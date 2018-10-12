Levi’s jeans, a Fire TV, and KitchenAid’s pasta accessories are some of the best deals online today.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

To celebrate Green Monday, Black Friday’s weird, procrastinating cousin, Walmart is lowering the price on a number of TVs. This includes the Ellen-approved, $380 55-inch 4K UHD HDR VIZIO TV.

This Chromecast-enabled Vizio set offers a lot for that price, e.g. voice control, mobile app control and, most notable of all, full array backlighting.

Photo: Gizmodo

If you aren’t a professional photographer, but still value image quality and features in your drone, the DJI Mavic Air offers the best combination of portability, ease of use, and camera specs on the market.



The drone by itself usually costs $799 (it’s currently $695 on Amazon though), but today, that’ll get you the Fly More Combo too, including a carrying case, extra cables and adapters, propeller guards, spare propellers, and (this is key) three spare batteries. That’s an all-time low price for the bundle, which normally costs $1,000, and even then is well worth the premium.



I had a chance to fly one of these at Outpost this year, and as an old Phantom 2 owner, I was completely blown away. It folds up small enough to fit in a jacket pocket, but holds remarkably still in the air. Front and rear obstacle avoidance cameras keep it from crashing into a tree (or a person), and its gimbal-stabilized 4K camera can automatically track moving subjects, or perform pre-programmed shooting routines. You’ll have a ton of fun with this thing.

USB-C will be truly ubiquitous one of these days, but for the next few years at least, owners of USB-C laptops will probably want to carry a dongle or two. Several of Anker’s highly rated adapters are on sale right now, so just be sure to note the promo codes.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon and Best Buy teamed up, Avengers-style, to make this Insignia-branded Fire TV, and the 39" model is down to $180, today only.



It’s only 1080p, and 39" is more bedroom TV-sized than something you’d want in your living room. But that’s a great price for a set with Amazon’s excellent Fire TV software onboard, an Alexa-powered voice remote, and the ability to use an interactive channel guide when you plug in an HDTV antenna.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

iOttie, best known for its excellent smartphone car mounts, designed a stunning Qi charging pad earlier this year, and it’s on sale for an all-time low $30 as part of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals.



The pad supports the maximum 7.5W charging speed for iPhones, plus 10W for compatible Android phones, and includes the required Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger to power it. That’s all well and good, but what sets it apart is its fabric-wrapped design, which will look great on your nightstand.

A slightly different model (with a USB port on the back) launched earlier this year for $50, and this one has sold for $40 since release, meaning today’s $30 deal is an all-time low. Just note that it’s only available until midnight PT, or until sold out.

It’s Electronics Day in Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals, so it’s only natural that an Anker Gold Box is one of the highlights.



The most obvious stocking stuffer idea here is a three-pack of durable Anker PowerLine Lightning cables for $20, in three different lengths. That’s the same price Apple charges for a single (worse) cable.

This tiny $11 battery pack is another crowd pleaser. It can slip into just about any pocket, and has enough juice for nearly a full phone charge. The larger PowerCore 10000 is also available for just $19.

For anyone with a modern iPhone, this Qi charging pad supports Apple’s maximum 7.5W charging speed, and unlike a lot of similar pads, it includes the requisite Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter that it needs to operate.

Own a Switch or a modern, USB-C powered laptop? This car charger includes a 30W USB-C PD port, so you can stay powered up on long road trips. It also has a regular USB port for your phone.

And finally, it wouldn’t be an Anker sale without some charging hubs. Choose from one with Quick Charge 3.0 support, one with 10 (!!) ports, and even a surge protector, with a few USB ports included, naturally.

Just remember unlike most Anker deals, all of these prices are only available today.

Photo: Amazon

While today’s deals aren’t nearly as good as Black Friday, if you’re in the market for a cheap, serviceable tablet, that’s exactly how we’d describe the Amazon Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10. Are they as nice or as powerful as an iPad Pro? Of course not. But they’re nice-looking internet-connected screens that you can hold in your hand or set on the counter while you cook, which is all most of us need a tablet to be.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Modems and Mesh Routers and Networking Switches, oh my! Today’s Networking Gold Box has everything you need to slay the Wicked, Weak-ass WiFi of the West (or wherever your parents are) for up to 47 percent off.



Notable deals include NETGEAR Orbi Wall-Plug Mesh System, D-Link 8 Port Unmanaged Switch, and D-Link Powerline, all of which are selling for their lowest Amazon price.

Image: Amazon

As fun as the rainbow effects of Philips Hue bulbs can be, white is also a color. This Philips Hue White A19 Dimmable LED Smart Bulb 4-Pack sticks with that, the most basic and useful of lighting colors. But if you want to add more unusual shades to your lighting design later on, you can totally do that.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $30 discount.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon has quietly come out with a pretty exciting lineup of Fire TV streaming gadgets over the past few months, and they all just went back on sale, either for their Black Friday prices, or very close to them.



