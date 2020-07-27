Monday's Best Deals: Amazon Echo Dot Bundle, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Funko Pop Subscription Boxes, bareMinerals Sitewide Sale, and More

An Amazon Echo Dot bundle, a discount on Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Halo 5: Guardians, a markdown on Star Wars- and Marvel-themed Funko Pop subscription boxes, and a sitewide sale at bareMinerals lead Monday’s best deals.
If Spotify and Apple Music are giving you a headache, Amazon wants to woo you to their side with an insane offer. You’ll get a third-gen Echo Dot for just $1 when you buy two monthss worth of Amazon Music Unlimited. Altogether, your total is $17 for 74% in savings.
This dream team enables voice-activated access to millions of songs, plus the thousands of other things Alexa can help you with.
The catch is that this deal only applies to new subscribers.
This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/11/2020 and updated with new information on 7/27/2020.
Whether you plan to fill it up with bite-size indie games or massive open-world epics, a high capacity microSD card is a must-have for every Nintendo Switch owner. The console’s built-in 32GB flash storage, while lightning-fast, simply doesn’t cut it anymore. L.A. Noire, for instance, takes up a whopping 27.4GB, making the case for external storage all the more sound. Fortunately, for budget shoppers, Amazon is selling Micro Center-branded baby SDs for some reason at impulse-buy prices.
Consider this 64GB Class 10 microSDXC card, now $9, or the 128GB for just $7 more. Hell, why not splurge on a whole 256GB when it’s $30?
There really is no competition between membrane and mechanical keyboards. The tactile feedback, instant response, and superior travel you get with a mechanical keyboard of any sort is hard to beat. It’s satisfying for long days of accurate typing and especially key for ensuring your best performance while gaming. Wireless models are starting to come in at much cheaper price points, and today, you can try Dierya’s well-rated model for just $47.
It works either wired over USB or wirelessly via Bluetooth 4.0, meaning you can use it for PC, tablets, and smartphones, too. (Console users needn’t apply, sadly.) It also features an eight-hue RGB backlight with a variety of cool effects. By the way, this is a ten-key-less model, so steer clear if you’re a number puncher.
With IPX5 water resistance, 35-hour battery life, capacitive touch controls, and active noise cancellation, you’d expect a pair of true wireless earbuds like the AUKEY’s EP-N5 to cost north of $80. Not only is the regular price for all of that set at just $60, but today, Kinja readers can get them as little as $45 using exclusive coupon code KINJAEPN5.
- Advanced Active Noise Cancelation: With the advanced ANC technology, these earbuds detect and cancel a maximum 28dB of ambient noise so you can focus on your music. The 10mm dynamic drivers enhance bass and deliver incredible sound
- 35-Hour Playtime & USB-C Quick Charge: The earbuds offer 7 hours of music and calls on a single charge with ANC off (4.5 hours with ANC on), while the charging case extends that to 35 hours. USB-C Quick Charge fully charges the charging case in 120 minutes
- Dual Microphones: Each earbud has two microphones for improved voice pickup and background-noise suppression, which ensures that you’re heard clearly without interference
- One-Step Pairing & IPX5 Water Resistance: The true wireless earbuds are ready when you are– just take them out of the charging case and they’ll automatically connect to your paired device. IPX5 water resistance makes them ideal for intense workouts and runs
Again, that’s coupon code KINJAEPN5, and this deal expires August 3.
You know, despite writing for Kinja Deals, and despite our consistent posting of headphone and earbud deals, I haven’t picked up any wireless headsets. Well, maybe this deal will convince me, as grabbing these Anker wireless earbuds for $79 is quite the deal.
These noise reducing earbuds will help you focus on your work without being so big and bulky, and these will stay charged for the duration of the work day.
This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges on 5/9/2020 and updated with new information on 7/27/2020.
