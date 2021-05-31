Monday's Best Deals: Apple AirPods, 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Cuisinart Charcoal Grill, EltaMD UV Physical Tinted Face Sunscreen, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Advertisement

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $120 on Amazon right now. That’s a $39 savings off the list price, and about $10 less than we’ve seen them lately at Amazon.

Want a case you can toss onto a wireless charging pad for an effortless power boost? The same AirPods with a wireless charging case are $150 right now, or $49 off the list price.

In either case, they’re incredibly portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

Advertisement

And if you don’t mind paying a bit more, upgrade to the fancier AirPods Pro with active noise canceling, silicone tips, and a wireless charging case for $197 ($52 off).

Beats Solo Pro On-Ear Headphones Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Amazon is currently offering them for just $149.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still well below the average recent price at most retailers. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

Anker Wireless Charger Stand ANKERB95 Image : Sheilah Villari

We are huge fans of Anker. If you’ve read any of our reviews before, you know they’ve really come through. And you guessed it, their Wireless Charger Stand is another product we love. It’s 19% and just the accessory you were missing. Just use the code ANKERB95 checkout. This deal will run until June 5.

Advertisement

You can charge your phone and Apple watch simultaneously with this stand, which is incredibly efficient and convenient. A variety of phones are compatible, well, pretty much all of them. The Apple Watch 1-6 and Apple Watch SE should be just fine to power up too. It’s been tried and tested for safety, so you don’t need to worry about any short circuits or overheating. Obviously, it also works as just a stand for hands-free calls, FaceTime, or even to watch your favorite YouTube show. The best thing is if you are like me and have a very sturdy case on your phone, this stand is powerful enough to charge right through it. That means no fumbling to get it on and off. However, magnetic and metallic objects will be a barrier to charging. In this pack, you’ll get a USB-A to USB-C cable, a quick charge wall adapter, a manual, and an 18-month warranty.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $42 | Amazon



Advertisement

Want to add a pop of color to your desk? Grab one of these bright baby blue 60% mechanical gaming keyboards for just $42 right now. You can grab it in white or black too for the same price, and all have RGB lights to liven up any desktop.

These mini keyboards have blue switches, meaning they make that pleasant clackety-clack sound as you type.

Advertisement

If you want a quieter keyboard, grab a black one with Brown Switches for $41.

$50 Nintendo Gift Card NINTENDOMAY Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You can grab a $50 Nintendo gift card for $43 today at Eneba when using the promo code NINTENDOMAY. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out over a year ago and it’s still full price. Compare that to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $7 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for revealing this.

G/O Media may get a commission $50 Nintendo Gift Card Buy for $43 at Eneba Use the promo code NINTENDOMAY

Advertisement

We here at Kinja are still mourning the death of our leader and former CEO, Wario. As you all know, Sonic broke down our doors, ate him, and became the new CEO. Does this behavior sound like that of a good father? Hell no. Sonic’s son, Baby Sonic, is in danger every waking moment of each day. Lucky for us, Sonic is in LA this afternoon meeting with Jim Carrey to talk movie sequels. He won’t see this article. This is our only chance to get his son and hand him over to Child Protective Services. We found a loophole in Sonic’s custody agreement from his divorce with Edith Finch. If one of our readers pre-orders Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition, Baby Sonic’s full custody will transfer to that reader. So please... For Edith’s sake... Pre-order this game.

Advertisement

The holidays are only 6 months away. Stop procrastinating and get your gifts picked out already. Pre-order Fallout: The Official Vault Dweller’s Advent Calendar for your fellow vault dwellers or for yourself a way to have a little more fun this holiday season with twenty-five days of surprises and unique keepsakes from Fallout.

PlayStation Game Sale Image : Joseph Tilleli

If you’re like me, you still do not have a PS5 yet—but boy-howdy have you tried. Maybe you even got as far as adding one to cart only for the site to crash when you tried checking out. Buying from a scalper for hundreds over MSRP is looking more and more enticing. And yet we will not budge. We will remain strong. We hear at Kinja Deals are about spending LESS money, not more money. That’s why we’ll buy all these PS5 games, saving money on each, so we can look at the cool boxes... That’s all we can do at the moment.

Advertisement

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

Look, we all saw it coming. The Last of Us Part II won game of the year at last year’s Game Awards. Not only that, Naughty Dog’s game cleaned house entirely, picking up seven awards. No other game won more than two awards. The previous year’s biggest winner, Disco Elysium, only pulled in four. It was a straight up sweep. Despite the predictability of the win, it won’t stop the old discourse machine, which booted up in seconds. YouTube hacks cried “rigged” at the idea of the best reviewed game of the year winning awards at (who would have thunk?). The more academic wing of gaming fairly revived criticism about the crunch culture that led to the game’s creation. There’s a lot to process. For those who simply want to play the game and see if it lives up to the sweep, you can grab it for $30 over at Walmart and upgrade it to PS5 for free.

