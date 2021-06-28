Monday's Best Deals: Intel Core i7 Chip, Anker Soundcore Speaker, Apple MagSafe Charger, LEGO Masters Bundle, Monster Hunter Rise, Tommy Hilfiger Bath Towels, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard. They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Woot has ‘em for $59 off the list price for Amazon Prime members, with free shipping of course.

Intel Core i7 (Avengers Special Edition) 63SMACL224 Image : Joe Tilleli

The Avengers Edition of the Intel Core i7-10700KA Processor is currently $80 off at Newegg with the promo code 63SMACL224. Important to note it does not include the game, so it begs the question, what makes this Avengers Edition? The description suggests it is just the box. I supposed you can use part of the $80 you save to buy the game Marvel’s Avengers, or instead you can put that money toward a good game. The choice is up to you. Whatever it takes.

Anker Soundcore Life A1 Wireless Earbuds Image : Anker

On the hunt for affordable wireless earbuds? Anker’s Soundcore Life A1 buds are cheap, plus they have some features you might not expect at this price point. Currently marked down 28% to $36 at Amazon, these waterproof buds have a wirelessly-chargeable battery case and have serious battery life at nine hours per charge with another three full charges available in the case. Amazon customers give ‘em a strong 4.5-star rating—fantastic at this price, especially.

Anker PowerPort Cube Graphic : Tercius Bufete

As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $15. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads. This is the lowest price seen at Amazon to date for this product. It comes with an 18-month warranty, too.

Apple MagSafe Charger Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s Lightning cable did wonders for those of us who struggle to get our USB cables plugged in the right way, but it’s still a pain to get just right in the dark sometimes. The company’s newly reborn MagSafe Charger, however, magnetically slaps a charger (or a slew of other accessories) to the back of your iPhone 12 without hogging up your Lightning port.

At $39, it’s a hefty ask for charging functionality, but it’s a cool party trick, and it does add a bit of convenience to your nightly charging routine. If $6 off will entice you, though, it’s down to $33 on Amazon right now. It’s still not the cheapest or best charger you can get, and you have better wired options... but if a cable-free lifestyle is in your sights, this might be worth a shot.

Edifier HECATE GM5 Earbuds PSRH6GN2 + Clip Coupon Image : Joe Tilleli

These earphones are an excellent bang for your buck. They has a low-latency mode for mobile gaming and hold 8 hours of battery on a single charge (with the case holding up to 32 hours). If your gaming sessions are longer that that span, please consider taking a short break. But seriously, pairing these earphones with the Razer Kishi handheld controller for phones is an excellent way to play Halo without hogging the TV from your roommates, kids, partner, etc. Another thing about them I found particularly nice that I’m not sure how many others will relate to. I have big ears. Like big Dumbo ears. I’ve always struggled with earphones staying put, so I like to get those little gel attachments to keep them in place. These HECATE earbuds have a nearly identical form factor to the Apple AirPods. This means that any of the third party gels created for AirPods will fit on these far less expensive earphones as well. The Edifier HECATE GM5 gaming Bluetooth earbuds are on sale at Amazon—simply clip the coupon and use the code PSRH6GN2 to get them for $42.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $22 at Amazon—$8 off the original retail price. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking, sunbathing in the backyard, or chilling around the house, this device is perfect for all seasons. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all of the barbecues you eventually have to make up for our lost pandemic year will be filled with dope music. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Apple 24” iMac (2021) Image : Andrew Hayward

After starting with last fall’s MacBooks and Mac Mini, Apple’s wickedly powerful new M1 processor is making a bolder desktop showing with the brand new 24” iMac, which starts shipping later this month. It’s a shockingly thin all-in-one, packing the brains of this beast within the same 11.5mm unit as the 4.5K-resolution display.



Amazon is currently taking $49 off the list price for a pair of configurations: the entry-level model with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD within is $1,250. Meanwhile, the upgraded version that bumps up to an 8-core GPU and adds Gigabit Ethernet and a pair of additional USB 3 ports is $1,450 at the same discount.

JBL Tune 225 TWS Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Finding the perfect set of earbuds can be a daunting task if you don’t know where to start. They need to be comfy, hold a charge for a substantial amount of time, and sound phenomenal. JBL is one of the top audio brands, and their Tune 225 TWS earbuds might be just what you’re searching for. Save 30% on them right now.