Most of us have been spending the past four months or so binging Netflix and Hulu, or playing video games to pass the time... so maybe it’s time for a TV upgrade? Smart TVs are super helpful, and thanks to Amazon, you can get a nice, big 50-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for just $300. You can even plug an antenna into it!
If you’re worried about quality, this TV is sporting a 4.3 rating on Amazon after almost 750 reviews, so that’s a pretty good track record! It also has three HDMI ports, which is helpful for those with a lot of gaming consoles and a Chromecast (so me, essentially).
If you haven’t heard of CyberGhost, experts say it has one of the most impressive privacy policies around. Not only that, but it’s a bargain at $2.75/month for their 18-month plan, the same price their 1-year plan normally runs. For that unprecedented low cost, you get access to 6,300 servers, AES 256-bit encryption, support for up to seven devices, 24/7 live support, and an automatic kill switch as well as a 45-day money back guarantee if it doesn’t meet your standards.
Risk-free and trusted by reviewers at PCMag, TechRadar, and Tom’s Guide, this is one bargain you don’t want to miss. Peep the rest of our VPN deals here.
Spending so much time at home, you might have started noticing that your router doesn’t give off the best signal. If that’s been one of your biggest quarantine gripes, it might be time to get an upgrade. This Linksys mesh WiFi router, which typically sells for $200, is down to $150 at Best Buy right now.
It has a max speed of 2.2 gigabits per second, a tri-band configuration, and it’s upgradeable. If you live in a larger home or apartment, a single router may start to lose its signal the further away you get. With a mesh router, like this one, you can add a couple extenders to reach the spots your router can’t.
SideDeal is great for just these types of items, an extra speaker that’s not expensive that you can put outside, take with you, or put anywhere in your home. And if anything happens to it, no biggie. I’ve gotten a few Bluetooth speakers like this from them and they all end up in the yard. This MiniBoom one is now different and it’s only $8.
This full room tiny but mighty speaker pairs quickly and easily with any Bluetooth device in a range of over thirty feet. A nice feature with this MiniBoom is that it has a speaker and a built-in microphone for calls. With the simple touch of a button, you can make and receive phone calls. You’ll get up to five hours of musical fun off of one charge. It’s basically palm-sized so it’s ideal for travel so bring it camping or to the beach. And just in case you want to connect the old fashion way it comes with a 3.5mm auxiliary cable. It’s user friendly with impressive sound, all for $42 less.
If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.
While I haven’t tested the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth wireless active noise-canceling headphones myself, Adam Clark Estes, a Bose skeptic, reviewed them for Gizmodo in 2016 and had this to say:
I’ve never loved Bose headphones. Out of the box, they always felt a bit flimsy, and on my head, the audio quality seemed subpar for the price. At least that’s what I thought before I tried the new QuietComfort 35 Wireless cans. The noise cancellation is peerless, and the sound is terrific—for the most part.
With three levels of noise cancelation, Alexa voice assistant support, a sound-isolating dual-microphone system, and easy pairing through the Bose Connect app, these cans are the closest rival to my personal favorite Sony WH-1000XM3s, and for the first time since December, they’re 20% off on Amazon in black and silver variants. Chances are, you won’t see this price again until at least Prime Day or Black Friday. Snap ‘em up while the price is at an all-time low. And if you don’t mind rocking the rose golds, they’re even cheaper at $236.
1More has produced some of the most quality audio pieces over the last few years. These beautiful eye-catching ColorBuds are no different in quality and are a brand new line for the company. Amazon shoppers can enjoy 20% off of these right now.
These are not only totally fashion-forward (coming in four colors) but they are a great mid-level buy. They’re not the cheapest earbuds out there but they certainly aren’t the most expensive given all they can do. You’ll get almost seven hours of playtime off of a single charge and can stretch that to twenty-four hours in the charging case. But even just charging for fifteen minutes will get you three hours of listening enjoyment. Reviewers have noted that they are both comfy and secure so no worries if you plan on working out with these. They pair fast and maintain a solid connection no matter where you take them. These are absolutely gorgeous and bring a little personality to what’s often a drab item in terms of hues. And given 1More’s track record you won’t be disappointed.
