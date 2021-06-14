Monday's Best Deals: Samsung 55" 4K TV, Beats Solo Pro, Amazon Luna Controller, Guardians of the Galaxy Pre-Orders, Dyson Ball Animal, Bella Bread Maker, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Mpow MBits S Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Comfortable earbuds that block a decent amount of noise and won’t break the bank might seem like they are hard to come by. Mpow is an excellent brand that checks off each of those requirements. Save 67% on their MBits S Bluetooth wireless earbuds.

As someone who has tested the majority of Mpow’s line, these ones are just as quality. The noise-canceling is some of the best, and even with the sound off, I still need to remove an earbud to be able to hear someone speaking with me. Calls sound just as good as the tunes, which means my mom doesn’t need to turn her phone all the way up to hear me. The Mpow has started making their earbuds, so they work independently of each other. This means you can control one at a time if you prefer to be a little more aware of your surroundings. Expect about thirty-five hours of playtime with the case. The earbuds will run around six hours off of one charge. And if you don’t have a lot of time, fast charging will get you two hours in fifteen minutes. Waterproof and sweatproof means they’re good for working out. They’re lightweight and comfy for travel or hours of wear.

These will ship free for Prime members.

Samsung 55” QLED 4K UHD Smart TV Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re looking to binge Netflix in sterling 4K Ultra HD resolution or you need a home base for your new PlayStation 5, you can do it all on 55 inches of Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV. It’s down to $1,000 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page.

Samsung is a reliable brand, and a $300 total discount from the list price is good news any day. Take advantage of this offer while it’s still good!

Looking for a new smartphone that won’t break the bank? TCL may not be a name you’re familiar with in this realm, but much like its rise to fame in the TV world, the company’s value-packed smartphones have been turning heads these past few years. The TCL 10 series phones pack mid-range Snapdragon octa-core chipsets, 6GB of RAM, quad cameras, and big beautiful 6-inch-plus displays, and two of them get a pretty nice discount today.

The TCL 10 Pro, which has a beefy processor, an AMOLED display, and ample base storage (128GB) is $300 following a $150 price cut, the steepest drop to date. It’s unlocked and certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network, plus it has all the usual GSM radios for use on T-Mobile, AT&T, and more networks worldwide. Just clip the coupon on the page to get the full savings.

Budget buyers will appreciate saving $93 on the TCL 10L, another unlocked Android device featuring a larger 6.53" LCD screen, a 48MP quad rear camera system, 64GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM. Along with a physical Smart Key button you can program to quick-launch any app you want, both have microSD card slots and headphone jacks. Bless.

Beats Solo Pro On-Ear Headphones Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Walmart is currently offering them for just $149 in a few colors, including Gray, Ivory, Black, and Light Blue.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still well below the average recent price at most retailers. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

Apple AirPods Max Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been patiently waiting for a big discount on Apple’s deluxe AirPods Max wireless headphones, then I’m here to tell you… well, it’s not that huge of a discount. Still, if you’ve been waiting for some discount on the pricey cans, then hey, it’s better than nothing.



Right now, Amazon is offering $50 off the $549 list price of the AirPods Max in Silver or Sky Blue. Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible,” praising the dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices, but panning the steep price and awkwardly-designed, purse-like case.

Apple 24” iMac (2021) Image : Andrew Hayward

After starting with last fall’s MacBooks and Mac Mini, Apple’s wickedly powerful new M1 processor is making a bolder desktop showing with the brand new 24” iMac, which starts shipping later this month. It’s a shockingly thin all-in-one, packing the brains of this beast within the same 11.5mm unit as the 4.5K-resolution display.



If you’re keen on the entry-level configuration with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD within, Amazon is currently taking $49 off the price of the blue and silver versions.

Just released this spring, the OnePlus 9 is a sleek 5G Android flagship with loads of power on tap, a beautiful 6.55” 120Hz screen, super-fast charging, and a long-lasting battery. It’s already a little cheaper than similarly-equipped handsets at $730, but right now Amazon has the Winter Mist version marked down further to $687.



