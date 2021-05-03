Monday's Best Deals: Apple AirPods Max, Resident Evil Village: Deluxe Edition, Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+, Naipo Massage Gun, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $149 off the list price of the base model with a 256GB SSD (now $1,150), while the larger-capacity 512GB model is $199 off (full savings at checkout), dropping the final price to just $1,300. That’s the steepest savings we’ve seen to date.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

Fire HD 8 Tablet Image : Amazon

Look, it’s no iPad—but if you want a solid, cost-effective tablet for basic entertainment needs, there’s no better bargain than Amazon’s Fire tablets. And right now, they’re even cheaper.



Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is a good option. It has a modest 8-inch 1280x800 screen with just enough power to handle apps, games, and media, plus a hearty 12-hour battery. It’s marked down to just $65 right now with special offers (ads) on the lock screen, or $80 without ads—a savings of $25 with either version.

You can pay an extra $20 to get the Fire HD 8 Plus, which has smoother performance, wireless charging, and faster wired charging.

Bulk Battery Sale Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you need some AA or AAA batteries, I’ve found the motherlode for you. Amazon is running a bulk battery sale today and it’s the perfect opportunity to stockpile power. There are five different sets of Amazon Basic batteries to choose from. You can grab a 150 pack of AAs for $30 or a 250 pack for $45. If you want to get real wild with it, you can grab 300 AAA batteries for $49. This could keep you set for literal years depending on what you need them for, so buy one now and never have to worry about if you have any batteries left again.

RAVPower 65W PD Wall Charger KJ2KAXM8 Image : Andrew Hayward

Charge your phone and your MacBook too. This 65W USB-C PD 3.0 block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $26 with a coupon clip and promo code KJ2KAXM8, you can’t beat this two-port USB-C plug. The list price is $60.

Plus, the price difference is substantial: a 61W charger from Apple is $69. Save your $43 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer. It’ll also work with other phones, tablets, and laptops, not to mention the Nintendo Switch.

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple recently released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the 512GB SSD configuration with 8GB RAM sees the larger discount at $99 off the list price, just $800 (full savings shown at checkout). Don’t need quite so much storage? The 256GB base model doesn’t see quite as large of savings ($30 off), but lands at the still-appealing price of $669.

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon does right by parents with its Fire Kids Edition tablets.



As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited). The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Right now, Amazon is knocking $40 off the 7" tablet, $50 off the 8” HD tablet, or $60 off the 10" HD tablet (2019 model, not the recently-launched upgrade), making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in blue, purple, and pink.

Retro Mini TV Phone Holder Image : Elizabeth Lanier

You can convert your phone easily into a little retro TV that will look super freaking cute on your desk at work— whether that’s at the office at home or elsewhere since it’s tiny enough to be pretty portable.



Snag 5% off this retro mini TV mobile phone stand to bring it down to just $13. Just clip the coupon below the item price to get the deal.

This is great, too, if you’re trying to cut down on your screen time. You can set it to play background focus music as it chills in its little stand instead of tapping away messages to everyone and their mother. Speaking of moms, Mother’s Day is coming up— would she like a cute little phone stand?

This retro mini TV stand fits most iPhones and some Android phones— as long as the screen is 5.5 inches or less.

Grab it while it’s available! And don’t forget to clip the coupon for the slight discount.

Apple AirPods Max Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been patiently waiting for a big discount on Apple’s deluxe AirPods Max wireless headphones, then I’m here to tell you… well, it’s not that huge of a discount. Still, if you’ve been waiting for some discount on the pricey cans, then hey, it’s better than nothing.



Right now, Amazon is offering $17 off the $549 list price of the AirPods Max in Silver and Space Gray, with the other colors still sitting at full price. Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible,” praising the dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices, but panning the steep price and awkwardly-designed, purse-like case. Still, you can save $17 right now.

HP Chromebook X360 Image : HP

Google-powered Chromebooks get you a lot of computer for a little bit of cash, and that’s definitely true with the HP Chromebook x360. This convertible 2-in-1 device has a 12” HD+ touchscreen and can flip into tablet and tent-like formations for varying needs. It’s not super powerful, naturally, but Chromebooks don’t need a lot of processing grunt to handle everyday tasks.