Prime members will also enjoy same-day shipping.
Funko Star Wars and Marvel Subscription Boxes | $10 Each | Amazon
Shore up your Funko collection with a huge sale at Amazon, where you can get Marvel and Star Wars themed subscription boxes for just $10 each. All boxes contain at least one or two Funko Pop statuettes, plus other collectibles like bottle openers, mugs, key chains, and t-shirts. One of them even has a Pez dispenser, because why the hell not? Here’s a quick list of everything on avail, and you can click through to see everything you’ll get with each:
- Marvel Collector Corps. Marvel Studios 10 Theme
- Star Wars Smuggler’s Bounty Podracing Theme
- Star Wars Smuggler’s Bounty Dagobah Theme
- Star Wars Smuggler’s Bounty Wookie Theme (T-Shirts M-3XL)
- Star Wars Smuggler’s Bounty Jabba’s Skiff Theme
- Marvel Collector Corps Marvel Holiday Theme (T-Shirts S-3XL)
- Marvel Collector Corps Captain Marvel Theme (T-Shirts XS-3XL)
- Marvel Collector Corps Deadpool Theme
- Marvel Collector Corps X-Men Theme
There were quite a few more of these boxes up for grabs, including a sick Darth Vader set, but they went fast, so grab a few for yourself before everyone else clears the stockroom!
Now $20 off, drape JBL’s Quantum 300 headset over your head for better game sound. This stereo headset works on nearly any platform with a 3.5mm connection, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile, and we reckon the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will be added in due time.
- Features JBL Quantum Surround sound technology which is engineered for accuracy and delivers immersive gaming audio for a competitive edge, so users never have to miss a step, shot or jump during gameplay.
- JBL Quantum 300 gaming headset incorporates a boom microphone with echo cancelling technology, allowing users to focus on their teammates’ voice rather than background noise, for crystal clear communication.
- Memory foam ear cushions on the JBL Quantum 300 headset are covered in soft PU leather, providing comfort for marathon sessions, plus 3.5 mm and USB adapter connections for multi-platform gaming on PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
2K is discounting some of its best collections on the Nintendo Switch. Snag three games each in the BioShock Collection and Borderlands Legendary Collection for $35 each.
You can also still grab the XCOM 2 Collection for $35, which is not as sweet of a deal on paper as it only packs one game, but it comes with all the DLC, and considering I’d still pay $60 for the base game in 2020, I’ll say it’s still worth buying.
This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer 7/24/2020 and updated with new information on 7/27/2020.
While the ask for Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee Limited Edition was already respectably affordable, you can now pre-order it for the same $30 the standard release goes for. With it, you’ll get an exclusive box cover, some stickers, and a key chain, plus what should be a pretty good port of a cult classic. Per the Amazon description for those who haven’t played it:
Meet Munch, hero of the oddest oddysee of all. His luck is about to change - For the worse. How would you feel if you broke your leg in a scrab Trap, were abducted by soulless scientists, had an alien device implanted in your skull, and found out your race had been hunted to extinction? It’s up to you to help guide Munch in an effort to rescue fellow test creatures.
These critters will be forever loyal to Munch, and in turn enable his escape. Munch and abe must work together to accomplish their goals as they are guided by the wisdom of the almighty raisin. For Munch, his dream is to bring back his species from the brink of extinction. For abe, it is to rescue his mudokon buddies. Using special powers, cool power-ups, and other abilities to deliver payback to the vykkers, abe and Munch reclaim the last gabbit Eggs on oddworld, which have been packaged in a can of gabbiar. May odd help you!
Munch’s Oddysee launches August 25.
