Monday's Best Deals: HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop, Buy 2 Get 1 Free Video Games, Tacklife Circular Saw, Unicorn Jerky CBD, Paramount+ Free Trial, and More

HP's Omen 25L and a Buy 2 Get 1 Free games sale lead Monday's best deals.



Promoted Deal: Up to 90% off Select Items | JACHS NY | Use Code CLEANUP



Up to 90% off Select Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. This sale will run until March 17. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.



I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.

Soft Touch Crewneck Pullover

Free shipping on orders over $100.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?



Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nanfu AA Batteries for just $13 when you use promo code KINJANANFU at Amazon.

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nanfu alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you a 20-pack of AAA batteries for $8 or a 4-pack of 9V batteries for $8.

SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD Card Image : Andrew Hayward

It’s crazy to think about how much storage space gets packed into a microSD card, and it’s pretty amazing when you want to carry around a heap of games on your Nintendo Switch or media on a smartphone or tablet.



If you’re looking for a huge chunk of storage within the teeny-tiny footprint of a microSD card, here’s a great deal: right now you can grab a SanDisk Ultra 1TB card for $175, a 24% savings off the list price. It’s the best price we’ve seen in months, and a few bucks less than it’s been hovering at recently at Amazon.

When new product stock is so barren that a company has to dig through its archives to go back and play the hits, you know things are dire. But when that same product can be purchased as part of another product for the same price as the first product on its own, it starts to raise some serious questions. Concerns around Nvidia’s ongoing GPU scarcity freakout is, at least to some extent, legitimate. Building chip hardware on new process tech is expensive, and cryptocoin mining has breathed new life into the company’s consumer market, driving up the cost of the latest RTX 3070 to anywhere between $1,000 and $1,400 on eBay.



That said, for the chronically impatient, you could always buy a pre-build. After years spent toiling away on upgrades and RMAs, all while working 10- to 12-hour days, I had to cut out either work or PC building to afford the time to actually play games. So I chose the one that didn’t pay my bills. While my own pre-built PC is getting a bit long in the tooth now, the HP Omen 25L comes in a variety of serviceable configurations, one of which is on sale for $160 off the sticker price.

Using the promo code 5GAMER2021 at checkout, you can get an AMD Ryzen 5 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just under $1,200 by the promo code 10PDS2021 at checkout. An Intel version with a higher thread count would have qualified for the same coupon but is currently out of stock as of this writing. While you might regret not opting for more RAM and storage in the future, you can either replace it yourself when shit hits the fan or shell out an extra $120 or so for double the memory and space. And of course, this Omen 25L configuration rocks Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070 GPU for less than the aforementioned card-only price ceiling you’ll find from resellers online.

If you were planning to build from scratch anyway, here’s an alternative that will save you money while sparing you some extra work as well.

All you have to do is configure the desktop on this page with the $480 RTX 3070 add-on (leave everything else as-is) before entering the aforementioned offer code to take advantage of the discount.

TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light KINJACL025 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So you’re in the market for a ring light a year into the pandemic? It’s ok, totally not judging you. But since you’re here, let me tell you about this TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light. Only $60 with the promo code KINJACL025 and a clipped coupon, you’ll get a 12" LED ring light, a 17-78" expandable tripod stand, phone holder, a Bluetooth remote to wirelessly start recording video or shoot photos from your phone, as well as three color modes ranging from cool to warm in order to receive the proper lighting for your skin tone.

The included phone clamps can support vertical or horizontal shooting and is compatible with Apple or Android. Not only that but if you haven’t abandoned your DSLR, you can use the tripod for traditional photography. Sounds like a great deal all around. Make sure to credit me when your TikTok goes viral!

Treblab HD7 Mini Portable Speaker Image : Sheilah Villari

Treblab has made some great audio products in a variety of forms, and now they have a waterproof Bluetooth speaker. The HD7 Mini Portable Speaker is 25% off currently for Amazon Prime subscribers when you clip the coupon on the page.

