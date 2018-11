Graphic: Shep McAllister

NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X6 includes all the networking features you could possibly want, including tri-band support, six beamforming antennas, and two USB ports for connecting printers and external storage drives. Oh, and it’s fast. Like, really fast. $180 is the same price we’ve seen in Black Friday ads, and you can get it right now.