Did you see the latest footage of Halo Infinite at the Xbox Games Showcase? If it hyped you up, maybe it’s time to catch up (or replay) the series in anticipation! You’re in luck, too, as Amazon has The Master Chief Collection and Halo 5 available for a total of just $35.
The Master Chief Collection has Halo 1-4, so you need to pick up Halo 5 separately in order to get all of the mainline titles. But with the collection being $20 and Guardians being $15, you’re by no means breaking the bank if you want to snag both and have a Halo series playthrough while you wait for the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite. Go ahead, you deserve some FPS goodness.
Ready for another anime fighter? You should check out Granblue Fantasy: Versus, especially if you’re a fan of that Dragon Ball FighterZ style. Now $10 off for the Premium Edition ($70 total), you’ll get the game and DLC, a code for the original mobile game, an original soundtrack, and an artbook, all shipping in a nice thick box with exclusive artwork.
Ready to try something different? Put all the guns and swords and footballs down and play a game that mashes up 100+ superheroes into one massive day-saving flash mob. In The Wonderful 101, you’ll roam around zerging as a group of caped crime fighters, recruiting new allies and increasing your total strength along the way.
It’s wacky, but The Wonderful 101 is a nice change of pace from the usual gameplay tropes of the generation, and it has been masterfully retouched on the Nintendo Switch. Your total today is $34.
Want to relive classics like The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, and Metal Slug 3? Then break out that Ulysses S. Grant, because the international edition of the arcade cabinet-fashioned SNK NeoGeo Mini is $46 on Amazon right now. It’s small enough to carry it around on socially distant walks out in the park. The instant save/load function makes it easy to pick up and put down on a whim.
With a 3.5-inch screen, 40 classics from one of the golden eras of gaming, and a built-in joystick and stereo speakers, it’s a fun little system to play at home or on the go. HDMI-out makes it possible to bring your session to the big screen, and a USB power supply means you can hook it up to your portable charger of choice for a truly wall outlet-free experience.
This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/30/2020 and updated with new information on 7/22/2020.
I didn’t know clutter until I moved into a Manhattan studio apartment with my partner and our two pets about a year and a half ago. In our various excursions to Ikea leading up to our cohabitation, one of our first investments was under-bed storage. And I haven’t looked back. Folks, let me tell you, there’s nothing like shoving shit you don’t know what to do with under the bed and out of sight. On sale for just over $500 on Amazon, the queen-size Simple Platform storage bed from Modus Furniture is elegant and understated, but best of all, it’s practical. Save 23% and see for yourself what all the fuss is about.
I’m a sucker for these cute little banks. Among them is the Pikachu version and the No Face one. This mischievous little kitty is no different. The kitty bank is the perfect gift for a cat-loving pal or a wonderful little knick-knack to brighten up your desk or shelf. As you can see with the other two these can sometimes run upwards of $25 given the licensing but this funny feline is 50% off right now. It’s the perfect place to put your pennies and much more pleasing than the jar or tray you have on the counter. I like that they’ve listed this as an educational toy and can only imagine it’s to teach ‘cats steal things,’ which fair enough that’s kind of true. You will have to also purchase two AA batteries and it does have an on/off switch so they won’t burn up while not in use.
Free one-day shipping for Prime members.
Pre-COVID were you the dinner party extraordinaire? Were you the one who hosted all the shindigs? Did you throw legendary Friendsgivings? Fingers crossed these things will happen again but going forward they might just all be on a smaller scale. With this beautiful silver deal from MorningSave, you can still safely have your eight-person supper club for just $39.
This set is also great for those going out on their own for the first time. I absolutely did not have a full matching set of utensils when I got my first place after college. Look, there’s nothing wrong with that but if you want to take a step towards adulting apparently this is important or so my mom said when she handed me a real hostess set. This Loring Collection is all sparkling stainless steel with eight pieces each of the usual salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, steak knives, teaspoons, and dinner spoons. Plus it comes with one tablespoon, a pierced tablespoon, and a cold meat fork. These never need polishing and are dishwasher safe. And who knows maybe you can will the social distancing away with purchasing a fancy modern dinner set for your next extravagant soiree.