This is an exclusive deal to MorningSave, so not only do you get a great pair of wireless earbuds, you get the deluxe hardshell travel case too. Pair easily with your chosen streaming device with Bluetooth and enjoy lots of great tunes and crisp, clear calls. Bring these wherever life takes you as they fit snuggly in your ear for up to 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. With solid bass and Bluetooth 5.0 tech, it’s easy to see why these are some of the company’s most popular items.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Razer has taken over gaming accessories in the last couple of years. In 2019 they introduced their first monitor and today you can get it for the reduced price of $550. The Razer Raptor 27" Gaming Monitor is 1440p, has a refresh rate of 144Hz, and supports HDR. And as you would expect from Razer, the thing comes loaded with LEDs in its base. Read more on the monitor here and then head over to Amazon to pick one up yourself before it’s gone. If you missed out on upgrading to a new monitor this Prime Day, it isn’t too late to save some money on your new display.

Apple AirPods Max Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s deluxe AirPods Max wireless headphones have been gradually slipping in price since their recent launch, and while the discounts aren’t enormous yet, we’ve now passed the 10% mark on certain styles at Amazon.

Right now, Amazon is offering up to $60 off the $549 list price of the AirPods Max, depending on color choice. Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible,” praising the dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices, but panning the steep price and awkwardly-designed, purse-like case.

Motorola’s budget phones are some of the best around, and right now the company is offering a few of its brand new 2021 releases at a discount at Amazon—all unlocked models that you can use with any US carrier.



The Moto G Play is the cheapest of the bunch, offering a 3-day battery and 720p 6.5” screen for just $150, a $20 savings off the list price. The Moto G Power offers faster performance and a slightly larger screen for $200, or $50 off.

If you want a stylus for productivity needs, the Moto G Stylus gives you both a pop-out stylus and a larger, crisper 1080p screen, but the battery isn’t quite as robust. That model sells for $280, or $20 off the list price. Higher up the price scale, the Motorola One 5G Ace pairs mid-range power with 5G connectivity for $350, or $50 off the list price.

It Takes Two (XBO) | $30 | Amazon Best Buy

It Takes Two (PS4) | $30 | Amazon Best Buy Screenshot : EA

Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the Xbox One or PS4 version for $30. The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself.

LEGO Masters Creative Value Set Image : Andrew Hayward

Fox’s LEGO Masters show, currently in its second season, is a delightful showcase of toy-based ingenuity and engineering. Now, LEGO is looking to help onboard the next generation of masters with this discounted bundle at Walmart. It includes four LEGO Creative sets in a single package spanning 613 pieces and a bonus storage bag, all for $25. A comparably-sized LEGO Creative set usually goes for $40, so this is a sweet starter kit for builders of any age.

Monster Hunter Rise Screenshot : Capcom

It’s been a few good years for Monster Hunter. While it had always been a bit of a niche franchise, the tides started changing with Monster Hunter World. Then that changed further with the Monster Hunter movie, which everyone saw and loved. Very popular and cool. Okay scratch that part. But the series’ growth has gone up a level due to Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment. This version makes the series just a touch more welcoming to newcomers (it’s still Monster Hunter) by streamlining some traversal mechanics. If you’ve never jumped in but have always fantasized about slaying big beasts, you can currently grab it at Amazon for $50. Once you have played, make sure to check out the beloved video game movie Monster Hunter.

$50 PSN Gift Card 50USDPSNJUNE Image : Joe Tilleli

Sometimes, it’s okay to treat yourself. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard year! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $50 PlayStation Store gift card for just a smidge over $43 at Eneba when you use the code 50USDPSNJUNE at checkout. That can get you a partway toward a brand new full retail AAA game. Stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. The choice is yours. As long as you are buying video games, I am happy.

Ubisoft is known to drastically slash the price on games. Just look at Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here’s yet another example of that in action. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising on consoles for $25. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

If you haven’t already played it, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag was one of the series’ best games ever. Ubisoft hooked us up with a package containing it and a copy of Assassin’s Creed Rogue, and now you can get the pair in this “Rebel Collection” for just $20. The collection includes each game’s respective DLC.

Black Flag was the first that brought the ship steering gameplay that’s become a staple in today’s massive open world Creed titles, and it also went the furthest in its time to diversify your combat options, you now being a pirate assassin, and all. Play it if you’re wondering where Odyssey, Origins, and Valhalla got their charm and good looks from. And in Rogue, you basically play as a Templar in the midst of a major identity crisis, and that’s enough mindfuck to carry you through the rest of 2021. Both games are equally compelling, so drop a quick $20 and take your pick.

