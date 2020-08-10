Monday's Best Deals: Anker PowerWave Sense Pad, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, 4000A Peak Jump Starter, Nordstrom Rack Face Masks, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

An exclusive discount on Anker’s PowerWave Sense wireless charging pad, a Libratone Bluetooth speaker, a pair of JBL true wireless earbuds, a rare markdown on Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, a Gooloo 4000A peak jump starter, a Cusinart convection oven, and a face mask five-pack at Nordstrom Rack lead Monday’s best deals.



Samsung Galaxy Buds Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are some of the best true wireless earbuds available, mostly thanks to their dual dynamic AKG drivers, adaptive dual microphones for static-free calling, ambient aware mode, and water resistance. You’ll also get a wireless charger in the box to help restore its six-hour battery life. Better yet, all of it is much cheaper today, with Best Buy’s deal taking them down to $110. They won’t best AirPods tit for tat according to Gizmodo’s Adam Clark Estes, but if you’re not in Apple’s camp, the Galaxy Buds are fine alternatives.



This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/10/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 8/10/2020.

Anker Power Strip Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve got a plethora of devices that you need to plug-in, I’d suggest an Anker PowerPort Strip. At $18, it’s a price drop of about $5. You can plug in your USB-C cords, as well as traditional USBs, and three power sockets. I would grab this before it’s gone!



Aukey 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank KINJAWL02 Image : Aukey

With Aukey’s 10,000mAh wireless charging power bank, you don’t need to fumble around with cables when you need a quick top up while you’re out and about. Usually $40, you’ll score an $8 discount with exclusive coupon code KINJAWL02.



I reviewed this exact model and found it to be a delight. It’s extremely versatile with up to 10W on wireless output, plus 18W over USB-C Power Delivery. Having reviewed one, I can tell you my favorite feature is the built-in kickstand, allowing you to prop your phone up for some fun and games while you’re battery gets its spa treatment.

JBL FREE True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Gen 2 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re looking for an airpod alternative that’s a good price and killer quality may I direct you to JBL? These wireless in-ear headphones are 47% off this week at Best Buy and make a great gift to yourself or a loved one looking to boost their music experience on the go.



Take these wireless buds wherever you need to and enjoy easy connectivity via Bluetooth and switch to phone calls with ease. Quick to pair with your phone and you’ll get up to four hours of use off of one charge. They are designed for a snug fit but also for comfort so working out with these work be a hassle. There are a few size options to ensure the ear sleeves and tips are comfortable for you. The charging case does take about two hours to get you fully ready for listening on the go. And you will have twenty hours of battery life from the case once it’s charged. Not too bulky, comfy, great price. What more could you ask for?

This item will ship for free.

Anker PowerWave Sense Pad Alloy KINJA2509 Image : Anker

If your phone can manage it, Anker’s PowerWave Sense Pad can charge devices wirelessly with speeds up to 11W. Just drop your device onto the pad and the charger figures out all the dirty details for you. It’s usually a $36 ticket to own one, but with exclusive code KINJA2509, your total falls to $27.



It ships with a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, and one of the benefits of its alloy construction is better heat dissipation, so you won’t have to worry about overheating at any stage of the charging process.

Everstone TV Wall Mount QUH5XNAQ Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you want a bit cleaner of an entertainment setup, a wall mount is one of the best ways to achieve it. Everstone’s articulating bracket holds TVs between 32" and 70", and supports VESA holes up to 600 x 400, and it’s down to $27 with discount code QUH5XNAQ. You’ll get 6-foot HDMI cable in the box as a nice bonus.



With one, your TV can snuggle up to 2.6" close to the wall and extends 16" at full stretch,and you can tilt and swivel the thing to achieve the perfect angle.

Libratone Zipp 360° Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Every now and then there’s a Meh deal of the day that makes us sit up and really take a look. Today is that day. This Libratone Zipp 360° Bluetooth/WiFi Speaker with Airplay 2 is $154 off right now and those are some absolutely unreal savings.