If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.
Keeping things clean right now is a new stressor and chore for most of us. We’ve covered UV sanitizers before and how effective they are in killing just under 100% of germs. These wands from MorningSave today fits right into that category. These wands use UV-C light to kill bacteria and are 71% off the original price.
UV sanitizers can be used on a multitude of surfaces and items. If you have kids keeping their toys clean is surely at the top of your list and this easy to charge and use wand could an integral part of that. You only need to use it for a few seconds to get its optimum power. It’s lightweight and portable so ideal to try out all over your house, office, car, or even if you have to travel. Plus, it lights up! It comes in black, white, or pink.
If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.
I love caffeine just like the the rest of you all, but I don’t like the taste of coffee. It smells fantastic, but the bitterness is too much for me, and I’d also prefer not to add milk and sugar to dilute it. So instead, I turn to energy drinks, but they’re usually pretty expensive. But, right now on Amazon you can get some select flavors of Monster Energy on the cheap, with one of the varieties coming in at under $1 a can!
The trick is you need to “subscribe” to the item via Amazon’s Subscribe and Save option, as well as clip the coupon on the page. But, if you already use subscriptions to get other items, you’ll save even more on these 24-packs and get them straight to your door every month (5% or 15% depending on how many items you subscribe to). The secret is, though, it’s super easy to update your Subscribe and Save settings on Amazon, and you can just as easily cancel your subscription after you get your 24-pack without any downfalls. It’s a win either way, really.
There’s a lot of levels here to unpack with the concept of Star Wars Nerds Rope. I’ve seen this limited edition pack out on the interwebs for as much as $33 on some sites, so if you’re an enthusiast for a galaxy far far away this deal is for you. Grab sixteen vaguely lightsaber-esque Nerds ropes for just $19.
In true Star Wars fashion, both the light and dark sides are represented. The blue raspberry being for the rebels and the sweet cherry representing the Empire. The Nerds Rope itself also represents that duality in being both crunchy and chewy, sweet yet tangy. These are great for sharing will fellow rebels or your favorite Sith Lord.
Free one-day shipping for Prime members.
Blue light is bad for you. The blue light from LEDs is why we’re not supposed to look at phones or computers an hour before bed, it’s why office workers often deal with eyestrain, and there’s a good chance that’s why you’re getting headaches. We’re using these devices more than ever before, and GlassesUSA has a great deal to help—free blue light lenses with the code FREEBLUE.
Here is how GlassesUSA.com works:
1. Pick the frames you want
2. Choose what you’re going to use the glasses for, and fill in the prescription if you have one
3. For this deal, pick either the value or standard lens package, then the ‘Clear with Blue Light’ option
4. Head to the cart and enter the FREEBLUE code
And you’re done! The best part is that this code stacks with other codes, too. When I was testing the deal out, the code FUTURE60 was automatically applied to my order before I went to the cart, and that helped me save even more. Pair it with our exclusive KINJA65 code for even more savings.
The FREEBLUE deal runs for a week, so make sure to take advantage of it soon!
This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges on 3/28/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 5/27/2020.
I’ve mentioned before how I’m a fan of bareMinerals and have used them on and off over the years. I’m a big fan of their powders and lipstick. They are an excellent clean beauty company and if your looking to start supporting one this is a great spot. For the next week take 25% off anything on their site just use the code BESTSALE at checkout.
This is a great opportunity to explore some of the kits especially the ones you can customize to your needs. I especially like the Find Your Favorites set where you get to pick your foundation, lipstick, and highlighter or bronzer. You can actually choose any two options of all the makeup which includes blush, concealer, eyeliner, and primer. Actually primer, definitely get the primer. This kit will shake out to $49 with the discount. But whatever you choose you won’t be disappointed and you’re taking a step forward into the sustainable community and hopefully, it’s the first of many clean products to swap for.
