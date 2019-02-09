Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A deal on AirPods with Wireless Charging Case; red, white, and teal Instant Pots; and a Thermapen Mk4 sale lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.



Image: Chelsea Stone

Amazon and Anker are at it again with a huge one-day Gold Box deal full of must-have charging gear. The stars of the show are the two USB-C PD battery packs. For the 20,000mAh model, the USB-C port puts out 18W, while the 26,800mAh model puts out 30W.



Both of those battery packs come with a USB-C cable and a 30W USB-C wall charger, but if you need any spares, the sale’s got you covered. There are also some deals on Lightning and USB-C cables for your other charging needs.

If you think cables are old fashioned, and you only want to charge things wirelessly, you’ll find a Qi-charging car mount and a dual charging pad.

For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon to see the full sale.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Apple’s excellent AirPods now support a hands-free “Hey Siri” feature, and now, you can also grab a pair from Amazon for $170. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets. This is $20 off the price on the Apple Store and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This Labor Day deal is a work of art in and of itself: Ending tonight, Frambridge, one of our favorite framing resources, is taking 15% off orders of $50+ with promo code LABORDAY. There’s never been a better time to try out a trendy gallery wall, or finally frame all those family photos. So shop now before this picture perfect deal is but a memory.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

What better way to celebrate Labor Day than by finally adding an Instant Pot (and a pop or color) to your kitchen arsenal? Today, you can score an Instant Pot DUO60 in either red, white, or teal for just $60, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. And you’re not just getting a pressure cooker, this multi-use gadget is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker and an amazing rice cooker. So don’t let this one-day deal overcook.



Image: Thermoworks

Summer barbecue season might be drawing to a close, but a good meat thermometer can come in handy all year long, and you can score a rare 20% off discount on the best one for Labor Day.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model is actually the newer Mk4, which unlike the Thermapen classic includes a backlit screen, better waterproofing, better battery, and a motion sensor that automatically puts it to sleep and wakes it up.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Egyptian cotton sheets are the softest of the soft, and today, you can save on a queen-size set in the Gold Box. Thread Spread’s 1000 thread count sheets are up for grabs for just $54 in several different colors. Just don’t sleep on this deal; it ends today.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Smells like a great Labor Day deal on candles and diffusers. This Chesapeake Bay Gold Box is filled to the brim with scents for any and all moods. Just be sure to stock up soon; this deal burns out today.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Update: Today’s the last day to score amazing discounts on tons of brand. Clear! The! Rack!



Here we go again: Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 24,000—yes, you read that correctly—items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout, for a total of up to 75% off savings. Today, the sale is open to Nordy Club members only (it’s free to join); it will be open to everyone tomorrow.



The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like our favorite Bonobos Riviera floral shirt, a classic grey sweatshirt, or a pair of dark jeans from Madewell. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sometimes, wrapping your kids in a cocoon of blankets is simply not enough. In those moments, reach for this cozy, reversible Comfy Original Blanket Sweatshirt, now on sale in the Gold Box for $28.



This oversized sweatshirt-blanket is one-size-fits-all and long enough to cover a good portion of your child’s legs. One side features super soft sherpa material, while the other features super soft material in either blue or pink, but both sides have a handy front pocket in which to store a phone, or just your hands. It will definitely replace all your kiddo’s regular, non-hooded and/or sleeveless throw blankets and hey, maybe even their other sweatshirts, too.

Photo: Hulu

Yeah, I said it. It is time to stop mooching off of your parents, sister, brother, friends, or your friend’s ex to sign into Hulu. You can afford to get your own Hulu account when it only costs you $3 a month for the first six months, okay? Don’t thank me for this deal, thank Chrissy Tiegen.



The model/Headband of the Day pioneer shared the news that thanks to a project she’s working on with Hulu, we can all get a discount. Seeing as only six people pay for their own Hulu account, this offer is open to a lot of people. You can get Hulu for $2.99/Month for the First Six Months, then $5.99/month after that. You can cancel at any time, but for $3 a month, why would you?

Now, if you had Hulu and canceled it, you might still be eligible for this offer. It isn’t exclusive to new users, however, we cannot tell you for sure if you qualify. You’ll need to check.

Per Hulu’s FAQ about this promotion, the offer is valid for:

Hulu’s $2.99/month offer is an online-only, limited-time offer that is available only to new or eligible returning subscribers. Existing Hulu subscribers are not able to change their Hulu subscription to take advantage of the $2.99/month pricing for our Hulu (ad-supported) plan.

