Monday's Best Deals: AmazonBasics Fitness, SmartyPants Vitamins, UGGs, and More

A swiveling surge protector, Calphalon cookware set, stainless steel straws, and a Star Wars LEGO sale lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

We love this swiveling surge protector from CyberPower. First of all, it attaches straight to the wall, which means no mess on the floor (if you manage your cables correctly.) And it lets you plug in on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against it. (Yay, no bended cables.)



Better still, it has two USB ports. And right now, it’s just $12. That’s a bargain, and one of the best deals we’ve ever seen.

If you or someone you know recently upgraded to a larger m.2 SSD (like I have,) you’ll be glad to know that it, like other drives, can be repurposed to be super fast external storage. This Sabrent Tool-Free Enclosure makes the job easy, and let’s you accomplish the task tool-free. Better still, it uses USB-C which means it’s basically future-proof.



Just clip the coupon on the page to drop this particular unit down to just $35.

Got some holiday cash burning a hole in your pocket? Upgrade your kitchenware! Right now, you can get the Calphalon Space-Saving Hard-Anodized 11-Piece Cookware Set for $180 from Woot. This set stacks up perfectly, meaning it will take up less room in your kitchen than a regular cookware set.



Included in this Calphalon 11-Piece Cookware Set is an 8" Diameter Stack, an 8" Fry Pan, a 2.5-Quart Saucepan with Cover, a 10" Diameter Stack (stack with all 10" diameter products), a 10-Inch Fry Pan, a 3-Quart Sauté Pan with Cover, a 5-Quart Dutch Oven with Cover, and a 3-Piece Utensil Set: Solid Spoon, Slotted Spoon, Solid Turner.

I love my stainless steel straws, but they don’t have fancy silicone tips like these discounted ones. This feature makes them more comfortable to drink from.



Regardless, using these straws can be a cheap way to reduce the amount of waste produced and they also make fun sounds when they clink around in my cup.

This set of 12 (6 straight and 6 bent) comes with the aforementioned tips and cleaning brushes, and the whole package is just $9 if you use the code F45O7C9S.

Clearing snow and ice off your windshield is one of the worst parts of winter. If you’re tired of wasting 15 minutes in the morning doing this, don’t do it anymore. You can get a Car Front Windshield Snow Cover for only $12 (50% off) on Amazon when you use promo code KQNBRKSG. You can also get a rear windshield cover (not on sale) for $17. The front cover even protects your mirrors to prevent ice and snow accumulation.



If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you procrastinate doing your expense reports. This Cubii Pro Under Desk Elliptical has the added benefit of being able to connect to your smartphone’s fitness apps to keep track of your daily burn.



This price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular unit. However since it’s a Gold Box, this deal ends tonight.

If you need sports bras, now is the best time to stock up. Why do the good ones always cost $60? Thankfully, during Sweaty Betty’s current sale, you can get up to 60% of activewear. That means you can get some sports bras as cheap as $20 and cropped leggings for as low as $31.



If your laptop bag has seen better days, chuck it in the garbage. You can get a Lifewit Leather Vintage Canvas Laptop Bag for only $24 on Amazon when you use promo code Z4S6KBHE. The bag can fit much more than your laptop, you can also toss in a tablet, keys, books, and more.



Channel your inner Jay Gatsby and get ready to say Old Sport every other sentence, we’re headed into the Roaring ‘20s. What better way to celebrate than to spend all that holiday cash you got by online shopping? You can get 20% off and free shipping on over 47,000 styles during The Roaring ‘20s Sale at Zappos. Just use promo code CELEBRATE19 at checkout to save big!



UGG boots are not ugly, as the nickname might suggest. But they are pricey. If you’ve been eyeing a pair of UGG boots or slippers for a while, now is your chance to see if they’re on sale. The UGG Closet is open. This is when UGG marks down a number of women’s, men’s, and kids styles, for a limited time only. The popular Coquette slipper is included in this sale, and as someone who has had hers for 10+ years, I can attest that these slippers stand the test of time.



