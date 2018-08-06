Back to School savings ramp up with discounts on chargers, speakers, and cables, smart switches and light bulbs, Crayola supplies, and more.



You don’t need to be heading back to campus this month to take advantage of Anker’s back to school sale. All of the products in this post are 20% off this week with promo code ANKERBTS.



The USB-C PowerPort wall charger and two-port PowerPort 2 travel charger are both no-brainers, as is the $8 Qi charger if you have a wireless charging phone. Everything in the sale is good though, so grab whatever you need.

Automatic Pro | $100 | Amazon

No matter how long you’ve been driving, it’s never too late to learn better habits. Automatic is a little Bluetooth dongle that plugs into your car’s OBD-II port (found on almost any car made since 1996) and communicates with your smartphone to track driving habits, mileage, and engine problems. It can even trigger IFTTT recipes and integrate with Alexa. But best of all, if you’re in an accident, Automatic will automatically alert the authorities and call your family, no subscription required.

The Automatic Pro includes always-on 3G connectivity with no monthly fees, meaning you can track you car’s location no matter where you are in the world (assuming the car itself is located in the United States). It usually sells for $130, but right now, Amazon’s knocked that down to $100.

Photo: Amazon

News flash: 8TB external drives exist, and you can get one for $160 from Amazon. This is a desktop drive, so it needs to be plugged into the wall to operate, but still, that’s a whole lot of photos, videos, or console games.

Netgear Arlo Gold Box | Amazon

Netgear’s popular Arlo home security system is a lot like Nest Cam, except the cameras can run off battery power, so you really can stick them anywhere. Today only, a bunch of starter kits and accessories are on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box, including a single camera for an all-time low $100, which is perfect if you want to test drive the system before installing them all around your home.



If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today, down from its usual $120-$140.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

Sony’s WH1000XM2s put the noise-canceling headphone world on notice when they were released last year, and now, you now they’re back on sale for $50 off their usual $350, plus a bonus Sony Bluetooth speaker for good measure. They’re still a significant investment, but if you spend any amount of time in planes, trains, or just a noisy office, they’ll probably be the best thing you buy this year.

Photo: Gizmodo

Update: This sale is back, if you missed it on Tuesday.

For a long time, Apple’s AirPods were hard to find in stock. Now, Amazon not only has them available with Prime shipping, they’re actually about $15 off today. Needless to say, these don’t go on sale often, so if they’ve been on your wishlist, you should pull the trigger. I’ve had mine since they launched, and they’re my favorite Apple product since the iPhone 4.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you do a lot of work on a laptop, a pair of deals today can make the experience just a little more comfortable.



I’m willing to bet that the more popular deal of the two will be this foldable table, which would work on a couch, in bed, or even as a makeshift standing desk. The table top even tilts to put the keyboard at a more comfortable typing angle. Get it for $29 with promo code KINJATT3.

If you’re mostly interested in the standing desk aspect of that table, this model will bring your laptop even higher, and has nice touches like a curved wrist rest. I wouldn’t use it as a full-time standing desk—you’d want your screen to be at eye level for that—but it’s great for short bursts of focused work. Plus, you can use it on any desk, or even your kitchen counter. Use code KINJATT1 to get it for $66, or $14 off.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re dipping your toes into smart home tech, or just want to add a new accessory to the collection, TP-Link’s smart switch and LIFX’s smart white light bulb are both just $10 today with promo code SMART10. That’s the best price we’ve seen on either of them, and in fact, the best price we’ve seen on any products like them.



Update: The code will only work if you have an Alexa device tied to your Amazon account.

Just in time for back-to-school season, Amazon’s marking down a whole bunch of Crayola art supplies in today’s Gold Box.



If you want to earn some PTA brownie points, you can buy some discounted class packs of crayons, markers, modeling clay, or paint brushes to donate to your kid’s classroom, since a lot of teachers end up having to do that out of their own pocket.

The bulk of the deals though are for individual products, and include the staples mentioned above, plus paint, construction paper, coloring books, higher-end fine tip markers, and more. Just head over to Amazon to see all of the deals.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: Back in stock, if you missed it last week.