Right now, Amazon is offering $90 off the price of the HP Chromebook x360, dropping the price down to just $280. According to Google, it’s currently set to receive automatic Chrome OS updates through June 2026, so it’ll still be fresh and up-to-date for at least another five years.

Well there, pardner. It’s the end of the line for you. Here’s what you and me’s is gonna do. We go to the town square and stand back to back. Then we each take 10 paces. At the end of your paces, you’ll find a laptop and you can use it to buy Red Dead Redemption 2 for $30 at Best Buy. I reckon it’s the most rootinest tootenst cowboy vidya game on this side of the Mississippi. While you do that, I’m gonna go take a bath. Anyways, then one of us will shoot the other and kill them. Forgot about that part. Actually, scratch that, let’s just play Red Dead Online together, amigo.

Screenshot : Nintendo

It’s going to be a slow year for the Nintendo Switch. While New Pokemon Snap and Mario Golf: Super Rush will occupy us over the next two months, the future is currently a little empty from there. That is, unless you’re really itching to replay Skyward Sword or Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. With that in mind, it’s a good time to stock up on some first-party games you may have missed. Amazon has a few games on sale today, including hits like Super Mario Odyssey and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a good choice too if you’ve got all the obvious ones already.

Another year, another Call of Duty game. War truly does never change. This year’s installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is currently on sale at Eneba. You can grab the cross-gen Xbox bundle for $46 or the regular Xbox One version for $36 when you enter the code COLDWARX at checkout. Here’s a quick PSA: you won’t be able to upgrade the Xbox One version if you’re thinking of getting a Series X later. This version will be playable on your Series X, it just won’t get those next-gen upgrades. As long as that’s not a big deal, have at it.

It’s been a while since the last time we’ve all watched something Star Wars related, hasn’t it? Just kidding, it was literally two months ago. But that’s starting to feel like an eternity in Disney time, as the company keeps churning out space media for us to enjoy. With multiple Disney+ projects on the horizon, it looks like that trend will only continue. While you wait for the next bit of bingeable TV, you might want to check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is on sale for $20. The action game is full of all sorts of space stunts that’ll fill that Star Wars sized hole in your heart. Swing around a lightsaber and destroy a bunch of robots. Even if you’re not a fan of the series, it’s a fun adventure that mashes up ideas from franchises like Uncharted and Metroid to create some entertaining action and exploration. Note that you’ll be able to upgrade this to the next-gen version when it drops later this year too.

One week from now, you can get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget the haters! Get trampled upon, comrades! If you just can’t wait for that moment, you can pre-order the digital deluxe edition of Resident Evil Village on Xbox for $60. That’ll save you $10 and give you some in-game extras. Just use the promo code EMCEUTE36 at checkout and prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can pre-order Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for $50 at Newegg (you’ll get a digital code for the Xbox version). Just use the promo code EMCEUTE36 at checkout and you’ll get that sweet $10 discount.

Smartmi Air Purifier w/ HEPA Filter KINJALOVE Image : Sheilah Villari

As warm weather returns to the northeast, so does pollen and unfortunately, allergies. It’s just a way of life! A frustrating, itchy, and snot-filled kind of life, but we must deal. If you want some kind of relief that isn’t Benadryl or any other allergy med, you should check this out. For a short time, you can get 25% off a Smartmi Air Purifier w/ HEPA Filter, bringing the price down to $135 with our exclusive promo code, KINJALOVE. This little device is powerful—it can quietly absorb almost 80 percent of nanoparticles in the air in rooms up to 180-320 square feet. As I’ve mentioned, it’s made with three HEPA filters and can be connected via an app on your phone and can also be linked to Google Assistant, Alexa, or Homekit.

And because we’ve truly got the exclusive, the first 200 orders using code KINJALOVE will get an Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 and a suitcase. After placing the order, please submit your Amazon order number and email on this official event page! Samrtmi customer service will contact you soon to confirm the delivery address of the giveaway. So honestly, you know what to do! Grab it before they’re gone!