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you want next-gen compatible sound on a budget, Amazon has Turtle Beach’s Recon 200 headset down to $50 right now.



While it doesn’t include the bells and whistles of a high-end headset, it’ll do everything you need it to do: Namely, give you surround sound audio and a flip-up microphone for talking to your squad.

The headset comes in either black or white, so you can conveniently grab whichever one corresponds to your console’s color.



This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 11/20/2020 and was updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 6/26/2021.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Image : Joe Tilleli

I finally dipped my toes into NieR: Automata this past month. Everyone I know who’s played through it has absolutely raved about this game. I gave it a shot and died thirty minutes in which reset me to the start. Thirty minutes later I died in the same spot and then turned it off because I’m bad at video games. I’m going to go back in on an easier difficulty because, from what I heard, the beginning is surprisingly more difficult then the bulk of the game and there are others like me who struggled with it. Anyway, if you’re someone is good at video games, or maybe even just slightly competent, then maybe you’ve already beaten it and now want to play NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… or maybe you’d like to dip into this one first since it’s actually a remake of the game preceding NieR: Automata. The choice is yours. All I know is that my friends who have played this all sing praises and claim it will change your life. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is $40 on Newegg. Go pick it up.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) Image : Joe Tilleli

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the hottest deals going in gaming, even without discounts like 3 months for $30 which is $15 off. You’ll enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, free games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the Xbox Series X if you’re lucky enough to have found one.

People have very strong and mixed reactions about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so let’s not get into that. What we can all hopefully agree on is that Poe’s orange-clad X-Wing from the film was pretty sick, and if you want to build the ship out of LEGO bricks and save a little cash in the process, now’s your chance.

Right now, Amazon is taking $18 off the list price of the Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter kit, which spans 761 pieces and includes minifigures for Poe, Jannah, R2-D2, and a single Knight of Ren. The ship itself has adjustable wings, spring-loaded blasters, and retractable landing gear, so it’s functional too. Maybe you can use it to create your own version of the film!

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months CHEAPPSDEAL Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Note: Deal expires June 27th, 2021.

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $33 at Eneba with the code CHEAPPSDEAL. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty Image : Andrew Hayward

LEGO builds can help keep the boredom (or madness) away when you’re stuck inside, and if you’re on the hunt for a big set right now, here’s a great option: the 1,685-piece LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty is marked down $24 right now to $96. Also, the 1,767-piece LEGO Architecture Empire State Building is nearly $31 off the list price at just over $99.

The Souls games have been a powerhouse of the past decade of gaming kicking off with the first game in the franchise, Dark Souls. What’s that? There was a game before Dark Souls? Interesting. For whatever reason, the 2009 release Demon’s Souls sole an estimated 1.7 million while is follow-up, Dark Souls, sold over 25 million copies worldwide. By my calculation, that still at least 23.3 million of you fans who still haven’t played this game. Now is the perfect time to play the game the that started it all in is upgraded glory.

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

If you missed the last few towel deals we covered, you’re in luck, but this one is going fast too. For the rest of the week, grab a Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towel for only $6. That’s over 60% off the original price. This deal runs until July 5.

This is such a great deal, and all twelve colors are still available in the 30" x 54" size. These are uber soft and super absorbent, basically, the two things you look for in a big fluffy bath towel. They’re 100% cotton and machine washable. These have been on sale before, and this is the lowest price they have ever been. You can actually get a whole set (bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth) for a total of $13. Obviously, because this is an amazing deal, colors are going fast. If you see a matching set, buy it now.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen. But I’m told owning good knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that and a little more. These colorful knives bring some whimsy to your cooking. They are a perfect upgrade to a dull kitchen and only $13 - a savings of $37 off the list price.

The handles are sleek and ergonomic, giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick, making these easy to clean. Steel is sophisticated, but all this pop of color makes preparing your next meal a little quirky. I’m sure these will blend in with any kitchen or whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef’s knife, a slicing knife, a bread knife, a santoku knife, a utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards, and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for. Precision and safety get a ridiculous makeover.

