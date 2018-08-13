Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Power up your week with deals on Anker charging gear, a Roku streaming stick+, 20% off silicone rings, and more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, this sound bar is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to pull off the effect.



The Integra DLB-5 Atmos Soundbar is a 3.1.2 system, meaning you get three regular audio channels in the sound bar, a wireless subwoofer for bass, and two special “object” speakers that point upwards, and bounce sound off your ceiling, creating the effect of Atmos surround sound with minimal hardware. And for content that doesn’t support Atmos, the system also supports DTS Virtual:X, which can do a surprisingly good job at replicating surround sound.

At $450, it’s not exactly an impulse purchase, but that’s still one of the best prices we’ve seen on a system like this.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329. In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.



If you prefer in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale for $249, or $50 less than usual.

<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

Those are the best deals we’ve ever seen on these!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need a lot of extra storage for your Nintendo Switch, GoPro, dash cam, or tablet? This 200GB card is marked down to $48 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen outside Prime Day. I have the 128GB version of this card in my Switch, and it works great.

Photo: Amazon

A portable SSD is faster, smaller, and more durable than a portable hard drive, and if 512GB is enough space for your needs, this WD model has never been cheaper than it is today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Roku Streaming Stick+ packs more features than you’d ever think was possible in such a small dongle. You get 4K, HDR, advanced Wi-Fi, a voice remote, basically anything else you could want in a larger streaming box. Amazon has it for just $54 today, which isn’t an all-time low, but it is $10-$15 less than usual.



If you missed Amazon’s Prime Day deal on the adorably rounded Echo Spot—which is quite possibly the best alarm clock ever made—or that night where Amazon accidentally gave them away for free, you can pick one up for $100 today, or $30 off.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Brother makes the only printer that doesn’t absolutely suck, so you can assume they make a pretty good scanner too. This ADS1000W is discounted by about $25 today, bringing the price down to $174.

It will scan both sides of the paper with one pass, and connects to your devices wirelessly. Plus, when you’re not using it, it folds up for easy storage. If you’re in the market, today’s a good day to grab this.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, several popular Anker charging accessories are deeply discounted in Amazon’s Gold Box, no promo codes required.



If you ask me, the best deal here is the dual-port Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, which has 39W of power, and nice touches like an indicator light that switches from green to blue when your devices are fully charged, and an ambient light sensor that automatically dims said light at night.

You can never have enough charging cables, and Anker’s best-in-class PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables are represented in the sale, including Lightning, USB-C, and microUSB options.

Rounding out the sale are a couple of battery packs and a car charger. I own the PowerCore Slim, and while 5,000mAh is only about enough for one full phone charge, it’s perfectly designed to be held underneath your phone while it’s charging.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like to get your hands dirty and do DIY projects in your garage, this affordable work bench includes a built-in LED light and a pegboard for holding your tools. It’s $70 with free shipping, but you can also save an extra $3 if you pick it up from your local Walmart store.

Mesh routers are so hot right now, and Linksys’ take on the concept is about $75-$100 off its usual price for a 2-pack today.



The Velop is pretty much a bog standard mesh system: One router plugs into your modem, and the rest can basically go anywhere in your home to extend the network. But it has a stellar 4.3 star review average, $250 for two routers is very competitive, and it even supports Alexa commands.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Aukey’s magnetic vent mount was already our readers’ preferred method for mounting phones in the car, and right now, it’s just $5 with the code AUKEYDD5.

Even if you already own one of these, I find it’s worth keeping an extra in my luggage so I’ll always have it handy for rental cars.

Anker’s SoundCore speakers have been so popular, SoundCore became its own brand name. One of the first products under the new livery is the SoundCore Motion Q, which packs in dual 8W drivers (compared to 6W on the standard SoundCore speakers), 360 degree sound, an attractive fabric exterior, IPX7 waterproofing, and even the ability to sync two together for stereo sound.



The Motion Q has sold for $50 since it launched, but today, you can get it for just $36, no code required.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and Samsung’s 860 EVO is one of the best drives out there. The 1TB model is currently marked down to an all-time low $200, so go ahead and treat yourself.