This speaker is compact but tough with its shockproof design. Don’t be afraid to take this out for a bike ride or on a hike. It comes with a hand strap, carabiner, and bike mount, so it’s ready for a rocking day of active excursions. Even though it’s small, it still has DualBass double subwoofers for full and robust sound. With new Bluetooth tech, it pairs quickly and easily to your chosen device. It even has a built-in microphone for calls, so you don’t have to interrupt whatever you were doing to answer. You’ll get about thirty hours of solid playtime off of one charge, and you get a one-year warranty.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

2-Pack: Gabba Goods Webcams Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Need a webcam for yourself and for the person you want to see? Grab a 2-pack of Gabba Goods webcams today over at Meh for just $29. With a price that good, you might not even mind buying the second one for a hated person over a loved one— ok that’s a bit much, maybe.



I will say, too, that Gabba Goods is just a plain fun brand name. It makes me wanna say “Where’s the Gabba Goods?” in my best Michael Scott impersonating Tony Soprano voice.

These webcams are 1080P HD resolution for a clear picture. So whether you need a cam for streaming or for using on Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams,or other video call services, these will have you covered.

Shipping is $8 unless you have a monthly $5 membership at Meh, which gets you unlimited free shipping for the month at Meh as well as SideDeal, Mediocritee, and MorningSave.

JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 30% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the three colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately, which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you remember how many taps to what, the transitions are seamless. The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof, so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear, and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

This will ship for free, no need to be a Prime member.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 Laptop Image : Giovanni Colantonio

*throws a chair across the room* WHAT’S UP, YOU READY TO GAME? I don’t see you gaming right now and I’m going to throw you. You should ALWAYS be gaming. You hear me? I’m your new life coach. If you want to get ripped like me, you need to be GAMING day in and day out. I’m huge, I’m jacked, and it’s all from gaming. Now let’s get you set up, bucko. Best Buy currently has the ROG Zephyrus M15 gaming laptop on sale for $1,300. What’s ROG stand for? REPUBLIC. OF. GAMERS. Yeah you heard that right you little pipsqueak. Here’s what we’re working with: a 4K screen, 10th gen Intel i7 processor, GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, 15.6" screen, RGB backlit keyboard. You getting what I’m putting out here? This here’s a laptop for gaming. *throws a second chair across the room* NOW LET’S GAME.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet Image : Andrew Hayward

Google-powered Chromebooks are often shockingly affordable compared to the competition, but a cheap laptop usually still looks and feels … well, cheap. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the rare exception to the rule, apparently. It has very modest components, as you’d expect, but reviews suggest that it runs decently well, the hardware feels sleek and sturdy, and the 10.1” touchscreen is solid.

On top of that, you can even remove the keyboard to make it a proper tablet capable of running Android apps. As The Verge writes, “this has no business costing this little”—and that was at the $279 list price. Right now, you can pick one up for just $220 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen to date. It’s set to continue receiving automatic Chrome OS updates into 2028, too, so don’t worry about lifespan.

It’s official: American taxpayers have been granted an additional month to file their taxes for 2020, with the date sliding to May 17 amidst ongoing pandemic hardship. That’s either another few weeks to procrastinate doing anything until the last minute, or—more sensibly—a smoother runway for getting them done without undue stress. I suggest the latter option!



If your taxes are a bit more complex than average or you want to dig deep into your finances to hunt for deductions, then you might want to grab one of H&R Block’s specially-designed software suites. Luckily, Newegg is offering big savings on them this week, taking up to 66% off the list price for tax software.



Advertisement

H&R Block’s Deluxe 2020 federal software is just $14 with promo code HRBD25 at checkout, while the Deluxe 2020 federal + state package is $15 with promo code HRBDLS8. Meanwhile, the Premium 2020 federal/state option—ideal for self-employed people or those with rental income—is $25 when you use code HRBPB35 at checkout.

These are all for physical key cards that let you download either the Windows or Mac version once redeemed. And it’s free shipping for all of ‘em, too.

