now to expand your collection.

10% off Neck Gaiters | Gizmodo Kotaku Jalopnik Graphic : G/O Media

Advertisement

You may have seen our neck gaiter accessory around each of our sister sites’ dedicated store pages, but for a limited time only, we’re discounting each one by 10% and donating a percentage of the sales to charities like Feeding America, The Trevor Project, and Planned Parenthood. Support your favorite sites—and keep your face covered—while giving back to a benevolent cause.



Whether you want to show off your appreciation for Kotaku’s excellent games coverage or Jezebel’s meticulous (and sometimes hilarious) reporting on issues important to women, now is the chance to do so for just $19. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Meals on Wheels and Planned Parenthood, respectively. Each gaiter is washable and reusable and can also be used as a headband, bandana, wristband, neck warmer, and more.

Here’s a full rundown of our branded face shields, along with the names of the charities involved.

Vibrator Giveaway Photo : Bellesa Boutique

Advertisement

We’ve teamed up with Bellesa Boutique to give away a ton of free vibrators in honor of Masturbation May. All you have to do is visit this link and share your email. The cool twist on this is the more people that sign up the more we can give away, there’s no set number.



We hope you’ve been celebrating all month long but if you’d like to give yourself a little something extra double click your mouse and head to Bellesa. I personally would like to direct you to the Satisfyer Line because yes, it does.

Research has shown masturbation can prevent depression, reduce the risk of cervical cancer, raise your self-esteem, and help you sleep better. No matter how you celebrate you’re doing your mind, body, and soul so much good when you do.

Select best sellers for $2.99 on Kindle Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

God, it’s Sunday again already. Can time just stop for a bit? No? Well, I guess I can spend more money on some Kindle eBooks instead. Today’s deal is a selection of best-selling novels for just $3. Simple and easy! No need to take a guess at what price they’ll end up being this time.



Some recommendations? Well, if you like non-fiction, Conversations with RBG will certainly be up your alley. If you’re a sci-fi fan, Annihilation is a good book, and the start of the Southern Reach series. As usual, there are some good grabs here, so don’t sleep on this deal! It’s only available until the end of the day.

Up to 54% off Select Dragon Ball Blu-rays Image : Bandai Namco

Advertisement

If you’ve had enough of scrolling through Netflix’s seemingly infinite library of stuff you don’t wanna watch right now, it might be time to grab a couple Blu-ray’s for your next binge session. For anime aficionados, there’s lots to grab on sale at Amazon right now. Dragon Ball fans can pick up Dragon Ball Super: Brolyfor 52% off, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods for 54% off, as well as a couple seasons of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Z Kai for about 15% off each.





ADATA 1TB External Portable SSD Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Looking for faster, more reliable portable storage? ADATA has something you’ll like. For $100, you’re getting 1TB of flash-based storage that transfers over any USB connection up to USB 3.1. ADATA’s name doesn’t carry the same weight as someone like Western Digital or Samsung, but it’s no noob to the storage wars, and it’s pretty hard to mess up SSD tech. You can buy one at Amazon right here.



Advertisement

Advertisement

So, summer is basically here, but if you’re one of the people who depend on get-togethers to procure a perfectly toasted hot dog with a crunchy bun you might be missing out. Well, I have the solution to your problem—a retro Coca Cola toaster that cooks hot dog and toasts buns! It’s only $20 and it can toast any kind of franks or sausages you can think of to varying degrees. It comes with tongs to grab the hot dogs when they’re done, and a drip tray to catch the oil while they are toasting. Listen, grab this before it’s gone—you deserve it!



Acellories True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Take it from someone who loses his buds on a daily basis: Don’t jump into the true wireless game until you know what kind of beast it is. These Acellories earbuds are perfect, as they only cost $20 at MorningSave and could be mistaken for AirPods to the untrained eye. You can grab one in White, Mint, Black, Blue, Rose Gold, or Red with a matching charging case.

Vibrating Foot Spa Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re missing a good ol’ fashioned pedicure and need to catch up on some me-time, you should try this vibrating foot spa. It’s only $73, and can quickly heat up to a nice, warm temperature to make you say “ah.” The spa also has a jacuzzi function with bubbles, so if you have some foot salts and bubbles, you’ll have a great time! If you’re always on your feet, the spa has removable massage rollers to soothe your tired dogs to keep them from barking. What are you waiting for? Jump on this deal before it’s gone!

