Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Affordable furniture, streaming sticks, and your last chance to save 20% with Prime on preorder video games lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

This tiny desktop punches above its weight with a Core i3 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Windows 10 Pro, all for $380, if you don’t mind a refurb. At this size, it would be an ideal home theater PC or closet-based Plex server, and with these specs, you could even do some light gaming on it. Just note that this price is only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The best all-around SSD for most people is down to $100 for 500GB, the best price ever. It’d obviously be a great upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, but you could also stick it in a cheap enclosure to create your own, super-fast external drive.

There are only a handful of USB battery packs out there with USB-C Power Delivery, and this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on one of them.



Advertisement

$52 gets you RAVPower’s 26,800mAh battery pack, complete with a 30W USB-C port that can power a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at basically full speed, plus two regular USB ports as well. Just use promo code 2XRA4PGQ at checkout to save a whopping $30.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s nylon-wrapped, kevlar-reinforced PowerLine+ cables look great and feel great to use, and they’re running a big sale this week on USB-C version. Take your pick of a USB-A-to-C cable in two different lengths and two different colors, or a Power Delivery-capable C-to-C cable. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you prefer Amazon’s Alexa-powered Fire TV interface, or the flexibility offered by Roku, there’s a great deal on a streaming dongle for you today.



Advertisement

The Fire TV Stick only supports 1080p output, but its gives you all the powers of Alexa, and today’s deal is $10 less than usual.

If you need your stick to support 4K and HDR content, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is the dongle to beat. Compared to the Fire TV Stick, it also includes access to a larger ecosystem of apps, and the ability to use the Roku mobile app and a set of headphones for private listening, which would be perfect for a bedroom TV. This isn’t as low as it’s been, but it’s a solid deal.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today, down from its usual $120-$140.



Advertisement

While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to see firsthand why people love Eneloop rechargeable batteries so much? This 8-pack of AAs is on sale for $16 on Amazon today, about $4 less than usual, and the best price of the year. Eneloop deals tend to sell out extremely quickly, so I wouldn’t wait.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your router doesn’t include enough ethernet ports for your liking, this 5-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that. $15 is within $1.50 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$1298 would be a solid price for a barebones 75" 4K TV, but this Vizio is anything but. With Dolby Vision HDR, 32 local dimming zones, and an array of smart apps, it has just about every feature you could want.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Charge your phone faster with Anker’s PowerWave wireless charging stand. At $24, it isn’t the cheapest phone stand you can buy, but it is the cheapest we’ve seen with 7.5W iPhone fast charging, and can charge through heavy-duty cases. Plus, you can flip your phone horizontal and watch TV or videos while charging without a bulky wire getting in the way.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code KINJAH48.



Advertisement

I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $40 is a steal, is what I’m saying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker has a new, less expensive version of its excellent true wireless headphone line, and you can grab a set for just $60 today, or $20 less than usual.



Advertisement

Like the original Liberty headphones, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a charge untethered - the main difference is that the included charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still though, that’s enough for a day’s worth of use in almost any situation, and the case is noticeably more pocket friendly, which was one of my least favorite aspects of the original models.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329. In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.



Advertisement

If you prefer in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale for $249, or $50 less than usual.

<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

Those are the best deals we’ve ever seen on these!

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Image: Amazon

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results at home. Amazon’s listing this best-selling Anova sous-vide circulator for $80 today, which isn’t quite as good as the deal we saw on Prime Day, but is still a very solid price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ll tell you what, back-to-school furniture is a whole lot nicer looking today than it was when I was in college. This one-day sale on Amazon includes mid-century modern-styled furniture, plus several mattresses, on sale for shockingly low prices. That coffee table above is only $55, and the shelves are only $29, just for starters. They’re not going to be heirloom quality, but they’ll get the job done while looking way too nice to belong in a dorm room.

Photo: Amazon

It’s almost barbecue season, and you can be ready with a set of Char-Broil potato screws, now marked down $8 for six, the best price ever. As you might have guessed from the name, you screw these stainless steel corkscrews into potatoes, and throw them on the grill. The screws make them easier to grab with tongs or gloves, and help transfer grill heat to the inside of the potato, which makes them cook faster.

Belkin’s WeMo Mini Smart Plug recently got native Apple HomeKit support in a firmware update, and Amazon’s marking the occasion with a three-for-$75 sale.

Advertisement

Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Amazon’s fired up a Yankee candle sale today. You’ll score around $5 to $6 in savings on your favorite, Balsam and Cedar, and a few other classics like Clean Cotton, Home Sweet Home and more. Click here to get a sense of all of the scents.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It was a little late to the party, but spring is finally here for most of the country, and you can enjoy it to the fullest with these zero gravity outdoor lounge chairs. Get two of them in the color of your choice for just $70 with Walmart. That should leave you with more money to spend on other patio essentials like string lights, or drinks to put in the built-in cupholders.