You can get a regular Fire TV Stick for $25, but it’s almost definitely worth spending $10 more to get the new version, which supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Moving up the line, the Fire TV Cube is essentially a Fire TV 4K with an Echo Dot built in, allowing you to control your TV with your voice, totally hands-free. It’s also on sale for $70, or $50 off its original price.

But perhaps the most interesting device here is the new Fire TV Recast. This DVR is designed explicitly for cord cutters, and works with any OTA antenna. Rather than plugging straight into your TV, it broadcasts live or recorded shows over Wi-Fi to your Fire TV, an Amazon Echo Show, or any iOS or Android device, no matter where you are in the world. Both the two-tuner 500GB and four-tuner 1TB models are on sale (albeit for $10 more than Black Friday), and you can also save by buying a bundle that includes a Fire TV Stick 4K and an antenna.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

As amazing as the internet is, it won’t be of much use to you without a modem. In the market for one? This Netgear Docsis 3.0 Cable Modem is just $45 when you clip the $10 coupon on the page. It hasn’t been cheaper since last Black Friday.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you failed to pull the trigger on a big, beautiful new TV during Deals Week, Walmart is blowing out a bunch of TVs. Full disclosure: Most are basic sets and lack fancy features you’d expect from a TV in 2018, like HDR and apps.



But if you’re on a budget, need a spare TV for an extra room in your house, and it doesn’t have to be the best of the best, these are worth a look.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sometimes the number of built-in LAN ports in your sexy, modern router isn’t enough. Luckily there’s a cheap solution: Networking switches, like this $16 Netgear 8-Port model.



Right now it’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen on Amazon and about $7 less than average going rate.

It functions a lot like powerstrip or HDMI splitter but for ethernet. For stuff that requires hardline connections, such as gaming consoles and smart home hubs, switches work like a dream. Perhaps the best part, discount aside, is its plug-and-play functionality.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Go big or go home, that’s what I always say. And with this deal from Walmart, you can go home to a bigass TV for just $480.



This internet-capable model features 4K HDR panel which is unlikely to top any list, but if size and budget are your only concerns, this is a worth a serious consideration. It can also work well as a spare TV for an extra room in your home.

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $22 with promo code KINJAQFF.



They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches.



While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $20 today — the cheapest it’s been.



Graphic: Anker

Anker makes just about every capacity of PowerCore battery pack imaginable, but the company’s 10,000mAh packs have always been among their most popular. And now, just in time for the holidays, they squeezed that much juice into a shockingly small new package.



The PowerCore 10000 Redux is only 4.1” x 2" x 1", and weighs only 6.6 ounces, making it the smallest 10,000mAh battery pack we’ve ever seen. And of course, Anker’s PowerIQ technology is built in, meaning you’ll get the fastest possible charging speed no matter what you plug in. There’s even a special trickle charge mode for low-draw devices like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to keep USB battery packs “awake.”

The Redux only just came out, and retails for $34, but it’s marked down to $26 this week, making it a perfect stocking stuffer idea.

Photo: Sonos

It’s $5 more expensive than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if anyone on your shopping list (yourself included) would like an Alexa-enabled, incredible-sounding Sonos One speaker, they’re $20 off right now, which is the second best deal we’ve ever seen. Or, you can buy two and save $50, which is a match for Black Friday.



Unlike Black Friday though, that $20 discount is also valid on the new, limited-edition HAY Sonos Ones. They’re priced $30 higher than black and white, even on sale, but you get to pick from five designer colors.

The $100 Connect:Amp discount also made a comeback. This device basically turns any unpowered speaker pair into a Sonos smart speaker, compatible with streaming services and multi-room audio.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.



Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You could live your whole life cooking boxed Barilla pasta, and never once realize how fun and rewarding it can be to make your own. This Kitchenaid pasta roller and cutter set attaches to the accessory port on any KitchenAid mixer, and lets you create your own noodles with multiple shapes in just minutes. $96 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so I’d call this deal <kisses fingers like an Italian chef> delizioso.



You’ll probably want a drying rack to go with it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

One day, probably not too long from now, the AmazonBasics brand will subsume all product categories, and eventually governments, and then the biological vessels of humanity itself. But in the meantime, one of its newest products is a 201-piece mechanics tool set, and at an all-time low $56, it’s a great gift idea.



Graphic: Amazon

Humans are fickle creatures, so wouldn’t it be nice to have an air purifier that’s just as multifaceted as we are? This on-sale Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link Air Purifier cleans your air while it cools you down in summer and heats up your home in winter, which is especially relevant, uh, right now. In fact, our readers recently dubbed this Dyson one of their favorite space heaters of all time.