H&R Block Deluxe 2020 (Federal)

H&R Block Deluxe 2020 (Federal/State)

H&R Block Premium 2020 Federal/State

Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Earbuds are still very much in fashion when it comes to preferred listening modes. The only downside is they do tend to be a bit more expensive than their tethered brethren. Take 17% off the Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds; remember to clip the coupon at checkout.

I’ve tested a lot of Mpow, and I’ve never been disappointed. Their earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly. They absolutely fit securely, so no worries if you’re wearing these to the gym, for a run, or even while just doing errands. All of Mpow’s earbuds produce a robust and balanced sound. I use my M5s for phone calls and Skype sessions and have never had any issues with the mic or hearing the conversation clearly. As with most of their products, you can have full control with just one tap of an earbud. Expect about twenty hours of playback time, and you get about 4 full charges with the case before needing to plug it in for extra juice. The noise cancellation is something I’m always impressed by with these, and I often have to take one of the earbuds out to hear someone speaking even when they are turned off. They’re no joke. These are top-quality earbuds that won’t break the bank.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale Screenshot : Sony

I don’t know about you, but I still collect physical games. Yeah, they’re obsolete and it makes sense to go all digital. But I love being able to lend a game to a friend when I’m done with it. That’s ethics! If you’re in the same camp, Amazon is currently running a buy 2, get 1 free sale on lots of different media and that includes video games. Not only that, it includes some recent hits. You can grab games like Hitman 3, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Little Nightmares 2. As you can imagine, there’s lots more in there too (like the Criterion Collection edition of Eraserhead), so poke your head in and see if you can build your entire spring gaming backlog in one go.

Buy 1, Get 1 40% Off LEGO Mario Sets Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Admit it: you want the LEGO Mario toys. We don’t have to play pretend here. It’s just you and me, dear reader. We can drop our cynicism for this briefest of moments and get real with one another. When I first saw the Mario LEGO sets, I was like “pffft whatever.” But in my heart of hearts, these bring me joy and I secretly want them. I lover both Mario and LEGO and this is a delightful, creative combination. So here’s a little secret for you: there’s a buy 1, get 1 40% off LEGO Mario sets sale happening at Target right now. It’s the perfect way to grab the starter kit and an expansion to get started on your new obsession. I won’t tell anyone. Okay, now we can get back to being mad online gamers.



ha ha mario is for babies

With news that we may not see many significant updates for the galactic dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons, we don’t blame you if you’ve been holding out for a discount. With fun multiplayer but a short campaign, the game is already appropriately priced at $40 out of the lightyear gate, but now it’s half-off at $20 from Best Buy on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Like the PC version, Xbox One and PS4 players also get the best immersion possible with HOTAS flight stick support. The entire game is playable from the perspective of an aerial cockpit. PlayStation 4 owners get PSVR support, putting them directly in the pilot’s seat. It’s also playable on the new-gen consoles with performance enhancements. Strap in and take off at your earliest convenience.

Anyone that owns a Nintendo Switch oughtta be familiar with the “joys” of Joy-Con drift. Unless you own a Switch Lite, there’s a high chance you’ve even experienced the phenomenon yourself. For those tired of putting up with Joy-Con altogether and prefer a more robust solution, the Switch Pro controller is your friend. Resembling the Xbox One controller, albeit with a cool translucent design, the Pro controller features textured grips, a built-in gyroscope, and charges over USB-C.

Perhaps the only thing it lacks are the pressure-sensitive triggers of the DualShock 4 and aforementioned Xbox One controller, which are much more suited to racing games like Burnout Paradise Remastered. Still, if you’re rocking Nintendo’s latest console, the Switch Pro controller is your best bet.

Best Buy has a double dose of Kingdom Hearts deals today, so I hope you’re prepared. For starters, Kingdom Hearts 3 is down to $10. Considering that the RPG only came out two years ago, that’s a very low price. Kingdom Hearts 3 concludes the Disney/Final Fantasy hybrid trilogy that will most assuredly get another installment somewhere down the line. For Switch owners, the recently released Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is now $40. The latest installment of the series is a rhythm game where players dance along to classic songs from the franchise. And yes, that includes Simple and Clean.