You can sign up now through September 3, 2019, for this deal.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Let the games begin! In today’s Gold Box, you’ll find an MSI GL63 8RCS-060 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $549—that’s about $250 off its regular price, and the lowest price we’ve seen.



And that’s not all: If you buy today, Amazon will send you an e-mail with a redemption code for a free game download 1 business day after your item ships. Redemption instructions will also be included within the email.

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The Anker Soundcore Flare speaker is down to its lowest price ever at just $40, no promo code required. It features 360 degree audio, IP67 water resistance, and even a beat-driven ring of LED lights along the bottom, so you can really get the party going. Sounds like a great deal if you ask me.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

That love interest of yours might not be so into labels, but we here at The Inventory are very into labels, and label makers, and slapping labels on all the things everywhere. And you don’t even have to have a type-A personality to know the pure, unbridled joy that comes with organizing your life with personalized fancy stickers, because this high-tech Brother Label Maker is down to $20 on Amazon today. The full keyboard makes it easy to use, and you can store up to 30 labels for easy re-printing—hence why we’d label this a great deal, and your non-committal S.O. a jerk.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer is especially tough on skin, so treat your face right with this FOREO LUNA Mini 2, now down to $90 on Amazon—it’s lowest price ever. This small-but-mighty scrubbing machine removes makeup, dirt, and oil from your pores with the help of soothing pulsations and a silicone brush. We’ve tried the full-size version before and loved it, but hey, bigger doesn’t always mean better.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bonobos is stocked with summer and fall essentials, and you can take all of them home for less at the brand’s End of Summer Sale, using promo code BYESUMMER. With this deal, the more you spend the more you save; take 20% off orders of $175+, 25% off orders of $500+, 30% off orders of $750+, and 35% off orders of $1,000+. So make space in your closet for essentials like floral shirts, breezy sweaters, non-terrible T-shirts, chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside.



If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, it’s time to change that. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount this Labor Day: use the code KINJA35 and grab any watch for 35% off.



It should go without saying that these look better than any smart watch, and even if your wrist is already spoken for, these would make thoughtful gifts for any watch collectors.

Photo: Amazon

And now, an update on my Buy Committee conundrum from several months ago.



I did buy a place (a different one than the one I thought I was buying when I originally asked that question), and just recently this Ring Video Doorbell 2, now down to $119 refurbished, from $200 new (full disclosure, I paid $90, which was an insane deal, but this is also very good).

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer Barbecue Season is almost over, but you should still snag this all-star meat thermometer while it’s on sale. The Thermapen Mk4 is our reader’s favorite meat thermometer and has been marked down a few times this summer, but a new color has just gone on sale for the first time. The Thermapen Mk4 in Coral is now 15% off, bringing it down to $84 on ThermoWorks’ website. This hue is a very in-style color for kitchens, so grab this before it is gone.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000-hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F. It is very easy to store away, as it folds in on itself.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A kitchen isn’t complete without a few pieces of cast iron cookware. Lodge makes the best pans in the business, and they’ll last you your entire life (and beyond) if you take decent care of them.



Today on Amazon, you can get a four-piece set (a 10" skillet, a 10" griddle, a dutch oven, and a lid) for an all-time low $44. Even discounting the lid, that’s less than $15/each for some of the best-performing pans money can buy.

Photo: Amazon

Update: Now down to $28 after clipping the $3 coupon and using code ANKERD62.



One nice thing about USB-C-powered laptops is that you don’t have to lug your charger around with you around the house or to the office: you can just buy spare, inexpensive chargers, and keep them wherever you need them.



This GaN (rather than silicon) charger from Anker pumps out 60W, essentially the same as Apple’s 13" MacBook Pro charger, and yet, it’s 35% smaller. And at $28 (after clipping the $3 coupon and using promo code ANKERD62), it’s also quite a bit cheaper.

Don’t forget to grab a cable!

You have to carry your phone, and you have to carry a wallet (for now), but there’s no rule saying that they can’t be one thing.



The Zero Grid card holder sticks onto the back of basically any phone or case, and holds up to 8 cards, or or fewer cards plus some cash, all while protecting them from RFID skimmers. Plus, it’s one less thing to forget when you leave the house.

Today on Amazon, use promo code ZHJM3QHT and clip the $1 coupon to get any of the available colors for under $8, the best deal we’ve seen.

Photo: Whitson Gordon

The RAVPower Filehub is a device unlike anything else out there: a battery pack, an external storage device, and a travel router all rolled into one.