It won’t support 5G on AT&T unfortunately, but it works fine on both T-Mobile and Verizon. Read Gizmodo’s review for a full take on this very good Samsung rival.

JBL Tune 225 TWS Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Finding the perfect set of earbuds can be a daunting task if you don’t know where to start. They need to be comfy, hold a charge for a substantial amount of time, and sound phenomenal. JBL is one of the top audio brands, and their Tune 225 TWS earbuds might be just what you’re searching for. Save 30% on them right now.

This is an exclusive deal to Crutchfield, so not only do you get a great pair of wireless earbuds, you get the deluxe hardshell travel case too. Pair easily with your chosen streaming device with Bluetooth and enjoy lots of great tunes and crisp, clear calls. Bring these wherever life takes you as they fit snuggly in your ear for up to 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. With solid bass and Bluetooth 5.0 tech, it’s easy to see why these are one of the company’s most popular items. They come in black, white, and blue.

There’s also free two-day shipping on this item.

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save up to $50 off the 64GB edition, which now starts at $549 each. Looking for even more storage? You can get bigger savings on the 256GB edition, which is up to $89 off depending on color selection, starting at $660.

If you’re looking for something more robust than the base iPad model, the iPad Air is arguably the best value of the premium bunch. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, perk-packed, and much more expensive iPad Pro. The Air doesn’t have the 120Hz display, Face ID smarts, or LiDAR camera, but it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and Apple Pencil support, making this a sweet option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too.

Amazon Luna Controller Image : Joe Tilleli

Amazon’s new video game streaming service Luna is still in early access, but the controller is already now seeing a $21 discount exclusive to Prime members. Unlike most standard controllers, the Amazon Luna Controller is being presented as the best option for cloud gaming as this one connects directly to the server over Wi-Fi—reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds. It can also be paired over Bluetooth or USB when playing games not through Luna. If you’re currently part of the Luna early access program or maybe are just worried we’ll see the price go back up before the service opens to the public, this might be the best time to pick this up.

Square Enix debuted a trailer alongside a big chunk of gameplay from their new adaption of Guardians of the Galaxy. Square Enix gave us their take on Marvel’s Avengers which brought on some mixed feelings about a decent single player experience with a poor attempt a live service game. Guardians of the Galaxy is dropping any and all live service elements in favor of a single player story taking on the role of solely Star-Lord. As Captain of the Guardians, you will be making decisions regarding squabbles among the crew in a morality system not dissimilar to Mass Effect or a Telltale game.

LEGO BrickHeadz The Mandalorian & The Child Image : Andrew Hayward

The Mandalorian probably won’t be back later this year, given that Mando himself (Pedro Pascal) recently said that the third season hadn’t started filming—but at least you can give yourself a tiny project to tackle while you wait.



Amazon is currently chopping 20% off the list price for this LEGO BrickHeadz two-pack of The Mandalorian and The Child (Grogu), which spans 295 pieces. Granted, it’s only a $4 discount… but hey, that’s like half a month of your Disney+ subscription fee. It’s something!

The latest in Supergiant’s arsenal of great games took us by storm last year. I finally unlocked the true ending last week. Though, many gamers without a Switch or gaming PC have been patiently waiting to play. During the Xbox E3 Conference, it was announced Hades will be coming to Game Pass as well as getting physical releases on Xbox One/Series X as well as PS4 and PS5. If you haven’t gotten a chance to play this yet, you’re running out of excuses. Pre-orders are available now on Amazon.

Following the hype of the news surrounding Battlefield 2042, Eneba is running a sale on all previous Battlefield games. There is more than enough content here to last you until October, so start practicing ejecting yourself out of a jet to fire a rocket at another jet—then safely landing back in your own jet in one of the older games today. Discount code is valid until June 20th, 8PM EST.