This wireless speaker gives you up to ten hours of tunes off of one charge and has full room sounds. It connects easily to your Android or iPhone. You can pair up to six of these speakers for an even bolder sound if you want to be adventurous about your set up. This is what the Airplay 2 is all about. It allows for multi-room streaming from one device so you can play different things in different rooms. Pretty cool. It comes was hush gesture detection, five presets of playlists/radio stations, and connects to Spotify seamlessly. It’s got a speakerphone to take calls on it all works through Bluetooth. They also come in quite an array of colors. You can choose from Graphite Grey, Victory Red, Deep Lagoon, Cloudy Grey, Atlantic Deep, or Nordic Black. This speaker normally runs for $253 at Amazon so this is an amazing sale if you need a new wireless speaker for your domicile.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Klipsch The Sixes Powered Monitor Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

If you’re an audiophile and building a bitchin’ home theater set up, you absolutely deserve Klipsch’s monitors, on sale for $540. These fancy babies are typically $799, so that’s over $250 off. That’s a HUGE deal.



What makes the Klipsch brand stand out? Well, I’m not an audiophile, so I’ll let the Amazon description speak for itself:

1” titanium-loaded tweeters with tractrix horns

6.5” woofers with a ported enclosure

1 x pair of RCA phono level inputs with switch for phono/line input versatility (phono Pre-Amp with ground screw terminal)

Bluetooth wireless technology

The speakers also have overall rave reviews on Amazon, so you can’t really go wrong with this purchase. Upgrade your soundscape (?) today!

Whether it’s a publicity stunt remains to be seen. But the fact of the matter is NordVPN claims the previously ongoing 70% discount to their 3-year plan will soon be expired. The secure private networking company, which managed to crack the top five best VPNs as suggested by our readers, is supposedly clearing out virtual inventory in a final countdown to August 17, the last day of the sale.



Advertisement

Recommended by PCMag, WIRED, Forbes, and a bunch of other noteworthy publications listed on their site, NordVPN boasts top-notch security, fast speeds, 24/7 customer service, and support for six devices at once made possibly by a host of 5,000 servers worldwide. With a potential TikTok ban imminent in the US, shelling out for a VPN may soon be the only viable solution for accessing the service, either on your phone or home computer.

Otherwise, VPNs are a useful tool for keeping your browsing history private and your ISP off your back.

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Most of us have been spending the past four months or so binging Netflix and Hulu, or playing video games to pass the time... so maybe it’s time for a TV upgrade? Smart TVs are super helpful, and thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box deal, you can get a nice, big 50-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for just $260. You can even plug an antenna into it!



If you’re worried about quality, this TV is sporting a 4.3 rating on Amazon after almost 750 reviews, so that’s a pretty good track record! It also has three HDMI ports, which is helpful for those with a lot of gaming consoles and a Chromecast (so me, essentially).

This Amazon Gold Box still has been live for a bit, but who knows how much longer this deal will last. If you’re interested, grab one today!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges in July 2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/7/2020.

Belkin Surge Protector Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for new ways to protect your precious appliances or tech products from damage, you should go ahead and check out this Belkin 3-port surge protector that includes two USB ports so you can conveniently charge your phone or tablet with ease. It’s made with a rotating base, so it’ll fit even in the tightest of spots. But the whole point is to keep your laptops and whatever else from frying out during power outages or ... power surges, duh. And at $17, it’s 15% percent off the original list price. Sounds solid to me.



Advertisement

If you are forever losing or misplacing chords this is the deal for you. I actually had one of these when I used to travel a lot and ironically left it in a hotel room. If you are a little forgetful like me having fewer accessories is a plus. This 2 in 1 charger will take care of your iPhone and Apple Watch for just $24.



The real beauty is you can definitely charge both at the same time. And obviously you can charge your iPads of all sizes with this USB chord but pretty much anything that uses a lightning cable. This is a great combo if you’re an Apple user who is sometimes scatterbrained.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Anker PowerWave Charging Pad Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore.



The Anker PowerWave Charging Pad has come through at a low price of $10, so you can charge iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/6/2020.

Ever since Vava blew me away with their 4K ultra-short throw laser smart TV projector at CES earlier this year, I’ve had back and forth conversations nearly every week trying to score a discount for Kinja Deals readers. Today is the day it finally happened. As the prophecy foretold, you can slash 10% off the projector starting today, either on the Vava website using the promo code HOORAY (mood) or on Amazon—no code required. The only catch is that while you can order it in either a black or white finish straight from the company, Amazon shoppers are restricted to only the white model alone.