Advertisement

Plants Vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition

Screenshot : EA

There’s no smaller joy than when a video game goes on sale just days after it comes out. Plants Vs Zombie Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition (jeeze, that’s a mouthful) just landed on Nintendo Switch this past weekend and it’s already discounted. You can grab the colorful third-person shooter for $30, which is down from its usual $40 price tag. This version is, as the name implies, complete. It includes all of the base game’s extra content plus motion controls and touch screen support on Switch. It’s an especially good one for keeping your kids occupied, so let snag it while its cheap.

Video games keep getting delayed. Thus, it’s officially RPG season in my book. With few new releases to gum up your backlog, it’s a perfect time to curl up with a 100 hour RPG and cancel every plan for the next three months (not that anyone has plans right now, but you know what I mean). If you’re looking to partake in the quiet joy of RPG season, here’s something for you. The Xbox One and PS4 versions of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition are on sale for $25. The long, turn-based RPG is the perfect game to chomp down on while underneath a blanket fort with your cat. And that’s what winter is all about.

The Nintendo Switch is quietly becoming a home for RPGs. This year, we’ll see games like Bravely Default II and Monster Hunter Rise hit the system. They’ll join a massive library of games that include everything from Dragon Quest to Skyrim. If you’re looking to really beef up your collection, you can get a pair of Final Fantasy games (technically three) for $20 each at Best Buy. The sale includes a remaster collection that features both Final Fantasy X and X-2. You can also nab Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age while you’re at it. It’s going to be a long winter, so why not hunker down with some games, huh?

Advertisement

Dead Cells Prisoner’s Edition (Switch) Screenshot : Motion Twin

A new year means new opportunities to drop money on crazy gaming collector’s items with no regard for your wallet. I’m usually immune to it, but even I’ve been succumbing recently, buying steelbooks and special editions. This special physical version of Dead Cells is really tempting me to take it to the next level though. The Switch version of the roguelike’s Prisoner’s Edition is down to $72 on Amazon and it’s stacked with extras. It includes a 8.5" statue of the game’s protagonist and a 7" vinyl soundtrack. That game’s got jams, so the latter is especially appealing. A DLC code for the Bad Seed DLC is included too, and the entire thing is housed in a snazzy metal tin. So I need this? No. But do I deserve a damn reward for surviving 2020? I’d argue yes for the purposes of making a crazy purchase.

Xbox Digital Game Sale Screenshot : Square Enix

Newegg loves running all kinds of game sales, don’t they? The retailer has been running sale after sale recently. Usually those are for PC games, but today, they’ve got a sale on Xbox digital codes for you. There are plenty of games to check out here if you’re looking to restock your gaming library. Marvel’s Avengers is $27 just in time for the upcoming Black Panther DLC. You can also grab Life is Strange 2 for $14 just in time for this week’s Life is Strange: True Colors announcement. Of course, you could also just go with an old standby: Grand Theft Auto V is $15. With all of these games (and more) you’ll receive a digital code to download the game onto your Xbox, so get ready to redeem some codes.

Advertisement

Wary of being out and about in the real world? I feel you. Build your own city from the comfort of home with LEGO City kits, especially right now since Amazon is taking 20% off a handset of new sets released for 2021.

They’re all smaller builds at 300 pieces or less, with the LEGO City Skate Park the priciest (and gnarliest) at $32, the Airshow Jet Transporter at $24, and a trio of other options at $16 apiece as seen below. We also covered some new-for-2021 LEGO Minecraft sets yesterday that are still all 20% off at Amazon, as well, if you’re looking for additional options.

Outdoor gatherings are still an awesome way to safely hang with your friends and family, so as the warm weather approaches, start planning your next one. Society6 wants you to be prepared for a picnic with your loved ones or a relaxing solo day at the beach. Take 30% Off Tabletop, Outdoor, and Lifestyle gear for the next two days.

Grab a new collapsable sling chair for a peaceful backyard lounge. Melt into the comfy polyester hammock-style seat with your favorite book or a glass of wine. Durable enough for a camping trip or a day on at the shore, it’s water-resistant. It’s easy to store and travel with. This flower pattern chair from artyguava is giving me real spring vibes.