G/O Media may get a commission Battlefield Hardline (Origin) Buy for $5 at Eneba Use the promo code BFJUNE

G/O Media may get a commission Battlefield 5 (Origin) Buy for $10 at Eneba Use the promo code BFJUNE

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition Screenshot : Activision

It’s game of the year season, which means it’s time for everyone to argue a whole lot about what game rightfully deserves to be crowned 2020's best. We already know the Game Awards’ verdict, The Last of Us Part II, while others have games like Hades and Animal Crossing: New Horizons on their list. But before we wrap this year up, let’s quickly take a trip down memory lane. This time last year (which feels like 30 years ago), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was cleaning house. The samurai-souls game was something of a unanimous choice from press and the Game Awards alike. If you missed it, Microsoft currently has the Game of the Year Edition of it 50% off. Get it for $30, which is roughly one dollar for every time you’ll die on the first boss.

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter Image : Andrew Hayward

Looking for a fun new LEGO kit to build? The new-for-2021 LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter is a nice medium-sized kit at 474 pieces, letting you build the iconic ship with expandable wings, a cockpit that opens, retractable landing gear, and even spring-loaded blasters. It comes with Luke, R2-D2, Princess Leia, and even General Dodonna… you know, the Yavin 4 military base leader. That guy!



Amazon is taking 20% off the list price right now, knocking it down to $40. And if you’re more inclined towards the Dark Side, there’s also a new-for-2021 LEGO Imperial TIE Fighter at the same level discount, now available for $32.

Yeah you read that right. Geoff Keighley gave us all the good news yesterday that Elden Ring will be releasing January 21st, 2022. Get ready to strap in with a brand new From Software RPG with a story made in collaboration with famous deadline-hitter, George R.R. Martin. We’ve been kept in the dark for a long while, but it seems this game will actually see the light of day. The Xbox version will support Smart Delivery and the the PS4 version will come with a free upgrade to PS5. Go ahead and pre-order Elden Ring today, but maybe hold off on putting those vacation days in until we get closer and know for sure that date isn’t moving.

Remember when everyone loved the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World video game, but then it was disappeared from online stores due to licensing issues and no one could play it for years? Good times. Anyway, it’s a new day and Scott Pilgrim is back. Just a few weeks ago, Ubisoft rereleased the game as a Complete Edition and fans everywhere rejoiced. And now, once again, we celebrate as the game gets its first price drop. You can grab an Xbox digital code for $10. That’s a perfect price to pay for some beat ‘em up nostalgia. The game features all of the content from the original release including DLC and online play. Get ready to punch a lot of people in the face.

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Screenshot : Square Enix

If you never got around to playing Sleeping Dogs, the Xbox downloadable definitive edition is just $4 right now at Microsoft, which is an absolute steal. If you’re on the fence, Kotaku can help you decide.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months PSSTATESJUNE Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $38 at Eneba with the code PSSTATESJUNE. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

Bella Pro Series 2qt Analog Air Fryer Image : Bella Pro Series

Air frying is one of the latest hit kitchen trends, as these handy devices can crisp up your meats and veggies without the excessive grease and fat of traditional frying. We’ve featured a fair number of air fryers here at Kinja Deals over the past several months, but this might be the cheapest one yet.



Right now, Best Buy has a Bella Pro Series analog air fryer for just $18, marked down from $40. Granted, it’s a small one: the 2qt capacity means it won’t handle a huge meal, but it could take the main course of a dinner for two, or maybe a crispy side. In any case, if you want to try out air frying without committing to a larger and pricier model, this $18 device is a good starter pick.