You will also enjoy free shipping on all orders and sale runs until August 2.
While I favor a candlelit response to grid outages, an LED lantern is convenient and safe, and you can walk around looking like the undertaker working a literal graveyard shift. That alone makes it worth the $20 price tag on this four pack at Amazon. That’s $8 off, and that’s today only.
It may not exactly be chino weather, but as people begin returning to their offices and workplaces, they may find that their old work clothes... no longer fit. Hey, some people used quarantine to start up a good workout routine! I didn’t, but I’m sure they’re out there. But regardless of the reason, it’s time for some new clothes for the new you, and JACHS NY is offering 3 pairs of chinos for the flat rate of $100.
JACHS NY’s chinos come in three different cuts: Straight, Slim, and Cropped. If you’re not sure which style works for you, don’t worry, as JACHS offers free returns if they don’t happen to fit! So what are you waiting for? Grab 3 chinos in different colors or cuts, apply the code 3BC at checkout, and get to diversifying that wardrobe.
By now, you probably could use a really deep tissue massage. Most massagers can take care of sore muscles on the surface, but deep tissue massages can work out nasty muscle knots that have been troublesome for a while. These are best done by a massage therapist (as all massages are), but in the year 2020, you may not be be to going to a massage parlor, or don’t have the funds on hand to do so. That’s where Naipo’s massage pillow comes to save the day.
This Shiatsu massage pillow focuses in on the pressure points with its massage balls and heat. Because of its shape, it’s easily to use on multiple points of the body, like the neck, back, calves, and more. Also, since it’s a pillow, you can lay down on it and let the massager REALLY knead into some trouble spots. Just be careful, as the balls make it so that’s a lot of pressure. Always know your limits and expect to be sore for a couple days after any deep tissue massage.
If you use the code R8675NMX at checkout and clip the coupon on the page, you’ll get this pillow for only $22. It’s a great deal, so if you’re sore and your muscles can use a good kneading, don’t sleep on this deal! Or on the pillow. The pillow’s not made for sleeping.
Believe it or not, we’re still in the midst of a pandemic, which means you should be wearing a mask every time you leave the house, no exceptions. That said, I totally understand the skepticism from a fashion perspective. The standard cloth masks, though essential for flattening the curve and saving lives assuming they’re all you have to work with, are undoubtedly an eyesore.
Frank and Oak, a budding Montreal-based apparel company focused on sustainability have introduced their own line of 100% cotton face masks to put your concerns over appearance to rest. Available in five colorways including navy blue, you can mix and match your choice of two reusable masks as you see fit. The reversible, non-medical face masks feature adjustable ear straps designed to maximize comfort, a twist tie nose bridge for a tailored fit, and a built-in pouch in case you wish to append a filter.
While the masks themselves cost $24 for a pack of two, shipping at Frank and Oak is free only on orders that exceed $49, so you may need to splurge on three to subtract the delivery fees at checkout. In fact, due to manufacturing shortages, the site listing advises against purchasing more than three sets. Considering how hard it is to find washable face masks as good looking as these, much less any in stock, I’d jump on this offer while supplies last.
Need something new to watch? Who doesn’t love a good Tarantino movies? (Author’s note: This is not an invitation to tell me how much you hate Tarantino.) Amazon has 50% off select action titles, and ones of those titles is The Hateful Eight. It’s just $8 for the Blu-Ray, which is just $1 per... hate... or something. If you prefer a digital copy, it’s only $7 on Amazon Video. Ironically, the DVD only copy is more expensive, and the Blu-Ray comes with a DVD, so you might as well get this copy!
There’s no telling how long this particular Gold Box deal will last, so grab it before it’s too late!
At Anazon, you can save big on Blu-Rays for some of the most popular movies with a big buy two, get one free sale.