Advertisement

Looking for some new outdoor cushions to revamp your fresh air sanctuary? Those are included in this sale too. You know I’m obsessed with Megan Galante’s Rainbow Cheetah print; well, now you can have it as a floor cushion. Made of woven polyester to withstand harsher elements, there’s absolutely no reason you can’t use them inside too. It’s spillproof and specially coated to protect against UV fading.

If you do plan on a picnic or two, a good blanket is needed. This one from colour poems is as bright and cheery as they come. The Golden Sun Pattern is the perfect design to inspire warm feelings about good weather. It’s made of the same water-resistant woven polyester on the top to keep it going all summer long. It’s hearty polyester-canvas on the bottom to hold up against a variety of surfaces. They designed these with a carrying harness, making them super easy to travel with.

Tacklife Circular Saw QR6H76XC Image : Andrew Hayward

After the last year that we all had, I wouldn’t blame you for needing to work out some aggression. Why not do it safely and productively by pouring that energy into home projects? Whether it’s pushed-off repairs or potentially beneficial upgrades to your living space, now’s a fine time to start plotting some handy tasks for the weeks and months ahead.

If those projects include any sort of cutting, consider picking up this Tacklife Circular Saw, which is currently 20% off at Amazon when you use promo code QR6H76XC at checkout. Beloved by Amazon customers with a 4.6-star rating from 6,800+ reviews, this handy saw has a unique handle designed to reduce fatigue and packs a laser guide, plus it blasts out 3,500RPM in cutting power ideal for things like wood, plastic, soft metal, and tile.

5-Pack: 72ct Disinfectant Wipes with Bleach Image : Sheilah Villari

Even if we weren’t in a global pandemic with constantly cleaning and wiping things down, I’d still recommend a giant box of Disinfectant Wipes. With a pack like this, you can use them on most surfaces. You’re only paying $10, so this is a pretty great deal. Heck, I think I’m going to grab these myself.

320 wipes for just $10 is a steal; that’s something like three cents per wipe. With the five-packs, you can toss one in your bag, and in every room, you might need them. These are probably helpful if you’ve got kids, but I usually have them for my dog, who can make a mess anywhere. These sheets are a cleaning product with bleach, so they absolutely should not be used on the skin or body. But they can be used on hard surfaces in your home, office, school, whatever it may be. The fresh bleach scent leaves a clean smell that isn’t overwhelming. So outside of actual messes and accidents, these are just what you are looking for if you’re all about keeping things clean and sanitary. The multi-function aspect makes these a must-buy.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus Kit Image : Andrew Hayward

Keen on filling your home with customizable smart lighting? Philips’ Hue brand leads the space, and there are all sorts of options and solutions to fit nearly any room or need. Right now, you can save 17% off Philips’ Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus Kit, which has color-changing light panels that you can easily affix to hallways, stairs, walls, cabinets, and wherever else you could use a subtle pop of accent lighting.

This starter kit is $66 right now and comes with 2m/6ft of lighting and the plug you’ll need to power ‘em. Amazon sells 1m/3ft extensions at just under $20 apiece, and you can ultimately affix up to 32 feet of total extensions to each base kit. The Lightstrips are flexible and can even be cut at certain spots to better fit your space.

Note that this is the newer, Bluetooth-compatible version of the Hue Lightstrips and they will not connect to older versions. Make sure you are buying the current-gen versions of both the base kit and extensions, as we’ve linked here. You can control these lights using the Hue smartphone app, or connect to a Hue hub (sold separately) and command up to 50 different Hue lights around your whole home with added functionality.