That means if you want the Vava 4K smart laser TV projector outfitted in black, you’ll need to add it to your cart over there. But don’t worry about signing up for a new account. You can check out with PayPal to expedite the process.

Image : THQ Nordic

Say what you will about Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom. Though it’s an imperfect time capsule from 2003, nostalgic millennials like myself will find joy in its eccentric cast of familiar characters. Play as Spongebob, Patrick, and Sandy as they work together to thwart Plankton’s nefarious plans to steal the Krabby Patty secret formula once and for all.



The Shiny Edition of Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated—the new remake from THQ Nordic—for Nintendo Switch includes a copy of the game, collectible wall stickers, six high-quality lithographs, a pair of tennis socks, and a Spongebob figure standing 8 inches tall. Now 43% off on Amazon, you, TOO, can live in a pineapple under the sea, absorbent and yellow and porous you may be. In his review for Kotaku, Mike Fahey praised the 3D platformer for its colorful graphics, enriched soundtrack, and additional multiplayer content:

Heavy times call for lighthearted games. While I appreciate the appeal of games that tackle weighty issues and challenge players’ notions of morality, those aren’t the games I need right now. I need a platforming game where I control a shining beacon of blissful ignorance, set in a colorful world that’s about as far removed from real life as possible. SpongeBob and Bikini Bottom are what I need right now. I’ve been counting on Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, a remake of the 2003 original out tomorrow for the PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, to cheer me up since it was announced. It gets the job done.

Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

As cool as Joy-Con are, no one wants to pay $80 for them. This $11 discount on a pair of neon red/blue makes it a bit easier to replace them whenever your analog sticks go a-drifting, though. Ships August 17.



Advertisement

Ahh, Tamagotchis. Every time I see something about them, I’m taken back to a simpler time... a time where I lacked the basic skills to keep one of these bastard alive. Traumatizing events of waking up to see my Tamagotchi dead, a little angel on the screen, sometimes hiding the little electronic because I’d be so ashamed... anyway. A few versions of the Digimon Digivice are on a discount (specifically, the blue, yellow, and translucent green versions), so if you want to relive some of those nostalgic memories, now is your chance.



What makes the Digivices stand out from other Tamagotchis is that you can link two together and duke it out with friends. So if you need someone else to share this experience with, you can grab an extra for a few bucks off and enjoy the fun of raising literal pocked monsters together.

OH MY FREAKING GOD. LOOK AT THEM. THEY’RE SO CUTE. TOO CUTE. I MUST HAVE THEM. IT’S KIRBY, AND WADDLE DEE, AND A SNOWMAN, PLAYING IN THE SNOW. THEY’RE ONLY $25 A PIECE TOO. SURE THEY DON’T RELEASE UNTIL FEBRUARY BUT YOU NEVER KNOW WHEN FIGURINES ARE GONNA SELL OUT SO GO GO GO



I’m serious, go pre-order these ultra adorable buddies before they’re gone!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Switch controllers can be really expensive, and some of them are prone to joystick drifting issues, to boot. It’s rough. PowerA controllers are third-party controllers, but they’re officially licensed by Nintendo and have a two year warranty. And they’re a fair amount cheaper than the Pro Controller or Joy-Cons. Right now, you can get this super cute K.K. Slider controller for just $39, down from the $50 MSRP. At a price like that, there’s no reason not to pick one up, even if it’s just a backup in case of an emergency. The “my Joy-Cons are drifting again” kind of emergency.



Kelake Alien Pikachu Figure Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

What hellfire fever dream brought the franchises of Alien and Pokémon together? If you’ve ever been curious about what adorable Pikachu would look like as the bane of Ripley’s existence search no further. Bring this nightmare into your home for just $22.



This Xenochu is grotesquely detailed and honestly, there is something beautiful in how meticulous the design is. Don’t get me wrong it’s still gruesome as all get out but I’ll give credit where it’s due. Both the orange and purple options are $4 less although if you really want a good peek into its monstrous forehead go with the orange. I just hope you have a Jonesy to protect when these inevitably become sentient and try to murder you in your sleep.

Advertisement

This item ships for free for Prime members.

Overwatch Pharah Figma Action Figure Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

I’m shuddering just thinking about Pharah’s barrage of missiles right now. I’ve seen way too many failed Soldier 76 ults to know I should just find shelter as soon as she takes to the skies. That’s why I probably won’t buy this awesome Overwatch statue celebrating the borderline terroristic hero. My PTSD just can’t handle it. Pharah mains should snap it up ASAP, though, considering it’s $10 off, the biggest discount yet.