GOOLOO 4000A Jump Starter 4JFKBZHD + Clip coupon

Advertisement

Need a battery that can jump start your car as easily as it can your phone? Pick up Gooloo’s 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $84 at Amazon using the promo code 4JFKBZHD.



While most people need a portable charger you can stuff in a bag or jacket pocket, this battery packs enough power to jump start your car in a pinch, too. With two USB-A charging ports, and one USB-C charging port, you’ll be able to keep all your gear charged up on your road trips without worrying about killing your car’s battery.



This article was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 4/28/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/28/2020.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum Image : Dyson

Advertisement

Believe it or not, lately I’ve been having trouble focusing at work, in part due to the excessive cat hair pervading my apartment. It’s why I asked our readers last week for your input on the best pet hair removers, and it’s also why I spend much of my time vacuuming obsessively. But without the right vacuum for the job, clunks of hair can get lodged in the brushes.



The Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum, now discounted $60 on Amazon, pumps up the volume (brush bar power) 150% over the Dyson V6, making it the perfect match for pet lovers and messy roommates alike. It’s cord-free, so while you do have to charge it, anything beats plugging and unplugging it as you vacuum throughout the house. However, bear in mind that because this is a renewed, or refurbished by Amazon, product it is subject to minimal wear and tear—including a reduced battery capacity as low as 80%.

Omega CNC80S Compact Juicer Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Back in March, I asked our readers at The Inventory for your picks of the best juicers to kick my unhealthy ass into shape. Two months later, I need it now more than ever, and if you feel the same, the Omega CNC80S compact juicer is on sale, from one of your favorite brands, over on Amazon right now, down 12% from sticker price. That may not sound like a lot, but think about it this way: You’re saving $28 on a highly coveted juicer from a reader-trusted brand.



Advertisement

While the TWN30S listed in our Co-op roundup is a twin masticating juicer, it’s also unavailable for purchase as of this writing. The CNC80S, on the other hand, boasts the same 15-year warranty and voltage, albeit with a much slower motor. Whereas the TWN30S spins at 160 revolutions per minute (RPM), the CNC80S demolishes fruits and veggies at 80 RPM which, according to Omega, “results in minimal heat buildup and oxidation promoting healthy enzymes.” In reference to the comparable Omega TWN30S, Kinja commenter PhilipLegend said:

OK I am gonna assume you are asking here cause you want the real shit. This will get you started. Don’t even mess with that cheaper shit, you will waste more on low yield foamy nasty juice than you’ll save. This is how you juice.

Now that it’s abruptly scalding outside, it feels like the right time to make that Summer Switch. The switch to shorts that is. After an unruly winter that somehow bled into May (it snowed this month on the East Coast), I am sitting down typing this on the 8th floor of an apartment building, windows wide open, and beginning to sweat profusely. It’s shorts season, boys, time to stock up on Faherty all days from Huckberry, now $68.



Shop today for up to 30% off Huckberry’s entire men’s shorts catalog including Relwen flyweight flex shorts, Flint and Tinder 365s, Proof Nomads, and more. Keep scrolling and you’ll even find Tranquillo “Chillshorts,” which appear to be some kind of sweatpant/boardshort hybrid. Sweatshorts you might say. Made from a cotton-poly fabric, these little guys are the perfect companion for those of us working from home this summer. Don’t miss out, grab a pair today.

Up to 50% off | Ella Paradis | Use Code HOT Photo : Ella Paradis

Advertisement

Ella Paradis loves giving out discounts like this, seek and ye shall find. Drop the code HOT in at checkout and see which savings you get. I got 50% and 40% off on different products just to test the code out.



But there are some restrictions like the discount doesn’t work on holy grail items like the Hitachi Magic Wand. Bummer. But it does work on the top-selling Womanizer Premium Stimulator. This code is good for a variety of products (lube, bondage, candles, condoms, etc.) across the site but you do have to play around with it. At the moment it seems arbitrary, which might be the point. Ella Paradis is also giving you a $5 coupon when you spend $100 if you’re feeling wily on spending.

Free shipping on all orders and deal runs until June 10.