Rip Van Wafel Cookies & Cream (32-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m a huge fan of Rip Van Wafel. My mom used to send these in care packages when I first moved to New York, which is funny because I lived in Brooklyn, where these are made. This pack runs for $30, a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag, and they are only 130 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get thirty-two each of the cookies and cream flavor. And they have a surprisingly high fiber count for essentially a snack cookie. Mix that with low sugar, and it’s a winning combo. These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

30% off Tempur-Cloud Mattress | $1,189+ | Tempur-Pedic | Promo code KINJA30

The Godfather got it right—if you have something you believe in, it might be time to go to the mattresses. Do you know what I believe in? A good night’s sleep. Not the light stuff, but the snoring, drool leaking out the side of your mouth, and eye bookers forming on the sides of your eyes once you wake up kind of sleep. The kind of sleep where you don’t even know where the hell you are after. You can only do that with either—massive amounts of melatonin, or a groundbreaking mattress.



Luckily for you, there’s a deal on just that. For a short time, you can get 30% off Tempur-Cloud Mattress over at Tempur-Pedic. It has a specific comfort layer that provides 40% more pressure-relieving power than other mattresses on the market. The mattress learns your shape and adapts to your weight for a personalized, supportive sleep. With our exclusive promo code KINJA30, you’ll save about $600 on a queen-sized mattress, bringing the price to $1,399. Yes, you can use the code for Twin, Full, King, Split King, and California King. So honestly, go a little crazy. The streets will be (safely) open soon, so you should get some rest before then.

Tempur-Cloud Mattress

12 Pack Aloha Vanilla Protein Shakes Image : Sheilah Villari

Fun fact: I was a taste tester for Aloha way back in the day when they were thinking of getting into the protein powder/drink space. I can personally tell you this version is much improved from that first one. I’ve also seen these twelve-packs as high as $40, but this one is just $30 when you clip the coupon.



The vanilla flavor is superior, in my opinion, to the other options, and they are great to toss in your gym bag or take out on the trails. Each eleven-ounce bottle has eighteen grams of plant-based protein and is made with coconut milk, so it’s lactose friendly. It’s packaged with electrolytes and prebiotics. I’ve also experimented with it as a mixer for smoothies, and I have to say with the right flavors, it’s not a bad option.

Great Bay Sherpa Reversible Weighted Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

Weighted blankets are said to be excellent solutions for anxiety and putting nervousness at ease. Given all that’s going on in the world; still, that provides a sense of calm is welcome. This Great Bay Sherpa Reversible Weighted Blanket is here to provide just that, and you’ll save 76%.

This 100 GSM microfiber blanket will aid in soothing worries with soft and steady pressure. The evenly distributed high-density glass beads will put your mind, body, and soul into total relaxation. I’ve had Sherpa blankets (not weighted) before, and they are absolutely some of the plushest around, tops on cozy vibes. Sleep is so important and can really set the tone for your day and, honestly, your quality of life. If you’re suffering from not just anxiety but insomnia, ADHA, or just good old-fashioned stress, a weighted blanket could be a wonderful non-medication solution. It comes in navy and grey.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Kitchenaid 11-Piece Cookware Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this Kitchenaid 11-piece Cookware Set. It’s $159, which is 21% off what its original price is. Hard anodized cookware is not only professional-looking but functional, with each piece being nonstick.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Each piece has a high gloss finish and will look sharp on your stovetop. They also distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

I’ve been taking Sunday Scaries CBD on the reg for several months now, and I have to say, of all their offerings, Unicorn Jerky is my favorite. On top of putting a smile on my face every time I see the packaging, it tastes pretty great and doesn’t take long to get the chill vibes flowing. Flavor-wise, it reminds me of Sour Punch Straws, only without the sour, if that makes sense. Sugary and sweet without overwhelming your palette, Unicorn Jerky is the way to go if you prefer your cannabinoids delicious. The only downside is you’ll want to eat more than one. For a limited time only, try it out for yourself at a 30% discount on us, using the promo code CHILLOUT.

In addition to stimulating your tastebuds, you can’t talk about Sunday Scaries’ Unicorn Jerky without mentioning its contributions to The Trevor Project, a non-profit committed to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for at-risk LGBTQ youth. As a bisexual person myself, this is one charity organization I can get behind. For pack of the bright and colorful full spectrum CBD-infused edible you buy, Sunday Scaries donates a dollar to the cause. While that might not sound like much, a little bit goes a long way, especially with savings this deep.