Weber’s Kettle charcoal grill is the grill every backyard needs, and Amazon’s running a $23 discount on it today. Discounts of any size on this grill are extremely rare, so today’s the day to grab this.



You can use this for grilling, obviously, but it’s also a surprisingly capable smoker. Just look at the smoke ring on these ribs that my friend made on his Kettle. Now, look at this brisket he smoked. Okay, now grab a wad of napkins, clean all the drool off your face, and go buy this thing.

Photo: Walmart

Growing your own herbs and vegetables can be a cathartic experience, but it doesn’t have to be a difficult or expensive one. Walmart will ship you an easy-to-assemble garden bed kit for just $20 today. You’ll still have to supply the soil and seeds, but once you buy this, you might finally have the motivation to start planting.

Image: Amazon

Tailgating season is right around the corner, and you can get ready with this cheap folding table set. It comes with two chairs, and folds in half for easy storage and transportation. The orange color is the cheapest, but if this color is offensive to you, get a table cloth, or spend a little bit more on another color.

You all know this, but replacing your air filters is one of the cheapest ways to improve the air quality in your home. They can remove funky smells and allergens and, especially important this time of year, make your AC unit more efficient. Home Depot is selling a whole bunch of 12-packs of Arm & Hammer air filters for just $54 today. So go ahead and stock up.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Jump on the green bandwagon and help out the environment by drinking out of these reusable metal straws. This set of four is just $6 (about $2 off) and comes with a little cleaning brush.



Update: This deal is back if you missed it last week.

Plasma lighters are the lighter, evolved. They can light things on fire while fixing the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:

Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that

Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out.

Orientation - You can use a plasma lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.

We covered the Sparkr Mini here, and now you can get the 2.0 version of the lighter for an all-time low $19 with promo code L5IMQBFO, down from its usual $30. That’s a few bucks more than some other electric lighters we’ve seen, but the Sparkr Mini is one of the most compact models out there, featuring two criss-crossing arcs for a more reliable spark, a built-in flashlight, and a fiddle-friendly flip top.

Most of its dodgy Amazon reviews focus on the fact that the flashlight could turn itself on in your pocket, but that’s been fixed in this 2.0 version by switching it to a three button press. This model also uses a different frequency to eliminate the high-pitched buzzing that’s commonplace with these products

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hugging a pillow while you sleep is a whole lot cooler than hugging a 98 degree human, and you can grab this 4.5' long pillow for just $11 today, so your wallet can rest easy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The humble and inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of most important pieces of cooking gear you can own, and Lodge’s highly-rated 8” model is back down to $10 on Amazon, albeit as an add-on item. Obviously, this is too small to be your main skillet, but it’s great if you’re just cooking for yourself, or heating up some side dishes.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Almost everyone can use a few dry erase markers, even if you don’t have a dry erase board. This 8-count set is just $6 right now, which is a couple bucks off the usual and just in time for Back to School.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re headed out of the country, your normal wallet probably isn’t going cut it. This Zero Grid RFID-blocking passport wallet on the other hand, has space for your passport, 10 credit cards and some cash. You’ll save $4 after entering code P7GOSGWQ at checkout, bringing the price down to $19.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Peak Design, maker of our readers’ favorite camera bags, is diving headfirst into the travel market, and you can save on its entire new travel line by backing it on Kickstarter.

Consisting of a backpack, a tech cube, a toiletry cube, packing cubes, and specialty camera cubes, you can mix and match various parts of the line depending on your needs for any given trip.

The thing that really sets the system apart is the backpack’s flexibility. You can unzip it from the back, the front, the top, or even the side while it’s dangling on one shoulder. You can carry it like a backpack, like a suitcase, or slip it over your luggage handle. The optional cubes are designed to fit snugly inside the backpack without any wasted space, and a small outer compartment can hold some additional flat items like clothing and documents. You can also unzip an expansion zipper to increase the backpack’s capacity from 45L to 55L, and even remove the divider between the compartments to use it as one big-ass duffel bag. It really is a bag for all occasions.

We’ve been fans of Peak Design for awhile now, and one thing that stands out about their products, besides the fact that they’re universally excellent, is that they hardly ever go on sale. So while this Kickstarter isn’t expected to ship rewards until December, you stand to save over 20% by backing it early. Trust us, once the travel line comes out, you’ll be waiting a long time for another deal that good.