SensorPEDIC Fresh & Clean Pillows Image : Sheilah Villari

Macy’s huge summer sale has two of their best-selling pillows for only $14. SensorPEDIC’s Fresh & Clean Pillows are top quality, just as you would expect from such a highly recommended company. SensorPEDIC has become one of the standards for great bedding, ensuring a wonderful night’s sleep. Each pillow is made from hypoallergenic fiberfill that provides support for all kinds of sleepers. Even being as plush as they are, they still keep the head and neck comfy throughout the night. They’re each is a luxurious 200 thread count and are antimicrobial treated. If you happen to have an accident, just toss them in the washer, and the insides can still be situated back to the way they were after cleaned. One thing is for sure you won’t lose sleep over the price.

Free shipping on all orders over $25. This deal runs until July 5.

Pulsar G65BN Portable Gas/LPG Dual Fuel Generator Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

When you have a power outage, you’re going to want to be prepared. That’s going to mean having candles, flashlights, water, and other essentials on hand— and a power generator, if you can swing it. And hey, maybe your tax refund check didn’t go to bills, so maybe you can!



You can be prepared with a Newegg deal on generators right now.

Snag $50 off of a Pulsar G65BN portable dual fuel generator today at Newegg. That brings this 6500W beauty down to $500 right now.

This deal is done after Wednesday! So don’t hold out if you’re in the market for a generator.

This deal was originally published on 04/11/21 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 6/27/21.



HIPIPET Ventilated Backpack SDTANS99 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’re planning travel in the weeks or months ahead with your beloved pet, you might be in the market for an airline-approved carrier. This super breathable and convenient HIPIPET ventilated cat backpack might be just the ticket— and it can be yours for 50% off right now!



This backpack was designed for cats, but it seems great for small and young dogs too— or any other pets you might need to travel with. It also has handy little pockets on the side for keeping treats, waste bags, and other pet essentials. Just be sure to add code SDTANS99 at checkout to get it for just $18!

IPOW Vacuum Sealer + Scale RBFX9I2P Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Want to keep those leftovers fresh? How about preserving those marinated steaks? Or are you worried about that wine getting stale? Take care of it all with this multi-functional vacuum sealer from IPOW right now— yours for just $35!



You can take 50% off this sealer which doubles as a kitchen scale when you add promo code RBFX9I2P at checkout. With its sleek design, LCD display, and small size, it is sure to look great on your countertop. It comes with 10 vacuum seal bags to get you started, but you can also attach a hose to manually vacuum seal wine corks, food canisters, jars, ziplock bags, and the like.

In addition to vacuum sealing, the machine can also be used to seal up chip bags and cereal bags and other plastics like that sans suction. You know you wanna keep those snacks fresh!

Charter Club 4-Pc Sheet Sets SAVE Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s no shame in wanting new things. If you still prefer to bet at home more, make it as cute and cozy as possible. Give your sleep space a little makeover and ensure your slumber is comfy as can be. All the sizes for Charter Club are currently 45% in this 4 piece sheet set deal. This sale will run until July 5, and add the code SAVE to get all the savings you can at checkout.

New sheets are an easy way to refresh your bedroom and even class it up a bit. We may not be traveling to hotels with big beautiful beds and astronomical thread counts, but that doesn’t mean we can’t recreate that at home. This Charter Club set is made of 100% Egyptian hygro cotton, and that count is 400. The chic stripes on this Sleep Cool collection come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. These are easy to wash in the machine, and fabric softer is unnecessary as they are lush and plush. There are seven color options in various sizes for your mattress needs. If you think you want these, I’d purchase them quickly. At this price, they will likely sell out.

These will ship for free.

Crux Digital Juice Extractor Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re still holding true to eating better in 2021, that’s marvelous. You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Suppose you aren’t but want to try again, no worries. This Crux Digital Juice Extractor is 59% off and here to make you healthier and happier.

This five-speed juicer can handle both soft and hard fruits/vegetables. The wide openly allows for an array of healthy treats to be tossed in even long leafy greens. There is an easy-to-read digital LCD panel, so no fear of getting stumped. The sturdy stainless steel mesh on the inside is strong enough to strain any ingredients producing up to one liter of liquid in one go. You can’t get much fresher than serving your juice right from the BPA-free jug that accompanies your juicer. You’ll also get a cleaning brush that’s tough to scrub out even the tiniest of particles. There’s a pulp collector for larger pieces, and it’s simple to dump out that section. Those parts come off this juice without struggle and can even be put in the dishwasher.

This will ship for free.

