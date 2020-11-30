Monday's Best Deals: Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Acer Nitro 5, Ugly Star Wars Sweaters, 4TB NVMe SSD, AA Batteries, and More

Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-orders lead Monday’s best deals.



Upgrade to Branch’s best selling ergonomic chair for $289 (down from $349). You can pick from 3 colors: white, grey, or black.

I’m a fan of a standing desk and while this one is $779 it works for shorties like me (at 5'3”) all the way to essentially LeBron James. I personally feel much more focused when I’m standing and you definitely get into the grove faster in my opinion. This comes in a sleek woodgrain beige color.

You can bundle these together too because there’s nothing wrong with options when the days are long. This set will run you around $940. But look at it this way, that’s also 45 trees you just helped plant.

Each of these will ship for free and all are easy to assemble.

Acer Nitro 5 Laptop Image : Giovanni Colantonio

When you hear the words “gaming laptop,” what do you think of? For me, I see glowing RGB lights under the keys that let everyone around me know exactly what I’m doing. The Acer Nitro 5 is a little more my style, opting for a slick red and black color palette instead. The 15.6" gaming laptop is $799 at Walmart, which is $300 lower than usual, and it definitely packs a punch for its price. For the spec heads, it runs an Intel Core i5, RTX 2060, and has a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 1TB hard drive, which will let you store a fair amount of games on the go. It’s a great entry-level device for anyone looking to dip their toes into the wild world of gaming laptops.

Samsung 82" Class 8 4K TV Image : Giovanni Colantonio

A big TV deserves big savings. Best Buy currently has Samsung’s 82" Class 8 $600 off its usual price. Now down to $1200, this 4K TV has plenty of bells and whistles to justify its size. It’s got two 10W speakers and has a 240 motion rate. The built-in V-chip allows you to easily set parental locks on content so your kids don’t stumble into anything. Then there’s the smart features, because of course it’s a smart TV. Streaming apps are integrated into it and you can control the TV. All in all, there’s quite a lot this bad boy can do, making it a solid all-in-one option. Just make sure you can fit it in your entertainment center.

Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth Sport Headphones $30 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

You may use headphones day-to-day that just don’t fit for when you’re jogging or doing weights; you want something that’s tailor-made for these tasks without worrying if they’ll fall off.

This is where the Jaybird Tarah Headphones come in, which are sweat and waterproof for those rainy-day runs, alongside a six-hour battery lifespan.

They also have a remote control attached, which makes it so much easier for controlling your music or even phone calls as you’re jogging away, without having to reach for your phone or your fitness watch.

At $70 off the normal price, they’re ideal headphones to use just for exercise, so you can use your expensive headphones for everything else.

4TB XPG Spectrix RGB Gaming SSD Image : XPG

Now that you’ve stocked up on games from Black Friday sales on Steam, EGS, Origin, Uplay, and the like, you need to start thinking about expanding your storage. And while SSDs aren’t sexy, it is necessary to own one—and one with ample capacity for all your favorites. With some terribly optimized games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War taking up upwards of 100GB on your fastest drive, investing in an SSD with, say, four whole terabytes of space isn’t as bold an ask as it was just a few years ago, nor is it as prohibitively expensive as it once was.

The RGB-ified Spectrix RGB gaming SSD from ADATA gaming brand XPG, for instance, is on sale for just $400 on eBay, down 55% from its $900 list price. Because it’s an M.2 NVMe drive, it can drive “sustained” 3,500/3,000 MBps read/write speeds, according to ADATA, and fits snug in your motherboards M.2 slot, no additional cable management required. By comparison, an older SATA III SSD like the ADATA SU800, which costs half the amount for half the storage, claims read/write speeds of just 560/520MBps. Bang for buck, this price is unbeatable for anyone in the market for storage performance that keeps up with the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

‘Tis the season to upgrade your home gaming setup. With tech deals going left and right, you’ll find no shortage of options when it comes to things like monitors. Here’s another one to add on to your list of possible purchases. A pair of 27" LG UltraGear gaming monitors are on sale at Best Buy. The screen is $400, unless you want USB ports on it, in which case it’s $450. Here’s a quick rundown of what you’re getting with this: a 2560 x 1440 display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1 ms of response time, and G-Sync technology to help cut down on screen tear. For gamers who don’t care too much about pushing their games to the ends of the Earth with ungodly resolutions ad refresh rates, the UltraGear is a great balance of the two. making for a solid gaming option.