Wow! The iconic duo in toy form at last! Halo is one of the most influential video game protagonists and has been since he came to the scene nearly 20 years ago. Though we all know he’d never have been able to take on all the bad aliens without the help of his best friend, Bruce. Each hero comes equipped with their iconic weapons. Halo has his one of a kind paintball gun while Bruce casts spells with his magic wand. Both figures are fully articulated for maximum playability and posing possibility. You will be able to recreate the famous moment from the second game when Halo gets down on one knee, but Bruce refuses his proposal—asserting that while he cares about Halo, he likes what they have as friends.

Advertisement

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $30 on all consoles, which is about as low as we’ve seen it go since launch. It’s been a very busy couple of months considering all the hubbub with new consoles and Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

Advertisement

Cuisinart Charcoal Grill Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re stuck in a little apartment, don’t have proper outdoor space, and want to get into grilling for the summer I have a solution—a mini charcoal grill. Down to $21, the Cuisinart Portable Grill can honestly get you those juicy burgers and ribs you’ve been dreaming about, and it’s only 14 inches! The grill is only two pounds, which means you can carry it with you to the park or even take it camping without it taking up much room. Grab it before it’s gone!

Up to 70% off Bedding and Decor Image : Crane & Canopy

Crane & Canopy is known for quality comfort in striking designs. But all that comes at a price, and they tend to be a tad more expensive, so when a sale comes along, we notice. Right now, get up to 70% off select bedding and decor in their mega Memorial Day sale. These deals will remain until Monday.

Advertisement

Maybe I’ve been playing Animal Crossing too long, but the Waverly Blue bedding set is really speaking to me. The beautiful blue hue blends wonderfully with the adorable leaf pattern. It’s whimsical and sophisticated. This duvet cover is a 300-thread-count and made of 100% premium long-staple cotton. The full size is $135 in this sale, and you can grab standard shams for only $31. The cover comes in both the classic Crane & Canopy style and Nova style. There is a zipper enclosure towards the middle on the Nova style, making it easier to wash on laundry day. One thing is for sure; both are comfortable, cozy, and gorgeous.

Shipping for this will be $20, and this sale runs through May 31.

Snuggle Pro Premium Weighted Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

It’s basically summer now, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be a rouge chilly night. That also doesn’t mean all your anxiety has drifted away. It’s probably a bit better now, given more sunshine, but there is plenty out there to keep you restless at night. If you haven’t tried a weighted blanket, I highly recommended it. Customers have raved about this one from Snuggle Pro, and it even comes with a duvet cover. And wouldn’t you know it’s up to 59% off?

Advertisement

This blanket is built to absorb body heat with cooling fibers to ensure you’re chill the whole night. Absolutely no surprise nightmare sweats. Its made of soft, cozy, and most important breathable cotton for warm summer nights. The premium glass beads give that “Deep Touch Pressure” effect important for any weighted blanket. That arrangement was carefully thought out for comfort and movement. Your price will depend on which blanket weight you pick; 5lb, 15lb, or 20lb. This is machine washable. You’ll wash the duvet cover in cool to warm water, then tumble dry low.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Salt Quick-Dry 6-Piece Towel Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Towels are so simple and so essential in our lives. And when you have a bad one, oh boy, do you know it. But the same can be said when you have a good one. We’ve all taken a plush hotel towel home before, don’t lie. Well, this splendid set is 66% off. This deal is so good it feels like you’re stealing.

Advertisement

The six-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They are a cotton mix and extra soft but still durable to withstand multiple washes. They come in four different shades, depending on your tastes and decor. These are spa-level quality towels, so I say ‘treat yo self,’ to a little luxury. Each is a single ply and features a twist yarn design making it very absorbent. They’re available in castlerock, iris, peach, or ivy green.

Free shipping on all orders over $39.

Madrid Premium French Press Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Nothing says I’m fancy quite like a French Press. It’s a beautiful and top-notch way to make your morning brew. This Premium French Press from Grosche Madrid is 17% off and has a dual filter system to perfect every cup of coffee or fresh loose tea leaves. So you can use ground coffee safely, and it will brew fully within minutes. Both tea and coffee will result in bold rich flavors, and you can make two or three large cups at a time. Obviously, mug size will determine that. This 34oz capacity French Press is made of high-quality borosilicate glass. This makes it not only durable but resistant to very high temperatures. When you are done, toss it in the dishwasher for a deep clean. You will also receive a manufacturer’s one-year warranty.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX Image : Eufy

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a Eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX packs serious 2000Pa suction power (up from 1300Pa in the standard 11S model) for just $170 right now, which is $80 off the listing price.

