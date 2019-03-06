Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A 55" RCA 4K TV, 3 Qt. Instant Pot, and Gloomhaven: Forgotten Circles Expansion lead off Monday’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Not every TV you own has to have dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR, or built-in smart apps. Sometimes, you just want a big-ish screen that can display a decent enough picture for not much money. That’s exactly what this 55" 4K RCA TV will give you for just $270.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Belkin Surge Protector Gold Box | Amazon

Did you know that surge protectors wear out over time? It’s true. So if you haven’t replaced yours since college, today’s a great chance to fix that.

Surge protectors and power strips of all shapes and sizes from Belkin are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, including one of our readers’ favorite home theater surge protectors, a small one for your desk with built-in USB ports, and a clever one with pivoting ports that can accommodate large plugs behind furniture. For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon.

Amazon’s offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones.



Advertisement

While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $298, down from the usual $349. And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

PNY Elite 512GB microSDXC Card | $90 | Amazon



There’s no such thing as too much storage, but this... this 512GB microSDXC card from PNY may be overkill for most people. If you’re a dedicated Nintendo Switch user with a lot of games and plan on buying a whole lot more, this could be a solid $90 investment.

Advertisement

You’ll be able to fit a ton of games, movies and music with half a terabyte of storage. And this $90 price may seem steep, but it’s a new all-time low (we posted a deal on it for $200 back in January, and at the time it was a great deal!). If you end up buying this one, I applaud your commitment to storage.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker SoundCore Infini 35" Sound Bar | $68 | Amazon

Anker makes a sound bar now, which...yeah, that makes sense. It’s 35" and features two integrated subwoofers for 2.1 channel audio inside a single box. And naturally, it’ll also work as a gigantic Bluetooth speaker, when it isn’t pumping audio out of your TV.



Advertisement

Normally priced at $80 (or $100 last year), it’s marked down to an all-time low $68 right now, for a limited time.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Summer is right around the corner and that (hopefully) means, so is your vacation. If your luggage set has seen better days, toss those suitcases in the dumpster and head over to Home Depot. Right now, you can get 75% off select luggage sets.



Advertisement

You can get a DENMARK 3-Piece Expandable Hardside Spinner Set for only $100. If you’re not into hardside luggage, you can get this Olympia USA Santa Fe 3-Piece Set in five different colors for between $98 and $99. If you travel light, you can get a Rockland Melbourne 20" Expandable Carry On in 17 colors for only $45.

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The apartment-friendly 3 qt. Instant Pot Mini Plus wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s down to $55 today, a $45 discount from its typical price.



This is the Plus model, which has a few additional cooking modes compared to the original DUO model. You’ll probably never use the Egg mode, but the sterilize mode can be useful for cleaning things like baby bottles, and even for certain types of canning. Its biggest advantage over the original though, in my opinion, is the more information-rich screen.

Advertisement

While Instant Pots are best known for cooking foods quickly, they’re also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and a damn good rice cooker too. Basically it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and this model is great if you’re nervous about it taking up precious cabinet and counter space.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It must be home improvement season, because Amazon’s been coming strong with the power tool deals.



Advertisement

Today, it’s SKIL’s turn in the Gold Box spotlight. By far the most popular tool of the bunch is this $35 hammer drill, but the most impressive is probably this magnesium circular saw for $251, down from its usual $330-$375. For the rest of the deals, head over to Amazon, and remember that these prices are only available today.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Nomatic makes one of our readers’ favorite wallets, but lately, they’ve been getting really into bags. Really, really well made bags.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

The company’s latest venture is a full line of rolling luggage that’s packed with features, and you can preorder it right now on Kickstarter to save. Built from high-end Makrolon polycarbonate (backed by a lifetime warranty), secured by YKK brand zippers and a TSA lock, and set atop Hinomoto wheels (the same that you’d find on Away’s smooth-rolling suitcases), the exteriors of the bags seem built to last.



Advertisement

Inside, you’ll find included compression packing cubes that are perfectly sized to maximize your available space, plus built-in compression pads, and even some slick magnetic straps that I’ve never seen on any other suitcase. Available in two different sizes (the carry-on is available both with and without an exterior laptop compartment), preorders start at $349, and are available now. The campaign has already blown through $1,000,000 in orders, and Nomatic has a great track record of delivering projects on time.

