MLB The Show 20 Falls to $40 on PS4

Quentyn Kennemer
MLB The Show 20 | $40 | Amazon
MLB The Show 20 | $40 | Amazon

The only MLB game that matters is $20 off today. Grab MLB The Show 20 at Amazon for $40, and you not even need real baseball to return. This highly acclaimed baseball sim offers the deepest ball club gameplay on any console with amazing graphical fidelity and authenticity, albeit not with 100% perfection—there are no garbage cans and vibration motors for Astros fans, after all.