BioLite BaseLantern Lantern and Power Bank | $70 | Amazon | Use code GIZMOPLC

BioLife is best known for its wood-burning, phone-charging camp stoves, but its BaseLantern is another great camping accessory, and our readers can save $30 on theirs today with promo code GIZMOPLC.

As you might have guessed from the name, BaseLantern is a lantern, and also a base station for other BioLite accessories. With two BioLite SiteLite ports onboard, you can plug in the company’s string lights and hanging lanterns to draft off the BaseLantern’s 7800mAh battery; just drape them over some tree branches for a well-illuminated campsite.

With built-in Bluetooth, you can even connect your phone to set a sleep timer on the BaseLantern, control its brightness, or even change the lamp’s color on the fly. And if your phone is running out of juice, you can plug two of them into the BaseLantern’s USB ports for a quick charge.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

$116 might seem like a lot to invest in a toothbrush, but the Oral-B Pro 7500 includes multiple brushing modes, a Bluetooth connection that gives you real time feedback and advice on your phone, and even an LED ring built into the handle that glows in different colors to tell you when it’s time to switch quadrants, or when you’re brushing too hard.



Outside of some very brief discount in May, $116 is the best price we’ve seen all year, so you can treat your teeth today. You’ll see the $20 discount at checkout.

Before long, it’ll be too cold to bother schlepping to the gym, but you can keep in shape at home with this cleverly designed PowerBlock dumbbell set. Each dumbbell adjusts from 2.5 to 50 pounds in 2.5 pound increments with just the flick of a selector pin. It’s like a complete weight rack that could almost fit into a shoebox.



Today’s $230 deal is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen, so be sure to get this deal before it’s swoled out.

Screenshot: Eyebuydirect

You voted Eye Buy Direct one of your five favorite online glasses stores, and right now, pick up any pair of glasses or sunglasses (for $15 or more) and get another pair free. Stay shady by using the code BACKTOBOGO at checkout and stock up, because this deal won’t last. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have six pairs of sunglasses in my cart that I need to decide on.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

REI’s Garage Sale is back once again, and this one includes tents, sleeping bags, hiking boots, clothes for men, women, and kids, and more, all up to 70% off. However, they’ve only stocked limited quantities, so today’s your best bet to snag the good stuff. Head over to REI before it’s gone.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Feed your skin care addiction. Pick up a $20 Amazon Sample Box full of luxury skin care samples, and receive equivalent credit to use on select luxury beauty products. It’s basically free money that you can use to further your beauty obsession.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Mark Bittman, the author of the super popular How to Cook Everything, has written a sequel that focuses on just the fundamentals of cooking. It’s a book with over a 1,000 photos to show you step-by-step directions on how to test doneness, crimp a pie crust shut, crack an egg, and buying better seafood. How to Cook Everything The Basics is just $3 today, so download it before this deal gets gobbled up.



Nintendo’s SNES-themed New 3DS XL doesn’t just look really cool; it also includes a copy of Super Mario Kart, the kart racing game that started it all. It normally sells for $200, but you can get it for just $150 right now, at least until this deal gets red shelled. That’s a match for the deal we saw on Prime Day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

Preorder Overcooked 2 [Switch] | $32 | Amazon

Overcooked 2, the sequel to the friendship forging and/or destroying Overcooked, is out on Switch tomorrow, meaning today’s your last chance to preorder and save 20% on a physical copy with your Prime membership.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not as advanced as a Samsung Gear VR or Oculus Rift, but if you have a smartphone and $11, you can experience VR with this View-Master VR starter set. The View-Master is actually just a Google Cardboard-compatible VR headset, except, you know, it’s not made of cardboard, even if it’s priced like it could be.

Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and for the first time ever, you get a choice of this month’s early access titles. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria, and Staxel, or, you can forego those games and opt for a copy of Rise of the Tomb Raider instead.



Plus, more unannounced games will unlock in early September for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t gotten yourself a Switch yet, you can grab one for $20 off from Newegg’s eBay storefront today, possibly without sales tax, depending on where you live. That money you saved is enough to buy a copy of Hollow Knight, with $5 left over. Buy Hollow Knight.



The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