SensorPEDIC Fresh & Clean Pillows Image : Sheilah Villari

Macy’s huge summer sale has two of their best-selling pillows for only $14. SensorPEDIC’s Fresh & Clean Pillows are top quality, just as you would expect from such a highly recommended company. SensorPEDIC has become one of the standards for great bedding, ensuring a wonderful night’s sleep. Each pillow is made from hypoallergenic fiberfill that provides support for all kinds of sleepers. Even being as plush as they are, they still keep the head and neck comfy throughout the night. They’re each is a luxurious 200 thread count and are antimicrobial treated. If you happen to have an accident, just toss them in the washer, and the insides can still be situated back to the way they were after cleaned. One thing is for sure you won’t lose sleep over the price.

Free shipping on all orders over $25. This deal runs until June 22.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Image : Sheilah Villari

A spotless space is something we all strive for especially in these new times of being ultra-clean and hyper away of sanitizing. And if you’re going to buy a new vacuum you want the best, that’s Dyson and everyone knows it. Today only take $200 off the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum at Best Buy.

This Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum destroys dust and mitigates messes in seconds with precision. This is the vacuum for your house if you’ve got some very sheddy furbabies. Cyclonic tech and reusable cloth filter clean every spot of your home with ease without losing any suction power. It has no problem tackling carpets, bare floors, stairs, and any other tough-to-clean area because it’s got a 35' cord. It’s bagless and the hygienic dust cup has to be emptied a lot less than the average vacuum saving you time and energy. With the washable HEPA filter not only do you help the environment outside your home by being able to reuse it for three months, but you also do the same on the inside of your humble abode. Painless to maneuver, effortless to clean, and all with the power and promise of a Dyson for substantially less money. Win-win.

Bella Pro Series Bread Maker Image : Bella

Eating a bunch of bread is very satisfying and not at all regrettable, but I speak from experience when I say that baking that bread before devouring it is even better. I am no bread artisan or sandwich artist. A simple bread maker eases the process, and right now you can snag a Bella Pro Series 2lb bread maker for just $55 at Best Buy. That’s a $95 discount from the list price, and it has 15 different presets for various loaf types as well as time-delay and warming options.

24-Pack of 72ct Juniper Cleaning Wipes with Bleach Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’ve got surfaces, chances are they need cleaning. Your counters, your coffee table, your car, your bike, your body— ok don’t use these Juniper cleaning wipes on your body, they are made with bleach and that’s not gonna be fun. But for just $15 for 24 packs of these wipes, you can keep everything else clean. Just be careful not to use it on anything bleach might not mix well with.



Stock up now with this Meh deal and you can keep some wipes in your car, at the office, in your gym bag, in every room of the house, and still have some left over. Grab it while the deal is good!

Ninja Nutri Auto-IQ Blender Image : Sheilah Villari

Making the most delicious smoothie is an art. Not only do you have to worry about the freshest best ingredients, but there’s also the work of achieving the right balance. But there’s also the endeavor of blending it all to perfection. Ninja is one of if not the best at this. Today take $10 off on their Nutri Auto-IQ Blender and never worry about messing up a smoothie or shake again.

The Auto-IQ tech ensures the pro extractor blades for extracting the vitamins and nutrients you’re going through all this for. In the quest to get the most elite blend of veggies, fruits, and/or protein powders, taste and fusion are important in your concoctions. The 1000 watt motor helps with that, and the high speed can liquefy pretty much anything in seconds. The Ninja is easy to clean and comes with everything you need on your journey to fruit fusion. You’ll get the eighteen-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, a twenty-four-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, two sip & seal lids, and an instruction book full of recipes to get you started so you’ll never be without ideas.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Expandable Steamer Basket Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Okay, calling this just a steamer basket is a little misleading. This versatile kitchen gadget from InstaExtras is actually three different tools to make cooking and serving easier. It can be a drainer, steamer, and platter. All that for just $10 seems like such a deal.