Belkin USB-PD Charger 68W $37 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

The USB-C port is fast becoming the common standard, with laptops and smart devices switching to the port due to its fast-charging capability.



It’s why it’s handy to have a plug that can charge these when needed, and it’s more handy to have a plug that can do this twice at the same time, which is where the Belkin USB-PD GaN Charger comes in.

It can charge an iPhone 12 mini up to 50% in a half hour, while an iPad Pro can be 50% in an hour, with a Google Pixel 5 is up to 50% in 36 minutes.

It’s an ideal accessory to have for those times when you need to quickly charge up before you need to leave the house.

10.2-inch Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand DDXSUOEX Image : Elizabeth Lanier

Until the vaccine can be safely delivered to the masses, a lot of us will be doing our part to prevent the virus spread by limiting our socializing to online contact this winter. We’ve got a promo code to help you do just that with an extra boost of confidence.



This 10.2-inch selfie ring light kit can help you create better-lit photos and videos for only $14— and it even includes a tripod stand for your selfie-taking convenience. Just add promo code DDXSUOEX at checkout to snag this excellent price.

HP is going full Oprah mode this Blyber Weekend (we’re going to keep saying this until it’s accepted nomenclature). If you go to its website, you’ll notice that you can grab a 21" Samsung SE450 Series Desktop Monitor for only $69, which is a nice deal on its own. Here’s where things get wild: add two to your cart and enter the promo code 2SE450 at checkout. Voila! The two monitors now cost $99. The Prestige! It’s an oddly specific deal, but a very useful one. This is both a cheap way to get yourself a two monitor setup for your home office or just to buy one for yourself and gift the other. That’s the spirit of giving coursing through your veins now, baby.

Tile Mate (2020) 1-Pack Tracker $18 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

We’ve all been in the situation where we’ve lost our keys or even bottle openers, and we waste so much time in trying to find them.



With the Tile Mate they have seemingly solved that problem, where you can attach them to the keychain, and using an app, you an see exactly where your keys are.

It’s also water-resistant, so if the keys find their way to a toilet or even outside in the rain, the Tile will be able to tell you where it is through the app.

iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Car Mount $30 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

While the highways may be quieter than usual this year, it still helps to have your phone held securely, but also charging to 100% as you’re driving to your destination.

The iOttie Car Mount does exactly this, which can fit sizes from an iPhone 12 mini to a iPhone 12 Pro Max, all the while charging it through its Qi feature.

It’s easy to assemble to place on your car dashboard, and whenever you need to use the car, it’s just a matter of placing the phone in the mount, securing it, and you’re good to go, without any charging wires obstructing the air-con systems.

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBook Air featuring the company’s own custom chipset is reviewing surprisingly well, including from our friends at Gizmodo. And, like clockwork, it’s already discounted $100 at Adorama, at least if you’re cool with 8 gigs of RAM and either a 256GB or 512GB SSD. While souped-up versions of the lappy still adhere to their sticker prices, you can score the base model or double its storage for $899 and $1,149, respectively, for Black Friday.



Considering the M1 processor-packed MacBooks just came out last week, anyone planning to pick one up in one of these exact configurations ought to do it before the price hikes back up. While you might think it’s a permanent, artificially discounted price intended to leverage sales of surplus product, it could actually be a temporary, artificially discounted price intended to leverage sales of surplus product. We’ve seen it before, with AirPods Pro and the 4th Gen iPad Air on Amazon, so it isn’t unprecedented.

Here’s what Caitlin McGarry, Consumer Tech Editor at Gizmodo had to say:

... overall, the new MacBook Air is the best overall laptop I’ve ever used. It’s slim, it’s portable, its performance is killer, its battery life will absolutely change my life when I’m doing more work on the go again, and the base price for the improvements delivered by the M1 chip is unbeatable. This isn’t just the best MacBook Air, it’s the best Air by a mile.

I didn’t expect 2020 to be the year of the Mac, but, well, I didn’t expect anything about this year to unfold as it did. If you’re already a fan of Apple’s laptops, buying a new version with M1 is a no-brainer.

Start Black Friday off right with this deal. This pair of Boltune True Wireless Earbuds are a low $31 exclusively for AmazonPrime members, which is $9 lower than their original list price. You’ll be able to seamlessly pair the pair to your iPhone or Android and gives you six hours of playtime per charge, and 40 hours of battery life with the added USB-C charging case. Grab em before they disappear into the void.



Sony X800H 65" 4K TV $798 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

Televisions can be tricky game of finding which one suits you and your home best. From the bezel to the type of display it has, it can be confusing to find the right one.