Orivet Dog DNA Test Image : Sheilah Villari

Curious to know what makes your curious dog so clever? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let Orivet take the guessing work out of what your canine might be with their DNA Test Kit. It’s 12% off and is comparable to others on the market.

Not only will Orivet be able to determine the breeds that make up your pooch down to the percentage, but they will give you a plan to help make their life the best it can be. The Orivet LifePlan that will be sent to you is a personalized wellness plan based on breed, age, weight, gender, geographic location, and lifestyle. This will make it easier to form diet decisions and provide tips for health risks that might be on the horizon. Use the specialized swabs on your sweet fur baby and mail the DNA samples in the pre-paid envelope. Through your online account, you will get the results in about a month. Here you will also keep track of any changes. If you’ve even been on the fence about wondering what your good boy or girl is, a DNA test that’s simple and noninvasive is the way to go. Once you have the results, you can tailor a new life to make sure your best pal is fit as long as possible.

Shipping is $3 on this.

TaoTronics Sound Machine/Night Light KINJACL023 Image : Sheilah Villari

Troubled sleepers and fussy babies rejoice. Take $18 off the TaoTronics sound machine and night light; all you need to do is clip the coupon and then pop in promo code KINJACL023 at checkout. You get an endless loop of twenty-five sounds to ease you into slumberland. This is paired with a night light that glows softly throughout the evening.

Those twenty-five sounds are ten nature sounds, seven animal sounds, and eight sleep sounds. You control everything right from your phone to through the TaoTronics app. Customize the sounds you desire for the perfect ambiance and relaxing vibe you need, down to the light’s brightness and color. Set alarms and sleep timers easily, all while connected to your Wi-Fi. This versatile machine is also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Create the ideal lighting and soothing sounds for any time of day.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ FORMOMN8PRO Image : Andrew Hayward

Looking for a robot vacuum that does it all? Ecovacs’ recently-released Deebot N8 Pro+ is a powerful vacuum with 2,600Pa suction power, but it also mops and automatically disposes its dirt into the included bin after each run. On top of that, laser-based LiDAR navigation helps it map out your home and avoid obstacles. I personally tested the Deebot N8 Pro+ earlier this spring and was impressed by its comprehensive cleaning capabilities.

It’s a premium option at $700, no doubt, but right now you can save $100 from Amazon when you use promo code FORMOMN8PRO at checkout. The code suggests that it could be an ideal Mother’s Day gift—a really, really nice one—although the current shipping target doesn’t make that seem feasible.

G/O Media may get a commission Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ $600 at Amazon Use the promo code FORMOMN8PRO

Don’t need the automatic dirt disposal bin? You can grab the standard Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro (no +) for $470 when you use promo code FORMOMN8P at Amazon. That’s an $80 savings from the list price.

Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines Image : StackSocial

If you need to bulk up your wine cellar post-pandemic, this is the deal for you. The Wine Insiders has been around for almost forty years, and their expertise is known the world over. Getting their stamp of approval is huge because they are very particular tasters. They partner with top-rated wineries from all around the globe and do the hard work of selecting only the best for you. This bundle from StackSocail offers you 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines for just $85.

This means you’re paying less than $6 for each tasty bottle of reds and whites. If you aren’t particular and love delicious quality wine, this is an amazing deal. This is for wine likers to those who wish to become wine lovers. It’s never a bad idea to have extra bottles on hand as last-minute gifts or if there is a surprise visit with friends. Just redeem the voucher at the Wine Insiders site, enter all your important info to ship, and your boozy batch will be on its way. This isn’t a subscription; just enjoy your bottles without having to cancel a membership.

Ok, now of the gritty details. This will ship in the US only, and it won’t be able to be sent to Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Utah. Obviously, you will need to be 21 or older, and an adult signature and ID will be required for delivery. Tax and the $30 shipping fee are not included in the base price.

Rose Farmers’ Two Dozen Roses Image : StackSocial

It doesn’t need to be a special occasion to send a loved one or even yourself roses. They are a beautiful gesture to let someone know they are cared for. If you’re thinking about Mother’s Day or even a birthday or anniversary, the Love Everyday bundle for Two Dozen Roses might be an excellent option. Take 38% off their regular price thanks to our pals at StackSocial.

