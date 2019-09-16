Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Savings on the yet-to-be-released Apple Watch Series 5, a Philips Norelco Shaver Gold Box, and Tile discounts lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Apple

The new Apple Watch Series 5 isn’t even out yet, but that’s not stopping Amazon from offering discounts.



Advertisement

If you’re going the GPS + Cellular route, you can get $50 off a few different stainless steel configurations, like this one with a standard sport band (also available in 40mm), or this one with a Milanese loop.The best deal of all is this 40mm gold stainless steel with a gold Milanese loop to match, which is $50 off, with an additional $8 clippable coupon.

If you don’t want cellular capabilities, your available discounts are more modest, but still pretty surprising for an unreleased Apple product. The space gray aluminum 40mm and the silver and gold 44mm options are all $15 off.

The Apple Watch Series 5 isn’t a huge upgrade from the Series 4 (which was excellent), but it does feature a new screen technology that can stay on at all times, so you no longer have to raise your wrist or tap the watch to see the time.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a straight-forward way to upgrade your home theater’s sound, a refurbished Sony HTS100F Sound Bar will cost you just $47 today. That’s a ridiculous deal, when you consider how bad sound is on most HDTVs nowadays.



Advertisement

To be clear, this doesn’t have fancy features like a dedicated subwoofer, Atmos, or surround sound. But for less than $50, it’s a sound bargain.

Photo: Amazon

Amazon’s cheapest Kindle e-reader has a front light now, making it a great choice for value-conscious readers, and it’s on sale for the best price we’ve seen for Prime members today.



If you have Prime, you’ll only have to plunk down $65 to enjoy the paper-like reading experience and access to millions of books that Kindle has to offer. This model even supports Bluetooth headphones and Audible audiobooks, so you can switch between listening and reading seamlessly.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Here’s the first real discount we’ve seen on Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones. Using promo code DS36 drops a pair down to a low $200, or $50 less than its usual price.



If you want a solid pair of great-sounding headphones with the ease of AirPods, these are the ones to get.

Advertisement

With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

Make sure to act fast. This is a really good deal on a recently released unit. So get yours.

Photo: Amazon

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 was already Amazon’s cheapest Echo with a screen, and with today’s $65 deal (down from $90), it’s even cheaper.



Use it to keep up with recipes (or just watch videos) in the kitchen, or to see who’s at the front door, or to check in on your baby in their nursery, or to video chat with friends and family. And if you’re concerned about privacy, it’s also the first Echo device with a physical switch that covers up the camera lens when you aren’t using it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple and LG teamed up to create one of the only 5K monitors on the market, and amazingly, one that can be driven by a single USB-C cable, if you have a compatible Mac. It’s tough to swallow (but honestly, not outrageously priced) at its usual $1300, but it’s a lot more tempting for $770 as a refurb.



Advertisement

While it’s been cheaper in the past, this is still a solid bargain on a spectacular monitor.

And lo, Tile decreed you can replace your own batteries now, and there was much rejoicing. If you’ve been waiting on a good deal for the new Tiles with replaceable batteries, we find some good deals buried in the couch cushions.



If you just want to dip your toes in the water, you can get a single Tile Mate for $20, or $5 less than usual. The four-pack for $50 is a considerably better deal though, if you have enough uses for them (drop your suggestions in the comments!). You can also get a four pack that includes two Mates and two Tile Slims for $50, but just note that the Tile Slims don’t have replaceable batteries.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I know, I know, Beats headphones don’t have the best sound quality. Spare me your comments. But the new Solo3s include 40 hours of battery life, a folding design, and comfortable ear pads, not to mention the new W1 chip for easy pairing with Apple devices. For a limited time, you can get a pair for $150 from Amazon and Best Buy, both have the matte black on sale, but Best Buy also has a more options, including the satin silver, satin gold, rose gold, and glass white models.



Photo: Amazon

Happy Monday! Amazon is taking between $20 and $30 off two of their Fire tablet models, starting today. A Fire 7 Tablet is just $30 right now, while the Fire HD 8 is $50. You can stream all of your favorite Amazon Prime shows directly on one of these tablets. The Fire 7 has a seven-hour battery life, while the Fire HD 8 has a 10-hour battery life.



And now, an update on my Buy Committee conundrum from several months ago.



