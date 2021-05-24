Monday's Best Deals: Apple Watch Series 6, MSI Optix HD Gaming Monitor, 64-Pack: Daelman’s Stroopwafels, TaoTronics Massage Gun, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



The Apple Watch Series 6 rolled out last fall with enhancements over the previous edition, including a blood oxygen sensor to join the ECG test and other health smarts. After about half a year on the market, we’re starting to see significant discounts roll in on the entry-level models.



Luckily, if you’ve been waiting for a bargain on a new Apple Watch and don’t mind a bright red smartwatch, now’s the time to strike. Right now, Amazon has the 40mm Product(RED) model of the base Apple Watch Series 6 for just $329, a savings of $170 off the list price, while the larger 44mm edition is $375 (that’s $54 off).

Bose’s Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones 700 deliver pristine sound and epic active noise canceling, but they’re pretty pricey at MSRP. Many of you threatened to cancel me when I disqualified them from last year’s headphones co-op since the list price still sits around $379, noting that sales often bring this wireless audio sublimity within reach. This one takes the Arctic White model down to $249. Please don’t cancel me. Kthxbai.

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 88 TWS Earbuds JFOO8GDZ Graphic : Sheilah Villari

We’ve covered a lot of products from TaoTronics on this site, and they’re all reliable and quality. Their SoundLiberty 88 TWS Earbuds are another great entry to that catalog of items. Until the end of the month, you can get these for 58% off the listing price by clipping the coupon and using the JFOO8GDZ code.



These don’t have ANC tech, but you will still get crisp tunes and clear phone calls. This links easy via Bluetooth with whatever device you desire to pair it with. It’s seamless to transfer between calls and whatever you are listening to. Given the size, you’ll still get exceptional bass, intense treble, and full robust sounds. These are designed to be comfy for hours of wear, no matter if you’re at home or on the go. You’ll get around five hours of listening time on a single charge but an additional twenty-five with the pocket-sized charging case. You won’t be disappointed by adding these to your rotation.

These will ship free for Prime members.

MSI Optix 27" Full HD 144Hz Gaming Monitor Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’ve been on the lookout for a new gaming monitor, this MSI 27" HD option is currently $220 at Newegg.

This gaming monitor has a fast refresh rate that optimal PC gaming needs, and it even has some RGB accents on the back— not necessary, but pretty dang cool.

Treat yourself to a little something new for your PC setup!

Imagine the adventures you and Mario can go on. Dress in your finest blue overalls and take the Little Buddy Super Mario All Star Stuffed Plush about town for only $13. Go to the park with you plush Mario. Go to the zoo with your plush Mario. The possibilities are nearly endless. Unlike the real Mario, this plush does not have bones so you can hug and squeeze him with all your might without fear of him breaking under the stress. Let your dog chew on him. You chew on him. It’s your plush now—no one is going to say you can’t. And best of all, since this plush toy can’t talk, he won’t correct you when you call him Marry-o.

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter Image : Andrew Hayward

Looking for a fun new LEGO kit to build? The new-for-2021 LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter is a nice medium-sized kit at 474 pieces, letting you build the iconic ship with expandable wings, a cockpit that opens, retractable landing gear, and even spring-loaded blasters. It comes with Luke, R2-D2, Princess Leia, and even General Dodonna… you know, the Yavin 4 military base leader. That guy!



Amazon is taking 20% off the list price right now, knocking it down to $40. And if you’re more inclined towards the Dark Side, there’s also a new-for-2021 LEGO Imperial TIE Fighter at the same level discount, now available for $32.

You’ll never see it coming! Okay, actually you probably saw it coming. Now that it’s been two month since the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, the price is starting to drop. It’s now down to $33 on Switch and $40 on PS4 at Amazon. Persona 5 Strikers is half spinoff, half sequel. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, but trades in turn based gameplay for Dynasty Warriors-esque action. If you love the characters and world of Persona 5, you’ll likely love this sort of summer vacation special. I’m also running out of Persona 5 jokes, so I hope they stop making spin-offs soon so nobody realizes I recycle the same two references over and over again for these write-ups.