Rose Farmers ensure each stem is quality and collected together is a brilliant bindle to be safely delivered. Each batch is a fresh as can be as they come directly from the farm. Beautiful flowers can brighten any day and is such a simple and powerful way to let a special person know you care. Rose Farmers are experts in the field and work hard to make sure each petal is pristine. The voucher you get is for two dozens roses of any color of your choice; if you upgrade with a vase, that will cost extra.

Now for the important details. These will only ship to the lower forty-eight, but UPS will ship them for free.

Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Alternative Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you an eco-conscious person and looking for a safe alternative to harsh laundry detergents? Maybe natural mineral pellets are what you’ve been in search of. Ecoegg laundry is a unique way to get your dirty duds clean without harmful chemicals. This Ecoegg Laundry Egg bundle lets you do up to seventy deep cleans and dries with safer ingredients.

Completely replace detergent and fabric softener with this pair of eggs. Toss one of the pellets in the egg and watch it do its foamy work. The formula for the detergent is highly rated by Dermatest, so it’s approved for those with sensitive skin. This kit also helps keep your washing machine in order too by removing limescale and soap scum build-up. The dryer eggs cut the time needed to do the task by 28% this saving energy. You can choose from unscented, fresh linen or spring blossom.

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most affordable ways to bring the Alexa voice assistant into your home, not to mention play music and control smart home devices, and right now Amazon is offering a $20 discount on multiple versions of the current globe-shaped model.

The standard 4th-generation Echo Dot is marked down to $30 right now in multiple colors, while the Echo Dot with Clock—which displays the time right on the globe itself—is down to $40. And if you’re looking for a smart speaker for a child’s space, the Echo Dot Kids Edition comes in panda and tiger designs and includes a year of Amazon Kids+, a subscription service focused on kid-centric service.

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towels FRIEND Image : Sheilah Villari

If you missed the last few towel deals, we covered you’re in luck, but this one is going fast too. For the rest of the week, grab a Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towel for only $9. That’s over 50% off the original price; just use the code FRIEND.

This is such a great deal, and all twelve colors are still available in the 30" x 54" size. These are uber soft and super absorbent, basically, the two things you look for in a big fluffy bath towel. They’re 100% cotton and machine washable. These have been on sale before, and this is the lowest price they have ever been. You can actually get a whole set (bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth) for a total of $19. Obviously, because this is an amazing deal, colors are going fast. If you see a matching set, buy it now.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

Naipo Massage Gun R2LQQAX6 Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re dealing with regular aches and pains or perhaps added soreness as you continue tackling fitness resolutions (keep going!), it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code R2LQQAX6 at checkout, a total savings of $61. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 3,900+ reviews.

O’Yeet Massage Gun Image : Sheilah Villari

Whether you’re still leary of going to a spa or you just prefer to handle aliments on your own, O’Yeet’s new Massage Gun is what you need. It’s currently $40 off right now once you clip the coupon, and well worth it.

As someone who suffers from old sports injuries and sciatica, this massage gun has been a blessing the last few weeks. This mini massager is smaller than others out there but just as powerful. It’s also lightweight easy to handle and maneuver. With NEXPower tech, this gun goes 30% deeper with up to forty pounds of pressure; again, that’s crazy power for a massager of this size. There are four speeds to pick from depending on area and soreness. I will say it’s also pretty quiet for as strong as it is. This gun doesn’t need to be charged that often, either. Expect it to run about two hundred and forty minutes off of a single charge, and it’s easy to re-up via USB with the charging stand. It comes with a two-year warranty and is FDA certified.

40% off on Select Fashions FREESHIP Image : Sheilah Villari

Disney adults are insufferable with their devotions; I can say that because I am one. And now that the house of mouse owns so many fandoms, there aren’t many who can’t find something they like under the corporate umbrella. Take up to 40% off select fashions from classic Disney to Marvel to Star Wars to Pixar. Make sure to use the code FREESHIP to have it all ship for free too.

I can’t be the only one who will live in a sweatshirt all year. A crisp night to rock a cute hoodie is welcome no matter the season.