For Black Friday, Sony have seemingly lined up a few of their best televisions from this year, especially as their PlayStation 5 console has now been released.

Featuring a 4K resolution and an LED display with HDR, colours will pop out to their fullest on the X800H, alongside featuring a ‘Game Mode’ that can change the television into a gaming display for your latest console.

It also has Android TV, so you can access all the latest streaming apps, alongside Apple’s AirPlay 2, so you can mirror an image from your iOS device, directly to the TV.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC $57 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

Events like Black Friday can showcase some great deals on storage, and that’s no more than SD Cards for your SLR Camera.

This variant in particular has 256GB of storage, so as the nights roll in earlier and the sun rises across a landscape, you will want a storage card that can take as many shots as possible to land that perfect picture.

Featuring read speeds of up to 170MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, there will be no problem in burst shots and even 4K video when you’re traversing woodland and mountainous regions to attain that perfect shot with a SanDisk 256 SD Card.

Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse $48 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

Razer have built up a reputation with their peripherals, no more than their keyboard and mice. At 52% off for $48, this Mamba Wireless Mouse is a great starting point if you don’t own anything Razer as yet.

Featuring 7 programmable buttons so you can easily bind a gaming function when needed, alongside customizable RGB across the peripheral, you can customize the mouse into how you want it to work for you.

Even though it’s wireless, Razer have consistently tried to improve the battery life of their peripherals, ending up with an impressive 50 hour battery life for this mouse. When you combine that with the different DPI mouse speed settings, you’ve got a great mouse for a great price here.

12 Months Switch Online + 128GB microSD Card Image : Giovanni Colantonio

So, you’re going to buy all these Switch games on sale this weekend, right? Well, there’s two questions to consider in the wake of a buying spree. One, how am I going to store all of them on the system’s pithy internal storage? Secondly, how am I going to play a game like Splatoon 2 if I don’t have a Nintendo Online subscription? Get ready to kill two squids with one stone, because Best Buy has a bundle up that answers both needs. You can get 12 months of Switch Online and a 128GB microSD card (emblazoned with a happy-go-lucky mushroom) for just $35. That’s an $85 value normally, so it’s an excellent deal for new Switch owners especially.

I’ve been sifting through a never-ending barrage of game deals this Blyber Weekend, but I think I’ve finally found the winner. Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection is $20 right now at Amazon. Why’s that such a good deal? This package just came out in August and usually sells for $60. Sure, it’s a bundle of older games, but what a bundle it is. You’ll get Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outside, and Prey for that price. Just about each one of those is worth $20 on their own, so this is a no-brainer if you’ve yet to play any of these standout titles from Arkane Studios.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Month Membership $45 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

As the new PlayStation 5 has finally arrived, it helps to have a PS Plus membership so you can go online for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Mortal Kombat 11, while also taking advantage of their PS Plus Collection. For those unaware, PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that lets you go online, have 100GB of cloud storage for save games so there’s less chance of losing them, and bag a couple of free games every month.

Advertisement

The PS Plus Collection is a new benefit that enables you to download up to 20 titles on your PlayStation 5 right away, such as:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

God of War

inFAMOUS: Second Son

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn

$45 is a fantastic price for the games you can play on the service, essentially saving you many more dollars if you bought them separately.

We’ve seen Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this Blyber Weekend, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now save $10 when you pre-order its next game, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, at Amazon. For reference, the game doesn’t even come out until December 3, so you’re getting a deal from the future here. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now and thank yourself on Thursday.

If I have one blind spot as a gaming fan, it’s anything that involves the prefix “Xeno.” Xenoblade, Xenogears, Xenosaga, you name it, I’ve never played it. The RPG franchise has been running since 1998 and its found renewed success in the 2010s with the Xenoblade series on Nintendo’s systems. Today might be a good time to find out what the fuss is all about, because Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is on sale for $40 at Amazon. You’ll get a digital download of the 2017 Switch RPG with your purchase (sorry, physical collectors). It’s especially good timing, because winter is coming up and I could use a 100-hour JRPG to hibernate with.

Hammer + Axe Wooden Beer Pong Set Image : Elizabeth Lanier

I don’t know who exactly this very refined-looking beer pong set was made for, but I have to say: It looks pretty sleek compared to the more familiar red solo cup version of the game. And there is obviously some audience for it since it’s currently Amazon’s number one new release in drinking games.