Cuisinart Convection Oven Image : Sheilah Villari

Leftovers make the world go round, but heating yesterday’s pizza or pasta in the microwave is unfulfilling. But you don’t want to fire up your stove for just these, either. The convection oven is your answer to this tasty dilemma. This reliable and sturdy Cuisinart Convection Oven is 35% off right now.

Cuisinart makes quality kitchen items, and this convection over is absolutely tops. This compact cooker fits snuggly on the countertop and will keep your kitchen cooler during the impending hot summer months. This lil guy can bake, broil, toast, and warm. This is especially handy if you live alone and are always worried about using the giant oven for a single serving. It’s equipped with a nonstick interior and slide-out crumb tray to make clean up easy. Cooks food quickly, evenly; it’s simple to operate and comes with a recipe book if you get stuck. This price is only for the classic stainless steel option, but it is, in my opinion, the sleekest looking of all of them.

This item ships for free for Prime members.

Champion Cotton Tees Image : Sheilah Villari

Tees the season. As temperatures rise, a cool cotton tee can make all the difference in summer. We’ve covered Champion deals before and know that if their sweatshirts are quality, these are too. At 25% off, you can grab a few for a great price. This sale will run until July 5.

The cotton tee is perfect for anything really, and when they are made of soft materials, even better. This classic crew neck one is lightweight, durable, and comes in fourteen colors. They’re tag-free for comfort and have shoulder-to-shoulder taping to help prevent stretching to tearing; this is especially important if you wear them for sports or at the gym. All sizes are still available but we expect this sale to go very well.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Hey, I get it. You’ve maybe not been as active as you should be these past few months. Maybe, like me, you took winter hibernation a little too seriously. Now that it’s summer, a lot of us are starting to think about getting more fit as the layers come off. Why not make it happen with a home gym?



If you want a great starting point, you can get a full-body workout with 50% off a Sunny Health & Fitness magnetic rowing machine. I personally love this method of working out, as the LCD display shows your stats and keeps you pumped as you work to beat your last time, calories burned, or stroke count. Plus, rowing machines use over 80% of the body’s muscles with little impact on the body, meaning less stress on your joints! Get this one from Sunny with eight levels of resistance for $200.

Wanna pump some iron? You can grab a Sunny Health & Fitness power and squat rack for $251 right now at Amazon to help you do just that. This heavy duty squat rack has spotter arms for safety and can handle up to 880 lbs. of weights.

Or maybe you’d like to get some cardio in? Grab a Sunny Health & Fitness stationary indoor cycling bike for just $154— that’s a 30% discount. This is a great, low impact exercise machine to consider.

The sales on fitness don’t end there. Check out everything else on sale right here and below!

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’ve got dry skin lingering from the weather change or from using so much drying hand sanitizer for the last who-knows-how-long, you should check out this deal.



Grab a bottle of the cult-favorite skin moisturizer, Weleda Skin Food, for just $13 right now at Amazon.

Using plant extracts like gentle viola tricolor, calendula, and chamomile, Weleda Skin Food hydrates without the use of synthetic compounds or chemicals. Grab a bottle for yourself and see what the fuss is about, why doncha?

20% off Sitewide Image : Hot Topic

With lots of franchises putting out new content over the next few weeks and months, the one you love is sure to be included. For the rest of the day, find your niche in this huge sitewide sale at Hot Topic. Save 20% on your next order.

Marvel’s newest organization, Time Variance Authority. I love this very official-looking crest cotton tee. In a classic heather grey, you have to be comfortable when chasing baddies across universes.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a year old and has had some amazing collaborations in that time. But the best combo will be you and this sweet, adorable mini backpack. Let everyone know you’re a proud island representative, and they should come to visit. All your favorite characters are wonderfully displayed in a grid pattern, and it even comes with a pull charm of the classic leaf symbol.

If you’re having Grogu withdrawals, you aren’t alone. We all miss his adorable little green face. Fear not! Now you can take him anywhere with this sturdy Stainless Steel Travel Mug. Fill it with your favorite beverage and keep it cold or warm all day. Complete with a push-in lid and flip-top opening, you’ll never be without liquids on any adventure.

Free shipping on all orders over $60.

Summer Starter Bundle Image : JACHS NY

After escaping the lawless streets of the early days of pandemic, it’s only natural that we celebrate by introducing a new brand of chaos, complete with loud music, intoxicating ragers, and most importantly, a whole new summer wardrobe.