I’m digging this Droid Depot shirt ($22). Nothing like having your little one rep a beloved space robot in an awesome design. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is one of the park’s coolest sections, and this soft all-cotton tee shows that off. Nothing beats a cozy sweatshirt to throw on for errands or sleepy mornings. Mickey fans can grab this stylish and comfy one in this gorgeous blue color for just $27. I still use a backpack when I got out for a run or to the grocery store. This Disney Dogs one ($20) is pretty adorable and sparkles in pink. It’s adorned with all your favorite Disney canines from Lady to Bolt. There’s a ton of stuff in this sale, so I’m sure you’ll find the perfect accessory to feed your fandom.

Free shipping on all orders today with the code FREESHIP.

Up to 20% off New Merch MOM20 Image : Sheilah Villari

Our pals at Bellesa just released new merch to their home lime. There are clever cozy sweatshirts, soft tees, huge totes, and sweet hats. Grab 20% off when you add one to your collection. Just use the code MOM20; you don’t need to be a mother to enjoy these discounts, so no fear here.

There is a new classic unisex company sweatshirt in beautiful light blue. It’s a standard fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up; they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose.

G/O Media may get a commission Bellesa Crewneck Sweater Buy for $36 at Bellesa Use the promo code MOM20

Add a little spice to your kitchen with this “It’s a Vibe” mug. This fifteen-ounce mug is dishwasher and microwave safe. This is the first time Bellesa has done mugs, and they are a sassy as you’d expect. Sip your tea while letting everyone know vibing and self-care is cool. It’s ceramic and features Bellesa’s own Aurora toy.

G/O Media may get a commission It's A Vibe Mug Buy for $23 at Bellesa Use the promo code MOM20

My favorite of these offerings is this “Charge Your Vibrator” tote. I’m a big fan of a sizable and durable cotton tote. Take on all your errands and give the gentle reminder to charge your toys because nothing is worse than a vibe dying on you in the middle of a sexy session.

G/O Media may get a commission Charge Your Vibrator Tote Buy for $31 at Bellesa Use the promo code MOM20

These will all ship for free.

20% off Go-To Collection GO20LX25HP8M Image : Homage

Homage is a great independent company based out of Ohio. They fulfill all your nostalgic needs from sports, movies, tv, and pop culture. It’s their birthday week, and they’ve got a special treat for us. Take 20% off the Go-To Collection today to celebrate. Whether you’re looking for cozy duds while working at home or just something cool to lounge in or run an errand, you’ll find plenty of items that do all that and more. Just use the code GO20LX25HP8M, this sale runs until May 5.

I’m a huge fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and hoodies. The hoodies come in thirteen different colors, most of which you can match the sweatpants too if you like a set. Almost everything in this collection is made of fleece and is a polyester/cotton blend, so they are easy to care for. The majority are also unisex style with a relaxed fit for ultimate comfort. I promise you will never want to take these off once you’re in it.

There are socks, beanies, sweatpants, and shorts, all for the whole family. As mentioned, most are unisex, but there are a handful of items fitted for women if you like things a little more tapered.

Orders over $70 receive free shipping.





So, you’ve played through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild more times than you can count. You’ve gotten to return to its world in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. What next? How about grabbing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition, an absolutely gorgeous companion book that includes art and lore. The package comes with a few other goodies and that’s where this gets really exciting. You’ll get a full map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of Link’s iconic selfie with the Champions, and a full glass replica of a spirit orb. The whole package is $59 on Amazon right now, down 41% from its usual price.

The last time I wrote about Cyberpunk 2077's official guide, we were pre-launch. December 10 still seemed like a dream that could disappear at any moment. In retrospect, perhaps it should have. But questions about whether or not CD Projekt Red should have taken more time on the game aside, Cyberpunk 2077 is actually out after eight years of waiting and it’s as huge as promised. If you’re like me and are finding yourself getting lost in the experience, the official Cyberpunk 2077 guide is currently on sale. You can order the collector’s edition for $21 or a paperback copy for $11. This 496 page guide will help guide you through Night City, making it a solid companion for the game. If guides aren’t your thing, it still seems like a neat collector’s item for anyone looking to go all-in on the open world game.

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $52 off the list price, with the full savings showing at checkout. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.