I did buy a place (a different one than the one I thought I was buying when I originally asked that question), and just recently got this Ring Video Doorbell 2. It was $90 refurbished when I got it, and in my opinion, well worth the money. Today only at Woot though, you can get it for $70. It’s “used,” not technically refurbished, but according to Woot (an Amazon subsidiary), the units have been “tested and verified internally by Amazon to meet the specified product condition, but may have cosmetic blemishes.” I think you can live with a few cosmetic blemishes on a doorbell.

Photo: Amazon

Mueller didn’t save us from naked abuses of power and creeping fascism, but this Mueller vacuum sealer can at least save your food. Clip the $10 coupon to get it for $40, and you’ll find that it pays for itself in only a matter of months as meats, vegetables, and even cookies last for weeks and months instead of mere days in the fridge and freezer.



And yes, it works with standard FoodSaver brand bags.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Good food should never go to waste. Luckily, a 10-piece set of containers from Pyrex, the pinnacle of glass food storage, is up for grabs on Amazon for just $18—the lowest price we’ve seen. Just be sure to put a lid on this deal before it goes bad.



Cooler weather is on the horizon, so get some new gear and get ready to head outside. Right now, REI Outlet is taking $15 off orders of $100, $30 off order of $150, and $50 off $200 or more, so you can stock up on everything from outerwear, shoes, and backpacks to tents, bikes, and sleeping bags from coveted brands including Marmot, Patagonia, The North Face, and more.

Advertisement

There’s certainly a lot to sift through, so consider a few of our favorite things: The Marmot Minimalist Rain Jacket, Smartwool socks, Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer Down Jacket, and The North Face Flight RKT Running Shorts are all up for grabs for less. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, so shop now and enjoy the great outdoors even more.

Image: Rumpl

Rumpl’s Nanoloft Puffy Blanket is already made from post-consumer recycled materials, but now, the environmentally friendly brand is doubling down on their efforts to save the planet: Through the end of the month, when you purchase any Nanoloft blanket, you’ll receive a HydroFlask water bottle—one of our readers’ favorites—for free. Not today, single-use plastics! Here’s what else we had to say about the feature-packed blankets on The Inventory:



But unlike previous blanket iterations, the NanoLoft is filled with the company’s first ever synthetic alternative to down, made up of tiny circular clusters of fiber that mimic the properties of down clusters in that they effectively trap heat. In addition, each NanoLoft blanket is made from 60 recycled plastic bottles that’ve been reclaimed and re-spun into high-quality polyester thread; via this technique, the company projects that by the end of 2019, Rumpl will have recycled three million plastic bottles that would otherwise have ended up in landfills.

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. If you know what I mean, head over to Levi’s, where the entire site is 40% off with promo code SCORE in an effort to get you ready for fall. The sale includes items for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



Eileen Fisher is one of those designers that makes me feel like I have my life together, and thanks to Nordstrom Rack, there’s never been a better time to stockpile the brands’ trendy, yet timeless styles. Two flash events allow fashionistas to save on Eileen Fisher apparel and shoes, so you can truly craft a complete lewk for less. Just be sure to hurry; this stuff is selling out fast.



The flashlight on your phone is fine for stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night, but for any situation where you want to see more than a few feet in front of you, it’s worth investing in a dedicated torch.



Advertisement

Anker’s upgraded LC40 now features a rechargeable battery (can you believe Anker ever sold one that didn’t?) that can run for up to 50 hours on low power mode, or for six with the light’s brightness maxed out at 400 lumens Of course, it recharges over USB (even from a USB battery pack, natch), and its IP65 rating means it can stand up to the elements. It normally costs $20, but they’re putting it in the spotlight this week with a discount to $17.

If you don’t need a rechargeable battery, the 300 lumen LC30 runs off AAA batteries, and is on sale for just $10 after you clip the coupon code on the page.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A good first aid kit is one of the 10 things you need to take with you when you go on a long hike or camping trip, and this kit from Adventure Medical Kits is what our outdoor expert Heather Balogh Rochfort recommends:



It can be easy to forgo first aid supplies on a day hike, and I totally get it. After all, we’ve all said those immortal words: What could go wrong? Don’t be that person and always pack a small first aid kit with you. The Mountain Day Tripper is affordable and includes all the basic stuff you’d need for an emergency: assorted bandages, blister preventions, pain medication, wound care and antiseptics, and gloves.

Not for nothing, it also includes a first aid field guide to help you use all this stuff, if you aren’t quite sure how. Normally $22-$28, the kit is down to an all-time low $8 today, easily an all-time low. May you buy it and never have to use it.