You can track the ticker on the top of the UGG Closet website to see when exactly the sale ends (at the time of publishing, there were over 50 hours of the sale left). Typically, this sale is only open for four to six days.

If your plan for 2020 is to get back on that Gym Grind or start a new fitness regimen, good for you! We’re here to support any and all New Year’s resolutions. The most popular one always seems to be fitness-related, which is why we often see a ton of deals related to fitness around this time of year!



Right now, you can save up to 30% on Amazon Brands activewear and equipment. You can stock up on shorts, pants, tops, and more during this sale. Don’t need any activewear? Fitness equipment like hand weights, ab rollers, medicine balls, and more are also on sale. And, if that wasn’t enough, you can also get protein powder and vitamins.

2020 is literally days away. If your New Year’s resolution is to focus on yourself, why not put your health at top of that list? Not enough people get the necessary daily dose of vitamins. You can get some daily multivitamins for your whole family while a number of Smartypants Vitamins are marked down on Amazon.



Advertisement

Everlane’s popular Choose What You Pay Sale is back and styles are being added each day of the sale. You can choose from hundreds of Men’s and Women’s products for 10%, 20%, or 30% off the original price.



You still have three more days to shop this sale. You’ll want to check back for new styles as they are added!

REI, home of outdoor gear like coats, backpacks, footwear, mugs, and other stuff you might want to bring with you while camping or hiking, is clearing out its stock before the end of the year. To help get it out the door, the company is knocking up to 50% off much of its men and women’s clothing and footwear, and even more off select gear that was already recently marked down.

If you’re looking to spend that holiday cash you either earned or were gifted, why not restock your closet? You can get up to 70% off sweaters from Jachs | when you use promo code SWT at checkout. The sweaters are starting at only $26 when you use the coupon.

The Official Overwatch Cookbook is down to a low $18 on Amazon and it promises canon Zenyatta lore, which, has been sorely lacking. With 90 recipes and mouth-watering photos, this would be a perfect coffee table book for your favorite Tracer main.



I, for one, am looking forward to a meaty, GOATs-based recipe and, the likelier, Reinhardt currywurst.

Typically selling for $10 more, this is a great gift for your favorite Moira main.

Driver picks the music food, shotgun shuts their cakehole. Or, better yet, “Hey, see if they’ve got any pie. Bring me some pie. I love me some pie.” If you love Supernatural as much as Dean Winchester loves pie, we’ve got great news for you. You can get save $15 on the Supernatural: The Official Cookbook: Burgers, Pies, and Other Bites from the Road on Amazon. Of course, the book will include burger and fries, Dean’s Pigs ‘N a Poke, pie, and more. We wonder if the Pepperjack Turducken Slammer will be in the book?



Advertisement

You finally don’t have to yell at your kids for spending too much time staring at a screen. In fact, now you can give them an opportunity to play and learn at the same time. Right now, the Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit and Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit are both marked down to (Star Wars is $30, Frozen is $25) on Amazon. Coding is the future. Just know, the tablet is not included.



Advertisement

If you’re still processing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you can embrace your Star Wars love in another way. Now is the perfect time to stock up on LEGO building sets. Right now, you can get the Battle of Hoth set for only $24 while a bunch of Star Wars LEGO Building Sets are marked down on Amazon.



Advertisement

I’ll be the first to admit, I’m pretty bad at Smash. And if you’re like me and you need a break from the constant fear of falling into a giant hole, pick up the $15 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game for the Nintendo Switch, if you opt to pick it up in store. Otherwise, it’ll cost you $20. (It’d go great with a fancy Pro Controller, FYI.)



Okay, so is Christmas is technically over. But, for many people, the Christmas season extends well into January. If you’re looking for ways to feel festive this holiday season (or for next year), you’re going to want this Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up (Advent Calendar). It is currently marked down by $20 on Amazon.



This calendar is a little different from the other Harry Potter calendars we’ve opened so far. There aren’t toys inside of each day, instead, there are little ornaments. They can either be hung on the pop-up tree in the book or your actual Christmas tree.