WeMo smart switches are basically the atomic unit of home automation, and you can pick one up for just $19 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of Black Friday.



Advertisement

Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Hot sauce? Good. Black truffles? Good. Hot sauce infused with black truffles. Good. Truff Hot Sauce “is the pinnacle of heat experience, an intricate blend of ripe red chili peppers, real black truffle, organic agave nectar and savory spices,” according to Amazon, which sounds like something we all need to experience. Luckily, bottles are going for just $14 today in the Gold Box. Just be sure to buy yours before this one-day deal flames out.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

That love interest of yours might not be so into labels, but we here at The Inventory are very into labels, and label makers, and slapping labels on all the things everywhere. And you don’t even have to have a type-A personality to know the pure, unbridled joy that comes with organizing your life with personalized fancy stickers, because this high-tech Brother Label Maker is down to $15 on Amazon today. The full keyboard makes it easy to use, and you can store up to 30 labels for easy re-printing—hence why we’d label this a great deal, and your non-committal S.O. a jerk.



Photo: Amazon

If you’ve been dying to try out a weighted blanket but didn’t want to shell out a ton of money, you’re in luck. Weighted blankets are meant to help relieve stress and anxiety, as they give the sensation of being wrapped up in a hug. Right now, you can get the 48"x72", 15-pound Click Me Weighted Blanket for only $38 when you use the promo code CHWB50Y8. Using that same promo code, you can also get the 15-pound 60"x80" blanket for $43 and the 20-pound 60"x80" blanket for $50.



If you’re tired of tripping over shoes when you walk into your house, it’s time to reorganize your life. Everyone should have a small shoe organizer by the front door, for shoes they need to slip on when running out to grab the mail or their food delivery. This MairMAX 5-Tier Shoe Rack is $23 when you use the promo code JBHCVAHR. It is perfect for sliding your shoes into after you get home from a long day at work.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson V10 Absolute | $479 | Amazon

It’s 2019, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s cordless V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes.



If only the best will do, the top-end Absolute model is also on sale today for $479, a new all-time low. This includes the larger dust bin of the midrange Animal model, all of its accessories, and also a special soft cleaning head accessory that’s great for cleaning both large and small debris on hardwood floors.



Japanese skincare brand Tatcha uses gentle, simple ingredients to achieve especially glowy results — but that luxe-looking glow doesn’t come without an equally luxe price tag. Today, though, Tatcha is taking 15% off their entire site with promo code SUMMER19, so it’s time to stock up.



Advertisement

The Water Cream is a best seller (Sephora has struggled to keep it in stock in the past), as is the brand’s exfoliating Rice Polish. The Essence has also received rave reviews; it’s meant to be used just after cleansing, before applying any other skincare products in order to facilitate maximum absorption. I’m personally a big fan of The Indigo Cream, a miracle product containing colloidal oatmeal meant for those with sensitive skin.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

LOFT wants to revamp your summer wardrobe via their biggest sale of the season, with 60% off a selection of warm-weather styles and 40% off almost everything else on site using promo code CYBER. All your wear-to-work essentials are up for grabs, including sweaters, blouses, and pants, plus a slew of accessories and jewelry. Thousands of items are included in the promotion, so outfit yourself in a bunch of new stuff now.



Photo: Amazon

Philips Norelco 5570 | $80 | Amazon



If you’re ready to upgrade to an electric shaver, you could do a lot worse than the Philips Norelco 5570 for just $80, or about $20-$35 less than usual.

Advertisement

You can use it wet or dry, its built-in battery runs for an hour on an hour’s charge, and it even comes with sideburn and nose/ear trimmer attachments for detail work. Amazon’s only shaving the price on this thing for one day though, so don’t miss out.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

SPANX Flash Sale | Nordstrom Rack



SPANX pretty much has the market on shapewear cornered, and they’re not exactly cheap. So if you feel like that’s something you want, head over to Nordstrom Rack. The selection currently on sale includes SPANX of all shapes and sizes — everything from bike shorts, tanks, and slips to bras and briefs — so you can probably find the perfect undergarments for any outfit you’ve got.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It’s-a me, Mario! If you’re obsessed with all things Super Mario, it is time to add a new game to your collection. Right now, you can get a Super Mario Magic 8 Ball for only $8. You’re supposed to start out with simple “yes” and “no” questions, so, you can totally ask if your friend has been cheating at Mario Kart.



