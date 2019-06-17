Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Cuisinart Gold Box, Nebula Capsule sale, Xbox One S bundles, and Walmart Groceries lead off a Monday’s best deals.

Right now, you can pick up a refurbished Logitech MX Sound audio system for a a low $39, or $60 less than buying it new.



In addition to connecting to your PC with a 3.5mm cable, the MX Sound also includes Bluetooth to pair to your phones and tablets, with one-touch switching between devices. And not for nothing, they happen to look way better than most computer speakers, which matters for something that sits out on your desk all day.

Photo: Apple

Apple’s brand spankin’ new MacBook Pros (hopefully) fixed the line’s longstanding keyboard reliability issues, and of course, they’re plenty fast too.



If you were waiting on a deal to pick one up, Amazon’s currently taking $150 off the 13" model, and $200 off the 15". The deals are available in both Silver and Space Gray, and you can get the 13" with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Amazon doesn’t currently have the 512GB 15" in stock, unfortunately.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 2 fills a specific, but very unique niche in the charging landscape. It’s a 60W USB-C charger (the same as a 13" MacBook Pro charger) with two ports. Plug something into one of them, and you’ll get the full 60W over one port. Plug two things in, and they’ll both output 30W, which is still enough to charge most laptops (not to mention Switches, tablets, and phones), albeit more slowly.



Normally $55, it’s on sale for $44 right now, the first deal we’ve ever seen on the thing.

V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. Their Crossfade Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. Today, the gunmetal version is down to $100 on Amazon, about $65 less than usual.



Nebula Capsule | $220 | Woot



Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the first-generation Capsule is marked down to $220 on Woot, down from the usual $300.

Image: Wayfair

You only have three days to save on a whole lot of home goods from Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearance Sale. Snag up to 70% off everything from outdoor furniture, bedding, area rungs, storage solution, wall art and much, much more. Just be quick about picking out your selections; your chance to make your home summer-ready will be out the door soon.



If your dog suffers from dry skin, Burt’s Bees has a lotion with rosemary and olive oil that is safe to use on sensitive skin. It is great to use on cracked paws, which can happen after dogs walk on hot concrete and pavement during the summer months. Right now, you can get the Burt’s Bees for Dogs All-Natural Paw & Nose Lotion for only $3 as an add-on item on Amazon. It shouldn’t be hard to meet the minimum for add-on item purchases since you probably already have $25 worth of goods in your cart.



Every year, Stella Artois sells a charity chalice to benefit water.org. This year’s model features etchings designed by watercolorist Eili-Kaija Kuusniemi that illustrates the effect that clean water has on families, and for every one you buy, Stella Artois will donate five years of clean drinking water to someone in need in the developing world. So why wouldn’t you buy it for $5?



Amazon has driven the price of this Bosch 12-Volt combo kit down to $99, the same price as Black Friday.



That price gets you a PS41 impact driver and a PS31 drill-driver, plus a carrying case to keep them organized. We love Bosch’s 12V tools for their slimline battery design, which makes the drills much more maneuverable than the competition. The set typically sells in the $140-$180 range, and boasts a stellar 4.7 star review average.

Bonus: If you add any item from this page to your cart (several are under $3), you’ll save $20 on your entire order at checkout.

As far as I’m concerned, an enameled dutch oven is right up there with a good knife and great spatula in the hierarchy of must-own kitchen gear, and a couple of Cuisinart’s iconic models are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, along with a 12" chicken fryer.



These things are on approximately 99% of all wedding registries, so even if you already own one yourself, they could make great gifts. These prices are only available today though, and you can choose from multiple colors, so don’t let this deal simmer for too long.

Photo: Amazon

To be sure, the Sensi Wi-Fi thermostat isn’t as sexy looking as a Nest or Ecobee, but it has the same basic feature set for under $100. You can control it via a smartphone app, Apple HomeKit, or even Alexa, so we’re willing to overlook its decidedly average industrial design, especially since today’s price is the best Amazon’s listed in several months.