The Hammer + Axe wooden beer pong set includes a sleek wooden tabletop, 25 cups, two balls, and a bag to store it all in for $17.

Of course, with many of us staying at home this winter due to the pandemic and avoiding the kind of large gatherings beer pong is intended for, maybe it’s better to just challenge someone in your household like a partner or roommate to a one-on-one game of basketball. Loser has to take a shot (or two, or three). The price on this one isn’t quite as nice. But just look how cute it is.

If $29 is too high for your drinking games, this wooden Drinkopoly game is down to its lowest price in 30 days at $17.

Advertisement

Paper Mario: The Origami King Image : Nintendo

Most of this year’s Nintendo Black Friday deals revolves around games that are a few years old. Games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons have remained at $60 while slightly older titles like Luigi’s Mansion 3 are discounted. That makes this sale on Paper Mario: The Origami King particularly noteworthy. Nintendo’s paper-themed RPG came out earlier this summer and now you can grab it for $50 at Amazon (you may need to add it to your cart to see the price). The Origami King boasts a surprisingly charming story, which features an especially memorable subplot involving a bob-omb companion. If you’re just looking for another game to play on your Switch after a relatively light year on first-party exclusives, it’s worth a peek.

Here’s a snapshot of how long 2020 has been. Back in February, PlatinumGames announced its Kickstarter campaign to remaster Wii U cult classic The Wonderful 101. The campaign was fully funded within hours and the game got a full release in August. Now, The Wonderful 101: Remastered is 41% off at Amazon (though only the PlayStation 4 version at the moment). That’s three years worth of video game arc in under 12 months. If you’ve never played it, the remaster is a genuinely unique experience that’s almost like Pikmin with superheroes. There’s even some light drawing mechanics built into its combat, because it was a Wii U game, after all. At $24, it’s a great time to catch up on it and make sure that you don’t miss it the second time around too.

Gaming headsets are a big ticket item this Blyber Weekend, as retailers are slashing prices on a variety of options. That’s good news for gamers who just broke the bank getting an Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 and are now scrounging for accessory deals. If you want next-gen compatible sound on a budget, Amazon has Turtle Beach’s Recon 200 headset down to $30. That’s one of the better deals on a gaming headset we’ve seen so far. While it doesn’t include the bells and whistles of a high-end headset, it’ll do everything you need it to do: namely give you surround sound audio and a flip up microphone for talking to your squad. They come in either black or white, so you can conveniently grab whichever one corresponds to your new console’s color.

If you were hoping for a quick Assassin’s Creed Valhalla price drop this Black Friday, your patience has paid off. Amazon now has the brand new release (like, really brand new) down to $48 on PlayStation 5 or PS4, or $50 on Xbox One/Series X/Series S. The price cut is pretty surprising given just how new Valhalla is, but Ubisoft appears to be quick on the price slashes this Black Friday season. Both Watch Dogs: Legion and Just Dance 2021 are heavily discounted at the moment less than a month after their release. Valhalla probably won’t drop to half price any time soon like Watch Dogs, so this might be one of the lowest prices you’ll be able to get it at this year. Happy raiding, Vikings.



Switch Game Sale Screenshot : Nintendo

Shhhh, nobody tell Nintendo that GameStop is holding a pretty significant sale on some of the Switch’s biggest first-party games. Considering that it’s rare to see Nintendo games on sale it all, it’s kind of wild that Fire Emblem: Three Houses or Splatoon 2 down to $27. I fear that Nintendo will find out and take this momentary moment of bliss away from us. Just in case that happens, it’s worth scrolling through the list of discounts, because there are some serious hits included. While most of them aren’t 2020 releases like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it’s still a great way to strengthen your library with games like Yoshi’s Crafted World and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, so poke around and see what strikes you.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Lets’a go! Super Mario 3D All-Stars is down to $50 at Walmart today, a familiar price for anyone who grew up playing the games included in the collection. Back in 2002, I remember getting $50 from my mom so I could go to the mall and gleefully pick up a copy of Super Mario Sunshine. Then there was 2007's Super Mario Galaxy, one of the first games I bought on my own when I went off to college. At the time $50 seemed like a real investment. Seeing that price tag on these classic games is kind of nostalgic, isn’t it? Okay, I’m reaching. It’s a little bizarre that the collection was $60 to begin with, but the price reduction here is a welcome one. Super Mario 3D All-Stars will literally vanish from shelves in March, so if you’ve been hoping for a discount, now might be the time to jump to it.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) Image : Gabe Carey