Here’s a real moral dilemma for the “never pre-order games” crowd. Mario Golf: Super Rush is coming out next month and it looks delightful. It’s got all sorts of hectic multiplayer modes that look like a Nintendofied version of Golf With Your Friends. Of course, it’s always good to wait for reviews to drop before making a $60 investment. But here’s the challenge: if you pre-order it from Best Buy, you get a golf bag tag. Oho, now what? I see you’re in a pickle here. Wait for reviews and miss getting a golf bag tag? Hmmmmmm. You must be sweating. In all seriousness, it’s Mario Golf. You kind of know exactly what you’re getting here. So if you’re just a golf-head, why not pick it up early and get a golf bag tag? Life is short, who cares. I just wanna golf for God’s sake!

You may have heard of Fuser, Harmonix’s DJ’ing game where players can make mash-ups. What you may not know is that it’s secretly one of the best multiplayer games out right now. That’s thanks to the game’s freestyle co-op mode where players take turns building on each other’s mixes. It’s an extremely chill experience that’s the video game equivalent of passing the aux. Fuser keeps expanding with new songs, so it’s an especially great time to hop in and see what the fuss is about. Best Buy currently has the game down to $40 on Xbox and Switch, so hop in with a friend and make some chill beats to study and relax to.

Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero (Switch) Image : Unknown Worlds Entertainment

If you’ve never played Subnautica, it’s time to remedy that. The survival game is a gorgeous underwater adventure filled with flora and fauna. It’s one part relaxing, one part terrifying. With a new game out, Unknown Worlds Entertainment has decided to release both the original and the sequel on consoles in a two pack. For Switch owners, you can grab both games on sale for $50 today. That’s a great deal considering you get two excellent games. They’re similar in nature, but the original is a little more freeform while the sequel has more of a narrative throughline (and penguins). They also include a creative mode where you can just explore and build unrestricted. The ocean is your oyster.

Get that unsightly Gladware mess under control with this kitchen deal of the day: YouCopia food storage lid organizers are as low as $14 right now at Amazon.



These StoraLid organizers can hold both square and round lids, and has adjustable slots so you can customize it to fit the needs of your inventory of lids you need to organize. It’s $14 for the medium option, and $16 for the large.

If you want to get your saran wrap and other kitchen essentials organized, check out this YouCopia box organizer for $18.

Why not start the spring cleaning with sparkling clean cabinets!? Grab some YouCopia organizing essentials for your home and make it happen!

This deal was originally published 1/02/21 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 5/22/21.

King Sized Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pillow Image : Sheilah Villari

Cooling tech has been around for a bit when it comes to sheets and pillows. These are heaven-sent items for those who tend to run a little hot, especially when sleeping. Take $6 off this SensorGel memory foam pillow today and get that iCOOL Technology for a peaceful night of slumber.

That iCOOL tech gives your pillow more breathability for built-in ventilation and tests cooler than other foams on the market. SensorGel offers relief for the head and neck and works with all sleeping styles. It’s US certified for its performance, emissions, and durability. The EcoShape foam was built to last but also to eliminate waste. The zip-off cover is easy to clean and will always remain cool to the touch.

64-Pack: Daelman’s Stroopwafels Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m a huge fan of Daelman’s. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago, and they were amazing. This pack runs for $40 at Amazon, so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get 40% off while supplies last.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag, and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get eight boxes each of tasty and satisfying Dutch snacks. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round. Just pick between chocolate, caramel, or honey.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $5 too.

Greenworks 20" Electric Lawn Mower Image : Andrew Hayward

Spring is here, and if you have a lawn, then you’ve probably already been forced back into the routine of cutting grass to avoid wild, untamed surroundings. Electric mowers can save you the hassle of obtaining, handling, and using gasoline, and they come in both plug-in and battery-powered varieties.

Luckily, this Greenworks plug-in electric mower with a 20" deck is down to just $165 at Amazon right now. It’s 17% off the list price, and the 3-in-1 design lets you discharge to the side, into a rear bag, or use the machine to mulch. A plug-in model isn’t as convenient as a cordless mower, certainly, but it is cheaper.