They’re already cheap enough ranging in price from $5 to $15, and you’ll find blockbuster favorites like Pacific Rim Uprising, The Fate of the Furious, Inglorious Bastards, and Jurassic World on tap, plus a handful of other interesting titles. Peruse the full selection right here.
If you haven’t watched Death Note yet, drop everything and take care of that RIGHT NOW. If you’ve already seen it, well, you should probably do the same regardless. One of the best anime ever, Amazon is selling the complete Death Note series on Blu-Ray for $15.
Granted, Death Note is a bit on the shorter side with just 37 episodes, but those are 37 mind-twisting, mood-altering masterpieces with no filler in sight. For the uninitiated, it’s about this super smart guy who happens upon a notebook with the power to make anyone do anything, so long as you know their names. The main character—Light Yagami—uses it to fight crime, but you’ll question your own morals when his once-noble cause begins teetering nefarious lines and drawing interest from an equally-learned adversary.
You could check out the Netflix movie when you’re finished, but you may want to vomit by the end of it. You’ve been warned, and I’m not liable.
This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 3/9/2020 and updated with new information on 7/24/2020.
It’s impossible to talk about Ready Player One, the book or the Spielberg-adapted film without acknowledging the polarity of its content. The sci-fi novel debuted in 2011 is set 43 years later, in a world devastated by climate change and economic collapse. However, rather than touching on these very real issues, Ready Player One instead tells a virtual reality escapism story, wherein a teen boy named Wade Watts has to hunt down “eggs” by understanding pop culture references from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Love it or hate it, the sequel is on sale for $19 on Amazon and releases November 24, 2020.
It’s no secret I love Marshall. Every product I’ve had from them I’ve fallen in love with and I’ve had many. The Uxbridge Smart Speaker is no different. Take $20 off of today at Best Buy.
I’ve had to pleasure of playing with this one for the last week and it’s now my go-to smart speaker. What I really like is through the Marshall app I can control how everything sounds with the fine-tuning feature. You can also do this with the rocker buttons on the top panel which is absolutely sleek and aesthetically gorgeous. But Marshall is known for really chic and cool looking speakers, the design is important to them and it shows. I’ve put it in my kitchen and both my roommate and I use it and all it’s Amazon Alexa features, especially while cooking. Alexa can even hear us in the dining room so the far-field microphone really does the job. It did take me a little bit of time to get it to connect properly but I’m not sure if it was my WiFi or just me having ‘user error,’ but once I was locked in it’s been perfect. I’ve got the white option and it comes in black as well. Both are on sale.
This item ships for free.
If you’re a sucker for clit stimulation in your vibrators, I’d suggest the Womanizer Liberty. Only $99 at Bellesa Boutique, it creates a clit-sucking sensation to get you to orgasm as many times as you’d like. There’s not too much to say except if you wanna get off, you should invest in this cute little sex toy. Grab it before it’s gone!
The benefits of weighted blankets are numerous and well documented. They’ve been known to lessen anxiety, give a sense of calm, and provide comfort. It’s based on the concept of deep pressure touch (DPT), a type of therapy that uses hands-on pressure to relieve stress. Now image all that but with sleeves. This Snuggle Me weighted blanket has that and is now just $25.
Acting like a Snuggie the weight is evenly distributed and actually makes it feel as if you are being hugged. And honestly, when I’m having a bad day for feel dog I just want a hug. This one will fit most small to medium build adults and the high-density glass beads are lead-free, so less for you to worry about. If it gets a stain don’t stress, just spot clean it with soap and water and let it dry out in the air.
If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.
If you’re back to work and don’t have the luxury of sitting in a chair all day (which isn’t actually a luxury past a certain point, but, you know), take a look at this shiatsu foot massager by Vivaspa. It’s only $79 at SideDeal today and features a 360-degree heating element with air compression and kneading nodes to snuggle and cuddle your aching dogs the best it can.
This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/17/2020 and updated with new information on 7/22/2020.