That’s why JACHS NY, a long-time Kinja Deals fave, is offering an unbeatable bundle discount, for a limited time only. When you purchase any pair of its signature shorts—stretch chino, pull-on dock, or otherwise—you can also snag a shirt for $39 total. The shirts themselves come in tee, henley, and polo styles and in a variety of colors. Just enter the promo code 2STR at checkout and start saving before the sale ends.



Be the envy of all your friends this summer (or send them the link to this post so they, too, can experience the kind of deep savings on high-quality, boutique clothing you can only find at JACHS NY). Why not skip the line at the big box chain fast-fashion retail stores and see what the independent company’s bespoke fabrics and modern, yet somehow vintage designs are all about. With prices like this, you really can’t go wrong.

Original Frames AMB10 Image : Stoggles

What is a Stoggle, you ask? Think of it this way: If “style” and “goggles” had a baby, there is only one acceptable name for that newborn child. And now that eye protection is mandatory for health care workers, there is a market for more fashionable accessories that get the job done right. Among the more successful attempts at this is Stoggles.



Named one of the “100 best innovations of 2020” by Popular Mechanics, Stoggles is trying to position itself as “the Warby Parker of safety eyewear” (their words, not mine), making safety goggles that are lighter and more compact than the unwieldy protective gear of yesteryear. And with over 250,000 Stoggles sold so far, it’s proven successful as the largest eyewear crowdfunding campaign ever, having raked in $3 million from backers.



You can purchase Stoggles directly from the Stoggles website starting at $39 in both original and mini sizes. As for the shape of the frames, you can choose between square and round for no extra cost. Stoggles come in a variety of colors from sky blue to mint green to clear. Light responsive lenses can be tacked on for an extra $15. You can save 10% off your first order using the promo code AMB10, courtesy of Kinja Deals.

25% off Swimwear Section Image : Sheilah Villari

Now is a great time to start planning for sunny days and lounging. With the CDC saying gatherings are all good for the vaccinated, a day at the beach or lake is just what you need after the last year. So it’s time to get prepared. Disney is giving the house of mouse fans 25% off swimwear and accessories, and no code is needed.

There is a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. The R2-D2 Beach Towel is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name. It’s a great summer accessory for someone out of the world.

Bring your friendly neighborhood Spiderman poolside with these cute swim shoes. Featuring Spidey’s logo, these fit comfy on your little superhero’s feet and will protect them even on the hottest of sands. Built for the summer elements and a killer accessory for this year’s vacation or beach trip.

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while playing in the sand and sea. There are a few to pick from, but there is something charming about this Daisy Duck Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable PVC material on the outside and has a striped drawstring bag on the inside to keep your most important contains safe from the elements. But it’s definitely charming with the delightful face of this darling duck.

You can also grab free shipping on orders over $75 with the code SHIPMAGIC.

Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips (28 Pack) Get15 Image : Sheilah Villari

Every whitening strip boasts you will see results after one use; with Zimba, I actually did. Zimba Whitening Strips are far and away the best I’ve tested. As an avid coffee drinker, strips like these do wonders after decades of caffeine abuse. Grab their 28 pack right now for more than half off; remember to use the code Get15 at checkout.

At the end of the process of roughly two weeks, you should see your smile become six shade lighter from where you started. You get fourteen strips for the top and fourteen for the bottom. I like that they are actually sticky and a little thicker. They seem much more durable and actually stay where they need to during the thirty-minute process. They do have an option for those who have more sensitive teeth if that’s a concern. Although with the regular ones, the most I felt was a very slight minty tingle. That being said, most of these companies only have a mint/spearmint/wintergreen type “flavor.” Zimba has those types but also watermelon, strawberry, coconut, peach, and cinnamon. At no point did they feel overly harsh; they do have a bit of a gritty residue once you remove the strip, but you can rinse your mouth out to get rid of that. The ingredients are not only inviting, but Zimba uses natural flavoring, where others on the market go the artificial route. Overall, Zimba was the easiest and best strip I’ve used. It checks all the boxes of what you’re looking for, and the price is very affordable. You can bundle and save even more if you like to stock up. I can’t recommend these enough.

This will ship for $4.

Batman, the caped crusader, is a hero. And as we know, heroes never go down. Can’t say the same about prices though. Batman: Under the Red Hood on Blu-ray is on sale for $9 at Amazon. Give it a watch and maybe learn what exactly he’s talking about in this clip here.