Graphic: Shep McAlister

eBay’s running another big sale, this time taking 15% off thousands of items from popular brands with promo code POPULAR. This deal isn’t sitewide, but you can browse through eligible items here, and sort through the deluge by category or by seller. Just note that there’s a $25 minimum purchase requirement, and that the most you can save with the coupon is $50.

If you’re a bit overwhelmed, I’d start by checking out the Anker (hint: check out the refurbished Capsule projector for $221), Adidas, and Worx outlets, all of which offer a ton of selection and great prices, even before you factor in the promo code. Dyson is also included, and is perhaps the brand with the best eBay presence of all. The 15% off plus the company’s refurb discounts mean you can get a great vacuum like the Dyson V7 Animal for as little as $183.



Graphic: Amazon

Anker’s SoundCore Spirit X headphones are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



They normally sell for $40, but you can get a pair for $33 right now, no promo code required. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones, it never hurts to toss an extra pair in your gym bag or luggage in case you forget them.

We’ve seen our fair share of USB power receptacle deals, but this model from iClever is the most affordable option yet. Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB, so it just makes a ton of sense to install these around your house. $10 is as cheap as these things ever get individually, but today, you can get a two-pack for $15 with promo code IC2A2U01. Just make sure you know what you’re doing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Aukey surge protector orients its four AC outlets and two USB ports to the side, which is great for hiding behind furniture. But it’s also a night light and phone stand, which is sort of contradictory to the furniture thing, but I guess you could use it either way. Get it for $14 with promo code AUKEYP06.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Walmart

Vizio’s 65" P-Series TV has pretty much everything you could want, including Dolby Vision HDR (the good kind), smart apps, and even 128 local dimming zones. Walmart has it for $950 right now, compared to $1300 or more elsewhere on the web.



Update: You can now get a 75" Vizio for an all-time low $1,298 as well, complete with 32 local dimming zones and Dolby Vision HDR.

If that’s a little out of your price range, here are some more great TV deals that Walmart is currently offering, including a 55" 4K TV for just $280.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get stock up on Etekcity models with Alexa support and even energy monitoring today. Just use promo code YEJ7ZTJV at checkout to get a two-pack for $17, making these the cheapest smart plugs we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Relax outdoors with one of these solid wood Adirondack chairs for just $65 from Woot. You have five colors to pick from and these chairs will always look cool. This sale ends at midnight or when they sell out, so grab what you need before they’re gone.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

This 6-piece stackable container set will keep your refrigerator looking presentable. It comes with special sizes for cans and eggs, and then more generic shapes for everything else. This set normally bounces around ~$35, so grab it today for $23 on Woot before this deal gets moldy.

Amazon’s fired up a Yankee candle sale today. You’ll score around $5 to $6 in savings on your favorite, Balsam and Cedar, and a few other classics like Clean Cotton, Home Sweet Home and more. Unfortunately there isn’t a link with all the discounted candles listed, see the caption or head to this post to see all the scents.

You probably don’t think you need this car toolkit right this minute, but next time you get a flat tire, you’ll be really glad you bought it.

$132 today gets you an impact wrench, an electric jack, and an air compressor, all of which share a 12V plug that can go straight into your car’s power outlet. That means you can lift your car off the ground in under 60 seconds, remove your flat tire’s screws, install the new one, and bring it up to pressure way faster than you could with manual tools.

Today’s deal is nearly $90 less than usual, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Most travel pillows support your neck when you nod your head off to the side, but if you’re comfortable tilting your head forward, the BCOZZY travel pillow offers better chin support than any other product we’ve tried.



You can read more about the BCOZZY here, then head over to Amazon to get one for 20% off with promo code kinjabest. That’ll work on both the adult and kid sizes.

If none of those colors appeal to you, check out their 2018 collection here, though you’ll have to pay a few bucks more. It’s the same product, and the same promo code still applies, this link just has a different set of designs available.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Thousands of our readers have bought Dremels over the years, but if you need some new accessories to tackle a specific job, or if the sanding attachments that yours came with are starting to wear down, this official Dremel accessory kit is down to its best price since February today.



If you haven’t bought one of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, today is good day to change that. And while you’re over there, you might as well fill your cart with a bunch of other ThermoWorks stuff because everything is 15% off.



You can pick up the new Thermapen IR, smaller probe thermometer, a thermometer specially designed for meat smokers, this extra big, extra loud timer, or a whole bunch of highly-rated kitchen gadgets for the foodies in your life.