Photo: Amazon

Everyone has played Jenga at one point in their life. But have you ever played giant Jenga? It’s surprisingly even more competitive. You can get the off-brand version, GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower, for $62 right now on Amazon. It comes with 54 giant wooden blocks that can stack up to five feet tall a dry erase rule board, and a carrying case.



Today only, Amazon is marking down everything you’ll need to keep your lawn healthy. Choose from plant food, a Blossom 7 smart watering controller, tools, weed preventers and killers, and more from brands like Roundup, Scotts, and Miracle-Gro.



Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. Prices start at just $4. So, make sure to check out the main Amazon page to see all of your options.

It’s not cold outside anymore, but you can still stay cozy inside with a nice hot cup of whatever made with this Cosori glass kettle, now on sale for $31 — that’s $1 away from the best price we’ve seen. A built-in LED light indicates when your water has reached its boiling point, and it certainly won’t be an eye sore on your kitchen counter. This deal won’t last long, so drink up this discount while you can.



Screenshot: Walmart

There’s really no good reason to step foot in a grocery store anymore. A bunch of stores off delivery now, or at the very least, curbside pickup, and Walmart is leading the charge.



Today, if you place a $50 grocery order at Walmart and choose curbside pickup, you can get $10 off with promo code LA9ARAAC. This code works for both new and existing customers, and I promise it’s better than any coupon you’d find in-store.

Has your ceiling fan been around since before you moved in? The average ceiling fan apparently is only meant to be used for a maximum of 10 years. If yours looks much older than that, it is time to replace it. Thankfully, you can get up to 25% Off Select Ceiling Fans at Home Depot today. You can get a Home Decorators Collection 52" Artshire LED Natural Iron Ceiling Fan for $139 or an Ellard 52" LED Matte White Ceiling Fan for only $90.

If you work from home, it is time to stop working from your bed. You can give your home office space a little TLC right now, thanks to today’s Office Supplies Gold Box on Amazon. You can get a Xerox laser printer for only $65 during today’s sale. And if you’re going to be printing a lot, you might want to invest in some hanging folders while they’re only $11. You can make everything neat and tidy with this fold-up shelving unit that is $20 off.



Aerie is most well known for very well-made, highly affordable underwear, but the brand is so much more than that. Right now, you can get your taste of Aerie’s collection of apparel — including some cozy sweaters and tees, stylish activewear, sweats, and pajamas, plus swimwear and yes, bras and bralettes — for 60% off. (Unfortunately, undies aren’t included in the sale.) So snag some new stuff for summer; these styles will serve you well through the impending warmer months and beyond.

Lands’ End makes the kind of summer-y apparel that a preppier, more put-together you would wear, like cardigans and button-downs, as opposed to the ratty cutoffs and tees you often resort to this time of year. Now, that classic warm-weather look is more attainable than ever with 40% off full-priced styles from the retailer, plus free 2-day shipping. Just use promo code FIREFLY, along with pin 2343, and outfit yourself and your entire family in the stylish summer wardrobe you all deserve.



Image: Nordstrom Rack

Stuart Weitzman makes famously reliable, trendy shoes that are well worth their typically high price tag, but today, the brand’s boots, heels, flats, sandals, and sneakers are marked down significantly at Nordstrom Rack. Take advantage of hundreds of dollars off a new pair, and set foot into the new season with some fancy new footwear.



Need new clothes, but don’t want to spend all your dough? Browse through Urban Outfitters’ updated sale section, which now features over 1,400 new items for men, women, and home that are all less than $20. This deal will only last for one more day, though, so start sifting through for the stuff you’ll wear all summer long.



Nice weather means more time spent working out outside, and less time trapped in the gym. Ensure you’re prepared for your summertime fitness regime by shopping Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Event. You’ll save up to 40% on everything from shorts and tees to sports bras and sneakers, so stock up now and get ready to sweat this season.



If you like NASA, space, history, or reading in general, Tom Wolfe’s The Right Stuff should be on everyone’s must-read list, and you can download it to your Kindle for just $4 today.

Millions of words have poured forth about man’s trip to the moon, but until now few people have had a sense of the most engrossing side of the adventure; namely, what went on in the minds of the astronauts themselves - in space, on the moon, and even during certain odysseys on earth. It is this, the inner life of the astronauts, that Tom Wolfe describes with his almost uncanny empathetic powers, that made The Right Stuff a classic.