It’s sort of cliché to say that Xbox Game Pass is the best deal in gaming at this point, but it continues to be true. Microsoft’s gaming subscription service gives you access to hundreds of games for a monthly fee, which can pay off quickly if you’re the kind of person who buys a lot of games. If you’re looking to try it out, Target is currently selling a three month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $20. Ultimate gives you access to the service on both PC and console, so it’s perfect for new Xbox Series X|S owners who are looking to expand their library quickly. An Ultimate membership also lets you try out Microsoft’s cloud gaming beta, allowing you to play select games on supported devices like Android phones. It all adds up to a pretty sweet deal for Xbox owners that’ll make you into the kind of person who just constantly tells people about why Xbox Game Pass is a great deal. Oh no, what have I become?



LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet $48| Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

If you want to showcase your favorite Mandalorian in your gaming room or office, this is the best way to do just that.

At 635 pieces there’s a lot of impressive detail here, with Boba Fett’s iconic helmet in all its glory. This LEGO Boba Fett Helmet measures 21cm high, which won’t take up too much room anywhere, and when you consider that his targeting rangefinder can be swivelled for when Boba needs to lock-on to a lone Jedi or Wampa, it’s hard to resist at 20% off.

SanDisk 512GB microSD Card Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Way back in the day, the original Animal Crossing for GameCube was so big that it came with its own memory card. My precious little 59 slot card had a picture of Rover on it and could not have anything other than Animal Crossing on it. I was just hit with that childhood memory seeing this Switch compatible 512GB SanDisk microSD card, branded to match New Horizons’ chill aesthetic. It comes in that cool, light green color and features the same leaf icon that’s found on Tom Nook’s vacation-dad button down. Other than looking extremely cute, it’s actually a pretty practical deal. The card, which is down to $80 on Amazon today, is perfect for Switch owners who buy a lot of games. A 512GB card can hold much more than just Animal Crossing, so you’ll get a lot of mileage out of this precious storage device.

1UpArcade Golden Tee Cabinet Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Here are the benefits of buying an arcade cabinet that exclusively plays the golf game Golden Tee, which is $150 off at Best Buy right now, instead of getting a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X:



It’s on sale for $250, making it half the price of a new console.

Next-gen games cost $70. Here, you get Golden Tee and never need to buy more games.



Includes a riser, four games, and a 17" screen.

Xbox Series X does not play Golden Tee.

You can’t go to a dive bar to play Golden Tee right now, so this is the next best thing.

Less ugly than the PlayStation 5.

It’s a Golden Tee arcade cabinet.

Any questions?

Every day, it feels like I’m writing a new post about how Watch Dogs: Legion’s price has dropped. Last week, the October release was already down to $40. This week, it’s now down to $30, which makes it 50% off its retail price. We already knew the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game would be heavily discounted this Black Friday, but seeing the actual PlayStation 5 version on sale 50% off is something of a surprise. Players on any console can upgrade to the next-gen version for free (though some users have reported bugs with the process), but this is a cheap way to get a physical PlayStation 5 game case on your shelf so you can justify spending the extra $100 on a disc drive. Those who don’t have a PlayStation 5 can still get the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game for $30 as well.



You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers a free sample of their offerings, i.e., one whole bag, no promo code required. On top of that, exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at up to a $55 discount. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 07/15/2020 and updated with new information on 11/29/2020.

Voltenick 1080P 170° Angle Dash Cam 6AYMEX7B Image : Elizabeth Lanier

This Blyber Weekend, make a responsible purchase by snagging 40% off of this Voltenick 1080P dash cam. Being an adult often means spending money on things you should buy rather than things you want to buy, and that includes items that help you stay safe and have peace of mind.

Thankfully, with promo code 6AYMEX7B, you can get this camera for your car for only $20. At that price point, you can just as easily snag a few for holiday gifts as well!

Insignia 115-Can Beverage Cooler Image : Gabe Carey

Looking to spruce up your Man Zone? Then turn on some royalty-free football for this stainless steel beverage cooler, now 32% off at Best Buy. Measuring 33" x 19" x 33", this bespoke mini fridge packs enough square footage to pack 115 brewskies at a time, so you can crack that shit, let it set, and enjoy that nice touchdown celebration coming up with a beer in your hand and a bro by your side.