Screenshot: Walmart

Summer’s not over yet, and you can take full advantage with Walmart’s massive patio clearance sale. Grills, storage boxes, and lots of patio furniture are included, most with free shipping available.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Labor Day sitewide saleholds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



Advertisement

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SLUMBER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Buzio 48" x 72" 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $56 | Amazon | Promo code UZ67IR34

Buzio 60" x 80" 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $67 | Amazon | Promo code J6OZY7XO

Buzio 60" x 80" 20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $80 | Amazon | Promo code G3VTO4N3

Buzio 60" x 80" 25 Pound Weighted Blanket | $127 | Amazon | Promo code BESEIN66

I know it’s summer and everything, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and several different models are on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve seen, including a rare discount on a 25 pounder. Just note the promo codes.

Advertisement

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s just about time for the kids to head back to school, and if you’ve been putting off picking up some new packs for them, now’s your chance. Amazon is discounting a bunch of highly-rated High Sierra backpacks and lunchbags in today’s Gold Box. There are everyday packs, rolling bags, lunch bags and more marked down, basically everything for anyone in the family.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re using them at home or on the road, this resistance band set lets you get a full workout basically anywhere, and at an all-time low $12, it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

College football season is here. Kids are going back to school. It’s a time to celebrate the university that you (hopefully) enjoyed spending four years at with this NCAA hoodie. Support your school and keep warm during the impending months and get up to 50% off this classic sweatshirt.



Advertisement

Note: as with most clothing on Amazon, the price may vary by style (in this case, school) and size, but most should be $25.

Photo: Amazon

Mud masks are the quintessential, cinematic face mask. You know the image, a woman with her hair wrapped up in a towel, cucumbers on her eyes, her face caked in a dark substance that keeps her mouth from moving while she talks. Get your own spa experience at how with this 8.8oz tub dead sea mud for only $11, after you clip the $2 off coupon. Also, maybe don’t do this.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re packing for a weekend getaway or just schlepping smelly clothes to and from the gym, four different sizes of Nike Brazilia duffel bags are on sale today on Amazon [X-Small | Small | Medium | Large]



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need an inexpensive new set of sneakers? Several options from Fila are on clearance today at Walmart, for both men and women.

Screenshot: Amazon

David Archy might not be a household name yet, but they sell some of the most popular underwear and clothing basics on Amazon, and a whole bunch of it is on sale today.



Advertisement

You’ll find several different cuts here to fit your preferences, many in your choice of either soft and warm bamboo fiber, or light and airy micro modal.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The REI Labor Day Sale, one of the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 40% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



Plus, grab an extra 20% off any one outlet item with the code OUTLET20.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Not only is Backcountry giving you up to 50% off a ton of clothing, gear, and accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, and more, there’s also an additional 20% off insulation gear from Columbia and Mountain Hardware, plus you can grab 30% off any full-price Arc’teryx item with the code ARCTERYX30. Phew, that was a lot to get out at once.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun.

Screenshot: Sperry

Sperry is ready to outfit your feet in any styles of shoe worth having with an extra 30% off sale styles with the code OUTLET30. That includes the boat shoes we all know and sometimes love, snow and rain boots, and even sweaters, dresses, coats, and sunglasses.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Breath of the Wild is one of the greatest games ever made, so we’ll forgive Nintendo for spiking the football with a ~400 page hardcover compendium full of design artwork, commentary about the game’s development, and a history of the Breath of the Wild’s take on Hyrule.



Advertisement

The book doesn’t come out until November, but you can preorder it today for $25, or $15 off. Plus, if it gets any cheaper between now and release day (it was available for $24 at one point, so it’s possible), you’ll automatically get the best price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Before the adaptation comes out on Netflix, catch up on Octavia Butler’s Lilith’s Brood: The Xenogenesis Trilogy. The classic trilogy is regularly taught in college courses, and the Kindle version is an absolute steal at just $3, this weekend only.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The program switches over tomorrow, so lock in your orders to save 20% today. You won’t be charged until the game ships, so you can always cancel later if you change your mind.

Advertisement

Amazon just announced that it will be discontinuing its 20% preorder discount on physical video games on August 28, and replacing it with a $10 Prime member credit on select games. A $12 cash discount is certainly preferable to a $10 store credit, though it sounds like some digital games may be included in the new benefit, so we’ll withhold our verdict until we see how wide-ranging the credits are.



In the meantime though, you still have until the 28th to lock in preorders with the 20% discount. We’ve listed out some of the most popular upcoming titles on this post, but the discount should work on basically any physical game, as long as you’re a Prime member. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout, and you won’t be charged until the game ships.

Personally, I just put in an order for Fallout 76, which includes access to the beta.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not as advanced as a Samsung Gear VR or Oculus Rift, but if you have a smartphone and $8, you can experience VR with this View-Master VR starter set. The View-Master is actually just a Google Cardboard-compatible VR headset, except, you know, it’s not made of cardboard, even if it’s priced like it could be.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The deals below are still available, and now, Splatoon 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby Star Allies, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Minecraft have joined them.



Advertisement

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45.



Still need a Switch? The best deal running right now is the console plus the Labo kit of your choice for $339, a savings of up to $40.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

ThinkGeek’s celebrating International Tabletop Day with a huge sale on board games and tabletop gaming accessories, for a limited time. Inside, you’ll find levitating construction sets, a bunch of puzzles, and a whole slew of board games. If you have any particular recommendations, be sure to drop them in the comments.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Advertisement

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

Tech

Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD | $100 | Amazon





Home

Lifestyle

Mpow Resistance Bands | $12 | Amazon

Media

Gaming