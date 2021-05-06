Moms Everywhere Deserve a Break. Let Them Chill With a Sunday Scaries Super Mom Bundle, $20 Off

Super Mom Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Super Mom Bundle | $49 | Sunday Scaries

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you’d know that Mother’s Day is on Sunday. Yes. Sunday. If you haven’t gotten her a gift I’d suggest this Super Mom Bundle from Sunday Scaries. Only $49, which is $20 off the original list price, you and your mom can invest in some chill, especially if she’s everywhere doing everything. The bundle comes with two bottles of CBD gummies and one Tub Cub, a CBD-infused bath bomb!

Now CBD might be a sell to mothers who aren’t ~hip~, however, anyone who has been blessed with a supportive mom or mom figure knows they deserve to rest, which is where the bath bomb comes in. If mama dukes likes to take baths, she can unwind with her favorite glass of wine while the Tub Cub does its magic. You can eat the gummies and it’ll be a win-win! Grab it now and gift your favorite woman in your life before they sell out.