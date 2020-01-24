It's all consuming.
Modernize Your Apartment With These Discounted Yamazaki Pieces for 15% Off

Tercius
15% Off Yamazaki Homewares | Huckberry

Right now, Huckberry is discounting a ton of Yamazaki products to the tune of 15% off. If you’re unfamiliar, Yamazaki makes beautiful, modern pieces for not very much money. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your pet’s food bowls, your toilet paper holder, side tables, storage cart, or just want a smarter way to store your keys, this sale has something for everyone.

Shep, our favorite defector and the least-talented Pokemon trainer out there, was super thristy for these Yamazaki wares. So you know they’re good.

Prices start at just $17. So make sure to pick yourself up a few pieces before they run out of stock.