Ecolution’s Popcorn Popper Image : Sheilah Villari

Burnt your popcorn? We’ve all done it. Microwaves are all so sensitive when it comes to the movie theater treat. Trying to figure out the perfect time to not ruin the bag or fill your house with one of the most awful smells that lingers for hours can be a pain. Well, Ecolution wants to put your mind at ease and give you the perfect batch every time. Today take 15% off this Popcorn Popper.

Only the red snack-size pot is on sale although a family size in three colors is available just for more money. With this popper, you get to use fresh kernels each time so you avoid the bagged option which is usually packed with chemicals and sodium. The borosilicate glass bowl is dishwasher safe so easy to clean after each use. The lid is even designed to place a pad of butter on top so it will melt through little holes down ontop the popcorn for an even coating of margarine goodness. This little pot will elevate your next film marathon or Netflix binge session.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

KingSo 7.5ft Christmas Tree KINGSO456G Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I’m not the biggest Christmas person, but there’s something so homey about a big, decorated Christmas tree. Still, who can deal with the hassle of going out and buying one every year? And doesn’t it seem so wasteful? Why not get a tree you can use time and time again?

You can get your household into the holiday spirit with this deal on a 7.5-foot tall artificial Christmas tree from KingSo, only $60 on Amazon when you clip the 5% off coupon and apply code KINGSO456G at checkout.

Of course, you’ll have to provide the lights and ornaments yourself—but with these savings you should have more to spend to decorate your dream tree!

You can also grab a snow-flecked version of the same tree using the same coupon and promo code. It’s a little more pricey, but still comes down to a reasonable $72.

These deals and other Blyber Weekend offerings are getting swiped up left and right, so don’t put it off if you’re ready to bring some Christmas cheer to your household!

Blyber Weekend has arrived for all— and that includes your pupper. What better gift can you give yourself and your best friend than the gift of knowledge? My dog would probably say “chicken,” but I digress.

You can figure out exactly what breed your dog is with a $99 Embark breed identification dog DNA test kit. This kit can detect breed contributions as low as 5% of the entire breed makeup. All it takes is a cheek swab and some patience as you wait 3 to 5 weeks for results.

If you want additional information on your doggo, this Embark breed & health dog DNA test kit is down to $135 today. It can detect nearly 200 genetic traits and diseases including MDR1 drug sensitivity, glaucoma, degenerative myelopathy, and dilated cardiomyopathy, according to the Amazon description.

To remain consistent with the Kinja Deals canon, cats are still gods. But even gods, like anyone else, see the value in real estate investing. If your cat’s in the market for a tree condo, look no further than Chewy, where this 33" tall faux fur duplex can be had for just $39. While the price is currently listed at $55, an automatic negotiation is done on your behalf at checkout that takes 30% off the market rate.

Featuring two rooms, an outdoor patio, and a tree that’s both climbable and scratchable, along with a contemporary dangly ball chandelier statement piece, this multi-story unit is a dream home for any cat who doesn’t mind a short walk to the bathroom. That’s because washroom amenities are unfortunately not included, and with no additional space for storage inside, installing them would come at the cost of convenience. Still, for this price, your cat will have plenty of room left in the budget for a standalone toilet, and as long as they’ve still got their sandpaper tongue, bathing will take care of itself.

VAVA Dual Dash Cam Image : Quentyn Kennemer

This Blyber Weekend, make sure you record all your road encounters by grabbing a Vava Dual Dash Cam, now $35 off with a standard discount and a $5 coupon. That’s $110 for front-and-rear vehicular eyes at 1080p, but if you opt to disable the rear camera, you can capture more detail at 2560 x 1440. It has all the works, including night vision, loop recording, collision detection for automatic accident recordings, and a parking mode that’ll automatically record and notify you whenever someone bumps into your car.

SodaStream Fizzi Water Maker $50 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

If you want carbonated water at the press of a button, the SodaStream Fizzi will do just that for you. It comes with a SodaStream bottle alongside a CO2 cartridge that can fill up to 50 liters of water, alongside a one-touch system that gives you carbonated water in an instant.

From mocktails to flavored carbonated drinks for the afternoons where you’d like to read a book or just play Animal Crossing, it’s an ideal machine that’s compact enough to be placed almost anywhere in your home.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Smart Plug $34 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

Another year means a new generation of Amazon Echo devices, and Cyber Monday also means a good deal for them. Amazon touts that the fourth-generation of the Echo Dot has better sound thanks to its new design, alongside improved microphones around the whole device.

This deal also includes Amazon’s Smart Plug, so you can command the Echo to switch on or off anything that’s connected to the plug.