Chow down, relax, and feel good doing it while supplies last.

Unicorn Jerky CBD Candy

Bouncing back from a long winter is hard enough in normal times, but with the pandemic on top of that, your kids are surely itching to (safely) get back into the world. Whether they’re two-wheel pros or still getting a hang of their balance, now might be a great time to surprise them with a brand new bike and enable all kinds of spring and summer adventures ahead.

Luckily, Ninebot is currently taking 24% off of its Segway kids bike at Amazon, knocking the price down to $212 in both blue and red. There’s no electric smarts here like a lot of other Segway products, but it has a cool and refined design with 18” shock-absorbing wheels and hand brakes. It’s ideal for kids aged 5-10 and has a fully-enclosed chain.

25% off Products SPRING Image : Ignacia Fulcher

It is scientifically proven that Mondays suck. Luckily, our friends at Cornbread Hemp have a deal that’ll allow you to chill out and enjoy the spring vibes. Today, if you purchase two or more items, you can get 25% off your entire purchase. All you have to do is pop your faves into your digital cart and use our exclusive code SPRING.

Feeling a little indecisive? That’s normal. I’d start out with the oldie, but goodie Whole Flower USDA CBD Oil. The taste resembles cannabis in the best way and will chill you the hell out. If you don’t like the taste, you can grab the 750mg CBD Capsules, and round out the relaxation with a bottle of CBD Lotion with menthol, which personally feels amazing after a workout. This deal won’t last forever, so what are you waiting for?

20% off Animal Crossing Merch Image : Sheilah Villari

Did you spend all weekend asking Rilla and Chai to visit your campsite? I know I’m not the only one who started the task of asking this gang to visit Terrier Bay to collect all the new Sanrio merch. If you’re still in the island mood to celebrate one year of New Horizons, grab 20% off on some wonderful Animal Crossing merch. No code is needed, and the sale is expected to run the rest of the week.

New Horizons anniversary has meant updates with adorable characters returning to your floating paradise. Let everyone know you’re a proud island representative with this killer mini backpack. All your favorites are wonderfully displayed in a grid pattern, and it even comes with a pull charm of the classic leaf symbol.

No Nook Miles required for this sweet Dodo Airlines shirt. Show off that you are a frequent flyer and are on a first-name basis with Orville. This cotton tee is unisex and a great accessory for your next seaplane trip.

Spruce up your kitchen with your favorite musician, K.K. Slider! Nothing says hot out of the over like a KK mitt while you hum “Welcome Horizons.” Pair that with a potholder adorned with the sweet and kind face of Isabelle. Top it off with a cute towel printed with island dwellers, and you’ll have Happy Home Academy awarding you all the points.

All orders over $60 ship for free.

As soon as the temperature hits around fifty degrees, I’m ready to ditch my snow boots for cute colorful flats. I live in them in the spring and summer; that time is just around the corner. These Sun + Stone Eliana Flats are 30% off until March 25 and come in nine colors.

Flats can be a staple for any wardrobe and pull all outfits together. They can be dressy or casual. Flats go with everything from sundresses and suits to jeans and flowy skirts. The ballet flat is a comfy and understated way to pull a look together. These particular ones have a cushioned insole with memory foam, so they are good for hours of wear. If you have a job where you are on your feet, the breathable lining keeps your toes airy, and the slip-resistant sole keeps you safe on the go. The outside is made from easy-to-clean microfiber fabric, so don’t fear a little dirt. Blue, red, leopard print, whatever your tastes are, grab a few to pair with all your ensembles.

These will ship for free.

Cleanup Sale CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

JACHS is really trying to clear everything out for the spring and summer fashions that are on the way. Right now, there are almost 200 items on sale for under $25. If you’ve got money to spare, get the most for your bucks and grab more for a lot less with these discounts. Just use the code CLEANUP at checkout and save an additional 15% on your order.

The thing that is fun about this sale is there are women’s pieces included and a few accessories. Rather than bore you with all the jackets, henleys, and sweaters I’ve covered before, here are some new sale items.

