A $112 robotic vacuum, a huge sale on cold remedies, and a preorder discount for Super Mario Maker 2 lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

For all the best Presidents’ Day sale, check out our roundup here.

While today’s deals aren’t nearly as good as Black Friday, if you’re in the market for a cheap, serviceable tablet, that’s exactly how we’d describe the Amazon Fire 7, Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10. Are they as nice or as powerful as an iPad Pro? Of course not. But they’re nice-looking internet-connected screens that you can hold in your hand or set on the counter while you cook, which is all most of us need a tablet to be.



Photo: Amazon

If you own a Qi-compatible phone, you know that you can never have enough charging pads. This 10W charger from Anker is already marked down to $13 from its usual $22, and a $1 coupon on the page lets you save even more. Stock up!



Between phones, tablets, wearables, e-readers, and battery packs, you probably have at least four devices that you need to keep charged when you’re traveling, and this portable charger from Aukey can juice them all up for just $16 with promo code AUKEYPT7. It even has foldable prongs to take up less space in your luggage.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Full RGB color light bulbs are fun, but most Hue owners primarily use their lights to glow in different temperatures of white. Daylight is great for stimulating you throughout the day, while warmer shades of white can help ease you to sleep in the evening.



Philips makes a Hue bulb specifically designed for this, and it’s down to $24 on Amazon today, a $6 discount.

Photo: Amazon

It might not have the name recognition of a Roomba, but this iLife robotic vacuum packs in much of the same features in a crazy affordable $112 price tag.

The V3s Pro has a scheduling function, a remote control, a low profile design, and some pretty great Amazon reviews. Just note, this is designed for hard wood floors and thinner area rugs, not high pile carpets. Today’s price will only lasts through the end of the day or until all of these are sucked up, so I wouldn’t hesitate.

Photo: Amazon

Don’t love your coffee table? This minimalist, mid-century modern Nathan James table is down to an all-time low $72 on Amazon, and they’ll ship it to you for free. Just use a damn coaster!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This giant clock has some extra features like a countdown mode, a stopwatch, and even a thermometer, but it’s okay if you never get around to using them. It’s a giant digital clock, it looks awesome, and it’s as cheap as we’ve ever seen right now after you clip the 5% coupon. That’s enough.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re envious of All-Clad pans, but don’t want to take out a second mortgage or sell a kidney to afford them, this Cuisinart MultiClad Pro set is a terrific alternative for a fraction of the price.



Like All-Clad, all of these pans are built with a tri-ply steel-aluminum-steel construction, which ensures durability, a non-reactive cooking surface, and fast, even heating. This set has pretty much every pan most home chefs need for basic food prep for just $130 (down from the usual $200), but I suspect it will sell out quickly, so don’t let this deal overcook.

Waste King makes some of the most highly rated garbage disposals on Amazon, and this 1/2 horsepower model is down to $47 in today’s Gold Box, the best price since 2010. I’m not sure how powerful half a horse would be, but reviewers seem satisfied to the tune of a 4.3 star average.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If it seems like everyone you come in contact with has a cold, is getting over a cold, or feels a cold coming on, guess what? You’re going to get a cold soon too. I’m sorry, I don’t make the rules. But with Amazon’s one-day cold remedy sale, you can stock your cabinets with Dayquil, Nyquil, Robitussin, vitamins, and even a humidifier to help ease the worst of the symptoms.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo for just $8 on Amazon today (or a little more if you don’t want to use Subscribe & Save). Not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free.



If nothing else, you should keep them handy for overnight flights and other particularly challenging sleep situations.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

LEGO’s Women of NASA won’t stay in orbit forever, so you might want to grab it while you can for an all-time low $16. It includes Margaret Hamilton, who wrote the code that guided the Apollo missions, Nancy G. Roman, “the mother of Hubble,” and the first woman and first African American woman in space, Sally Ride and Mae Jemison.

Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon’s $10 video game preorder credits seem to have gone the way of the dodo, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save a few bucks. Super Mario Maker 2 for Switch is discounted to $56 right now, and a $1.13 coupon brings it down to $55. That’s not a huge price drop, obviously, but as far as first party Nintendo games go, it’s solid. Let’s a-go.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Can an ultrawide monitor replace your dual monitor setup? It depends on what you’re trying to do, but the short answer is “probably.”



Whitson Gordon recommended this very LG monitor as a great budget option in this post for about $300, but today, you’ll only need to pay $200, within about $20 of an all-time low. Not bad for a 29", 2560 x 1080 IPS display with support for HDR10 and FreeSync.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $85 today, or roughly $10 less than usual.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When you’ve got a bad stain you need to remove, and nothing else seems to work, turn to Fels Naptha. The laundry bar has been rescuing fabrics for over 100 years, and for $2 with Prime shipping, there’s zero reason not to stash one in your laundry room.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Full disclosure: I’m more of a Henri Cartier-Bresson guy than an Ansel Adams bro. But I’m still going to buy this $5 wall calendar spotlighting the works of one of the greatest photographers to ever live.



(Look, I can appreciate Adams’ technical mastery, but pretty things are pretty. Who cares? *shrug* Am I missing something? Rocks and clouds aren’t anything.)