Grab yourself a Vava Dual Dash Cam for $47 off this Black Friday, bringing your total for a comprehensive road recording system down to $153. It runs at 1080p with both cameras going, but you can bump up to a crispier 2K (1440p) picture with just the forward camera activated. It has all the works for recording road incidents, including 24/7 parking monitoring, bump detection, night vision, and loop recording with automatic video protection when it thinks an accident occurred.



It’s the second glorious day of Blyber Weekend (The Inventory’s new name for the weird space between Black Friday and Cyber Monday), and we’ve got a Star Wars holiday deal perfect for the whole family.

Right now, both Target and Amazon have 30% off select ugly holiday sweaters. Now, you’ll find that there are all kinds of options there, but the plethora of Star Wars options seem perfect for our Baby Yoda-obsessed society at this moment. In particular, these adorable toddlers’ and kids’ options that Target has. This $12 Baby Yoda sweater is so cute I’m tempted to order it for every toddler in the family.

I haven’t forgotten the rest of us! There are plenty of adult-sized options to help you bring the holiday spirit— and even to pressure others on your Zoom Christmas party to start showing more of it, like this $14 Darth Vader “I Find Your Lack of Cheer Disturbing” sweater from Target. I personally am kind of digging this Darth Vader sweater that says “Merry Sithmas” on the back for just $21.

Finally, as I said earlier, Target is not the only one with a steal on holiday Star Wars sweaters. Here’s a few options on sale from Amazon today:

Not a Star Wars fan but looking for an ugly sweater this holiday just the same? Check out all of the Amazon sweater options here and the Target options can be found right here.

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer Image : Elizabeth Lanier

If you struggle with dark undereye circles or blemishes, a quality concealer can make all the difference. Why not give your skin the absolute best?

Tarte’s cult beauty favorite, the Shape Tape concealer, is only $19 at Ulta right now. This is a classic cosmetic for a reason— the Tarte concealer is perfect for obscuring flaws and for aiding in contouring, if that’s your thing.

This amazing price point applies to all shades, of course, but the deal won’t last long. Get it while you can, because this concealer usually goes for $27-$30 at most retailers.

Cyber Monday Sale Image : Huckberry

When it comes to men’s apparel, there is no retailer more coveted by our readers than Huckberry, and it’s not hard to see why. It sells everything from wool sweaters to weatherproof boots to polarized sunglasses, some of which are available exclusively to the brand. But Huckberry doesn’t just sell apparel, it sells home goods, accessories, and even some tech products, ALL of which are discounted in its Cyber Monday sale.

Need a new pair of earbuds, resistant to water and sweat while you’re working or exploring outside? Jaybird’s Earthproof wireless headphones are marked down $81. Clean house and spark joy with a Yamazaki shoe rack tower reduced 25%. And when all’s said and done, pour a glass of something strong with a 4-pack of Whiskey Peaks American Mountains whiskey glasses for $52. Back in the clothing department, some of your favorites are back, too, including boots from Astorflex and Rhodes Footwear, Seavee’s slip-ons, Malouf’s Zoned Dough pillows, and more.

Don’t miss out on Huckberry’s biggest sale—and lowest prices—of the year.

25% Off Sitewide FRIYAY Image : Benefit Cosmetics

If you love your eyebrows filled in and eyeshadow to make your eyes pop, make it your business to take advantage of Benefit Cosmetics 25% Off sitewide sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. It’s 25% off everything—including their holiday sets with the code FRIYAY. If you grab some now, you’ll be glammed up for New Years!

50% Off Ray-Bans Image : Ignacia Fulcher

From now until Monday, you can get up to 50% off prescription and non-prescription sun— and eyeglasses at Ray-Ban. If you’ve been waiting on the day when you can finally get a pair of aviators to top off your cute outfit. I personally have my eye on a pair of round eyeglasses with red trim, what about you?

Citizen Spider-Man Watch Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Attention all evil do-ers, you’re about to thwarted by the Amazing Spider-Man Watch! Bitten by a radioactive Spider-Man as a kid, this Citizen Watch now uses its powers for good. It’s Spider-Man Watch! With the ability to tell the time really well! POW! Emblazoned with a red and blue watch face and the iconic Spider-Man logo on the front and back! THWAP! It’s 60% off at Amazon, bringing down to $140! WHAM! Criminals beware, for wherever you carry out your nefarious crimes, you’ll never be too far away from Spider-Watch, protector of both time and arm.

Had a long week? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with an exclusive offer of 50% off all products with the code JOY.