This is a true multiuse kitchen item, and the fact that it is so affordable is mindblowing. Steam vegetables, strain pasta or use it as a colander. It’s sturdy enough to be used on the stovetop, in a crockpot/instapot, in a traditional oven, and even with a Ninja Foodi. Because of the way it folds, it can be mini and then expands for a large-sized pot up to nine inches. The feet at the bottom make this the perfect companion for steaming, keeping your veggies out of the water for optimum deliciousness. It’s heat safe (obviously) and scratch-resistant being stainless steel and all. The handle is designed for safety and strength. Unfold it and use it as a sparkingly platter to display your culinary creations. Experiment with all your favorites food by the vapor steaming system; it can handle potatoes, seafood, eggs, and pretty much anything you have your heart set on. It’s easy to clean and can be tossed in the dishwasher. Fold it up when done; it will take up minimum space.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Silicone Steamer Basket Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’ve ever found it hard to strain a large, heavy pot of veggies or pasta, here is your solution. The Silicone Steamer Basket from InstaExtra is flexible and fits in most six to eight-quart pots and cookers. This means it’s heat-safe and nonstick BPA-Free. It’s also currently 32% off and easy to use.

Just place in your preferred cooking item, and don’t worry about the temperature. It can handle up to 450 degrees. The handles are made from durable rubber and designed to help easily remove the basket from any pot. That material also makes it super simple to clean as it’s also dishwasher safe. Whatever you want to cook, steam, boil, this will work with: vegetables, kale, shellfish, eggs, etc. Non-stick malleable silicone makes it a space saver when storing and a dream when using. Never struggle with straining again.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Salt Quick Dry Bath Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

Throwing out things can be very therapeutic. Deep cleaning your linen closet is a great place to start. Now is the time to gift old holey discolored towels to an animal shelter and make space for new ones. Bed Bath and Beyond are here to help. The Salt Quick Dry Bath Towels are just $3, and the hand towels are $2. So you can have a set for only $5.

They are four colors still available. Each towel is made of a soft machine washable cotton blend and is guaranteed to be cozy after a nice hot shower. This is because they are made with an ultra-absorbent texture. The bath towels were designed with zero-twist yarn loops for extra durability.

Free shipping on all orders over $39.

Kasa Smart Plug 3-Pack Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’re busy, you don’t have time to manually go around and power things on and off in your home— I get it. Besides, whatever it is you need to access, it’s just kind of far, right?



Thankfully, we’ve got a Kasa Smart Plug 2-pack deal for you today to control everything using your voice or phone instead. Grab them for 25% off— just $15 to make your home a smidge smarter!

At 16% off, you can snag this 3-pack for just $21. These plugs are compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Echo. What’s more, you can even use them to set up auto schedules for your devices, so you can start brewing coffee while still in bed, for example, or turn off those Christmas lights next holiday season while warm and toasty inside.



Really, the more I think about it, the more impractical it seems to not have one of these smart plugs on every outlet. Too much? Maybe. Anyway, start smartifying your home right away while this deal is still good!

Buy Two, Get One Free I Dew Care Products Image : Sheilah Villari

I Dew Care is one of my favorite companies, and twenty-five of their products are on sale right now. I have three of their products on my nightstand as I write this. Everything I’ve tried has left me really happy. You won’t be disappointed with anything you pick. In this sale, get one free when you purchase any two products.

The Vitamin To-Glow Pack has saved my dry skin more than once. I actually don’t think I can live without their Plush Party lip mask and use it every night. It turns even the dryest of pouts into a soft smile by morning. Made with cocoa butter, hibiscus flower extract, and vitamin C, it’s formulated to hydrate the heck out of sad kissers. The Bright Side Up serum soothes dry patches and absolutely does as it says, brightens dull, tired snow assaulted faces. Much the same, Say You Dew does the same as a moisturizing gel, and I use this after a shower and before makeup if I’m having a particularly dry, spotty day.