A smart lock is one of the handiest connected home devices you can add to your place. If you’ve ever closed the door behind you and immediately realized that your keys are missing, a smart lock can save you the hassle of calling a locksmith or tracking down a backup key from a friend or family member. Just pull out your phone, press the button, and it’ll open for you.



August’s Wi-Fi Smart Lock is one of the most popular options today, and its current 4th-generation model is marked down $196 at Amazon in Matte Black. The Silver version is also priced at $196 as of this writing.

I’ve used an earlier August model and found it easy to install and handy for checking whether I locked the door once I’m away from home. And yes, the one time I walked out the door without my keys, the August Smart Lock saved me from a whole lot of time and stress. Better safe than sorry. This one’s a lot slimmer, too, and can automatically unlock when you get home. Handy!

Anker Roav Dual Dash Cam Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you want to keep track of all the goings-on in and around your car at all times, consider an Anker dual dashcam. It’s $74 right now, a $14 savings from the list price. It records in 1080p and automatically records your driving route, location, and speed so you’ll never get lost. Not to mention it has a parking mode, so it can be a sense of security 24 hours a day. Even more impressive, this dashcam automatically records 10 seconds before a car crash, and 20 seconds after so you’ll have access to what really happened. No more “he said she said” over here. Grab this before it’s gone!

Assorted Japanese Snacks (36 Pieces) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve gone through phases where I love those box subscription companies that specialize in snacks from around the world. They’re a really fun way to step outside of your candy comfort zone and try new things. I’m a massive fan of Japanese food and snacks and am lucky enough to a few spots in my neighborhood to grab some. But if you aren’t that lucky, here is a great option, the Samurai Dagashi Set for $20; just clip the coupon.



Dagashi is just a single packaged candy/snacks, which makes this great for sharing. Customers have noted that these bags have a great variety from some of the most popular brands. However, most of the packaging is in Japanese. But lots of pictures help you figure out what each might be. If you’re feeling adventurous pick up this deal today and enjoy all thirty-six pieces of Japanese goodness.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

IMHO Travel Jewelry Armoire 50556JOF Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You want to keep your earrings and necklaces and such organized, but you also want to easily take them on the go? Take a look at this IMHO travel jewelry armoire, which can be yours for just $12 right now.



This cute little mock armoire is available in both white and green, and either would look perfect on any vanity or bathroom shelf. Make sure to clip the coupon below the full $28 price, and add coupon code 50556JOF at checkout to bring it down to the more nice price.

Outerman Camping Hammock V7448G3M Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Some days, you just need to kick back and take in the breeze. Make that happen with the aid of an Outerman camping hammock today, just $20 when you add promo code V7448G3M at checkout.



This bright and cheery hammock is normally $40, and it has some nifty features that make this 50% discount feel like even more of a deal. This hammock is meant to be taken on the go, so you can take it camping or to the beach easily with the help of a handy matching carrying case.

The hammock itself measures 285 by155 centimeters and has metal reinforced loops for extra security. It can hold up to 550 lbs. — but I would say that’s no more than two adults at a time for comfort’s sake if not safety.

Grab it while the deal is good! Don’t forget to add code V7448G3M.

Save 20% Sitewide on Apparel KINJAJAM Image : Homage

If you have a soft spot in your heart for the legendary NBA JAM game series, then you’ll love these officially licensed shirts from Homage. These comfy crewneck tees capture the iconic look of the classic JAM lineup cards, but update the rosters with the league’s latest stars, including Curry and Thompson from the Warriors, Harden and Durant from the Nets, and Butler and Adebayo from the Heat.



Right now, you can save 20% on any of the NBA JAM shirts when you use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJAJAM at checkout. Actually, this code works sitewide, so you can use it on Homage’s Nickelodeon or The Office apparel, or even its MLB JAM baseball line. And if you need cozy basics to fill out your closet, Homage’s Go-To collection has you covered. This deal has been extended through the rest of May, so you still have plenty of time to pick out some rad new fits.