Advertisement

Up to 40% off New Mickey Mouse Collection Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Society6 is back with another Disney collab, and it’s just as stunning as their last. A few months ago, I covered the collection they released with Star Wars and while as cool as it was, it was a bit limiting. Now we have a team-up to rep the head of the House of Mouse. This new Mickey Mouse Collection dropped at the perfect time to coincide with the big Memorial Day sale. Save up to 40% on select items from this playful Disney partnership. Sadly this is only available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.



This collection certainly has that Magic Kingdom sparkle. There are many pieces by various artists who embrace that vintage Mickey from his Steamboat Willie days, and personally, I’m here for it. This thrown pillow from Jenny Chang-Rodriguez has that retro spin. Mickey is out of this world in pastels and living somewhere between the 50s and the 70s. Pick from three sizes or even choose to have the weather-resistant outdoor version to perk up your patio. And calling it “Mickey Mouse Galaxy” truly puts it out of this world.

Advertisement

Let Sandra Poliakov’s “Breakfast with Mickey Mouse” design start your morning right. Society6's travel mugs hold twenty ounces of your chosen beverage, hot or cold. It’s double-walled to make sure that at whatever temperature, it stays that way for hours. This lightweight stainless steel mug has Mickey preparing the perfect brekkie. There’s something a little bit Impressionist about him but the colors pop and he looks so charming. You’ll want to hand wash to ensure this stays as vibrant as possible.

Here’s another retro-esque Mickey, very Disneyland of 1955. The tee is called “Mickey Mouse Memories” by artist Teo Zirinis, and it certainly seems like mid-century modern Anaheim. All Society6's tees are made of 100% soft and comfy jersey cotton. Choose from a men’s or women’s fitted cut and display your Disney pride and the desire to never really grow up.

Advertisement

Standard shipping is $5 for one product. But you can get free shipping today if you sign up for text alerts.

Up to 60% off Patio Furniture Image : Sheilah Villari

With Memorial Day basically here, it can’t hurt to revamp your patio. Summer cookouts and lounging in sunlight are some of the best things about the hotter months. I’m fortunate to have a backyard, and even if it’s just my dog and me, I want comfort while catching a few rays. For the next week, Wayfair is offering up to 60% off their patio furniture.

A good umbrella is crucial. We like the shine, but we don’t like sunburns. This Pure Garden one from Market Umbrella comes is available in four colors, is a best-seller, and is 69% off. Enjoying a cold beverage and relaxing in an Adirondack chair is the height of summertime luxury. This wood one is from Beachcrest Home, comes in four colors also, and is a customer favorite at 66% off. An adorable metal Bistro Set adds a touch of class and whimsy to any backyard. And, of course, a hammock chair is the only way to tackle your “to read” pile. This Alva one comes in five brilliant hues, has a matching pillow, and is a top-rated item. There are over 270 pieces in this sale, so there’s plenty to choose from to spruce your space.

These will all ship for free. This sale ends June 1.

Advertisement

EltaMD UV Physical Tinted Face Sunscreen Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

EltaMD UV Physical Tinted Face Sunscreen | $27 | Amazon



Advertisement

Want to have beach-ready skin in a flash? Grab yourself a bottle of the dermatologist-favorite EltaMD UV physical face sunscreen for $27 from Amazon right now.

This stuff is seriously great for simplifying your morning routine. Just spread some on and you can cover up some blemishes or discoloration with its tinted, SPF 41 broad-spectrum formula. I have this and love it because it is fragrance-free and free of other irritants for sensitive skin that I find it difficult to avoid in many cosmetic products.

Grab some while it’s 20% off!

You can also get a bottle of their SPF 44 and SPF 46 versions for a bit more moola. Check those out below! And whatever you use, just don’t forget your sunscreen this summer.

Advertisement

Naipo Massage Gun CE2WVXQ3 Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re dealing with regular aches and pains or perhaps added soreness as you continue tackling fitness resolutions (keep going!), it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code CE2WVXQ3 at checkout, a total savings of $81. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 4,400+ reviews.