The Matcha Mood wash-off face treatment is wonderful if your skin is irritated or a little broken out. The aloe calms it down and evens out the redness. It also works well if you’ve got a bit of a sunburn. Both green tea and matcha have antioxidants that can infuse life back into your skin, giving it the glow it deserves. All you do is leave it on for about ten minutes, then gently wash it off. I like to use it on Monday and Friday as a treat to bookend my week. You will get your money’s worth because this tub will last you a while.

For the face mask aficionados, grab the Let’s Get Sheet Faced pack. We know K-Beauty does these better than anyone, and I Dew Care is no exception. This pack has fourteen of them made from eucalyptus fibers, so you’ll feel like a cuddly baby koala. Each mask has a specialty: tightening, moisturizing, nourishing, calming, and brightening. This is a great deal for such a variety.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips (28 Pack) Get15 Image : Sheilah Villari

Every whitening strip boasts you will see results after one use; with Zimba, I actually did. Zimba Whitening Strips are far and away the best I’ve tested. As an avid coffee drinker, strips like these do wonders after decades of caffeine abuse. Grab their 28 pack right now for more than half off; remember to use the code Get15 at checkout.

At the end of the process of roughly two weeks, you should see your smile become six shade lighter from where you started. You get fourteen strips for the top and fourteen for the bottom. I like that they are actually sticky and a little thicker. They seem much more durable and actually stay where they need to during the thirty-minute process. They do have an option for those who have more sensitive teeth if that’s a concern. Although with the regular ones, the most I felt was a very slight minty tingle. That being said, most of these companies only have a mint/spearmint/wintergreen type “flavor.” Zimba has those types but also watermelon, strawberry, coconut, peach, and cinnamon. At no point did they feel overly harsh; they do have a bit of a gritty residue once you remove the strip, but you can rinse your mouth out to get rid of that. The ingredients are not only inviting, but Zimba uses natural flavoring, where others on the market go the artificial route. Overall, Zimba was the easiest and best strip I’ve used. It checks all the boxes of what you’re looking for, and the price is very affordable. You can bundle and save even more if you like to stock up. I can’t recommend these enough.

This will ship for $4.

G/O Media may get a commission Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips Buy for $21 at Zimba Use the promo code GET15

30% off Select Loki Items Image : Sheilah Villari

Loki fans rejoice! Today is your day; the trickster god has arrived on Disney Plus. Join him and Mobius at the Time Variance Authority and monitor timelines, alternates, and variants that can change history. Today only save 30% on select Loki items at Hot Topic and have the most mischievous summer you can.

There’s tons of merch just for Marvel’s newest organization, Time Variance Authority. I love this very official-looking crest cotton tee. In a classic heather grey, you have to be comfortable when chasing baddies across universes. Now you need something to store all your space tools in like the tesseract. Grab this adorable and durable backpack featuring not only the silhouette of Loki but a key fob with Miss Minutes, the mascot of TVA. This bag has a sleeve for your laptop and a place for two water bottles because you need to stay hydrated when time hoping. This is a preorder, and the bag will ship on June 29. Now slap on a cute little Chibi Loki pin and let the world know you’ve got a soft spot for bad boys and anti-heroes.

Free shipping on all orders over $60

23andMe Health + Ancestry Image : Andrew Hayward

Looking for more clarity on your ancestry or keen on getting some fresh health insights? Get both with the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test, which is currently $50 off at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page.



You’ll send off a vial of your saliva to their lab, and they’ll analyze it and send you reports that are continuously updated with new details over time as the data pool expands. There’s plenty of debate over the effectiveness of such tests and privacy concerns about sharing your DNA data, but customers seem very pleased with the results: it has a 4.7-star rating at Amazon.

15% off Lora DiCarlo Collection HOT Image : Ella Paradis

Ella Paradis never does this. The Lora DiCarlo Collection is on sale until June 15. Take 15% off anything in the line. Lora DiCarlo started in 2017 and quickly became a shining star in the sex tech space. Thanks largely to their founder’s relationship with Oregon State University’s Robotics & Engineering Lab, their products are thoughtfully designed with strong innovation. Each of their eight products is beautifully built with pleasure and aesthetics in mind. Use the code HOT at checkout to grab your discount now.