Screenshot: Credit Karma

Getting audited by the IRS sounds like less fun than a root canal performed by an art history graduate, but for a limited time, Credit Karma will give you a level of protection for free, just for signing up.



This deal is valid whether or not you used Credit Karma Tax to file your taxes this year. All you have to do is provide your information here (yes, including your social security number) to get a year of free coverage for your 2018 (and only your 2018 tax return). Services include consultation with a tax expert, help with drafting correspondence for the IRS, document review, and more. You can find out more details here. The audit would still suck, but at least it would be more like getting a root canal from an actual dentist.

Screenshot: Amazon

Dark Souls Remastered arrived Nintendo Switch last year, and it’s worth playing, even if it’s a bit rough around the edges. Normally priced at $40, Walmart just marked down to $25, the best price we’ve seen. See what all the hype is about!



Preorder Super Mario Odyssey 2020 Wall Calendar | $10 | Amazon

Do you need a wall calendar in this day and age? Probably not. But if you’re a Nintendo fan, these officially licensed calendars will let you put your favorite games on display for a full 365 days.



The Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda, and Metroid calendars are all up for preorder for $10 today, down from the original $15. All three are for 2020, and they all come out on July 30, so start counting down the days.

Target’s offering up your choice of Xbox One S 1TB bundles, plus a copy of either Battlefield V or NBA 2K19, and a $50 gift card for just $250. That’s a solid bargain which could give you another game, or a spare controller for the price of that disc-less model.



Photo: Firebox

If you no longer use your OG PlayStation anymore, you don’t have to forget all of the good memories just yet. You can enjoy a nice cup of coffee or tea in this PlayStation Controller Mug from Firebox. Sadly, you can’t smash all the buttons to get your way, but it will probably work better than your actual controller ever did. Right now, you can get this mug for $4 off.



Deals You May Have Missed

Every Apple Watch owner should have two charging cables. One for their nightstand, and one for their luggage. It’s a very easy cable to forget at home, and if you find yourself on the road without a charger, it’s painful to march into an Apple Store and fork over $29 for a new one.



There haven’t been too many third party options to date, but this model from UGREEN is MFI certified, and only $19 today (after clipping the 5% coupon and using code ZIZ2V2YF), the best price we’ve seen for a 6' cable. Just note that it won’t fit in most Apple Watch charging dock accessories, so you’re probably better off putting this one in your bag.

Photo: Shep McAllister

RAVPower’s 45W USB-C charger was one of the first to market this year that used GaN components instead of silicon, allowing it to be smaller and lighter without overheating.



Its uniquely slim design and bottom-facing port makes it ideal for sticking behind furniture, and it’s also one of the best chargers I’ve used in those notoriously loose airport and airplane AC outlets. For a limited time, get it for $40 (down from $50) with promo code KINJAYIE.

Photo: Amazon

Third party, MFi certified USB-C to Lightning cables are finally here, and this $12 cable deal from RAVPower (with promo code KINJA207) is one of the most affordable we’ve seen to date. That costs more than a regular third party Lightning cable, but if you plug it into a USB-C PD charger, it’ll charge your iPhone at 18W. With regular Lightning cables, you’re limited to 12W.



For context, that means you can charge a newer iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, which can really pay dividends while you’re traveling, and want to get as much juice as possible into your phone while you’re waiting to board a flight.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s SoundCore Motion B traded in its legendary predecessor’s 24 hour battery for a 12 hour battery, but it comes in at a lower price, and with improved IPX7 water resistance.



At an all-time low $20, you’re getting a speaker that’ll be loud enough to hear from across the pool thanks to dual drivers and 12W of audio power, and one that can fall into said pool without an issue.

Photo: Amazon

Nite Ize’s reusable gear ties are basically the twist ties you get on a loaf of bread, but thicker, stronger, and perfect for holding together wires behind your home theater. Today on Amazon, get a pack of four for an all-time low $3, as an add-on item.