27% off all French Products FRANCE27 Image : Sheilah Villari

The French definitely have a glowing look about them, and it’s can’t just be from wine and cheese. Beauty is definitely an attribute I’d connect to french culture, so I would definitely trust them to know how to get skin flawless. SkinCareRX brings some of that to the masses and offers 27% off all French products with code FRANCE27.

I will absolutely recommend anything from La Roche-Posay. Dermatologists worldwide hold them in high regard for their products, especially when it comes to sensitive skin. Got an oily t-zone? The Micro-Exfoliant Effaclar Toner is tops. Looking to treat an acne flare-up? Give this Foaming Cleanser With Retinoid a try. And it is that time of year to get a new sunscreen for summer.

Free shipping on orders over $49.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJAOWT Image : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $60 with a coupon clip and promo code KINJAOWT, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $40 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 3,400+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

30% off Swimwear Image : Sheilah Villari

Now is a great time to start planning for sunny days and lounging. With the CDC saying outdoor gatherings are all good, a day at the beach or lake is just what you need after the last year. So it’s time to get prepared. Disney is giving the house of mouse fans 30% off swimwear and accessories, and no code is needed.

There is a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. The Mickey Mouse and Friends Cupcakes Beach Towel is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name.

Bring your friendly neighborhood Spiderman poolside with these cute slides. Featuring Spidey’s mask, these fit comfy on your little superhero’s feet and will protect them even on the hottest of sands. Built for the summer elements and a killer accessory for this year’s vacation or beach trip.

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while playing in the sand and sea. There are a few to pick from, but there is something charming about this Winnie the Pooh Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable PVC material on the outside and has a striped drawstring bag on the inside to keep your most important contains safe from the elements. There’s a Pooh bag joke in here somewhere, I’m sure. But it’s definitely charming with the delightful face of the beloved bear.

You can also grab free shipping on orders over $75 with the code SHIPMAGIC.

63% off New TriBlend Styles TBL Image : JACHS NY

JACHS is very good at pulling comfortable and classic collections together. Their new TriBlend styles are definitely that. Right now, save 63% on each item in this section and upgrade those old hoodies and tee. Once you use the code TBL at checkout, you’ll see prices of $22-$36, depending on what you pick. Each polo, tee, henley, and hoodie is made of uber soft cotton linen that’s extremely breathable. But that doesn’t mean these are delicate; they will fare just fine in the washing machine too. These are all designed to be comfy, lightweight, and stylish, whether lounging on the sofa, running errands, or grabbing patio drinks.



All other orders under $100 are shipped for $8.

Blume Self Care Bundle Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s no shame in taking time for yourself. It’s still pretty stressful out there, so anything you do to relax is welcome. This Self Care Bundle from Blume can help get you started on a tranquil path. Take 25% off this gift set of some of their best-selling products.

I’ve been starting my day with the Daydreamer Face Wash and was surprised at how light it is. It’s got watery consistency, which means you don’t need a lot, and it covers your face evenly. There is no discernable scent, which is great if you’re averse to strong smells. I was pleasantly surprised with how refreshing this was. Next, there is the Meltdown Acne Oil, perfect for soothing and helping clear problem breakouts. This is a great product to have on hand when you have an unexpected zit pop up. I definitely saw a difference in a few days after spot treating. And last, we have the Hug Me Natural Deodorant. My issue with natural deodorants is they usually don’t hold up over the course of a busy day, but I have to say this one was much better than I expected. Again no real scent, which was nice because sometimes deodorants can be overwhelming. I don’t know if I’d run a few miles with this, but I can say if you’re looking for something that glides on beautifully and will keep you protected on the day-to-day, this isn’t a bad option. All these products are free of the nasty ingredients we’ve hoped to eliminated from our beauty routines like aluminum, parabens, and drying alcohols. The perfect balance of natural ingredients has created not only quality items from Blume but reliable ones too.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Up to 25% off Sitewide MM25 Image : Bellesa

Advertisement

We hope you’re celebrating Masturbation May impeccably. Our pals at Bellesa wanted to make it as blissful as possible with a special sale to celebrate. This is one of their classic tiered deals. Here’s how it works: get 15% off everything, 20% off orders $79 plus, and 25% off orders $149 plus. Just use the code MM25 at checkout.