Timbuk2 makes some seriously great bags, and you can save 30% on all of them during the company’s 48-hour flash sale. Just use promo code FLASH30 at checkout to get the deal on any full-priced item.



Advertisement

You obviously can’t go wrong with a Timbuk2 messenger, but we’re also big fans of the lightweight Parachute collection and the reader-favorite Copilot luggage line.

If you’re curious about electric shavers, but aren’t ready to shell out $100 or more on a high-end model, the 4.3 star rated Philips Norelco Shaver 4500 is a solid bargain at $55.



Five Best Electric Razors Last week we asked you which electric razors brought the closest shave and the best features. Now… Read more Read

At that price, you won’t be getting features like a charging dock or a free-pivoting head, but it does include a pop-up trimmer for your sideburns and mustache, which is a fantastic inclusion at this price. Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, or until sold out.

Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon’s in-house Goodthreads brand is always affordable, but for a limited time, a selection of its men’s shirts are even cheaper than usual.



Advertisement

I own a couple of their shirts (including this chambray, in a different color), and they’re both really great quality for the price. Today, you can save on fall flannels, classic Oxfords, fashionable dobby shirts, and a lot more. Most of the shirts are priced under $25 right now (you’ll have to select your size to see the final price, in many cases), so you won’t have to lose the shirt on your back buying them all.

Note: Many of the shirts are available in multiple colors, but not all of the colors are on sale.

Photo: Amazon

Looking for a new way to up your workouts? You can get yourself a Trideer Exercise Ball for only $10 on Amazon when you use promo code 40OFGLDA. It is durable enough to support up to 2200 pounds. The ball comes with an easy-to-use foot pump.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Before another commenter yells at me “it isn’t even Halloween, enough Christmas stuff,” sorry friend. LEGO doesn’t care. Christmas shopping starts right now. The LEGO Stars Wars Advent Calendar is 280 pieces and includes 24 mini-figures, like Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, a Porg, and more. The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is 305 pieces and includes seven mini-figures (obviously that includes Ron, Harry, and Hermione).



Advertisement

Both calendars are a couple of bucks off today, so you’ll want to get them now before they jack up the price for Christmas.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Not to build up your expectations, but you shouldn’t block out this deal on a classic Jenga set: Right now, the price on this game has come tumbling down to just $6 on Amazon. So start building your towering masterpiece before this discount falls to pieces.



Photo: Humble

Update: This deal ends in two days.



Humble is back with a scary good deal. You can fight the undead when you pick up this Humble Spooky Bundle full of horror games including INSIDE, Darkwood, Beholder 2, Butcher, Pacify, The Town of Light, and Agony.



Advertisement

As usual, you can pledge as much or as little money as you want (as long as it’s at least $1) to get $98 worth of stuff. If you want access to INSIDE, you’ll need to pledge $10 or more. You can choose where your money goes to between the publishers and a charity of your choice via the PayPal Giving Fund.

Tech

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



Advertisement

You can get a regular bottle of Biore UV Watery Essence for $8 or an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) for $14. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Most coolers are designed to be carried maybe 10 minutes away from the trunk of your car, but Kawartha’s Cooler Bag is just what you need to carry some beers and snacks deep into the woods on your next hike.



The Cooler Bag is actually a dry bag with a removable, insulated insert that can hold ice and food. Our resident outdoorsman Zach has been using it for awhile, and has nothing but good things to say:

During my first test of this bag, I managed to pack in 18 already cold beers and a few frozen steaks, with ice filling in any remaining space. Packing this much does mean some of your goods won’t fit inside the cooler insert (a 12-pack alone easily will), but if you can still close the outer bag using the roll top, everything still stays pretty cold. So after a 7 hour drive to the trailhead, it was another 1.5 mile hike into camp. Though there’s no convenient way to take that much weight into a secluded site, along with your own gear, this bag makes it bearable. Like a duffel, you can sling it over your shoulder, or carry it by the side handle, which is helpful in distributing the burden of your beer across different muscle groups.

For a limited time, you can use promo code KINJADB50 to get the whole setup for just $36 ($24 + $12 shipping, I know, I know), which would be a decent price for a good dry bag by itself, let alone one that can keep your drinks cold for hours.

Photo: J. Crew Factory

Looking to update your wardrobe before the summer officially ends? You’re in luck. You can snag