Kan Jam | $30 | Amazon

Friends, it’s officially lawn game season, and Kan Jam is a dynamic, active alternative to your standard cornhole and ladder toss. But don’t worry, you can still hold a drink in one hand.

Teams of two line up opposite each other next to two special cans (included), just like Cornhole. One team member tosses a frisbee at a can, and the other attempts to bop it out of the air, and onto or into the can for varying numbers of points. It combines two great activities: throwing a frisbee, and slapping things out of the air, so you’ve got a recipe for fun.

Advertisement

This was one of our readers’ favorite lawn games in a recent Co-Op, and today’s $30 deal is about $5-$8 less than usual. Have fun!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In terms of sheer power and graphical capability, nothing can top the Xbox One X. So if you want to experience modern games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in their full 4K HDR glory, you can save $160 today on a bundle that includes a copy of PUBG, the best deal we’ve ever seen on the console.



Advertisement

For some comparison, this same bundle on Amazon costs $363 right now, or $23 more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Logitech’s G600 gaming mouse has 20 MMO-tuned customizable buttons, configurable backlighting, and an all-time low $30 price tag today.



Even if you don’t play a ton of MMOs, you can program those buttons to do anything. They could come in handy in other types of games, or even while working in Excel spreadsheets. Buttons are buttons are buttons.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

n

If the 21-pound, top-rated Gloomhaven just wasn’t quite enough board game for you, the recently-released expansion pack is on sale for $33 today, down from the usual $40.



$95 Gloomhaven 4407 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Gloomhaven: Forgotten Circles adds 20 new scenarios that take place after the events of Gloomhaven, plus a new character class, seven new monsters (including three bosses), and 14 new items. And as you’d expect, it has a stellar rating on Board Game Geek, just like the base game.

While you’re at it, you should probably pick up the removable sticker set for the expansion.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Super Mario Encyclopedia | $36 | Amazon

The Super Mario Encyclopedia is out today, and it’s the ultimate gift for the Nintendo fan in your life. The Limited Edition comes inside a ? block, and has either a mushroom, a 1-up, a fire flower, or a super star printed on the cover. You don’t get to choose, but that’s part of the fun.



Advertisement

The 256 page encyclopedia includes content from all 17 Super Mario games, and includes behind the scenes interviews, power-up locations, and even explanations of the games’ most famous glitches. Today’s price is the lowest Amazon’s ever listed, so you can save your coins for ore 1-Ups.

Tech

GooFoto Flexible Tripod for Phones with Bluetooth Remote | $10 | Amazon | Use Code YDEXEN8B

Home

WeMo Mini Smart Plug | $19 | Amazon

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Xbox One X PUBG Bundle | $340 | Walmart

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ear plugs are great for sleeping on planes, and you’re supposed to wear them to loud concerts too to protect your hearing. Buy this bag of them for $14, and you’ll be stocked up for years.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Contigo’s Autoseal Chill is one of our readers’ favorite water bottles, and you can snag a 24 ounce version for just $16 today.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re running low on cleaning supplies, or even if you aren’t, it’s worth stocking up on Mrs. Meyers’ terrific multi-surface cleaner on sale. Get a pair of 32 oz. bottles for just $10 with Prime shipping today, a new all-time low.



You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns.



Advertisement

The Dremel 200 is an entry level model, and thus can only spin at two speeds, compared to the variable speed motor you’ll find in more expensive models. But still, it’ll get the job done for a ton of tasks around the house, and includes 15 accessories to get you started.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Kegel exercises can improve your bladder control and strengthen your pelvic floor after childbirth, and this exercises connects to your phone over Bluetooth (not the internet, they take pains to say) to guide you through exercises and control the built in vibration feature. $55 is the best price of the year.