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Stomp down the Resistance with this First Order Heavy Assault Walker Lego Set. Down to $110 today at Walmart, this 1376-piece building kit is about $40 off regular pricing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Now up to $107, which is still a good price.

I realize that you’re not used to paying $99 for a board game, but you should make an exception for Gloomhaven. It’s Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! It was also a finalist in our recent board game Co-Op on The Inventory. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.



The thing is though, even when retailers have it in stock (and Amazon has not for the last few weeks), it frequently costs $140+, and eBay resellers will charge you even more, so this is a major discount we’re talking about here.

$99 Gloomhaven 3888 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

The game includes permanent stickers that transform the board as you play, but you can grab this removable, vinyl sticker pack instead, if you want to replay.

Graphic: Eight Sleep

We’ve seen smart mattresses with dual-zone heating, which is perfectly fine, but it basically amounts to a smartphone-connected electric blanket. But Eight Sleep’s upcoming Pod mattress raises the game with a true, active heating and cooling system.



The Pod features a series of fluid-filled channels running through the foam mattress, and a single hub that can cool the liquid to as low as 55 degrees, or heat it up to 115, and circulate different temperatures to both sides of the bed independently. If you like a cool mattress, and your partner prefers things warm and cozy, this seems like a complete solution where electric blankets only solve one person’s problem.

Of course, this being 2019, it also works with Alexa (“Alexa, cool down my bed”), tracks how much you’re tossing and turning, and can even gently wake you up in the morning by cooling down the mattress. You can skip all the smart features and just enjoy the Pod for its unique climate control options, but they’re there if you want them.

The Pod is expected to ship in April, and you can preorder yours starting at $1,995, with a $95 upfront deposit. For a limited time though, you can also save $250 at checkout with promo code SLEEPPOD. That’s a lot of money, sure, but as someone who prefers to sleep ice cold, it definitely seems justifiable.

Eight Sleep’s original smart mattress is still on sale as well, and features sleep tracking features and smart home support for about half the cost of the Pod. And for a limited time, our readers can get it for $275 off with promo code GIZMODO275.

ThermoWorks BlueDOT | $59 | ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks’ BluetDOT combines ThermoWorks’ famously accurate kitchen thermometer tech with a Bluetooth transmitter to turn your phone into a sous chef. We tried it out (and really liked it) when it was first released last summer, but we’ve never actually seen it on sale until today.

Normally $69, the BlueDOT’s marked down to $59, for a limited time. Just don’t let this deal overcook, because it’s exceptionally rare.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s high-end QLED TVs get a lot of attention, but even the entry level Q6 models look phenomenal, and you can get a 49" set today for $580 from Massdrop. That’s $220 less than the current going rate, and $120 less than we saw on Black Friday .



Compared to Q-sets higher up the lineup, the Q6 loses out on (admittedly impressive) features like full array local dimming and Samsung’s higher-end HDR engine, but thanks to the quantum dot tech, it’ll still look better than pretty much any conventional LED TV.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, marking down over 60 shoes, boots, and apparel for Preidents’ Day weekend. Heels, boots, sneakers, sweaters, layering pieces, all kinds of styles from brands like UGG, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can.



Honestly, if you do nothing else, at least go look at the Cole Haan selection. There are hundreds of shoes included, and prices are some of the best we’ve ever seen, including Stitchlite Wool oxfords under $100 for the first time in our memory, and a whopping $120 off the incredible 2.Zerogrand Laser Wing Oxfords.

For all your athletic shoe needs, the sale includes over 700 discounted options from Nike, 200 from Adidas, and nearly 100 from Saucony, just for starters.

Obviously, it’s a lot to sort through, so I recommend first sorting by gender in the sidebar, then going through the brand selector and picking your favorites.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

World Wide Stereo is discounting a bunch of audio gear for up to 60% off during President’s Day weekend with the code USA. The sale includes closeout stuff from Audio-Technica, Klipsch, Yamaha, and more. If you’re an audiophile who wants to upgrade your sound system or your headphones, today’s not a bad time to start.

Screenshot: Amazon

Undertale is one of Kotaku’s 12 best games for the Switch, and the love letter to/subversion of Earthbound is down to $10 on Amazon. That’s only $5 off the usual price, but honestly, you should buy this game at any price.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Hurdle Hanger

Do you ever stop to think about how there’s really no great way to store pants? Folding can wear them out and wrinkle them. Draping over a hanger can give you an unwanted pleat. Clothespin hangers can leave marks on delicate fabrics. But now, the Hurdle Hanger is aiming to move humanity forward on this critically pressing issue with a new solution.



Each Hurdle Hanger includes three attachment points that loop through your pants’ belt loops, allowing them to hang just like they hang off your body. Once you get the, uh, hang of it, it only takes a second or two to set it up each time, no careful folding or draping required. Anything that makes putting away laundry—the worst of all chores—go by faster is a win in my book.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Hurdle Hanger

The hanger is also open-ended on one side, with a non-slip rubber strip on top, so for pants that you do want to fold and drape, Hurdle makes it easy. And the belt loop hook that faces out into your closet can also hold a belt, a hat, or even another pair of pants if you have limited closet space.