Armored in blue, this model comes with interchangeable shoulder plates and a removable rocket launcher, and with the included figma stand, you can pose her however you’d like.

Advertisement

Normally $40, you can now save $7 on Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for Nintendo Switch, a game that originally launched on Wii U, but since that console sucked, this is where you need to be.



Advertisement

This cheery puzzler supports cooperative fun for up to two people, and for this Switch release, Nintendo added all new stages inspired by Super Mario Odyssey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I can almost hear the buttery robot voice of Pedro Pascal right now. Here we have the strong and stoic Mandalorian atop a Blurrg. The tamed two-legged beast best used as transport for the bounty hunter’s mission to Arvala-7. But you might remember these behemoths from the Clone Wars since they were also used by the Twi’leks. But I digress, this cute recreation of our helmeted anti-hero is $8 off and a perfect addition is you’ve already got The Child in your collection. He’s five inches tall and comes on a sturdy stand.



Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

Resident Evil 3 Screenshot : Capcom

Advertisement

I suggest doing some price research on bulk diapers, because you’ll probably shit yourself in the first encounter with Nemesis in Resident Evil 3.



Amazon has copies down to $43 on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Seriously, get the diapers, too.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in April 2020 and updated with new information on 8/5/2020.

Cuisinart 11pc Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If your cookware is getting a bit rusty, now’s a perfect time to start replacing it, especially with steep discounts like today’s featured MorningSave deal, where you can add eight Cuisinart pots and pans with their respective tops for $159.



All these pieces are oven- and dishwasher-safe, and they work perfectly fine on induction stove tops. Here’s everything you’ll be adding to your cupboards if you decided to buy:

1x 1 Quart Saucepan with Glass Cover

1x 2 Quart Saucepan with Glass Cover

1x 3 Quart Saucepan with Glass Cover

1x 4 Quart Sauté Pan with Helper Handle and Glass Cover

1x 8" Non-Stick Skillet

1x 10" Skillet with Glass Cover

1x 8 Quart Stockpot with Glass Cover

1x Universal Multi-Steamer Insert

Grab yours today.

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/10/2020.

Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Allergy myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless Vacuum for $180.



This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 8/10/2020.

Cuisinart Convection Oven Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Leftovers make the world go round but heating up yesterday’s pizza or a few potato skins in the microwave is unfulfilling. But you don’t want to fire up your stove for just these. The convection oven is your answer to this tasty dilemma. This week at Best Buy the Cuisinart Convection Oven is 50% off.



Cuisinart makes quality kitchen items and this convection over is absolutely one too. This compact cooker fits snuggly on the countertop and will keep your kitchen cooler during the hot summer months. This lil guy can bake, broil, toast, and warm. This is especially handy if you live alone and are always worried about having to use the giant oven for a single serving. It’s equipped with a nonstick interior and slide-out crumb tray to make clean up easy. Cooks food quickly, evenly, it’s simple to operate and comes with a recipe book if you get stuck. This deal is only for the black stainless color option but it is, in my opinion, the sleekest looking of all of them.

Advertisement

This item ships for free.

GOOLOO 4000A Jump Starter 2ZHLDVZO Clip coupon Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Need a battery that can jump start your car as easily as it can your phone? Pick up Gooloo’s 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $84 at Amazon using the promo code 2ZHLDVZO.



While most people need a portable charger you can stuff in a bag or jacket pocket, this battery packs enough power to jump start your car in a pinch, too. With two USB-A charging ports, and one USB-C charging port, you’ll be able to keep all your gear charged up on your road trips without worrying about killing your car’s battery.



Advertisement

This article was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 4/28/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/10/2020.

Ring Solar Floodlight Image : Ring

Advertisement

Ring’s Solar Floodlight is a bit pricey due to being part of the grand security camera ecosystem, but you can grab it a lot cheaper today as Amazon has it discounted to $72, down from $140. It’s temporarily out of stock, but you can still place your order and secure a shipment from the next batch at this price.



More than just getting juice from the sun, the Ring Solar Floodlight has Alexa connectivity to let you turn the lights on with your voice. When connected to the cam fam, you’ll also be able to get a real-time feed of what’s going on around your home whenever it detects motion.