We don’t see sales like this very often, so head over to Thermoworks while the deals are still hot.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Reusable silicone bags are great for packing lunches, freezing foods, and yes, even for sous-vide, all while being way greener than disposable sandwich and freezer bags. Today on Amazon, get a four pack of microwavable, dishwasher safe bags for just $18 with promo code KINJADEAL20.

Photo: Sheets & Giggles

Sheets & Giggles new bed sheets are made from eucalyptus trees instead of cotton, which is way better for the environment, and just as importantly, makes for really comfortable sheets. They’re already 10% off this month as a preorder special, but for a limited time, promo code GIZMODO will save you an extra 10% on top of that.



Want to know more? Check out our impressions over on The Inventory.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $6 with promo code ECQG7Z4L.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you don’t think you’ll use all of the products, this Nivea for Men Sensitive Collection gift set is a hell of a bargain at $13, after you clip the 50% coupon on the product page. You’ll get face wash, body wash, shave gel, shave balm, and lotion, plus a bag that you can use as a dopp kit. The 50% coupon leads me to believe they’re trying to clear these out, so grab one before they sell out.

It’s been raining on the East Coast for the basically a week straight, and we aren’t even into peak thunderstorm territory. If you don’t plan on arriving at work soaking wet, maybe stock up on some discounted Blocktech from Uniqlo to help keep you looking professional. And dry. Select styles, including, parkas and coats, are $10 off, for both men and women.



Graphic: Enso

Whether you’re worried about losing your wedding band at work, or you just don’t want to end up like Jimmy Fallon, silicone wedding bands are practical, affordable, and actually pretty good looking. If you’re curious to try one out, Enso just kicked off its summer sale, taking 20% off every ring they sell.

We just tried out Enso’s Elements ring, which incorporates real metal into the silicone for a bit of shine, and while it won’t fool anyone up close, we were still impressed. But they also offer a ton of other styles too, some starting around $10, and they’re all included in the sale as well. Hell, they’re cheap enough that you could buy several, and pick one based on your mood or outfit.

Photo: Amazon

TriggerPoint’s peanut-style double massage roller is designed to curve around your spine to massage your back muscles, and you can even adjust its length to target different muscle groups. It’s small enough to throw in a gym bag, and at $17, it’s never been cheaper.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: Today’s the last day

REI’s Garage Sale is back once again, and this one includes tents, sleeping bags, hiking boots, clothes for men, women, and kids, and more, all up to 70% off. However, they’ve only stocked limited quantities, so today’s your best bet to snag the good stuff. Head over to REI before it’s gone.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Mark Bittman, the author of the super popular How to Cook Everything, has written a sequel that focuses on just the fundamentals of cooking. It’s a book with over a 1,000 photos to show you step-by-step directions on how to test doneness, crimp a pie crust shut, crack an egg, and buying better seafood. How to Cook Everything The Basics is just $3 today, so download it before this deal gets gobbled up.



Screenshot: Amazon

Super Mario Odyssey is the best-selling Nintendo Switch game to date (for good reason), but amazingly, nearly half of all Switch owners don’t have it yet. If you’re one of them, fix that today for $49, or $11 off.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you buy most of your games physically, it’s worth having some Nintendo eShop or PlayStation Store credit for digital-only games and DLC packs that you can’t buy elsewhere. Today on the Swych app, you can save $6 on a $50 digital gift card to either store. Here’s how:

1. Download the Swych app for iOS or Android.

2. Click on the PlayStation Store or Nintendo eShop gift card in the gift card directory.

3. Select the $50 card.

4. Use promo code iluvgames to get $6 off.

5. Check out and receive your digital gift card.

Graphic: theC64.com

The Commodore 64 Mini finally comes out this October, and while shortages aren’t guaranteed like they would be for, say, a new Nintendo Classic mini console, it never hurts to preorder.



The half-sized scale model C64 Mini includes 64 games onboard, with the ability to add your own as well. Lock in your order now for $80, then drop your favorite C64 game suggestions in the comments below.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and for the first time ever, you get a choice of this month’s early access titles. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria, and Staxel, or, you can forego those games and opt for a copy of Rise of the Tomb Raider instead.



Plus, more unannounced games will unlock in early September for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