Nirvana is absolutely a favorite of the Bellesa line, plus it’s gorgeous. Soft, powerful, perfect. I’m not just describing womenkind; that’s this beautiful wand too. This is a great starter vibe if you aren’t sure yet. It can go as slow as you need, or take it to eleven and get yourself to a higher plane. Nirvana has been one of my reliables throughout the past year. So if you want an awesome May, grab this vibe.

I’m still kind of obsessed with the sneaky version of the company’s best-selling Air. The Diskreet Air uses the same cinetic suction tech as the original, and this is the smallest, quietest, and most crafty form this toy has ever been. There is a lot of power in such a small vibe. It’s pink, it’s pretty, it’s phenomenal.

The boys deserve a good toy this month too. The Torpedo Vibrating Stroker is new to Bellesa and is a hell of a way to celebrate Masturbation May. There are three motor systems for the most powerful sensation you’ll ever experience. Even at the highest of the ten vibe modes, the handgrip is perfect for a steady ergonomic hold. Ultra-textured on the inside for premium pleasure and perfectly designed to go in the shower. An extra fun feature is that it glows in the dark. This will run for about an hour on a full charge and can be a lot of fun on solo adventures or even missions with a partner.

Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Watch Image : Sheilah Villari

Looking for an eye-catching and reliable timepiece? Need it to be tough but classic? Look no further than this Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Watch. A great gift for you or a loved one, save 50% on this sleek watch that was only a store model, so it’s pristine.

This 46mm watch is both modern and tactical but still easy to read with the uni-directional rotating bezel and luminous-filled hands. This watch is accurate down to the second, thanks to the swiss quartz it runs on. And because it’s built for the Navy, it’s water-resistant and can handle depths of around 650 feet. With that kind of strength, this watch can more than handle a run in the rain or even the most intense workout. The strap is black rubber, but that doesn’t mean it lacks the same strength; it is comfortable and secure. This comes with a matching stainless steel case for safekeeping and a two-year Manufacturer’s warranty.

This will ship for $3.





The Inventory editor-in-chief Sonic the Hedgehog has passed down another deal he wants me to share today. He points out that you can now pre-order the official Sonic Encyclo-spedia-ia for $42 or the Deluxe Edition for $56. The upcoming book is an officially licensed, 288-page book from Dark Horse that explains everything you need to know about Sonic. It’ll officially be out in November, but you can save some money by ordering it early. In fact, Sonic demands that you do. Defy his dark rule at your own risk. I don’t think the book mentions the part where he ate Wario and took control of our website, though. Seems like an important detail Dark Horse should get in there before it comes out.

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ll never forget the first time a friend showed me Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. At that point, the idea of a good video game movie was a myth. And yet, here was this legitimately great CG animation featuring your boy Cloud. With my brain still amped up from the excellent Final Fantasy VII Remake, I’ve been itching to revisit Advent Children for the past year and see if it holds up. Here’s a good excuse to do just that. Amazon currently has the new complete 4K ultra HD edition of the film up for pre-order. You can get it for $24 right now, which is down from its $31 list price. This new version is an extended, remastered cut of the film and features some behind the scenes footage too. Perhaps we will finally learn all of the animation secrets that make Cloud’s Jnco’s work.

LG CX 65" OLED TV | $1,897 | Amazon BuyDig Image : Gabe Carey

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.



Now down to the low price of $1,997 for the 65" model at both Amazon and BuyDig, the CX is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

Note that only BuyDig is offering a free $100 Visa gift card with the purchase, so you’ll get more bang for your buck from that retailer. Still, if you prefer Amazon, the price is the same without the bonus gift card in tow. With either retailer, you can also get a free LG XBOOM Go PL5 Bluetooth speaker via this LG promotional website, so don’t forget that detail after purchase!

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX on Twitter.