OPOLAR Portable Desk USB Fan Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

My room really has poor airflow, especially when I had to cover one of the vents to stop the overwhelmingly bright light from the kitchen bleeding in. Despite my ceiling fan and other fan going at all times, the area where my computer is doesn’t get a lot of movement, so it can be warm. Opolar’s USB fan is perfect for me when I’m working, and if you clip the coupon at checkout, for $11 it can be perfect for you too. This deal won’t last long, so pick up a mini fan before they’re sold out!



Hakol Outdoor LED Solar Lights (5-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Protecting your home should be one of your biggest priorities. One of the cheapest things you can do is set up motion-sensing lights, which will expose anyone snooping around outside and deter them from trying anything sneaky. MorningSave will hook you up with five such items for only $29.



The lights pack 48 LEDs for an intense beam, and they’re waterproof and solar-powered, so you can stick them on your siding and go about your life with little long-term maintenance.

Dog Balm Bundle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

My poor old terrier picks at his poor little paws when they get dry, then that gets irritated, then they itch. It’s a vicious cycle leaving him with very red limbs. It’s pretty heartbreaking to look at until I discovered the Natural Dog Company and their Skin Soother Balm. This bundle is $5 off and includes the companies sull line of pooch problem solvers.



These all-natural ingredients are certified vegan and handcrafted right in the USA. The five balms you’ll receive are Wrinkle Balm, Snout Soother, Skin Soother, Paw Soother, and PawTection. If your pupper has anything dry these will soothe and heal. If you’re taking your good boy out on these warm days the PawTection can do wonders when strolling on the sun-scorched pavement. All the products are fragrance-free since our fur babies smell a million times better than us we don’t need to add to their strife with overpowering products. I can’t recommend this company enough and this is a great introductory bundle to see what works best for your fuzzy bestie.

Advertisement

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

At the start of the year, I went to the emergency room in the middle of the night because I felt a burning sensation in my throat and I couldn’t breathe. As it turns out, I have a pretty common condition called laryngopharyngeal reflux, or LPR. In treating it, not only did I have to start taking Nexium on the reg, I also had to cut down on my coffee consumption due to its highly acidic contents. Then I found out about Golden Ratio, a self-proclaimed maker of “gold coffee,” a curious concoction you steep in boiling water like a tea bag for 5-10 minutes whose ingredients derive from coffee beans instead of tea leaves.



The vanilla-coconut flavor I was sent to try out a while back smells an awful lot like chocolate and taste like the lovechild of green tea and coffee. But here’s the kicker: it’s purportedly 5x less acidic than regular coffee and still contains 45 - 140mg of caffeine depending on the flavor and brewing method, making Golden Ratio the perfect coffee substitute considering my LPR. But don’t take my word for it—you can sample gold brew for yourself, now 15% off using our exclusive promo code KINJA15, then let us know what you think in the comments below.

Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Fluffy myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $200.



VAVA Smart Thermometer KINJAIH008 + coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

These are weird times where a novel coronavirus is doing its rounds around the world. Why not be prepared with a Vava smart thermometer? At $45 with a Kina exclusive code and clipped coupon, it continuously monitors your baby’s armpit temperature throughout the night to know if it’ll spike and will alert you if it goes about 102 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also use it on yourself so you’re essentially killing two birds with one stone. I would grab it before it’s gone!



Reusable Face Masks Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Right now, you can get five fashionable (and somewhat protective) face masks for $25 at Nordstrom Rack. COVID-19 is still making its way around America so protect yourself and someone else while you’re in public. They’re made of soft polyester and can be washed and dried so you can wear them over and over again. There’s nothing more to say, wear a mask. It’s easy.



Abox Double-Handle Massage Gun OOIJ5PC3 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Massage guns are certainly an item that gets a lot of attention on our site. And given how stressful the last few months have been it’s easy to understand why. One thing you don’t need to stress about is a good price on one of these. Until Saturday take 50% off the Abox Double-Handle Massage Gun at check out with the code OOIJ5PC3.