All four of these Rayon Blend Flannels were from the JACHS Girlfriend Anniversary Flannel collection. They were limited run, but there are still plenty left, and now they are $22. The super-soft material is also blended with polyester and designed with a hi-low hem. Throw a pair of leggings with these, and you’ve got a casual comfy look for the weekend.

Do you need a new bag but also like options and functionality? The 3-way stretch canvas backpack is just that. It comes in three colors and is made of durable cotton and a little spandex for stretch. The pockets are sherpa lined to keep your stuff safe and cozy. Modify it to fit your style: cross body, tote, and of course, backpack. This is a worthy accessory for your wardrobe.

Free shipping on all orders over $100.

50% off Foreo Luna 2 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

One of my very talented co-workers already clued you in on Ulta’s 21 days of beauty sale. Well, here’s another deal you may not want to sleep on. For a short time, you can get 50% off Foreo Luna 2, which brings the overall price down to $60. If you don’t know about Foreos or why they’re amazing for skin cleansing, I’ll give you a tiny description—it’s a battery-powered silicone cleanser with soft touchpoints to target dirt and bacteria without being too harsh on your skin. It’s completely waterproof (as it should be), so don’t be worried about getting wet and wild while you massage that cleanser into your skin while singing the new Bieber track out loud. What are you waiting for?

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJA242S Image : TaoTronics

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $70 with a coupon clip, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10 adjustable speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $60 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KINJA242S at checkout. It has a 4.9-star rating from 900+ reviews, too, so customers love the relief it brings.





Falcon & Winter Soldier Vol. 1 Image : Sheilah Villari

The day has come, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has arrived on Disney+. As someone who has been in Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie’s presence, their chemistry together is palpable and organic. These two make a great duo, so it’s easy to see why that translates superbly to the small screen. One of my favorite comics from last year was Falcon & Winter Soldier Vol. 1; it absolutely wrangles why these two work so well together in dynamic and dialogue. This digital version is just $4 right now and is a great intro to this pair before consuming episode one. Save 10% on the print version.

Bucky and Sam are taking on Hydra once again and teaming up to uncover some ghastly secrets. The clock is ticking as the Captains get deeper into the terror organization’s heinous plans of a mass-casualty event. This comic has everything you’d expect from these two: snappy quips, tons of action, and lots of pulverized baddies. This was such a fun read during quarantine last year, and I’m excited to revisit it as a supplement to watching TFATWS.

The digital version will download immediately via ComiXology, and the print version will ship for free for Prime members.

Fan Favorite Dreamworks Collections Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you ready for a family movie marathon this weekend? If so, let Dreamworks get you prepped with one of their fan-favorite collections. Now, of course, you don’t need to have a family or even be a kid yourself to enjoy any of these titles, but it doesn’t hurt. I truly believe that first Shrek holds up, and there is a line or two I still quote from Madagascar, so adults can absolutely have a killer, wholesome marathon also. Each bundle has no less than three movies, all for an extremely affordable price. A lot less than going to the theatre. So grab one or all of these for a delightful night in.

These will all ship for free for Prime members.

Streaming is a funny thing. On the one hand, you have nearly any show you could wish for at your fingertips, ready for you to binge after logging off for the weekend. On the other hand, those shows are fragmented across so many apps and services that it’s hard to track down where to find anything, let alone how to pay for it all. Luckily, free trials exist to let you blitz through your most anticipated or beloved shows while taking the service out for a spin, all without having to commit. By the end of it, maybe you’ll have found a new catalog of shows and movies to sink your teeth into, or maybe you’ll just be grateful for the time you spent together.



Right now, you can get a month of Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) for free through Amazon. After your first month, it’ll cost $6, but you can always cancel ahead of time if it’s not your jam, and that’s a problem for future you, anyways.

In the meantime, you’ll get access to content from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, and MTV. You can catch old favorites like (pardon me for dating myself) Clone High and Daria, Hey Arnold!, Key & Peele, and Rugrats. There’s also plenty of originals to choose from, too, like Star Trek: Picard, Kamp Koral, and The Good Fight.