I tested the Osé 2, and it is not for the faint of heart. This is an upgrade to one of their older toys, and it boasts dual pleasure points. This was one of the most intense and robust G-spot massagers I’ve ever tried. Designed to be more comfortable with a slightly longer body and more flexibility, it’s got crazy power. Even just using it for clitoral stimulation is insane. You’ll barely need this to go as fast as it can before you’re exactly where you want to be. It will also run for about an hour off of one charge, but I’m telling you, you definitely won’t need it for even close to that long.

This will ship for free.

G/O Media may get a commission Lora DiCarlo Ose 2 Buy for $247 at Ella Paradis Use the promo code HOT

Conair TrueGlow Sonic Facial Brush + UV LED Sterilizer Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Exfoliate your skin with peace of mind with this Conair TrueGlow Sonic Facial Brush, yours today for just $24 over at Meh! I love to use a facial brush, but I feel way better about using them when a sterilizer is included, as is the case with this one.



Changing out brush heads on this Conair tool is done in a snap, and it looks quite sleek with its glowing UV LED sanitizer under the stand!

Grab it while the deal is good to exfoliate away dry skin and get a dewey fresh face for summer.

You may have seen some of the deals before we’ve posted at Meh and partner sites including MorningSave, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. If you like what you see, snag a $5 monthly membership to get your shipping covered at all the sites!

Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Novashine’s Ultrasonic Toothbrush is ready to be the hero your teeth need. This comprehensive set is 24% and worth every penny.



The Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush produces 36,800 ultrasonic vibrations per minute that effectively scrubs away the buildup of plaque and stains on the surface of your teeth. It comes with five cleaning modes for a more personalized brushing experience. The head of the brush itself is made with Dupont bristles, making it gentle on your enamel and gums. It will run up to two hours off of on charge. With a compact and wireless charging port, this toothbrush offers the most convenient tooth brushing experience. Pick from black or white and receive a one-year warranty with it.



This will ship for $3.





Save on Anime Titles from Funimation Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Looking for something to do? Why not grab yourself a new anime to binge— or an old favorite?



You can get up to 63% off top Funimation anime titles right now at Amazon, a deal you shouldn’t miss out on!

My Hero Academia’s first season on blu-ray is just $24 right now, not a bad find at all. This one’s pretty popular— why not check it out and see what the fuss is about? Or add it to your collection if you love it already!

If you want some more intense fare to watch, check out Psycho Pass. I saw a bit of season one of this anime and it is a bit intense for me personally, but it kind of has Minority Report vibes so if that’s your thing, check it out!

Jumping back to comedy, Fruits Basket is a classic. Get the entire series on Blu-ray for just $40— you know you want it!

Anyone else remember Outlaw Star from their Cartoon Network Days? Grab the whole series for $25 on Blu-ray today.

If none of these anime titles are quite your thing, check out everything on sale right here! There’s something for everyone.

Whether you enjoyed the film or not, it’s a lot more inarguable how damn good the soundtrack is in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. The Seven Evil Exes Edition features every song from the movie as well as several unreleased tracks. For vinyl collector’s, this might be worth it alone for the Brie Larson version of Black Sheep which may or may not have made it on my Spotify Wrapped two years in a row.

The Secret World of Arrietty - Limited Edition Steelbook Image : Joe Tilleli

HBO Max has opened the doors for many more North Americans to fall in love Studio Ghibli. Though, there is still a place in our hearts for physical media. If you’re one to collect physical media, you may know the worldwide beloved films of the Studio Ghibli library have slowly but surely been releasing as beautiful sleek steelbooks . Latest to the bunch is The Secret World of Arrietty. by Academy Award-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi. The steelbook is available for pre-order for a discounted price of $22.

TECH