What sets the Abox Massage Gun apart from others on the market is it’s two anti-slip handles which allow for more reach and an array of angles. There are six adjustable speeds depending on need or knead. It comes with five massage heads each with a specific target treatment for sore and/or tight muscles. It’s relatively quiet and you can use it for up to eight hours on one charge. It comes with its own carrying case if you so choose to take it with on a trip. It did mention bringing it to the gym if you have one open but like, why? You do you I guess.

Advertisement

This deal runs until August 15 and Prime members get free one-day shipping.

Blazer Cleanup Sale BLZ Photo : JACHS NY

Advertisement

It will, presumably, start to get cooler in the upcoming months. I mean, it’s 2020 so who knows anymore, but I think it’s a relative safe bet that winter is, indeed, coming. So, why not pick up some blazers from JACHS NY and fill in your wardrobe at a discount? By using code BLZ at checkout, you can get a blazer starting at just $45, which is a gigantic discount from their normally $200 MSRP. As always, JACHS NY has free returns, so if you’re not sure if your new blazer if going to fit, pick one up and see!



G/O Media may get a commission Blazer Cleanup Sale Buy for $45 from JACHS NY Use the promo code BLZ

WeCare Disposable Masks With Elastic Earloops- 5 Pack KJWCR Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Look, forgetting your mask every once and a while is understandable, but that doesn’t mean you can just not wear one. Save yourself from having to go all the way home by stashing packs of disposable masks in useful locations, like the car or your bag. DailySteals has a five pack of these masks for the super low price of $3 if you use the code KJWCR at checkout. You can pick up a bunch of these packs and stash them anywhere you think you need them! A small price to pay to keep yourself and others safe.



20% Off + Free Shipping On First Order KINJA20 Photo : Caliper

Advertisement

Are CBD oil and CBD gummies not really your thing? Maybe you’ll want something that mixes into your drinks a little better instead. Caliper sells CBD powder, which dissolves into pretty much any drink and is tasteless. It’s a pretty great replacement for oil. We’ve all put oil in our pasta water, the two really don’t mix! These come in 20 mg packets too, so you don’t need to worry about portioning out the servings correctly! It’s convenient and stress-free, as CBD should be.



For National CBD Day, you can save 20% and get free shipping on your first order by using exclusive code KINJA20 at checkout. You have until August 10th to take advantage of this deal!

The Bourne Ultimate Collection (4K Blu-Ray) Screenshot : Universal Pictures

Advertisement

You can never have enough Matt Damon in your life. Now, you can follow his most popular character’s exploits in lifelike detail with The Bourne Ultimate Collection on 4K Blu-Ray, down to $35 at Amazon. You’re in for five films in both physical and digital formats:



The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Bourne Legacy

Jason Bourne

It’s filled to the brim with bonus content, too.

Harley Quinn Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

It’s been a bit since we talked comics together, hasn’t it? Well, this is one sale that can’t be missed! Until the 10th, you can save on comics starring Harley Quinn, the popular sidekick/lover/hater to The Joker. This is a huge sale, offering discounts on all of the characters arcs, from classic Quinn to totally-has-the-hots-for-Poison-Ivy Quinn to Birds of Prey Quinn. There’s even the weird Archie cross-over comics in this sale, which I didn’t know existed until now. Omnibuses are $6, while individual issues are just $1, so you can grab and fill in pieces of your collection if you’re missing out! You need to hurry, though, because this sale ends at the end of the day Monday. Don’t think on which ones you want for too long!



The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Hardcover Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

No matter what you felt about how the Skywalker saga ended, Star Wars is still Star Wars, and this book with concept and production art from the final trilogy is a must-have for fans. That’s especially true with a massive discount at Amazon that brings it from $40 down to $12. This hardcover book has 256 pages of art and commentary from the creative team.



Go inside the creative process behind the most anticipated film of the century. The latest trilogy in the Star Wars film series brings the Skywalker Saga to a close and The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will take readers into the creative process behind visualizing the epic worlds, creatures, characters, costumes, weapons, and vehicles of the landmark conclusion more than 40 years in the making.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/5/2020.

One of the best Batman renditions of all time, you can now score Batman: The Complete Animated Series on Blu-ray for just $50. Between the original animated series and The New Batman Adventures, you’ll get 12 discs packed with 106 episodes of animated Batman, which somehow gets more respect as a cartoon than Val Kilmer’s masterful performance in Batman Forever ever will. (Don’t fight me on this!) You’ll also get a digital copy to go along with the Blu-rays.