Status Audio headphones aren’t quite the truly wireless kind like Apple’s AirPods, but if you can live with one small wire connecting the two buds, you can save a ton of money on them. Today, Status Audio is taking 50% off the Structure and Transfer headphones when you use our exclusive coupon code INVENTORY50.



Portable SSDs can give you massive amounts of storage that transfers insanely quickly. Lexar’s 500GB external is down to an all-time low price of $80, making it an excellent addition to your gear bag.



Advertisement

If you like to pack lunch, instead of dropping $10-15 a day on it, you’re in luck. You can get a Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box for only $9 when you clip the coupon code on the page and the code ZW2D8WKJ at checkout. This lunch box can fit your entire lunch, plus a couple of snacks to help you last through the workday. Or, if you need a mini cooler for a tailgate or party, this insulated lunch box can fit 12 cans or six tall bottles.



If you’re planning to work extra hard at the gym in 2020, your muscles are going to ache. Give your tired and sore muscles a bit of TLC when you buy this Deep Tissue Handheld Massage Gun. It is marked down to $107 on Daily Steals when you use promo code KJMGN at checkout. The deep tissue handheld massage gun comes with six interchangeable heads, to give you a wide variety of massage types to choose from post-workout.



The weather is about to get frigid. Don’t let yourself freeze just because someone else doesn’t like to touch their thermostat. Get a NEXGADGET Personal Space Heater for $16 when you use promo code NEXGADGET05. It heats up in seconds, has three heating modes, and even has overheating protection.



It is time to put away your fall bedding and buy yourself a giant comforter to prepare for the “polar coaster” winter we’re going to have. Crane & Canopy has an assortment of fun patterns available during their Winter Mega Sale. You can snag some items for up to 60% off during the sale. The Crane & Canopy Winter Mega Sale runs now until January 5, 2020. The discount will automatically be applied in cart, no coupon code required.



An Echo Dot normally costs $50, but that price is for suckers. The Dot itself is frequently on sale, but this bundle with two Philips Hue bulbs is even better. For $35, not only do you get the Dot for cheaper, but you get a couple of white bulbs to add to your smart home for your trouble.



Setting up a smart home from scratch can take a lot more gear than you might expect. Fortunately, this bundle of gadgets can get you started for just $130. It comes with a Nest Learning Thermostat E, a pair of smart plugs that you can connect any non-smart device to, and a Nest Mini smart speaker to control them all. There will always be more to add to your smart home, but this should be enough to get your feet wet.



Advertisement

The end of 2019 has been truly wild. Whether the year treated you horribly or amazing, going away on a cruise is always a good way to celebrate a new year. Leave 2019 in the past and start 2020 off on the right foot by booking a vacation. You can go on a 4-Night Bahamas Cruise starting out at $199 on Norwegian Sky. And the best part? It has a free open bar. Plus, it has free shore excursions, free WiFi, and more.



The prices on this cruise vacation package are per person and vary based on length of stay (between two to 10 days), the port of departure, and more. You can leave from New York, Orlando, Miami. Transportation to the port of departure is not included in the cost.

These prices are available now through December 31, 2019. Get that trip before the decade ends!

If you haven’t bought new shoes for the winter, Keen’s sale is a great time to do so. The company makes an array of shoes and other footwear that are built to last. Today, you can take 20% off across the entire site by heading to this link.

Anker’s 13,000 mAh PowerCore power bank—now $21—has enough juice to top up your phone multiple times without breaking a sweat. And Anker’s ultrafast charging blocks—down to $24, in your choice of black or white—can fast charge phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and plenty more. Taken together, they can ensure you’re never in the red.



If you’re looking to power a bunch of devices at once, you’re in luck. This RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station is only $15 when you clip the $2 coupon and use promo code KINJAM28. It has six fast-charging ports to simultaneously charge phones, tablets, or a combination of both. It has a 60W power supply to charge your devices at full speed.



If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)

Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.