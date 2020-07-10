It's all consuming.
Modcloth's Huge Warehouse Sale Has Items as Low as $5

Modcloth is a vintage-inspired clothing company and I’ve been a fan of there’s since the started in 2002. I’ve had a ton of their gorgeous dresses, skirts, tops, and cardigans over the years. Retro looks can get expensive so when sales like this happen it’s time to shine. Modcloth’s summer warehouse sale has prices as low as $5. But even at that, the most expensive thing in this sale is still only $70. 

With over one thousand items discounted you’re sure to find something you’ll fall in love with like I did. This witchy Miss Frizzle inspired dress conjures some ‘70s spirit and is 56% off. A sunny and airy top is the perfect addition to your summer motif. This Ideal Discovery Blouse is that top for $20. Now add a cute sandal with a hint of a ‘40s peep toe. All four colors of the Delights are on sale but I think these blue ones will blend in nicely with anything you have.

Orders over $50 ship free and new pieces are added daily while this sale goes one.