Advertisement

Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike Image : Andrew Hayward

Zip around your city on a portable, electric bike with this deal on the Jetson Bolt e-bike. It’s $60 off the regular price at Amazon right now, and this foldable vehicle has a 17-mile range and hits speeds up to 15.5 miles per hour. It’s a handy option for compact commutes and errands, or just enjoying a nice day in the warmer months ahead.

2021 Sun Care Kit SALEAWAY Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It is the time to stock up on sunscreen and all the protectors for your skin if you plan on fun in the sun. The Skin Cancer Foundation teamed up with Dermstore to curate this Sun Care Kit to keep you happy and burn-free in 2021. Use the code SALEAWAY and save 20% on a bundle that is valued at over $127.

Each piece in this kit has the Seal of Recommendation, and these bundles are a great way to discover a new favorite for your skincare arsenal. There are two full-size sunscreens from Coola and EltaMD. Each is lightweight and provides broad-spectrum coverage. They are also good for sensitive skin. Try smaller travel-size sunscreens from Shiseido, La Roche-Posay, snd even Dermstore’s own daily mineral sunscreen. There is a trial of Supergoop’s GlowScreen and La Roche-Posay’s Milk Body & Face SPF 100 for those who get red within minutes of being outside. Oribe’s Power Drops Color Preservation Booster repairs and protects your hair from UV rays and keeps your color as vibrant as possible. And it all comes in a cute clear Dermstore bag. This is a wonderful kit to experiment with the best brands to keep you safe and never have to worry about sun damage.

Free shipping on all orders over $50.

G/O Media may get a commission 2021 Sun Care Kit Buy for $40 at Dermstore Use the promo code SALEAWAY

Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer (White) Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Ok, so I’m going to be upfront with you: The entire time I’ve been prepping this deal, I’ve been catching myself slouching and fixing my posture. I caught myself slouching while photoshopping the image you see above, I slouched while typing the headline— and, shit, even now while I’m typing this! I’ve been fixing my posture again and again.

But, I think it’s time to make a longer-lasting habit change— and maybe you feel the same way? Be honest here: Did you or did you not fix your posture when you clicked this article? Yeah, I thought so.

We all know that maintaining good posture is better for your body, and it helps anyone look more attractive and confident. Now, technology can help remind us to keep our spines straight via the Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer device.

Now on sale at Best Buy, you can get this nifty little posture trainer for just $45 today.

The Upright GO 2Posture Trainer sticks to your back with adhesive and works with a companion app that helps you track your progress toward building better posture.

Advertisement

Now, I don’t know about you, but this thing seems like it will be super annoying. But it also seems like it will be worth it in the long run— especially considering how much time many of us spend sitting at our computers for work, school, and (currently) even our social lives. I also worry the adhesive could be agitating for sensitive skin, so maybe consider pairing the device instead with a special necklace for holding the device in place? It’s sold out at Best Buy right now, but you can find it for the Upright GO 2 for $16 for one or $28 for a black and white pair at Amazon.

Advertisement





Final Fantasy XV Official Works Limited Edition Image : Joe Tilleli

Hey do you like concept art? Of course you do. It’s practically the best thing to unlock in any game. But now you can check out all of Final Fantasy XV’s art in book form! $70 off on Amazon.

Advertisement

The Inventory editor-in-chief Sonic the Hedgehog has passed down another deal he wants me to share today. He points out that you can now pre-order the official Sonic Encyclo-spedia-ia for $42 or the Deluxe Edition for $72 . The upcoming book is an officially licensed, 288-page book from Dark Horse that explains everything you need to know about Sonic. It’ll officially be out in November, but you can save some money by ordering it early. In fact, Sonic demands that you do. Defy his dark rule at your own risk. I don’t think the book mentions the part where he ate Wario and took control of our website, though. Seems like an important detail Dark Horse should get in there before it comes out.

TECH

GAMING

HOME

Saucemoto Dip Clip | $12 | Amazon

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED





Save 20% Sitewide on Apparel KINJAJAM Image : Homage

If you have a soft spot in your heart for the legendary NBA JAM game series, then you’ll love these officially licensed shirts from Homage. These comfy crewneck tees capture the iconic look of the classic JAM lineup cards, but update the rosters with the league’s latest stars, including Curry and Thompson from the Warriors, Harden and Durant from the Nets, and Butler and Adebayo from the Heat.



Advertisement

Right now, you can save 20% on any of the NBA JAM shirts when you use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJAJAM at checkout. Actually, this code works sitewide, so you can use it on Homage’s Nickelodeon or The Office apparel, or even its MLB JAM baseball line. And if you need cozy basics to fill out your closet, Homage’s Go-To collection has you covered. This deal has been extended through the rest of May, so you still have plenty of time to pick out some rad new fits.