I have to say, I’m not sure I ever expected to see something new in the clothes hanger space, but Hurdle Hanger isn’t quite like anything else on the market, and I think it’s brilliant. You can preorder it now (for a small discount) on Indiegogo.

Photo: Amazon

Global’s G2 chef’s knife doesn’t just look cool; it’s actually one of our readers’ favorites, and you can get it for just $70 from MassDrop today, the best price we’ve ever seen on it.



The G2 features a straight edge rather than a beveled edge like most western knives, which means the blade will be lighter and sharper, though just a bit more complicated to re-sharpen. The unique stainless steel handle also features Global’s trademark dimples for a more secure grip. The knife pretty much always sells for $100, so if you’ve had your eye on it, this is a rare opportunity to save.

Note: The sale includes a number of Global knives, and they’re all great (but a good chef’s knife is by far the most important thing you can own in your kitchen). Just select whichever ones you want from the dropdown menu at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Somewhere, possibly on another planet, or even in a different dimension, there’s a portal where all the missing socks and chip clips that mysteriously vanished from our planet have collected into a Mount Everest-sized pile. I am convinced of this, and it is the basis of my upcoming novel.



We can’t help you with those missing socks today, but if you need to add some more chip clips to your ever-dwindling collection, OXO’s bright and magnetic clips are on sale for $6 for a 4-pack, or about $1 less than usual. And yes, they ship for free with Prime.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you don’t have to pass your presidential fitness test anymore, you should take a good long look at Adidas’ President’s Day sale, where they’re taking up to 50% off pretty much every kind of workout gear, plus some fun stuff like Real Madrid and Manchester United soccer jerseys. As always, use the sidebar tools to sort by gender and style to help cut through the deluge.



Graphic: Marmot

Update: Today’s the last day of the sale, and Marmot’s making a final push with an extra 20% off the already-discounted sale prices. Just use promo code EXTRA20 to get the deal.



The changing of the seasons is a great time to buy new clothes, and while it might not currently feel like spring is on the horizon, warmer temperatures will be here before you know it. Right now, Marmot’s taking up to 50% off hundreds of sale items during the company’s end of season sale, which is a great opportunity to save on clothes for the coming months, or stock up on cheap winter wear for next year. No promo code required.

Need somewhere to get started? The Marmot Precip (men | women) and Minimalist (men | women) were both among our readers’ favorite rain coats, and I’m a particular fan of the minimalist’s hood brim.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nordstrom has only a couple large sales each year and today marks the beginning of their Winter Sale. Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles through February 24, though the best stuff will surely sell out early. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or pretend you’re in the bathroom and avoid your family or something.



I suggest sorting by brand using the sidebar tool after you select your gender. Fossil? Nike? Rag & Bone? 7 For All Mankind? Calvin Klein? You’ll be blown away by how many options there are.

For the fellas, we do have a couple of suggestions that we recently recommended on The Inventory. Belmar’s Quilted Shirt Jacket is a great transition layer to wear once the weather starts warming up, these River Stone joggers would be a great pair of Fourth Pants, and if you like to run, your feet deserve to experience Nike’s Epic React Flyknits. Seriously though, there are thousands of great deals, so get over there and start browsing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for exercise-friendly spring weather than an extra 20% off Under Armour’s already affordable sale section? Pick up workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code RALLY20 at checkout on orders over $100 to stack on the savings. If you do nothing else with this sale, at least replace your old underwear with Boxerjocks.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sunglasses might not be at the top of your mind right now, but warm, sunny days are ahead, and you can be ready to look your best with this designer sunglass sale from Daily Steals. Frames from Calvin Klein, Tom Ford, Kate Spade, Yves Saint Laurent, Porsche Design, and more are on sale for $25-$80, and promo code KJSUN7 will take an extra $7 off at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still don’t have a Nintendo Switch, but the Mario Maker 2 and Links Awakening put you over the top yesterday, you can now get $35 worth of Nintendo eShop credit for free when you buy a console. With so many great Nintendo first party and indie games available on the eShop, you should have no trouble spending it.



Note: The page says preorder, but it should ship today or tomorrow.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on all the Super Bowl TV sales, don’t fret. This 55" 4K Samsung is on sale for $498 at Walmart right now, and it even comes with a $20 VUDU credit for buying and renting movies. It’s not Samsung’s best TV, but it includes smart apps, HDR, and even a clean cable routing solution that you won’t find from any other manufacturer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have a pet, there’s no reason not to take advantage of this Chewy sale. For a limited time, you’ll get an extra 50% off at checkout on dozens of items from Frisco. Cat litter. Dog poop bags. Beds. Dog sweaters. Crates. Collars. Toys. More stuff! Basically, everything except pet food is included here, just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.



Note: The deal applies to a single item only, so choose wisely.

Howdy, partner. Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t had any trouble selling copies, so if you’ve been waiting for months for a decent discount, it’s finally down to $40 today on both PS4 and Xbox One. That’s practically a robbery.