But wait, there’s more. Because this is a Dyson we’re talking about, the air purifier is also smart — or at least as smart as an air purifier can be. It’s Wi-Fi enabled, so you can monitor its air-cleaning progress via Dyson Link App. And the best part: Today, it’s down to just $360, thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box, so it would be smart of you to take advantage of this one-day discount ASAP.

Photo: Target

When was the last time you went to Target and walked out without having bought more than you planned to? Can you even remember? Everything in there is so appealing that it’s almost impossible to avoid making an impulse purchase.

Today that’s even true online, with 30% off a ton of home items for Green Monday. They range from the practical, like furniture and bedding, to the strictly indulgent — do you really need another throw blanket or decorative knick knack? Of course not, but we both know that the heart wants what it wants, and you’re going to buy it anyway. Such is the power of Target.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JOYOFDYSON, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $168. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $248. Just don’t forget the code!

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer would be an amazing holiday gift for anyone who...dries their hair, and $224 with code JOYOFDYSON for a certified refurb is an absolute steal.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There’s something weirdly soothing about Ree Drummond. She just seems so serene that it’s comforting, and you know that, with her, the farmhouse aesthetic is wholly authentic.



Make your life a little bit more like hers like with the newly released line of Pioneer Woman Kitchen Appliances, all on sale today. Well, almost all — there’s an Instant Pot in the mix, but it’s not marked down. Everything else is between $25 and $35, and you can save even more if you choose to buy a bundle.



Will these devices make you an expert at country cooking? No, not automatically. But you have to start somewhere, and obtaining the proper tools for the job is the first step in mastering any cuisine.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

You know you’re officially an adult when a chest freezer makes it onto your wish list, even if it’s only in a vague “that would be nice to have” sense. Whether it would live in your garage or right in the kitchen, it’s a life improvement you can’t fully appreciate until you’ve grown up.



With the Arctic King 5-Cubic-Foot Chest Freezer, on sale for $149 at Walmart, you’ll finally have a place to stash your stock of frozen foods. And no judgment if it’s nothing but cartons of Halo Top. We all have our weaknesses.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Are your ties to your hometown stronger than, say, steel? Now you can display your love for your roots with a classy aerial-view city map, made from laser-cut and placed in a neutral 5x7 black frame. Choose one of 50 available cities for yourself or as a gift for any friends or family who’ve moved away from home. And with promo code STEELMAP giving you $7 off for a total of $23, this deal is definitely something to write home about.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s a new king of the Instant Pot world, and it just got its first significant discount ever.



The Instant Pot Max is the first Instant Pot to achieve steady 15 PSI pressure cooking, comparable to stovetop models. Previous models have maxed out at around 11.6 PSI, and the added pressure means that your food will cook even faster (who knew that was possible?). It can even do high pressure canning, the first electric pressure cooker to achieve USDA approval for that purpose.

Update: Sorry, it’s “positioned for approval,” but it’s not official yet.

The Max also comes with a revamped touchscreen interface—it’s come a long way from the cheap-looking bubble buttons of the DUO—and a touchscreen button to automatically vent your pressure. You can even set it to pulse, so you don’t have to stand at the counter hitting a button repeatedly for five minutes.

The Max came out earlier this year for $200, and it’s basically stayed there for the most part. Today though, you can pick it up for $150, easily an all-time low.

If you don’t need to can, and don’t mind waiting a few extra minutes for your food to cook, the DUO model is still on sale for $70, and the smart Wi-Fi model is still down to its Cyber Monday price of $90 as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun.



Now grab this thing and go spend a week outside somewhere before the dreaded heat of summer returns.



Aged & Oar Duo Glasses and Sphere Ice Molds | 15% Off | Discount shown at checkout

Aged & Ore’s Duo Glasses were a Kickstarter hit back in February, and now, you can buy as many as you want immediate shipping, for 15% off.

Each Duo Glass is hand-blown, and has subtle 1 oz. measurement lines integrated into the design, so you can pour a perfect shot or measure a simple cocktail without dirtying up any other dishes. The best part though? They come with their own sphere ice molds that are designed to nestle perfectly at the bottom of the glass. How...cool is that?

Just note that you’ll see the 15% discount automatically at checkout. Cheers!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Roombas get all the glory, but don’t let name recognition overshadow an excellent deal on an equally efficient, if not better, robotic vacuum. Anker’s slim Eufy RoboVac 11S is a favorite of our readers, and today, you can use promo code KINJAT008 to clean it out for just $149, the same price as Cyber Monday. The 11S is extremely quiet, extra slim for tight spaces, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Looking to get some trendy mid-century modern look without spending a fortune?

Amazon’s got you covered with deals on a ton of Rivet, Stone and Beam, and AmazonBasics-branded furniture, for a limited time.