It’s a bit fiddly to set up, but once you figure out how to use the thing, it can be useful in a ton of different situations. Here’s what Whitson Gordon had to say about it on The Inventory:

You can see how things get a little complex here. The FileHub’s best use cases, in my opinion, require a little technical know-how on things like DLNA and SMB, so while it isn’t for everyone, it is useful, and has a pretty dedicated fanbase. I do wish the FileHub were a bit simpler to use, though—there’s no option to just connect to the computer over USB, for example, which seems like a big oversight. And seeing as this is not RAV’s first crack at the product line, you’d think they’d have a better handle on it by now. But for all its little flaws and quirks, it’s still a unique product that could fit well into a lot of different workflows, for a pretty affordable price (and it’s actually on sale for $44 on Amazon right now with a coupon). So if you have the technical know-how to figure out some of the setup, it could be worth getting over that initial hump to save the space in your bag.

It’s normally priced at $60, but currently marked down to $48. On top of that though, you can clip a $4 coupon, and then use promo code TITWD009 to save an extra $4 at checkout. If you don’t feel like doing the math, that means it’s ultimately priced at $40, an all-time low.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I know, I know, Beats headphones don’t have the best sound quality. Spare me your comments. But the new Solo3s include 40 hours of battery life, a folding design, and comfortable ear pads, not to mention the new W1 chip for easy pairing with Apple devices. For a limited time, you can get a pair for $160 from Amazon, if you’re cool with the Matte Black finish.



Photo: Tercius Bufete

The Razer Basilisk combines the customization options and high-end components of a gaming mouse with the ergonomics and (mostly) understated design of the best work mice out there, making it one of the best options for keyboard jockeys who also like to have fun.



Normally priced around $50-$70, it’s currently marked down to $40, which would already be the best deal we’d ever seen by $5. But then, a $5 coupon makes it even cheaper. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a good day to start a smart home, right now you can get a 3-bulb Philips Hue starter Kit for a low $100.



If you have any inkling that you might want to start a Hue collection, we don’t expect you’ll see a better deal on this until the holiday season.

Photo: Felix (( ( ( (Unsplash)

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $469 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until September 2, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between September and April. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JGETDYSON, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $160. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $376 brand new. Just don’t forget the code!

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer really is worthy of the hype, and $224 with code JGETDYSON for a certified refurb is an absolute steal compared to its $400 MSRP.

Or, stay cool the rest of the summer with one of those futuristic looking fans for $160. It’ll even turn into a space heater when winter finally arrives.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this 15% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring. They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.



To get this deal, you have to buy a Core or Wave mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. Meanwhile, if you’re after the Essential mattress, you can still take 10% off. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $269 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code LABORDAY15 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

At $76 (after clipping the $20 coupon and using code ROAVLD77), Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 1000A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 4L for diesel. If you don’t buy one of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find three high speed USB charging ports (one of which is a USB-C input and output), plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe, and even a DC output (cable not included) for powering 12V car accessories. Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.

Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen on this model by $10, and I can all but guarantee that one of these days, you’ll be really glad you bought it.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

I love my dog more than anything in the world, but he doesn’t always make sense. I catch him sleeping on the floor, right next to his dog bed all the time. Surely, plenty of dogs do this. Get them out of the habit by buying them an extra comfy orthopedic pet bed from Rabbitgo.



Previously, we’ve written about Rabbitgo dog harnesses, as they’re one of the top-rated harnesses on Amazon. This 36" x 27" orthopedic pet bed is one of their newer items and it offers optimal comfort for dogs of all ages. It has a waterproof lining, a removable cover, “arms” for your dog to rest their head, and more. Get it for $26 when you clip the 5% off coupon and use promo code KinjaDogBed.

Photo: Ana Luisa Suarez

If your Tupperware is so stained from years of use, you really need to toss it out. Get yourself a brand new set with the AmazonBasics 10-Piece Locking Food Storage Containers for only $13. Included in the set are two 1.3-cup containers with lids, two 3.2-cup containers with lids, and one 9.6-cup container with a lid. The locking lids provide an air-tight seal, so you won’t have to worry about food leaking in your fridge or lunchbox.



Alright, this is just smart. This rolling pin features a removable ring system that allows you to roll out dough to a specific and consistent thickness, and at $9, it’s never been cheaper.



I just bought one. Our deal researcher Corey just bought one. Our own Ana Suarez admitted in Slack that she uses a wine bottle as a rolling pin, so I’m making her buy one. That’s three already gone, so get your order in before Amazon runs out.