If you’re not sure where to start, we recommend checking out Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil. It claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA certified whole plant organic. You can get a bottle of the original stuff (which has 25MG CBD per milliliter) for $32 after discount. If you want even more CBD goodness packed into every drop, the extra strength version is available with 50MG per milliliter in a larger bottle for $82 after discount.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

Take $20 off Orders Over $200 BFOVER Image : JACHS NY

JACHS is doing everything possible to make you the most stylish you can be this year. While we might not be out and about as we use to that doesn’t mean you can’t look good even in your own home. With so many life events moving to Zoom or Skype you still need to look presentable and be comfortable too. For the next two days take $20 off orders over $200 and give your wardrobe the makeup you’ve been dreaming of.

We’ve covered sweaters, flannels, and pants so you’ll definitely find the coziest and chicest items for the rest of the winter.

And if you’re spending $200 you’ll definitely get free shipping.

It’s Black Friday so treat yourself to some fun goodies. Bellesa feels the same way and has activated its sitewide deal. Take up to 30% off your order, but the savings here are tiered. So 20% off everything. But when you spend $79 that’s 25% off, and then if you hit $149 that’s the full 30%. Just use the code BLACKFRIDAY. This deal runs until November 29.



Bellesa’s own line has produced some amazing toys. (Yes, I cherish my Nirvana!) They’ve got some new toys and they are so adorable I’m already in love. Both of these are under the Diskreet moniker and are made for a life on the go. They are also just $39 with the code. And they look like perfect adult Polly Pockets from the outside, hence the discretion.

First is the sneaky version of the company’s best selling Air. The Diskreet Air uses the same cinetic suction tech as the original and this is the smallest, quietest, and most sneaky form this toy has ever been. There is a lot of power in such a small vibe. Plus it’s pretty, just so pretty.

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air. This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides, there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like mirrors or compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Free shipping on orders over $29.

Spearmint and Cinnamon CBD Spiced Drops KINJAHS25 Graphic : Gabe Carey

For those overwhelmed by the sheer volume of Black Friday deals we’ve managed to post this year, fret not, the countless hours we’ve invested in finding the best discounts on all the hottest products need not go without some much needed R&R—for you at least. While I’ll be working 12 hour days through the end of Cyber Monday, you can do whatever the hell you want. It’s the holidays, go spend time with your family, preferably not in person! And once you inevitably flip back to your phone to avoid listening to yet another rant from your uncle about how the election was stolen by JFK Jr. or whatever, pop a bottle of spearmint- and cinnamon-spiced CBD drops for 25% off the list price using our exclusive promo code KINJAHS25.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, when I need a little CBD in my life, Sunday Scaries always comes through, and though I haven’t tried the spiced drops myself, if they’re anything like the Gummies for Chillin’—my personal favorite product of theirs—you can rest assured they’ll be as tasty as they are effective. Calm down and cool off by the fireplace, and roast some chestnuts for God’s sake! Throw on that Donny Hathaway and don’t mind the groove brought on by this vegan, non-psychoactive cannabinoid snack. Embrace it. Happy holidays from Kinja Deals.

So, you’ve played through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild more times than you can count. You’ve gotten to return to its world in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. What next? How about grabbing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition, an absolutely gorgeous companion book that includes art and lore. The package comes with a few other goodies and that’s where this gets really exciting. You’ll get a full map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of Link’s iconic selfie with the Champions, and a full glass replica of a spirit orb. The whole package is $52 on Amazon right now, down 48% from its usual price.

I’m speaking from experience when I say there’s no time like COVID times to sit at home, relax, and get really into Dragon Ball Z again. Since we’re reliving our childhoods anyway, being stuck at home all the time with nothing to do, bored out of our minds for the first time in decades, you might as well catch up with Goku, Piccolo, and the gang as they defeat then befriend the universe’s greatest threats, including Piccolo, NOT Raditz, Vegeta, NOT Frieza, Android 17 and 18, NOT Cell, Buu, the list goes on.

Watch Piccolo raise Gohan from petulant child to merciless teen to scholarly adult. Witness Goku in awe as he undergoes no character development whatsoever, and arguably regresses throughout the series. Bear witness to the repeated death and resurrection of Krillin. All for $110. That may sound like a lot, but you’ll have plenty of reading (or skimming) material for the weeks or even months to come. Plus, if you’re a collector or collector at heart, it’ll make a great addition to your shelf. Skip past the filler and drawn-out fight scenes and pick up this must-read manga today.